  Lawyer representing Navalny's foundation detained in Moscow

St. Petersburg-based lawyer Ivan Pavlov attends a court hearing in the Russian Supreme court in Moscow, Russia on March 15, 2017. (File/AFP)
Updated 24 sec ago
AP

  • Ivan Pavlov has been representing Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption after authorities filed a lawsuit to ban the foundation
  • He is being accused of disclosing information related to a police investigation
MOSCOW: A lawyer representing the anti-corruption foundation of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained in Moscow on Friday morning, his colleague said on social media.
St. Petersburg-based lawyer Ivan Pavlov has been representing Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption after authorities filed a lawsuit to ban the foundation and the politician’s network of regional offices as extremist organizations.
Pavlov’s colleague, Yevgeny Smirnov, said on Facebook that Pavlov was detained after his hotel room in Moscow was searched. Russia’s Federal Security Service, the FSB, was involved, Smirnov said. Pavlov is being accused of disclosing information related to a police investigation, a criminal offense punishable by a fine, community service or arrest of up to three months.
It wasn’t immediately clear which case Pavlov’s detention was connected to. He is also defending Ivan Safronov, a Russian journalist charged with treason, a prosecution that has been widely seen as politically motivated, and has been involved in other high-profile treason cases.
Pavlov had been due to appear in a Moscow court on Friday at a hearing into extending Safronov’s pre-trial detention.
According to Smirnov, Pavlov frequently received threats from investigators at the FSB, with one of them saying to Pavlov that “we’re going to do everything to put you behind bars.”
Team 29, a team of lawyers Pavlov heads in St. Petersburg specializing in freedom of speech cases, said on social media that law enforcement targeted Pavlov’s wife in St. Petersburg and the team’s IT specialist with home searches. The Investigative Committee is also searching the team’s offices.

Topics: Alexei Navalny Russia

India posts COVID-19 daily record as worldwide cases hit 150 million

India posts COVID-19 daily record as worldwide cases hit 150 million
Updated 24 min 18 sec ago
AFP

  • The number of new daily cases has more than doubled since mid-February
  • Compounding India’s woes has been its failure to get a much-needed vaccine program off the ground
NEW DELHI: India on Friday posted another global record for daily coronavirus infections, pushing worldwide cases past 150 million as a pandemic that has killed almost 3.2 million worldwide continues to wreak devastation.
The number of new daily cases has more than doubled since mid-February, an AFP tally showed, in an explosion in infections blamed in part on a new Covid-19 variant but also on failure to follow virus restrictions.
The countries with the highest total number of cases are the United States, India and Brazil, which recorded 3,001 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing its overall toll to 401,186.
The continent seeing the bulk of new daily cases is Asia, driven largely by a devastating wave in India which has overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums.
India recorded another 385,000 cases in the past 24 hours – a new global record – and almost 3,500 deaths, according to official data that many experts suspect falls short of the true toll.
More than 40 countries have committed to sending medical aid to India, with a US Super Galaxy military transporter carrying more than 400 oxygen cylinders, other hospital equipment and nearly one million rapid coronavirus tests arriving in New Delhi on Friday.
The Indian global diaspora has also sprung into action, with a collection of overseas volunteers scrambling to locate desperately-needed supplies for Covid-19 stricken family, friends and strangers back home.
Compounding India’s woes as cases soared has been its failure to get a much-needed vaccine program off the ground.
Until now, only “frontline” workers like medical staff, people over 45 and those with existing illnesses have been given the AstraZeneca shot or Bharat Biotech’s homegrown Covaxin.
As of Saturday, jabs will be open to all adults, meaning around 600 million more people will be eligible.
But several states have warned they do not have sufficient stocks, and the expanded rollout is threatened by administrative bickering, confusion over prices and technical glitches on the government’s digital vaccine platform.

Topics: India Coronavirus

Bodies of Europeans killed in Burkina Faso repatriated

Updated 36 min 3 sec ago
AFP

  • Their bodies were taken by helicopter to Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou on Tuesday
  • The bodies arrived at the airport in large wooden coffins each bearing the name of the victims
OUAGADOUGOU: The bodies of two Spanish journalists and an Irish wildlife activist killed during an anti-poaching patrol in Burkina Faso were repatriated early Friday aboard a military plane.
Journalists David Beriain and Roberto Fraile were accompanying Rory Young, head of the Chengeta Wildlife group, in the Arly National Park on Monday when they were attacked.
Security sources said the assailants had approached the group, which also included soldiers and forest rangers, in pickup trucks and on motorbikes.
The three Europeans were initially reported missing and the subjects of a major search, but the Burkina authorities said Tuesday they had been “executed by terrorists.”
Their bodies were taken by helicopter to Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou on Tuesday.
An Airbus 310 jet belonging to the Spanish air force touched down shortly after midnight Friday in the capital Ouagadougou then took off again two hours later with the three bodies on board, according to AFP journalists.
They arrived at the airport in large wooden coffins each bearing the name of the victims, and were taken directly on to the tarmac before being placed in the plane under the supervision of Spain’s counsul to Burkina Faso.
Burkina Faso, a landlocked country in the vast Sahel region, has been in the grip of an intensifying extremist insurgency since 2015 which has ravaged its once-vibrant tourist industry.
Once largely confined to Burkina’s north, killings blamed on jihadist groups like the Al-Qaeda-linked Group to Support Islam and Muslims (GSIM) and the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) have more recently targeted other parts of the country.
More than 1,300 people have been killed and one million have fled the violence since 2015.

South Korean fishermen hold boat protests against Japan nuclear plans

Updated 45 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

  • About 800 fishermen participated in rallies at ports in nine cities
  • Japan said this month it will release more than 1 million tons of contaminated water into the sea
HWASEONG, South Korea: Hundreds of South Korean fishermen across the country held protests on Friday calling on Japan to reverse its decision to release contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.
About 800 fishermen participated in rallies at ports in nine cities, according to South Korea’s National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives.
At one port, at Gungpyeong on the west coast, fishermen held anti-Japan banners and chanted slogans such as “Withdraw Japan’s decision” and “Condemn irresponsible nuclear attack”. Twenty fishing boats with banners denouncing Japan’s decision sailed near the port.
“My father bequeathed this sea to me and I’m going to pass it on to my son, who is also fishing,” said Park Re-seung, chief of Yongdu-ri fishing village, who has worked in the fishing industry for 38 years. “Why is Japan doing this? How could they do such a bad thing against the sea? Don’t they eat fish?“
Japan said this month it will release more than 1 million tons of contaminated water into the sea from the plant crippled by an earthquake and tsunami in 2011 after filtering it to remove harmful isotopes.
The plan drew immediate opposition from its neighbors South Korea, China and Taiwan.
“For us, this issue is about making our living,” Park added. “If the customers continue to see the news of the water release, they wouldn’t be even buying fishes that we caught here.”

Topics: South Korea Japan

Indonesia approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Updated 50 min ago
Reuters

  • Sinopharm is the third company to have its vaccine approved by Indonesia
  • Indonesia’s vaccine program has slowed due to an export ban from India and other supply issues
JAKARTA: Indonesia’s drug regulator on Friday approved the COVID-19 vaccine of China’s Sinopharm, which it will use in a private immunization scheme where companies buy government-procured vaccines to inoculate their staff.
After Sinovac Biotech and AstraZeneca, Sinopharm is the third company to have its vaccine approved by Indonesia, which is seeking to inoculate 181.5 million people by January 2022.
It has suffered one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in Asia, with 1.66 million infections and more than 45,000 deaths reported.
Penny K. Lukito, chief of Indonesia’s food and drug agency (BPOM), said Sinopharm vaccine recipients had reported higher antibody rates and rare side effects, such as swelling or diarrhea.
“Based on the evaluation and the benefits or risks consideration ... BPOM has issued an emergency use authorization (for Sinopharm),” she told a news conference.
Verdi Budidarmo, CEO of pharmaceutical company Kimia Farma which distributes the vaccine, said the private vaccination program, which starts next month, could “back up the government to reach herd immunity.”
Over 482,000 ready-to-use doses of the Sinopharm vaccine arrived on Friday.
No detailed efficacy data of Sinopharm’s vaccine has been publicly released.
However, its developer, Beijing Biological Products Institute, a unit of Sinopharm subsidiary China National Biotec Group, has said the vaccine was 79.34 percent effective in preventing people from developing the disease, based on interim data.
Indonesia’s vaccine program has slowed due to an export ban from India and other supply issues, although health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said he hoped it could get back on track in May.
It has administered at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine to about 12.3 million of its 270 million population.
The country received 6 million doses of the Sinovac Biotech vaccine in bulk on Friday. It has also received 3.85 million ready-to-use doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine this week and Budi said 10 million to 15 million additional Sinovac vaccine doses would be received in the next few weeks.

Topics: Indonesia Coronavirus

COVID-19 vaccination centers close in Mumbai as India posts another record rise in cases

Updated 30 April 2021
Reuters

  • India reported 386,452 news cases on Friday, while deaths from COVID-19 jumped by 3,498 over the last 24 hours
  • The country is in deep crisis, with hospitals and morgues overwhelmed, medicines and oxygen in short supply
BENGALURU: All vaccination centers in India’s financial capital of Mumbai were shut for three days starting Friday due to a shortage of vaccines, said authorities, as the country posted another record daily rise in coronavirus cases.
India reported 386,452 news cases on Friday, while deaths from COVID-19 jumped by 3,498 over the last 24 hours, according to health ministry data.
However, medical experts believe actual COVID-19 numbers in the world’s second-most populous nation may be five to 10 times greater than the official tally.
India has added about 7.7 million cases since the end of February, when its second wave picked up steam, according to a Reuters tally. In contrast, it took India nearly six months to add the previous 7.7 million cases.
The country is in deep crisis, with hospitals and morgues overwhelmed, medicines and oxygen in short supply and strict curbs on movement in its biggest cities.
India is the world’s biggest producer of vaccines but does not have enough stockpiles to keep up with the second deadly COVID-19 wave, despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government planning to vaccinate all adults starting May 1. Only about 9 percent of India’s 1.4 billion people have received a vaccine dose since January.
Several states have said they will be unable to immunize people aged 18-45 immediately.
Modi is scheduled to meet cabinet of ministers on Friday as the wave of infections cripples the nation’s health system and threatens to impact major businesses as absenteeism grows with staff falling sick or taking leave to tend to sick relatives.
World aid has started arriving in India as it struggles to combat what has been described as a humanitarian disaster.
The first US flight carrying oxygen cylinders, regulators, rapid diagnostic kits, N95 masks and pulse oximeters arrived in the Indian capital Delhi on Friday.
“Just as India came to our aid early in the pandemic, the US is committed to working urgently to provide assistance to India in its time of need,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter.
“Today we are proud to deliver our first shipment of critical oxygen equipment, therapeutics and raw materials for vaccine production.”

Topics: India Coronavirus

