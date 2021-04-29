You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan to get over 15 million doses of COVID vaccine in next two months
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Pakistan to get over 15 million doses of COVID vaccine in next two months

Pakistan to get over 15 million doses of COVID vaccine in next two months
People gather to get themselves inoculated with the Chinese-made Sinopharm Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination camp organised at the Expo center in Lahore on April 28, 2021. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wqc29

Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Pakistan to get over 15 million doses of COVID vaccine in next two months

Pakistan to get over 15 million doses of COVID vaccine in next two months
  • The vaccines were procured from Sinopharm, CanSinoBio and Sinovac, Faisal Sultan said
  • They will supplement around 2.4 million shots from the COVAX program for poorer nations that are expected to arrive during that period
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has purchased 13 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from three Chinese companies and expects to receive them in the next two months, its health minister said on Thursday.
The vaccines were procured from Sinopharm, CanSinoBio and Sinovac, Faisal Sultan told Reuters.
They will supplement around 2.4 million shots from the COVAX program for poorer nations that are expected to arrive during that period.
“We will be continuously procuring from all available sources across the world,” Sultan said. “For now, China remains the primary source for vaccines to meet our present and ongoing needs but all our options are open for effective and safe vaccines.”
Sultan said around 2.4 mln doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, part of the first tranche of 14 mln doses under the COVAX program run by the World Health Organization and GAVI, would also be arriving and it would likely come from South Korea.
Only slightly more than 2 million people have been vaccinated so far in the country of 220 million people, the lowest rate in South Asia.
The COVAX program has committed 45 million doses to the country up to the end of 2021, and deliveries were meant to start in March. However India, making the AstraZeneca vaccination, halted supplies due to its own worsening COVID-19 situation.
“The delay in COVAX meant that our expected volume of vaccination could not materialize in February and March,” Sultan said. “But ...the drive is picking up speed.”
Pakistan — scrambling to secure any supplies — started a vaccination drive in February with 1.2 million doses donated by China, and was able to procure over 4 million doses from China in April.
It plans to start giving shots to people aged 40 and over from the first week of May.
Although Pakistan is not seeing the crisis suffered by neighboring India, cases have been steadily increasing and the death toll of 201 recorded on Tuesday was the highest daily toll since the pandemic began.
Pakistan has recorded 17,680 COVID-19 deaths and a total of 815,711 cases.
With the Muslim festival of Eid Al-Fitr approaching, when hundreds of thousands of people would normally attend religious gatherings, the country plans to close non-essential business, tourist spots, parks, entertainment venues and public transport for two weeks starting May 6.

Topics: Coronavirus Pakistan

Related

India coronavirus cases set new global record
World
India coronavirus cases set new global record

France to limit access for people blocking political process in Lebanon

France to limit access for people blocking political process in Lebanon
Updated 29 April 2021
Reuters

France to limit access for people blocking political process in Lebanon

France to limit access for people blocking political process in Lebanon
Updated 29 April 2021
Reuters

PARIS: France has started to put in place measures limiting access to French territory for people blocking the political process in Lebanon, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday.
Le Drian also said in a statement that France is taking similar measures for people involved in corruption in Lebanon.

Topics: France Lebanon

Related

Lebanon goes into COVID-19 lockdown for Orthodox Easter weekend
Middle-East
Lebanon goes into COVID-19 lockdown for Orthodox Easter weekend
Lebanon, Israel expected to resume talks on maritime border next week
Middle-East
Lebanon, Israel expected to resume talks on maritime border next week

France’s Macron charts way out of third COVID-19 lockdown

France’s Macron charts way out of third COVID-19 lockdown
Updated 29 April 2021
Reuters

France’s Macron charts way out of third COVID-19 lockdown

France’s Macron charts way out of third COVID-19 lockdown
  • French President said the vaccine rollout made this possible
  • Nightly curfew to be pushed back to 2100 from May 19, to 2300 from June 9 and completely scrapped on June 30
Updated 29 April 2021
Reuters

PARIS: France will start relaxing a nightly curfew and allow cafes, bars and restaurants to offer outside service from May 19, as President Emmanuel Macron charts a way out of a third COVID-19 lockdown.
Macron, who is under pressure from business groups and a COVID-weary public to open up the economy again, announced in an interview with the regional papers a four-phase plan for unwinding France’s month-long stay-at-home order.
The easing will come despite the numbers of new daily cases and COVID-19 patients being treated in intensive care being far higher than when the two previous lockdowns were rolled back.
Macron said the vaccine rollout made this possible.
“I have never gambled on the health and safety of our citizens,” Macron said. “I take responsibility for the choices I make, but these are never bets.”
The plan envisages the nightly curfew being pushed back to 2100 from 1900 CET from May 19 and to 2300 from June 9, before being scrapped completely on June 30.
Museums, cinemas and theaters will also be allowed to reopen on May 19. Foreign tourists with a “health pass” will be allowed to visit France again from June 9, according to the timetable published by Ouest France and other newspapers.
The timetable is provisional and could be delayed on a region-by-region basis in areas where intensive care units are close to saturation or the COVID-19 incidence rate exceeds 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
“We will be able to pull an emergency brake in territories where the virus is too present,” Macron said.
The incidence rate in Paris and its surrounds was an average 459 per 100,000 people in the seven days up to April 25 and is falling, data showed. Ile de France is home to nearly a fifth of France’s population and accounts for 30% of economic activity.
About 22% of all French citizens have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a Reuter’s tracker.
Accelerating the rollout in France, Europe and in developing countries is paramount to push back against the virus, Macron said.
Opening up the vaccine to more people in France, Macron said COVID shots would be made available to all obese adults from May 1.
Macron said France could use a digital or paper-based ‘health pass’ to help curb the spread of the virus at events with large crowds such as sport stadia or festivals. But he said it would not be right to use them at everyday venues like restaurants or cinemas.
“A health pass will never be a right of access that differentiates the French,” the president said. “As it pertains to public liberties, parliament will debate the matter.”
France’s main COVID-19 indicators all showed some signs of improvement on Wednesday, with the seven-day moving average of daily new infections falling to 27,366 compared with 38,000 when the lockdown began.
France has recorded 5.57 million COVID-19 cases and 103,947 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Topics: France Emmanuael Macron #covid-19 curfew coronavirus lockdown

Related

France COVID-19 cases close to a million, curfew measures extended
World
France COVID-19 cases close to a million, curfew measures extended
Parisians brace for new COVID-19 lockdown
World
Parisians brace for new COVID-19 lockdown

New powers for French agencies hunting jihadists online

French security services will be given new powers to monitor online activity in search of potential terrorists after a new was endorsed by the government. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
French security services will be given new powers to monitor online activity in search of potential terrorists after a new was endorsed by the government. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 29 April 2021
Arab News

New powers for French agencies hunting jihadists online

French security services will be given new powers to monitor online activity in search of potential terrorists after a new was endorsed by the government. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • Authorities ‘remain blind’ to terror activity under existing law: Interior minister 
  • New law comes as France reels from latest in string of Islamist attacks
Updated 29 April 2021
Arab News

LONDON: French security services will be given new powers to monitor online activity in search of potential terrorists, under a new law endorsed by the government.

The bill, the latest in a series of draft laws aimed at cracking down on online terrorist activity, will give security services the power to track communications sent on encrypted channels. Police will also employ algorithms to identify people who consult extremist websites.

The law, endorsed by French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, comes after the killing of a civilian police officer in a train station outside of Paris last Friday.

The Tunisian immigrant who carried out the attack had regularly visited extremist websites, but was not known to the police. The law had been planned prior to the knife attack.

Under the new law, which is expected to be passed later this year, the amount of digital communication data that security services have access to from service providers will be massively expanded, as will the amount of time they are allowed to retain it.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said his government’s modes of tracking suspected terrorists are outdated for the task at hand.

READ MORE

French police launched a series of raids targeting extremist networks three days after the beheading last year of a history teacher who had shown his pupils a cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad. More here.

“We continue to remain blind with just surveillance of normal telephone lines that no one uses anymore,” he added.

“We are now dealing with isolated individuals, increasingly younger and unknown to intelligence services, and often without any links to established Islamist groups.”

Out of the 25 terrorist attacks thwarted by French authorities since 2017, just two were prevented “thanks to digital traces” left by the plotters, Darmanin said.

Authorities would still be required to obtain a judicial warrant when putting suspects under close surveillance, according to the minister, and existing legal safeguards would ensure that the new surveillance tools do not break the law.

Terrorism convicts who have been released from jail will be subject to closer surveillance under the proposed bill — allowing the government to track the 160 terrorists released since 2019 and the 150 due to be freed in the next year.

The new legislation comes as the Macron government finds itself under pressure from Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally party, which has called for mass deportations of illegal immigrants, among other measures, to counter terrorist activity.

Her party has been improving in the polling figures, while Macron has struggled to contain the political fallout of his perceived mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as facing criticism for failing to prevent the successive terrorist attacks that have rocked France throughout his presidency. Presidential elections are scheduled for April and May next year.

Topics: France terrorism

Related

French police target extremist networks after teacher’s beheading
World
French police target extremist networks after teacher’s beheading
Update French probe of police station killing focused on motive
Middle-East
French probe of police station killing focused on motive

Greek police pressed to answer migrant pushback claims

Greek police pressed to answer migrant pushback claims
Updated 29 April 2021
AP

Greek police pressed to answer migrant pushback claims

Greek police pressed to answer migrant pushback claims
  • The 2017-2020 investigation concerns activities along the 190-kilometer land border between Greece and Turkey
  • Greek authorities didn't immediately respond to the report but denies claims that security forces are involved in summary deportations
Updated 29 April 2021
AP

ATHENS: An independent investigation in Greece says authorities have failed to adequately respond to multiple allegations of summary deportations of migrants at the Greek-Turkish border.
In a report released Thursday, the Greek Ombudsman called on the government to respond to detailed allegations of so-called pushbacks that deny migrants their right to apply for international protection.
The 2017-2020 investigation concerns activities along the 190-kilometer (120-mile) land border between Greece and Turkey, most of which is formed by the Evros River.
The Ombudsman said it didn’t have the resources to investigate the claims directly, but said a consistent pattern of accounts had emerged from testimonies mostly made to international and local human rights groups.
“Most complaints of illegal pushbacks indicate a standard practice,” the report said, citing the accounts it had received.
“They are intercepted by the police and have their mobile phones and identification documents removed. Then the foreign nationals are handed over to unidentified men usually in blue uniforms” who hold them in detention for several hours.
“Some hours later, other unidentified men, this time wearing black uniforms, take them to the Greek bank of Evros river. They are forced to get on board dinghies and they are taken to the Turkish bank.”
Greek authorities didn’t immediately respond to the report but have repeatedly denied claims that security forces are involved in summary deportations.
Asylum claims in Greece were suspended for one month last year during a border standoff after Turkey said it would no longer turn back migrants seeking travel to the European Union. The suspension wasn’t renewed.
Greece is one of the busiest entry points for illegal migration into the European Union, with frequent crossings in the Evros region and to Greek islands near Turkey’s coast.
In March, an inquiry into claims that the European Union’s border protection agency Frontex was involved in illegally pushing back migrants found no proof of its involvement, but a full investigation into all of the claims wasn’t possible.

Topics: Turkish-Greek migrants

Related

Child dies as migrants rush to cross Greek-Turkish border
World
Child dies as migrants rush to cross Greek-Turkish border
Turkish-Greek relations tense amid fears of military showdown
Middle-East
Turkish-Greek relations tense amid fears of military showdown

More child labor, less security if UK aid cuts go ahead: NGOs

More child labor, less security if UK aid cuts go ahead: NGOs
Updated 29 April 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

More child labor, less security if UK aid cuts go ahead: NGOs

More child labor, less security if UK aid cuts go ahead: NGOs
  • “A situation that creates desperation usually results in a poorer security situation,” charity tells Arab News
  • Britain plans real-term cut of around £5bn to aid spending in 2021-2022
Updated 29 April 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: Aid charities have warned of rising destitution, child labor and early marriages, as well as declining security, if planned cuts to the UK’s foreign aid budget are implemented.
Last week, Britain announced that it would reduce its foreign aid commitment for the coming year from 0.7 percent of gross national income to 0.5 percent — representing a real-term reduction of around £5 billion ($6.975 billion) in spending.
Hundreds of charities have warned that the cuts would deliver a major blow to the world’s most marginalized people, many of whom are struggling to survive in dire humanitarian situations in the Middle East.
Charles Lawley, head of communications and advocacy at aid charity Syria Relief, told Arab News that even in the most optimistic scenario, his organization expects to see an increase in suffering among Syrians in the country as well as those who fled to neighboring Lebanon.
“The aid cuts will mean an 80 percent cut to WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) projects. Not only have 14.6 million Syrians had their access to clean water impacted by the conflict, but 7.6 million are in acute need of WASH humanitarian interventions,” he said.
“As impoverishment in Syria grows, with 90 percent of people now living below the poverty line, and the pandemic meaning that it’s more important than ever for everyone to have access to water, now is the time for the UK government to invest more into WASH projects in Syria, not slash its funding.”
The cuts, Lawley said, are likely to have far-reaching consequences, and could even impact British security.
“It’s likely that the cuts will mean a rise in poverty, a rise in negative coping mechanisms such as selling assets, child labor and early marriage. The most vulnerable in Syrian society will be exposed to even greater risk,” he added.
“A situation that creates desperation usually results in a poorer security situation. People could very well look for income through groups that do pose a threat to UK interests.”
Rami Shamma, operations director at World Vision, told Sky News that the daily mantra of people living in Lebanon is: “Let’s see what surprises we have today, and which part of our lives will be destroyed.”
She said Lebanon is enduring four simultaneous crises: Economic collapse, the Syrian refugee crisis, COVID-19, and the impact of last year’s Beirut explosion.
“UK aid has helped fund part of these projects working on child protection, education and cash for impoverished families,” she added.
“In the face of these desperate times, families are turning to desperate measures, of which children often suffer the worst.
“In Lebanon, 90 percent of households survive on less than the equivalent of £5 a day. Because of this, removing children from school, child labor and even child marriage have become coping mechanisms for survival.
“People are even turning to robbery just so they can feed their families. Without foreign aid, this will only continue to get worse, and the impact will be on all the programs that this aid is currently contributing to.
“To get things into perspective, the cut in funding of £500,000 will leave 10,000 families without food for a whole month.”
A Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson said: “The UK remains a world leader in international development, not only through the impact of these financial allocations but also through the creation of the FCDO, integrating diplomacy and development to deliver greater impact.
“In 2020 we were the third biggest aid donor globally, spending £14.5 billion. We will still spend more than £10 billion this year to fight poverty, tackle climate change and improve global health.”

Topics: UK

Related

Britain commits $4.2m to aid Iraqi fight against COVID-19
Middle-East
Britain commits $4.2m to aid Iraqi fight against COVID-19
UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab hinted on Tuesday that a reduction in the aid budget could be extended beyond 12 months. (AFP/File Photo)
World
UK foreign minister faces calls to release legal advice on aid cuts

Latest updates

Pakistan to get over 15 million doses of COVID vaccine in next two months
Pakistan to get over 15 million doses of COVID vaccine in next two months
Turkish opposition slams government for mismanaging vaccine supply
Opposition parties have blamed the critical shortage of vaccines in Turkey on the over-dependence on China. (AFP/File Photo)
Polluted Lebanon lake spews out tons of dead fish
Polluted Lebanon lake spews out tons of dead fish
Our warplanes can reach Iran, Israeli minister warns amid nuclear talks
Our warplanes can reach Iran, Israeli minister warns amid nuclear talks
Turkish youth see EU membership as ‘dream’ chance for more freedoms, jobs: Survey
Turkish youth see EU membership as ‘dream’ chance for more freedoms, jobs: Survey

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.