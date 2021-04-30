You are here

Kyrgyzstan says its death toll in Tajikistan clashes rises to 31

Kyrgyzstan says its death toll in Tajikistan clashes rises to 31
A Kyrgyz serviceman carries mattresses for citizens, who were evacuated from districts bordering Tajikistan following fighting along the Kyrgyz-Tajik disputed border, Batken, Apr. 30, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

Kyrgyzstan says its death toll in Tajikistan clashes rises to 31

Kyrgyzstan says its death toll in Tajikistan clashes rises to 31
  • Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree cease-fire following the heaviest clashes at their disputed border in years
  • Kyrgyzstan says it has suffered over 150 casualties including 31 deaths since the violence began
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: Kyrgyzstan said Friday that its death toll in armed clashes with Central Asian rival Tajikistan had reached 31 after the pair agreed a cease-fire following the heaviest clashes at their disputed border in years.
First Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Aliza Soltonbekova said in a televised appearance that Kyrgyzstan had suffered over 150 casualties including 31 deaths since the violence began on Thursday.

Topics: Kyrgyzstan Tajikistan Aliza Soltonbekova

Britain has failed women trafficked to Syria: Charity

Britain has failed women trafficked to Syria: Charity
Updated 48 min 39 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Britain has failed women trafficked to Syria: Charity

Britain has failed women trafficked to Syria: Charity
  • UK govt ‘has in most cases stripped them of citizenship, abandoned them,’ Reprieve tells Arab News
  • ‘Hundreds of women, girls forced into marriage, sexual slavery, domestic servitude, other forms of exploitation’
Updated 48 min 39 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: Rights group Reprieve has accused the British government of failing young girls trafficked to Syria by Daesh members, and is urging London to facilitate their return.

An investigation by the charity found that “hundreds of women and girls” were “forced into marriage, sexual slavery, domestic servitude and other forms of exploitation.”

Reprieve also found that 63 percent of British women currently detained in Kurdish camps in northeast Syria are victims of trafficking.

“After years of exploitation, including forced marriage, rape and domestic servitude, these British women and their children managed to escape ISIS (Daesh) territory and make their way to the North of the country held by the Kurdish authorities, where they are now detained indefinitely without charge or trial in desert camps,” the report said, describing conditions in the camps as “dire.”

In one camp alone, 517 people — mostly children — died in 2019, and at least two British nationals have died while in detention in northeast Syria, including one infant.

Reprieve urged the UK to repatriate British women — many of whom have been stripped of their citizenship — and ensure that they face trials if they have committed crimes.

“The UK Government claims to be leading the global fight against human trafficking and modern slavery, yet in respect of these British trafficking victims, the UK Government has adopted a policy of blanket citizenship stripping, refusing to repatriate families and denying them even the most basic consular assistance,” said the report.

“The UK Government is urged to comply with its legal obligations to identify, protect and support women and girls trafficked from the UK by ISIS.” 

Maya Foa, joint executive director of Reprieve, told Arab News: “The way these women have been treated by the government and portrayed in the media is completely at odds with the reality of who they are and how they came to be detained in these camps. These are British women and girls, taken to Syria against their will or groomed by a sophisticated ISIS trafficking operation into making a terrible, life-altering mistake.”

She added: “Rather than recognize them as trafficking victims, the government has in most cases stripped them of citizenship and abandoned them. It should repatriate all British nationals in the camps, and bring prosecutions in British courts where there’s a case to answer.”

Writing in the report, Conservative MP Andrew Mitchell said: “There is no decency or justice in abandoning trafficking victims to face torture and the death penalty. These are difficult cases but Britain, as a leading member of the United Nations, must set a strong example.” He added: “We cannot wash our hands of these Britons, abandoning them in ungoverned space.”

Earlier this year, Britain’s Supreme Court ruled against high-profile “Daesh bride” Shamima Begum, saying she could not return to the UK to appeal the removal of her citizenship.

The Home Office maintains that it is prioritizing the security of its citizens by preventing the return of those affiliated with Daesh.

But in an open letter written last year, politicians including Tobias Ellwood, Tom Tugendhat and David Davis said their “indefinite detention in increasingly precarious Kurdish detention camps poses a significant security challenge to the UK, as well as significant harm to the children involved.”

Separately, Ellwood warned that if Britons are left indefinitely in Syrian camps, “we’ll see Daesh 2.0. We’ll see a repeat of Al-Qaeda regrouping and becoming a very real threat, and that threat won’t just pose itself in the Middle East, but also to Britain.”

Topics: Daesh UK Shamima Begum British Daesh

Lawyer representing Navalny’s foundation detained in Moscow

Lawyer representing Navalny’s foundation detained in Moscow
Updated 30 April 2021
AP

Lawyer representing Navalny’s foundation detained in Moscow

Lawyer representing Navalny’s foundation detained in Moscow
  • Ivan Pavlov has been representing Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption after authorities filed a lawsuit to ban the foundation
  • He is being accused of disclosing information related to a police investigation
Updated 30 April 2021
AP

MOSCOW: A lawyer representing the anti-corruption foundation of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained in Moscow on Friday morning, his colleague said on social media.
St. Petersburg-based lawyer Ivan Pavlov has been representing Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption after authorities filed a lawsuit to ban the foundation and the politician’s network of regional offices as extremist organizations.
Pavlov’s colleague, Yevgeny Smirnov, said on Facebook that Pavlov was detained after his hotel room in Moscow was searched. Russia’s Federal Security Service, the FSB, was involved, Smirnov said. Pavlov is being accused of disclosing information related to a police investigation, a criminal offense punishable by a fine, community service or arrest of up to three months.
It wasn’t immediately clear which case Pavlov’s detention was connected to. He is also defending Ivan Safronov, a Russian journalist charged with treason, a prosecution that has been widely seen as politically motivated, and has been involved in other high-profile treason cases.
Pavlov had been due to appear in a Moscow court on Friday at a hearing into extending Safronov’s pre-trial detention.
According to Smirnov, Pavlov frequently received threats from investigators at the FSB, with one of them saying to Pavlov that “we’re going to do everything to put you behind bars.”
Team 29, a team of lawyers Pavlov heads in St. Petersburg specializing in freedom of speech cases, said on social media that law enforcement targeted Pavlov’s wife in St. Petersburg and the team’s IT specialist with home searches. The Investigative Committee is also searching the team’s offices.

Topics: Alexei Navalny Russia

India posts COVID-19 daily record as worldwide cases hit 150 million

India posts COVID-19 daily record as worldwide cases hit 150 million
Updated 30 April 2021
AFP

India posts COVID-19 daily record as worldwide cases hit 150 million

India posts COVID-19 daily record as worldwide cases hit 150 million
  • The number of new daily cases has more than doubled since mid-February
  • Compounding India’s woes has been its failure to get a much-needed vaccine program off the ground
Updated 30 April 2021
AFP

NEW DELHI: India on Friday posted another global record for daily coronavirus infections, pushing worldwide cases past 150 million as a pandemic that has killed almost 3.2 million worldwide continues to wreak devastation.
The number of new daily cases has more than doubled since mid-February, an AFP tally showed, in an explosion in infections blamed in part on a new Covid-19 variant but also on failure to follow virus restrictions.
The countries with the highest total number of cases are the United States, India and Brazil, which recorded 3,001 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing its overall toll to 401,186.
The continent seeing the bulk of new daily cases is Asia, driven largely by a devastating wave in India which has overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums.
India recorded another 385,000 cases in the past 24 hours – a new global record – and almost 3,500 deaths, according to official data that many experts suspect falls short of the true toll.
More than 40 countries have committed to sending medical aid to India, with a US Super Galaxy military transporter carrying more than 400 oxygen cylinders, other hospital equipment and nearly one million rapid coronavirus tests arriving in New Delhi on Friday.
The Indian global diaspora has also sprung into action, with a collection of overseas volunteers scrambling to locate desperately-needed supplies for Covid-19 stricken family, friends and strangers back home.
Compounding India’s woes as cases soared has been its failure to get a much-needed vaccine program off the ground.
Until now, only “frontline” workers like medical staff, people over 45 and those with existing illnesses have been given the AstraZeneca shot or Bharat Biotech’s homegrown Covaxin.
As of Saturday, jabs will be open to all adults, meaning around 600 million more people will be eligible.
But several states have warned they do not have sufficient stocks, and the expanded rollout is threatened by administrative bickering, confusion over prices and technical glitches on the government’s digital vaccine platform.

Topics: India Coronavirus

Bodies of Europeans killed in Burkina Faso repatriated

Bodies of Europeans killed in Burkina Faso repatriated
Updated 30 April 2021
AFP

Bodies of Europeans killed in Burkina Faso repatriated

Bodies of Europeans killed in Burkina Faso repatriated
  • Their bodies were taken by helicopter to Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou on Tuesday
  • The bodies arrived at the airport in large wooden coffins each bearing the name of the victims
Updated 30 April 2021
AFP
OUAGADOUGOU: The bodies of two Spanish journalists and an Irish wildlife activist killed during an anti-poaching patrol in Burkina Faso were repatriated early Friday aboard a military plane.
Journalists David Beriain and Roberto Fraile were accompanying Rory Young, head of the Chengeta Wildlife group, in the Arly National Park on Monday when they were attacked.
Security sources said the assailants had approached the group, which also included soldiers and forest rangers, in pickup trucks and on motorbikes.
The three Europeans were initially reported missing and the subjects of a major search, but the Burkina authorities said Tuesday they had been “executed by terrorists.”
Their bodies were taken by helicopter to Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou on Tuesday.
An Airbus 310 jet belonging to the Spanish air force touched down shortly after midnight Friday in the capital Ouagadougou then took off again two hours later with the three bodies on board, according to AFP journalists.
They arrived at the airport in large wooden coffins each bearing the name of the victims, and were taken directly on to the tarmac before being placed in the plane under the supervision of Spain’s counsul to Burkina Faso.
Burkina Faso, a landlocked country in the vast Sahel region, has been in the grip of an intensifying extremist insurgency since 2015 which has ravaged its once-vibrant tourist industry.
Once largely confined to Burkina’s north, killings blamed on jihadist groups like the Al-Qaeda-linked Group to Support Islam and Muslims (GSIM) and the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) have more recently targeted other parts of the country.
More than 1,300 people have been killed and one million have fled the violence since 2015.

South Korean fishermen hold boat protests against Japan nuclear plans

South Korean fishermen hold boat protests against Japan nuclear plans
Updated 30 April 2021
Reuters

South Korean fishermen hold boat protests against Japan nuclear plans

South Korean fishermen hold boat protests against Japan nuclear plans
  • About 800 fishermen participated in rallies at ports in nine cities
  • Japan said this month it will release more than 1 million tons of contaminated water into the sea
Updated 30 April 2021
Reuters

HWASEONG, South Korea: Hundreds of South Korean fishermen across the country held protests on Friday calling on Japan to reverse its decision to release contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.
About 800 fishermen participated in rallies at ports in nine cities, according to South Korea’s National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives.
At one port, at Gungpyeong on the west coast, fishermen held anti-Japan banners and chanted slogans such as “Withdraw Japan’s decision” and “Condemn irresponsible nuclear attack”. Twenty fishing boats with banners denouncing Japan’s decision sailed near the port.
“My father bequeathed this sea to me and I’m going to pass it on to my son, who is also fishing,” said Park Re-seung, chief of Yongdu-ri fishing village, who has worked in the fishing industry for 38 years. “Why is Japan doing this? How could they do such a bad thing against the sea? Don’t they eat fish?“
Japan said this month it will release more than 1 million tons of contaminated water into the sea from the plant crippled by an earthquake and tsunami in 2011 after filtering it to remove harmful isotopes.
The plan drew immediate opposition from its neighbors South Korea, China and Taiwan.
“For us, this issue is about making our living,” Park added. “If the customers continue to see the news of the water release, they wouldn’t be even buying fishes that we caught here.”

Topics: South Korea Japan

