Polluted Lebanon lake spews out tons of dead fish

Dead carp fish flushed to the shores of al-Qaraoun reservoir in Lebanon's Beqaa District. Tonnes of fish have washed up dead on the shoreline of the highly polluted lake in recent days. (AFP)
Updated 29 April 2021

QAROUN: Tonnes of dead fish have washed up on the shore of a highly polluted lake in eastern Lebanon in recent days, an official said Thursday.
It was not immediately clear what caused the dead fish in Lake Qaraoun on the Litani river, which several local fishermen said was unprecedented in scale.
A preliminary report said a virus had killed only carp in the lake, but a veteran water expert said their deaths could also have been caused by pollution.
Hundreds of fish of all sizes lay dead on the banks of the more than five kilometer long lake Thursday, and the stench of their rotting flesh clung to the air.
Men shoveled carcasses into a wheelbarrow, as a mechanical digger scooped up more into the back of a truck.
“It’s our third day here picking up dead fish,” said Nassrallah el-Hajj, from the Litani River Authority, dressed in fishing waders, adding they had so far “carried away around 40 tons.”
On the water’s edge, 61-year-old fisherman Mahmoud Afif said it was a “disaster.”
“In my life I’ve never seen anything like it,” said the father-of-two.
The Qaraoun lake was built as a reservoir on the Litani river in 1959 to produce hydropower and provide water for irrigation.
But in recent years experts have warned huge quantities of wastewater, industrial waste, and agricultural runoff containing pesticides and fertilizer flooding into it have made it increasingly toxic.
Since 2018 fishing has been forbidden in the reservoir as the fish there was declared unfit for human consumption, though fish from the lake have continued to appear in several markets.
The Litani River Authority and the Society for the Protection of Nature in Lebanon on Friday warned of a “viral epidemic,” and called for fishing to be forbidden in the Litani as well as in the lake.
It said the likely disease had only affected carp, while four other types of fish appeared to be unaffected.
AFP saw several dead fish with white cysts on their scales.
Kamal Slim, a water expert who has been taking samples of the lake water for the past 15 years, said pollution could also be the cause.
“Without analysis, we cannot be decisive,” said the researcher.
But the lake is also home to cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, and in warmer months the excess nutrients from pollution have caused the bacteria to erupt into bright green blooms that release toxins.
“Right now there is a cyanobacteria bloom, though less thick than last year,” he said, with the blooms harming fish, especially when they are weaker during mating and spawning seasons.
“Another possibility is very toxic ammonium,” he said.
In July 2016, Lebanese media reported that tons of fish floated to the surface overnight in Qaraoun.
Slim said at the time it was due to a toxic bloom.

Arab News

  • Juan Joya Borja, nicknamed “El Risitas” or “The Giggles” due to his distinctive laugh, first came to fame on Spanish TV
LONDON: Tributes have been paid to the man affectionately known around the world as “Spanish Laughing Guy,” who has died at the age of 65 after a “long illness.”

Juan Joya Borja, nicknamed “El Risitas” or “The Giggles” due to his distinctive laugh, first came to fame when he appeared on TV variety show “Ratones Coloraos” and couldn’t tell his anecdote because he was laughing too much.

The video of the interview containing his joyous outburst went viral and has become a legendary meme, used most often to signify the stupidity of someone.

Borja, who worked various jobs such as a stint as a chef and on building sites before finding fame, became a popular figure on the Spanish TV circuit following his famous interview.

He passed away peacefully at a hospital in Seville on Wednesday after spending months in recovery from a leg amputation.  

AP

  • Two photographs show Prince William, second-in-line to the throne, and the former Kate Middleton in complementary shades of blue
  • William married his former university flatmate on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey in a ceremony televised globally
LONDON: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked their 10th wedding anniversary Thursday by releasing photographs and a video offering an image of domestic bliss — a contrast to the tensions that have gripped Britain’s royal family in recent weeks.
Two photographs show Prince William, second-in-line to the throne, and the former Kate Middleton in complementary shades of blue. A video released later showed the family at play, replete with their smiling children walking near the sea.
William married his former university flatmate on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey in a ceremony televised globally. They have three children: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 3. The traditional gift for a 10th wedding anniversary is tin, a symbol of durability.
“Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary,” the couple said on their Twitter feed. “We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family.”
The celebration comes 12 days after the funeral of Prince Philip, William’s grandfather, who died April 9 at the age of 99.
Last month, the family was rocked by an interview in which Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, alleged that palace staff had been insensitive toward Meghan and a member of the royal family had made racist comments about the couple’s first child. Harry, William’s younger brother, stepped away from royal duties last year and moved to California with his wife and son.

Bassam Zaazaa

  • Lebanese tabloid Al Akhbar said Diab surprised Qatari officials when he gave them a copy of his CV to find him a job
  • Diab’s media statement said newspaper reported on the Qatar trip “jokingly” in a bid to disrupt negotiations with Qatari officials
BEIRUT: Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab gave his resumé to Qatari officials during a visit last week, Al-Akhbar newspaper has reported.
The Lebanese tabloid said that Diab surprised Qatari officials when he gave them a copy of his CV to find him a job.
“The news is too ridiculous to be replied to,” read a statement from Diab’s media office.
Al-Akhbar said Diab gave a copy of his resumé to prospective employers after the formation of a new Lebanese cabinet, which would remove his position as caretaker prime minister.
Al-Akhbar published that Diab’s purported move embarrassed a number of Qatari officials.
His visit was organized to discuss and seek Qatar’s support to fund the ration cards to be given to 750,000 poor families amid Lebanon’s economic crisis.
Diab’s media statement added that the newspaper reported on the Qatar trip “jokingly” in a bid to disrupt negotiations with Qatari officials.
“This is too silly. It is impossible for such a thing to have happened during an official trip … the news is a total sham in my opinion,” an official at Diab’s general headquarters, who requested anonymity, told Arab News.
The news sparked social media uproar, with many ridiculing the reported move with memes on WhatsApp. Some commenters defended Diab, with one Twitter user labelling him as “the most clean-handed official in Lebanon.”
On his Twitter handle, MP Jamil Al-Sayyed said any Lebanese official who visits the GCC would be interested in working there and making money.
Al-Sayyed said Diab presented his resumé for a future job at Qatar University based on his academic credentials. Diab is a former university professor.
“Where’s the bad in that! This is an indicator that he did not benefit from the state’s corruption like most of his predecessors,” he tweeted.
Another Twitter user said “Diab is open to work, no need for a CV, Google is enough.”

The Saudi Vision 2030 has paved the way for a young and determined generation of future female leaders. Saudi women are now making a huge impact on the future of the Kingdom. (Social media)
Hala Tashkandi

  • The university also announced launch of 32 new master’s programs in a range of subspecialties
RIYADH: In a historic announcement, the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM) in Dhahran announced on Tuesday that it would start admitting female students for the first time in the 2021/2022 academic year.

The university, established in 1963 by a royal decree as the College of Petroleum and Minerals, is widely renowned for its strong science, engineering, business, and management programs. KFUPM is ranked fourth in the top 100 worldwide universities granted US Utility Patents in 2018.
However, until now, the university was exclusively open to male students, making the announcement a cause of celebration for Saudi female students seeking admission to its elite programs.
Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, who is also chairman of the university’s board of trustees and a graduate of KFUPM, issued a statement on the announcement in which he expressed thanks to King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman for their support of the decision, saying that it would strengthen the educational sector in general, and university education in particular.

It would be thrilling to be one of the first female students at such a prestigious university.

Sarah Al-Shammari

“This decision will constantly push the university to pursue distinguished achievements and take steps to contribute to the development of the competencies and capabilities of the nation’s sons and daughters, contributing to the building of a bright and promising future for our country,” he said.
The minister also highlighted that the decision comes at a time when the Kingdom is celebrating the fifth anniversary of its Vision 2030, calling it “an important step” towards achieving a number of the vision goals, particularly those which seek to empower women.
The university aims in the coming year for female students to make up 20 percent of new students, based on the available capacity, and hopes to raise that number to 40 percent in the following year. After that, admission will continue based purely on “competence and ability.”

Sarah Al-Shammari, a resident of Riyadh, is hoping to secure one of those coveted first spots. She told Arab News that she could think of nothing more exciting than to be one of the university’s first female students.
“KFUPM is famous for its programs, and its reputation speaks for itself. It would be thrilling to be one of the first female students at such a prestigious university, and I intend to apply as soon as I can,” she said.
Noha Altuwaijri, another hopeful student, said that she had always secretly hoped for the chance to enroll in the university, as her father is a proud alumnus.
“My dad went to KFUPM, and he always spoke very positively about the experience. It would be so amazing to be able to make him proud by going to the same school, and to follow in his footsteps. I think it would mean so much to both of us,” she said.
The decision was also welcomed by some of the university’s current students and graduates, who took to Twitter to congratulate future female students and offer them advice on how to cope with the university lifestyle.
“I found it rough to live away from my family, in the university’s dorms,” said Hamza Taibah, a recent graduate of KFUPM. “Not to mention the overload of work, and the overall competitiveness of the college. But my experience molded me into a much stronger person, much more disciplined. Although I think they can pull it off, I’m
really interested to see how this will play out.”
Ahmad Jameel, a marketing student at KFUPM, is working on a series of YouTube videos related to the university that he hopes will help female students learn more about the school and its environment.

I have always secretly hoped for the chance to enroll in the university, as my father is a proud alumnus.

Noha Altuwaijri

“We were all happy to hear about the decision to allow female students to enroll at the university,” he said. “My advice to the girls wanting to apply is to take the opportunity to join the university for the huge opportunities it will provide to them. My best wishes to them all.”
The university also announced the launch of 32 new master’s degree programs in a range of subspecialties that “keep pace with the transformation of the national economy into a diversified, digital and knowledge-based economy.”
The new master’s degrees will be offered in the fields of: Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity and Blockchain Software, Autonomous Robotics, Data Science, Quantum Computing, Computational Analytics, Materials Science and Engineering, Petrochemical Engineering, Polymer Science and Engineering, Industrial Catalysis, Computational Materials and Modeling, Wireless Communication Networks, Sustainable and Renewable Energy, Engineering Vitality, and Supply Chain Management.

Finger foods can include falafel, fermoza (baked dumplings with minced meat), aish bil-laham (minced meat pie with tahini) and one cannot forget the king of the table, foul mudammas accompanied by bread. (Supplied)
Huda Ashair

  • Across the desert sands of Najd and reaching the Red Sea coast, a Hijazi table might seem different, but the similarities in preferred dishes such as Sayadeya rice, lentil soup, and puffy samosas are often a staple of the Ramadan table
JEDDAH: Food is one of the most expressive ways people can represent their culture, and it also connects the people of Saudi Arabia and their different traditions.
You might wonder how Saudis in other regions break their fast. As far as tradition goes, many Muslims break their fast with dates. But different dishes are used to break iftar in various regions.
Although Saudis share the same firmly entrenched culture, they also all have our own regional experiences.
Arab News set out to learn about the different culinary experiences between the Kingdom’s two most similar regions during Ramadan.
The coastal regions of the Eastern Province and the western region — also known to Saudis as Sharqiya and Al-Hijaz — already have an abundance in common.
Both are home to two of the most cosmopolitan cities in the country. With a mix of different cultures, it is no surprise that both regions have similar seafood culinary traditions.
25-year-old Miriam Al-Mattar from Alkhobar told Arab News: “What we eat is actually very similar to the Hijazi region. If we have guests coming from Riyadh, for example, where they don’t have access to fresh seafood, we would have Sayadeya rice (rice cooked with caramelized onions and spices) and fish on the table during Ramadan.
“But if it’s just us as a family or with our neighbors, then we would have lentils soup, or harees with chicken and puffy samosas.”
Miriam explained that luqaimat or lokmas — deep fried round pastries dipped in honey or syrup — are paramount for a Ramadan meal in her region, so much so that most of the time it would be served on the table as a main meal during iftar rather than as a dessert.
Miriam’s mother touched on how Ramadan dining had changed due to the influence of Western culture in the Eastern Province.
“Now we have a lot of finger foods on the table,” said Um Miriam, such as “chicken quesadilla, pepper tortilla breads, and excessive amounts of sauces. It was not like this a long time ago.”

Miriam agreed with her mother’s observation that new dishes had started to be eaten during Ramadan, noting the rise of dynamite shrimp, fried seafood covered in a tangy spicy pink dressing.
Across the desert sands of Najd and reaching the Red Sea coast, a Hijazi table might seem different, but the similarities in preferred dishes such as Sayadeya rice, lentil soup, and puffy samosas are often a staple of the Ramadan table.
It would not be a surprise to discover a plate of puffy samosas half empty by the time it reaches the dining table in a Hijazi household.
However, there are a few differences between the two regions. Though residents of both regions have found finger foods dominating their tables, Hijazis were influenced more by neighboring Arab countries. Their culinary changes have arrived after historical waves of migrants settling in the area.
A staple dish found in most households is the mutabaq, a pan-fried, thin, square layer of folded bread stuffed with either meat and vegetables, cheese, or bananas. It can be enjoyed one small bite at a time.
“It’s an essential dish for most Hijazi families, in general and during Ramadan,” said 22-year-old Basma Abbas from Jeddah. “At almost every Ramadan gathering I’ve been to, there’s always mutabaq on the table. It’s probably my favorite dish. It’s so light and very easy to eat. There are other dishes that are essential too of course, like Bukhari rice or lentils soup or mantu, but I think mutabaq is unique to Hijaz.”
Abbas said that the main reason she prefers mutabaq is the choice of having it either sweet or savory.
Other finger foods can include falafel, fermoza (crispy baked dumplings stuffed with minced meat), aish bil-laham (minced meat pie with tahini) and one cannot forget the king of the table, foul mudammas — mashed fava beans — accompanied by different types of bread.
The king of the iftar table arrived in Hijaz from Egypt ages ago, during a time when pilgrims and settlers arrived in the region to be near to Makkah and Madinah.
The influx of foreigners settling in the area, mostly from neighboring Arab countries, arrived with some of the most colorful dishes to ever find their way onto tables.
Some kept their original recipes while others were developed with delicious new additions.
While a vast desert separates the two coastal regions, a love of food and the similarities between their tables have always kept their bonds close.

