Al-Nassr beat Al-Sadd to reach 2021 AFC Champions League knockout stages

Al-Nassr beat Al-Sadd to reach 2021 AFC Champions League knockout stages
Al-Nassr became the first Saudi team to qualify for the AFC Champions League Round of 16. (Twitter: @AlNassrFC_EN)
Al-Nassr beat Al-Sadd to reach 2021 AFC Champions League knockout stages

Al-Nassr beat Al-Sadd to reach 2021 AFC Champions League knockout stages
  • Qatari champions must wait anxiously to see if their second-place finish will be enough to advance
Al-Nassr became the first Saudi team to qualify for the AFC Champions League Round of 16, leapfrogging Qatar’s Al-Sadd SC to win Group D with a Matchday Six 2-1 win at King Saud University Stadium on Thursday night.

Goals from Abderrazak Hamdallah and Abdulelah Al-Amri either side of half-time put the Al-Nassr within sight of the knockout stage, before Santi Cazorla’s goal from the penalty spot with seven minutes left gave Xavi Hernandez’s team a glimmer of hope and set up a nervy end to the match for the Riyadh club.

Mano Menezes’s team can now look forward to September’s Round of 16. Al-Sadd, who looked to be in the driving seat going into the match, must wait to see if their final tally of 10 points will be good enough for them to qualify as one of the best three runners-up.

Al-Nassr started the brighter of the two teams and could have taken the lead on six minutes, Hamdallah missing the target with a header after reaching Sultan Al Ghannam’s cross.

The Moroccan forward’s impact on the match was just starting.

On 33 minutes he put the hosts ahead, helped by an error by Al-Sadd goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham, whose botched clearance went directly into the path of the 2020 ACL Golden Boot winner.

Hamdallah made no mistake, driving home his fourth goal of the tournament from 15 yards.

With five minutes of the first half remaining, Hamdallah squandered a chance to double the lead after Noureddine Amrabat had create the opportunity after a fine run.

After the break, Al-Sadd started to get into the match, but somewhat against the run of play, Al-Nassr managed to grab their second goal, with Al-Amri rising high to head Amrabat’s free-kick past Barsham.

Al-Sadd set up an exciting finale after Ali Al-Lajami brought down Yusuf Abdurisag just inside in the penalty area, with Cazorla converting the spot-kick. The final few minutes were frantic – and Xavi was sent off – but Al-Nassr held on to claim the win they needed to advance.

Topics: football Saudi Arabia Al-Nassr

Topics: sport

Topics: champions league UEFA Atatürk Olympic Stadium

Topics: FIFA football

Topics: Mercedes Petronas

Al-Nassr will take on Al-Sadd in their final 2021 AFC Champions League Group D fixture knowing only a win tonight at the King Saud University Stadium will guarantee progress to the knockout stages.

Anything else means an anxious wait to see if the Riyadh club is one of the three best second-placed teams.

Al-Sadd of Qatar had moved into top spot with 10 points, two ahead of Al-Nassr, after beating Foolad Khouzestan on Matchday Five when the Saudi club went down to a shock a 2-1 defeat against Al-Wehdat.

“This is the final match and it will be difficult for us, like the previous match against Al-Sadd, and the importance is more because it is decisive in determining who will qualify,” the AFC official website quoted Al-Nassr coach Mano Menezes as saying.

“Our performances in the last five matches were affected by several factors, as we played against teams with different styles, and we were also affected by the fitness demands,” he said.

The former coach of the Brazil national team took over at Al-Nassr earlier this month, tasked with steering the club through its latest continental campaign.

“I took the mission of leading the team for only four matches, and still don’t have enough idea about the team, he said. “We made things harder for ourselves after we lost the last match, but we still have a chance in tomorrow’s match.

“We will miss some more players in this match, but we have good cards to replace them, and we will enter the match with high confidence, and we promise our fans to fight and do our best until the last minute,” added Menezes.

Al-Sadd have won all of their last three matches to top the group. Head coach Xavi Hernández is hoping for a repeat of the team’s 1-0 win over Foolad on Matchday Five, which the Spanish World Cup winner described as their best display yet.

A draw may be enough, but Xavi will be taking no chances and will send his Al-Sadd out to wrap up the group with a win.

“Like all the other matches, we have another final, we need to get the three points in the final match to stay first in the tournament,” he said. “We are leading the group, but we can’t relax, as we are going to play against a strong team who reached the semi-finals last year. But we are ready for the match.

“All the players are ready to play, as there are no injuries or suspensions in the squad. We showed our real performance in the last match, and we want to repeat that against Al-Nassr.”

Topics: football Saudi Arabia Al-Nassr

