You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanese singer-songwriter Tania Saleh reflects on a decade of life as a divorcee in the Arab world

Lebanese singer-songwriter Tania Saleh reflects on a decade of life as a divorcee in the Arab world

Lebanese singer-songwriter Tania Saleh reflects on a decade of life as a divorcee in the Arab world
The veteran Lebanese singer/songwriter is a pioneer of the Arabic alternative-music scene, with an illustrious career spanning more than two decades. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/867jb

Updated 30 April 2021
Bojan Preradovic

Lebanese singer-songwriter Tania Saleh reflects on a decade of life as a divorcee in the Arab world

Lebanese singer-songwriter Tania Saleh reflects on a decade of life as a divorcee in the Arab world
Updated 30 April 2021
Bojan Preradovic

BEIRUT: Tania Saleh is not generally known for mincing her words, whether in casual conversation or in song. “You come to a point in your life where you just can’t hold back anymore — you need to say what’s on your mind, regardless of the consequences,” she says of her new album, the deeply confessional “10 A.D.” (which stands for 10 Years After Divorce).

The veteran Lebanese singer/songwriter is a pioneer of the Arabic alternative-music scene, with an illustrious career spanning more than two decades, and speckled with both compelling studio releases and diverse collaborations.

As its title reveals, the LP is driven by Saleh’s decade-long experience of living in the Arab world as a divorced woman.




The LP is driven by Saleh’s decade-long experience of living in the Arab world as a divorced woman. (Supplied)

“It’s about my reflections and observations. How I’ve been dealt with, how society looks at me, and how I’ve looked back at it,” Saleh says as a preface to her no-holds-barred chronicle of the life of divorcées across the Middle East.

“The way that men see a woman after divorce is basically as fair game — like you’re willing to settle for anything and be with anyone,” she explains. “This is, of course, horrible. It’s a demeaning and humiliating way to treat women. To be honest, at the beginning, I was very angry when approached by men in this way. But then I understood that it’s part of a wider problem, especially in the social and economic context of where and how we live.”

Her native Lebanon has, for the past 18 months, spiraled through a caustic mixture of socio-economic and political crises, compounded by decades-long governmental corruption and the COVID-19 pandemic. Saleh points out that this backdrop has served to exacerbate the lives of women in the small Mediterranean nation and the choices they make.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tania Saleh (@taniasaleh)

“Because of Lebanon’s problems, a lot of men have left to work abroad, leaving many women either single or unmarried or separated from their partners,” she says. “As a result, you see beautiful, talented, educated women settling for a lot less than what they deserve. This happens all the time.

“And so,” the singer declares somberly, “it almost becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. I wanted to address the absurdity of that whole situation on this album.”

“10 A.D.” is Saleh’s fifth LP and her third on Kirkelig Kulturverksted (KKV), the Norwegian label founded by producer and lyricist Erik Hillestad in 1974. The album is part of a long road she has taken to get here, and brings Saleh’s musical evolution full circle — especially since embarking on a painstaking path of essentially reinventing herself.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tania Saleh (@taniasaleh)

On her early work, she collaborated with her ex-husband, producer and sound engineer Philippe Tohme, whose extensive list of professional accolades includes the seminal Lebanese alt-rock band, Blend and its later, Erin Mikaelian-fronted, permutation Pindoll.

“We wanted to produce music in an honest way, as a tribute to our influences in rock, folk, funk and jazz,” Saleh recalls. “On (her sophomore 2011 LP) ‘Wehde’, the guys from Blend were, in fact, my band, and we recorded the album together. We were family.

“By collaborating with other artists that Philippe was working with at the time, like (composer and arranger) Bilal el Zein and (producer and entrepreneur) Michel Elefteriades, we created a sound that married our rock roots with more-mainstream Arabic music.”

Saleh candidly admits that after the dissolution of her marriage to Tohme, with whom she has two sons, she no longer had access to her support system. “I had to find myself again; I had to find a new formula, and this was very hard,” she says. “That was the beginning of those 10 years that this new album is about.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tania Saleh (@taniasaleh)

The arduous process included “deep reflection on who I am as a woman, as an artist and musician. It was hell for more than two years, but my attitude was, ‘Either you stand up now and survive, or it’s all over.’”

This led Saleh to reconnect with an old passion of hers. “If you listen to songs like ‘Hsabak’ or ‘Habibi’ (off her self-titled debut album), they are clearly influenced by bossa nova. So, I wanted to take that further and start to incorporate classical arrangements.”

Following the release of her 2014 album, “A Few Images,” she also began exploring the idea of introducing electronic music into her arrangements, a crucial step in the rejuvenation of her overall sound.

“I love Bob Dylan, but I don’t love that he’s had the same style for 70 years,” she says. “I prefer Joni Mitchell, who changed with every album she did. She’s a huge influence on me.”

The realization of “10 A.D.” comprised an intricate process of arranging about half of the songs she had written with Dr. Edouard Torikian, a professor of music theory at Lebanon’s Kaslik University, who had previously captivated Saleh with his complex, quarter-tone-infused choral arrangements. The remainder of the tracks were conceived with the help of “another band I had worked with before, whose influences were much more on the Brazilian music side of things.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tania Saleh (@taniasaleh)

She knew that this time, however, she had to break out of her comfort zone. “I wanted to learn, to do something different, to find a point where rock, electronic music and classical arrangements meet with my Arabic singing and lyrics.”

Saleh sought advice from KKV, whose boss, Erik Hillestad, connected her with Øyvind Kristiansen, the Norwegian pianist, arranger, and composer. “Øyvind understood right away what I wanted to do, and the fact that I was looking for someone to unify all these songs with a particular sound,” she says.

Aside from the murky aural landscapes of “Al Marwaha” (‘The Fan’), which is a discernible homage to Saleh’s rock-oriented musical heritage, a track like “Halitna Haleh” (We Are In A Fix) is a testament to Saleh’s accomplishment of the cohesive sonic approach that she had desired all along. The piano and classical string quartet-propelled affair is delicately ornamented with Kristiansen’s strategically deployed electronic beats and sounds.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tania Saleh (@taniasaleh)

The topic of divorce is certainly not Saleh’s only focus on the record. She explores “our collective addiction to the digital world, a need to get back in touch with nature, hyper-consumerism, vanity and social pressure,” among other relevant prevailing themes.

But overall, “10 A.D.” is a musical postcard from a seasoned artist who continues to drive herself forward through self-discovery.

“I want to learn, to grow. I don’t know when my next album is going to be and what it’s going to look like. I don’t even know when I’ll perform next,” she says. “It’s hard to make plans – I can barely plan for the next few hours. But with COVID, I think a lot of us have realized how little we actually need to survive.

“I really hope that we all have as much of a desire to heed the lessons of the past and move forward as I do.”

Topics: Tania Saleh

Hip-hop artist Yasiin Bey’s audio-video installation ‘Negus’ makes its debut in the Gulf

Hip-hop artist Yasiin Bey’s audio-video installation ‘Negus’ makes its debut in the Gulf
Updated 30 April 2021
Rawaa Talass 

Hip-hop artist Yasiin Bey’s audio-video installation ‘Negus’ makes its debut in the Gulf

Hip-hop artist Yasiin Bey’s audio-video installation ‘Negus’ makes its debut in the Gulf
Updated 30 April 2021
Rawaa Talass 

An unorthodox rule for visitors to “Negus” — an audio-visual installation at Dubai’s The Third Line in collaboration with festival operator Sole — is that you have to have your phone locked away in a small pouch. The intention is to allow you to be completely immersed in a space where music meets art for 28 minutes without distractions. Lights off, headphones on.

The eight-track recording — currently unavailable for download outside of the installation — was created by Brooklyn-born hip-hop artist Yasiin Bey (previously known as Mos Def), known for his hard-hitting tracks on topical concerns, including police brutality and racism.

“Negus” is making its Gulf debut here, having formerly been in installed in Marrakech, Hong Kong, and New York.

The eight-track recording was created by Brooklyn-born hip-hop artist Yasiin Bey. (Supplied)

Accompanying the solid beat-driven music are artworks — selected by Bey in consultation with the artists — by The Third Line alumni Nima Nabavi, Laleh Khorramian, Ala Ebtekar, and Anuar Khalifi. Among some of the works is Nabavi’s high triangle-shaped formation of intricate geometrical drawings and Ebtekar’s magnetically deep-blue canvas of the cosmos. A pink-hued microbial landscape by Khorramian hangs near Khalifi’s spiritual painting of a white center, surrounded by an abundance of greens, pinks, trees and flowers, a detail that fits Bey’s brief whistling sounds in the 2015-produced recording.

A large video projection of changing images externalizes some of Bey’s inner thoughts regarding the state of the world, focusing particularly on materialism. A smaller screen shows his “Negus” lyric book, where he has written in markers and colored pencils: “Go there. Stay Fly. Dream Study. Dream. Dream. Dream / But wait concentrate. Concentrate. Concentrate. Focus.” As the minutes pass, Bey sings: “Lay world on fire/Human beings’ fascination with things/You know I won’t let you go/What do you mean by the term ‘modern’?/Modern world, it is a world beyond understanding.”

Yasiin Bey, Negus, 2021. Artwork by Anuar Khalifi, Installation view at The Third Line. (Supplied)

“Negus” is certainly a novel way of navigating an exhibition. It succeeds in encouraging you to experience the moment, rather than simply glance at the art for a few minutes. There is that little spark of anticipation as you grab a pair of headphones, not knowing what to expect. But while the music is lyrically thought-provoking, it is rarely complimented by the selected artworks and without that connection it’s questionable how effective the installation can be. I left feeling that I’d experienced something new, but wanted more out of it than I got.

Still, “Negus” is intended to be experimental so who knows? Perhaps it will inspire other Gulf galleries to try something different by pursuing the notion of experiencing art with senses other than just sight.

Topics: Negus Yasiin Bey

Beautiful Botswana: Exploring the Okavango Delta

Beautiful Botswana: Exploring the Okavango Delta
Updated 30 April 2021
Ashleigh Stewart

Beautiful Botswana: Exploring the Okavango Delta

Beautiful Botswana: Exploring the Okavango Delta
  • With the pandemic decimating the tourist industry, locals are delighted to welcome visitors back to this magnificent wildlife haven
Updated 30 April 2021
Ashleigh Stewart

DUBAI: Reclining in the middle of a dug-out canoe, slicing through a clump of reeds that gives way to a large open pond covered in lily pads, the wonder of the Okavango Delta truly becomes clear.

A mokoro ride is a staple of a visit to Botswana’s tourism crown jewel — the place where the mighty Okavango River flows in from the Angolan highlands, splintering off across 15,000 square kilometers of African plains towards the Kalahari Desert. 

Being punted along by a wiry villager from a neighboring village, who stands sentinel at the back of the canoe with a large pole, reminiscent of a Venetian gondolier, is a favored experience for international tourists, and the waterways are often full with foreign faces taking in the country’s famed wildlife. But not this year, of course.

A mokoro ride is a staple of a visit to Botswana’s tourism crown jewel — the place where the mighty Okavango River flows in from the Angolan highlands, splintering off across 15,000 square kilometers of African plains towards the Kalahari Desert. (Shitterstock)

The serenity of floating through one of the Delta’s famed papyrus-lined channels is the hard-earned pay off for the assault course you have to conquer to arrive here.  The two-hour speedboat ride to your mokoro involves papyrus reeds, branches and large insects whipping your face while a strangled boat engine threatens to cut out as your guide deftly navigates the overgrown channels. 

There are no tourists around this year, our guide explained, and therefore less boats puttering through the channels to keep the fast-growing papyrus that dominates the Okavango back. Some channels are at risk of being swallowed forever. 

It was at Mopiri Camp that we took to the water on a mokoro ride. (Shutterstock)

Botswana — like so many other tourism-reliant countries — is suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on international travel. It closed its borders on March 24, 2020, and reopened eight months later, in a bid to lure back travellers. It hasn’t yet been successful. During our trip to three camps in the Delta in January, we were only the second international guests to have arrived since the reopening. The vast majority of lodges across Botswana remain closed.

But there is a flip side to this. Botswana — which has long marketed itself as a luxury tourism destination (Prince Harry got engaged to Meghan Markle here) — offering opulent all-inclusive lodges that routinely run up to $4,000 per night, has had to bring down its nightly rates to incentivize locals to travel. The country has traditionaly favored a sustainable travel model similar to Rwanda and Bhutan — keeping prices high to ensure no mass tourism. Until now, most lodges in Botswana did not have “international” and “local” prices. But introducing the dual rates, sometimes a quarter of the international price, has worked to some extent. During December and the first week of January, Roots and Journeys, which operates water-based lodge Mopiri and land-based lodge Nokanyana, reported full houses. 

We spot lions crossing a tar-sealed road, gazelle aplenty and — the highlight — a pack of wild dogs reclining on a roadside. (Shutterstock)

The company adamantly believes there is a mid-range market just waiting to be catered for in Botswana. Their $500 all-inclusive offering is a fraction of the cost of other camps in the area, and though it’s a more rustic experience, you do get to see the same wildlife. 

It was at Mopiri Camp that we took to the water on a mokoro ride.

While it can seem like a gimmick, the half-day excursion in a mokoro also demonstrates just how entwined many of the lodges are with their local communities. Food is purchased from the tiny nearby village of Etsha 6. Our mokoro guide, Alco, is from the neighboring village of Tsau.

Botswana has long marketed itself as a luxury tourism destination. (Shutterstock)

“Corona was an eye-opener,” our camp guide Sediq says. “The locals poured in because it was cheap. We survived because of them.”

The 5-star experiences are finding it just as hard. Nearby is one of Botswana’s most famous lodges: Belmond Savute Elephant Lodge. Located right in the middle of Chobe National Park, on the edge of a watering hole frequented by giant elephants, we are its only visitors. The camp has stayed open regardless — a commitment to keeping its staff in jobs. 

The staff member showing us to our rooms laughs as I suggest she must be annoyed at our interruption of a rare time of quiet.

Botswana — like so many other tourism-reliant countries — is suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on international travel. (Shutterstock)

“No way,” she says. “We are so bored. We miss our guests. We get excited when people come.”

The elephants seem to agree. They’re out in force over the next few days, perhaps reveling in the lack of tourists. We spot lions crossing a tar-sealed road, gazelle aplenty and — the highlight — a pack of wild dogs reclining on a roadside. 

Our guide tells us we’re “very lucky”. But perhaps it’s just the animals reclaiming what’s rightfully theirs.

Topics: Botswana

Budding creative talent captures joy, despair of Lebanon in viral snaps of her grandmother

Budding creative talent captures joy, despair of Lebanon in viral snaps of her grandmother
Updated 30 April 2021
Khaoula Ghanem and Hams Saleh

Budding creative talent captures joy, despair of Lebanon in viral snaps of her grandmother

Budding creative talent captures joy, despair of Lebanon in viral snaps of her grandmother
Updated 30 April 2021
Khaoula Ghanem and Hams Saleh

DUBAI: They say a picture speaks a thousand words and since time immemorial, one of the best ways to express emotion is by way of a thought-provoking portrait. Just ask Lea Kabbani, the 20-year-old budding photographer from Lebanon, who recently went viral on social media after her older cousin Lama Ramadan shared her university project on Twitter.  

The project in question featured two side-by-side, black-and-white portraits of their 73-year-old grandmother with two contrasting expressions on her face. The concept, explained Kabbani to Arab News, is that she was capturing her grandmother’s genuine reactions to both happy and upsetting conversations about Lebanon. 

Kabbani and Ramadan pose with their 73-year-old grandmother. (Supplied)

“The intentions were to – out of one conversation – try to get out multiple different emotions in a short span,” Kabbani told Arab News. “It was tricky because you need to try to navigate the conversation in a certain way and also ask the questions at a certain time.”

For the sad image, Kabbani said she was discussing the current situation in Lebanon – the economic crisis, the recession and the aftermath of the Beirut explosion — with her grandmother. 

For the sad image, Kabbani said she was discussing the current situation in Lebanon – the economic crisis, the recession and the aftermath of the Beirut explosion — with her grandmother. (Supplied)

“We were talking about the family,” who the photographer said have a close relationship. “We were talking about how people are moving, how there’s a possibility that I might have to move because we’re forced to – not because we want to – to be able to continue life and have a good future.”

Kabbani poses with her grandmother on her graduation day. (Supplied)

Ramadan said she believes that these are sensitive topics for the older generation, which is why there were a lot of emotions captured in the picture. “My grandma also lived through the Lebanese war, and it’s like, she’s able to see everything … it’s like history is repeating itself,” she told Arab News. 

After their emotional conversation, they switched things up by discussing how “lively” Lebanon is. 

Kabbani was thinking of how “lively” Lebanon is. (Supplied)

“The outings, the constant happiness, the laughter, how close every Lebanese person is with one another, because Lebanon is so small,” Kabbani said. “Then I asked her: ‘how would you want Lebanon to be for your maximum happiness and your maximum satisfaction?’”

While the grandmother was thinking of the answer, Kabbani snapped a beautiful photo of her grandmother wearing a joyous expression. 

Out of over 70 images, these two pictures made the cut. 

Kabbani’s mother dances with her husband. (Supplied)

The attention the two shots garnered on social media led Kabbani to dream up a campaign called “The Two Things Campaign” that is still in the development process. 

“It’s like thinking of two things that one is set on,” Kabbani said. “Maybe this is a way to just breathe and share what you have or what you’re feeling… It’s really important so that you can share your story with others who can relate to you.” 

Topics: Lea Kabbani Lama Ramadan

New AlUla archaeological and conservation research institute to help ‘unfold Arabia’s contribution to humanity’

An Archaïos survey team at work in the AlUla Cultural Oasis. (Supplied)
An Archaïos survey team at work in the AlUla Cultural Oasis. (Supplied)
Updated 30 April 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor

New AlUla archaeological and conservation research institute to help ‘unfold Arabia’s contribution to humanity’

An Archaïos survey team at work in the AlUla Cultural Oasis. (Supplied)
  • Royal Commission of AlUla’s Kingdom’s Institute set to become an international destination for the study of archaeology and conservation
Updated 30 April 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: To be located in AlUla amid the ruins of the ancient North Arabian Kingdom of Dadan and as if to bring back to life the dazzling past of this still enigmatic civilization, the recently announced Kingdom’s Institute, established under the auspices of the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), is marked to become AlUla’s global hub for archaeological and conservation research. 

Its most prominent buildings are destined to be carved themselves into the mountains opposite the archaeological site of Dadan while the design of the remaining edifices will be inspired by the archaeological structures uncovered pertaining to the Dadan civilization.

“Inspired by the crown prince’s vision for AlUla to protect 200,000 years of history, AlUla’s cultural legacy continues with the Kingdom’s Institute,” Prince Badr bin Abdullah, the Saudi minister of culture and RCU governor, told Arab News.

“It will be a global hub for knowledge, research and collaboration, exploring the frontiers of archaeology and unlocking new careers for our community. The Institute will be a place for discovery and celebration as we unfold Arabia’s contribution to humanity.”

 

Dadan, a civilization that dates back more than 2,700 years and pre-dates the Nabataean civilization as well as the Roman presence in the Arabian Peninsula, was once the capital for the Dadan and Lihyan Kingdoms and is considered to be one of the most developed 1st-millennium BCE cities of the Arabian Peninsula.

“The ‘era of the kingdoms’ — the time of the Dadan, Lihyan and Nabataean Kingdoms circa 1000 BCE to 106 CE — will be an area of special emphasis for the institute and indeed gives it its name,” said Munirah Almushawh, the archaeology survey lead of the Kingdom’s Institute. 

Almushawh is also the first female archaeologist to co-direct an archaeological project in Saudi Arabia. She is working on the Khaybar Long-Duree Archaeological Project, a major archaeological project southwest of AlUla, which is being developed with the French National Centre for Scientific Research.

“In deference to the architectural style of the district, the institute’s permanent home will be a red sandstone structure echoing the monumental works of the Dadan civilization,” Almushawh said.

The design of the Kingdoms Institute will be inspired by the works of the Dadan civilisation with the most prominent buildings carved into the mountains opposite the archaeological site of Dadan. (Supplied)

The institute, which is part of AlUla’s recently announced “The Journey Through Time: a masterplan for preserving and sustainably developing Saudi Arabia’s ancient AlUla,” is expected to complete its first phase of construction by 2023 and open to visitors by 2030, which is also the year of the Saudi Vision 2030. It forecasts a visitation of 838,000 people by 2035.

“In a spirit of co-construction and co-development of research with its partner French Agency for Alula Development (AFALULA), specialized and original research programs have been set up with the best experts in the region in order to write the history from the Neolithic to today of this unique heritage jewel in the world,” Ingrid Perisse, AFALULA’s head of archaeological and cultural heritage projects, told Arab News.

“The interdisciplinary research teams that take turns on the different sites have made AlUla the most important archaeological hub in the Arabian Peninsula.”

The design of the Kingdoms Institute will be inspired by the works of the Dadan civilisation with the most prominent buildings carved into the mountains opposite the archaeological site of Dadan. (Supplied)

Perisse said the scientific community will come together for this project.

“Historians, geo-archaeologists, ceramologists, numismatists and other specialists of this scientific community bring their knowledge and know-how to participate in the training of the next generation of Saudi archaeologists,” she said.

History and heritage are at the heart of the Dadan district and its upcoming Kingdom’s Institute. With its enduring sense of mystery, perpetuated by its magnetic red rocks, the institute intends to pay homage to Saudi Arabia’s past as well as the role AlUla will play in the future of the Kingdom.

The Kingdom’s Institute will be built on a 28,857 square-meter site. Inside will be a multidisciplinary and innovative scientific center where visitors and residents can study from seven core archaeological programs, including rock art conservation and preservation, inscriptions and languages, prehistoric and historic agriculture and sustainability, connectivity and the archaeological record, in addition to seven major disciplines, from research to fieldwork, publishing and exhibition management.

Extensive aerial surveys of AlUla, conducted by a University of Western Australia team, are providing a fuller picture of its rich archaeological heritage, including this tomb in Sharaan. (Supplied)

The Institute will provide access to the study of 200,000 years of history and prehistory amid a survey of 22,675 square meters. Already, the Institute has begun preparing 15 research and conservation missions.

One example is the recent discovery of mustatils, fence-like structures built by people thousands of years ago in what is now Saudi Arabia by piling rocks to form low walls that were then formed in the shape of rectangles.

While the existence of the mustatils was previously known, the more than 1,000 mustatils that the RCU-commissioned team recently recorded, are approximately twice as many as were previously identified and constituted the largest study of mustatils to date.

“We have only begun to tell the hidden story of the ancient kingdoms of North Arabia,” RCU Archaeology, Heritage Research and Conservation Executive Director José Ignacio Gallego Revilla told Arab News. 

“There is much more to come as we reveal the depth and breadth of the area’s archaeological heritage, which for decades has been underrepresented, but which will finally have the showcase it deserves in the Kingdom’s Institute.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia AlUla Royal Commission for Al-Ula (RCU)

Related

‘Cultural wealth’ of Kingdom’s AlUla showcased in Rome exhibition video
Saudi Arabia
‘Cultural wealth’ of Kingdom’s AlUla showcased in Rome exhibition

What We Are Reading Today: Mom Genes by Abigail Tucker

What We Are Reading Today: Mom Genes by Abigail Tucker
Updated 30 April 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Mom Genes by Abigail Tucker

What We Are Reading Today: Mom Genes by Abigail Tucker
Updated 30 April 2021
Arab News

Mom Genes is an interesting mix of research and memoir with many fascinating facts for the reader.
“Part scientific odyssey, part memoir, Mom Genes weaves the latest research with Abigail Tucker’s personal experiences to create a delightful, surprising, and poignant portrait of motherhood,” said a review in Goodreads.com.
“It’s vital reading for anyone who has ever wondered what rocks the hand that rocks the cradle,” said the review.
It said the book “is amazing and interesting for Moms and anyone interested in genetics and motherhood.”
It added that the author “is herself a mother and uses the insight she has gained from motherhood to highlight and accent areas in this book.”
“The author does a wonderful job making the content relatable and interesting by using personal anecdote and humor,” said the review.
It said Tucker “explores countless studies that examine motherhood in the animal kingdom and the implications they have for our human parental experiences.
The research spans the globe and includes an intriguing variety of topics related to maternity.”

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Traffic by Tom Vanderbilt
books
What We Are Reading Today: Traffic by Tom Vanderbilt
What We Are Reading Today: The Grid by Gretchen Bakke
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Grid by Gretchen Bakke

Latest updates

Briton arrested in France is aid worker, not terrorist: Advocacy group
Briton arrested in France is aid worker, not terrorist: Advocacy group
Bank of America stays long Tunisian government bonds on IMF optimism
Bank of America stays long Tunisian government bonds on IMF optimism
Kyrgyzstan says its death toll in Tajikistan clashes rises to 31
Kyrgyzstan says its death toll in Tajikistan clashes rises to 31
How Arab-American NASCAR racer Toni Breidinger is breaking records and stereotypes alike
How Arab-American NASCAR racer Toni Breidinger is breaking records and stereotypes alike
Britain has failed women trafficked to Syria: Charity
Britain has failed women trafficked to Syria: Charity

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.