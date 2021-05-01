You are here

Japanese shipowner asks cargo owners to share Suez damage cost
In this March 30, 2021 file photo, the Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, is seen in Egypt's Great Bitter Lake. (AP)
Updated 01 May 2021
AP

  • The shipowner said earlier this month that it has been negotiating with Egyptian authorities over the demand for compensation
Updated 01 May 2021
AP

TOKYO: The Japanese owner of a massive container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week, halting billions of dollars in maritime commerce, is asking owners of the freight it is carrying to share the cost of the damages demanded by Egyptian authorities.
Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd. said on Friday that it has asked freight owners to share the damages in a deal known as a general average declaration. The damage sharing scheme is often used in maritime accidents covered by insurance.
The company said it has notified a number of the owners of the approximately 18,000 containers on the ship to assume part of the damages demand, estimated at about $916 million.
The shipowner said earlier this month that it has been negotiating with Egyptian authorities over the demand for compensation.
The ship, called the Ever Given, is being held at Great Bitter Lake, a wide stretch of water halfway between the north and south ends of the canal, for inspection and won’t be allowed to leave until the settlement is reached, Shoei Kisen said.
The company refused to disclose further details of the negotiations, including the amount covered by insurance and how much it is asking freight owners to share.
The Ever Given was on its way to the Dutch port of Rotterdam on March 23 when it slammed into the bank of a single-lane stretch of the canal about 6 km north of the southern entrance, near the city of Suez.
The ship’s 25 Indian crewmembers who are still on board are all in good health, the company said.
The ship has enough food, including fresh fruit and vegetables, and drinking water, the ship’s technical management company, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, said.

Topics: suez canal Ever Given

In Damascus, crispy pastry sweetens frugal Ramadan

In Damascus, crispy pastry sweetens frugal Ramadan
A Syrian vendor in Damascus’ Midan neighborhood sells an array of traditional sweets, which are served in iftar during the holy month of Ramadan. (AP)
Updated 01 May 2021
AFP

  • Naaem is prepared by dropping a thin circle of dough into hot oil until it snaps like a crisp
Updated 01 May 2021
AFP

DAMASCUS: Year after year Ramadan meals become more frugal in war-torn Syria as the economy worsens, but Damascus dwellers say a traditional wafer-thin crispy pancake called “naaem” is here to stay.

During the Muslim fasting month, just before sundown, Damascus residents flock to buy the deep-fried sweet from street vendors who make them in bubbling cauldrons all over the sidewalks.
The crunchy pastry — also called “Ramadan bread” — is prepared by dropping a thin circle of dough into hot oil until it snaps like a crisp.
Fished out, the sweet-smelling pancake is then drizzled with dark brown date or grape molasses.
Government employee Abdallah, 51, said he rushes out to buy a naaem to share with his wife and two daughters at the end of every day.
“However tough the circumstances, the naaem is a tradition we can’t go without during Ramadan,” he said.
At around 2,500 Syrian pounds (less than a dollar), the crunchy dessert is still one of the few affordable ones, he said.
Other more elaborate sweets, such as sesame-covered barazeq biscuits or syrupy baklava stuffed with pistachios, have become prohibitively expensive.
Dizzying price hikes have forced many Syrian households like Abdallah’s to cut back on some food items this Ramadan.
This year, red meat, chicken broth, and pistachio-filled sweets are largely off the menu for iftar, the meal at the end of a day’s fasting.
Instead, most families opt for cheaper items to put on their dinner tables such as naaem.
“Children love it, and that’s the most important thing,” Abdallah said.

FASTFACT

In a country where the currency has lost 98 percent of its value since the start of the war in 2011 and millions struggle to put food on the table, that is money many simply do not have.

In one Damascus market, 49-year-old Abu Tareq called out to customers in a bellowing voice, standing near endless airy stacks of crispy naaem.
He said they disappear fast in the run-up to iftar.
“Sweets are an essential part of the Ramadan spread, and naaem are the cheapest and most delicious,” he said.
But the wealthy too are customers, he added, because the dessert is a traditional Ramadan sweet.
Just a stone’s throw away from Abu Tareq’s shop, the scent of more freshly baked pastries wafts out of some of the sweets shops for which Damascus is famous.
But each year, fewer and fewer people buy and take home trays of syrupy treats, baked in ghee and stuffed with nuts or tender date flesh.
A kilo of those sweets can cost up to 50,000 Syrian pounds ($17 at the black-market exchange rate).
In a country where the currency has lost 98 percent of its value since the start of the war in 2011 and millions struggle to put food on the table, that is money many simply do not have.
Instead, crispy “Ramadan bread” is still a delight they can afford.
“The naaem is within everyone’s reach,” said Abu Tareq.
“Ramadan wouldn’t taste the same without it.”

Topics: Damascus Ramadan

Gazan engineer behind Mars helicopter says visiting home is no small step

Gazan engineer behind Mars helicopter says visiting home is no small step
Elbasyouni has made an astonishing journey from Gaza to the US space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California. (AP)
Updated 01 May 2021
AP

  • In 2012 he was hired by a technology company that was developing electric aircraft
Updated 01 May 2021
AP

GAZA STRIP: An electronics engineer from Gaza, Loay Elbasyouni, had worked with the NASA team that made history this month by launching an experimental helicopter from the surface of Mars.
But he says an expedition to his hometown in the Gaza Strip, where posters celebrate his achievement, feels even farther away because of Israeli and Egyptian restrictions.
“When you deal with electrons and technology, you can calculate things and know their path,” he said from his home in Los Angeles. “When you deal with people and politics, you don’t know where things can go.”
The 42-year-old has himself made an astonishing journey from the hardscrabble town of Beit Hanoun near the heavily-guarded Israeli frontier to the US space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, where he worked as a contractor helping design the Ingenuity helicopter.
He left Gaza in 1998 to study in the US and has only returned once, for a brief visit in 2000 prior to the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising, late that year. Some 6,000 Palestinians and 1,000 Israelis were killed in fighting, attacks and Israeli military operations before the violence ebbed in 2005.
As Gaza weathered one crisis after another, Elbasyouni pursued his studies in the US.
He struggled to afford tuition at the University of Kentucky, especially after the family farm was bulldozed. At one point he said he worked more than 90 hours a week at a Subway sandwich shop to make ends meet. He eventually transferred to the University of Louisville, where he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering.
In 2012 he was hired by a technology company that was developing electric aircraft. Two years later, the company was contracted by NASA for the Mars helicopter project, and Elbasyouni was promoted to lead electronics engineer.
He spent six years working alongside other NASA scientists to develop the helicopter’s propulsion system, its controller and other key components.
The robotic helicopter he developed hitched a ride to Mars on the Perseverance rover, which was launched into space on a rocket in July. He said his feelings were “indescribable” when he watched it touch down on the surface of the red planet in February.
Elbasyouni followed every moment of the expedition, and nervously awaited any signal the helicopter was working once it was launched. When the first images reached Earth showing the helicopter taking flight, “I screamed in the middle of night and woke up everyone in the building,” he said.
Elbasyouni says he’s unlikely to visit anytime soon because of the travel restrictions. If he wanted to visit he would have to go through Jordan or Egypt, as Israel does not allow Gazans to fly in or out of its international airport.
In Jordan, he would have to wait for a special shuttle to take him from the Allenby Bridge crossing across the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Israel to the Erez Crossing with Gaza. The irregular shuttle only runs every few days. Each direction would require an Israeli permit, a process that can be complicated, time-consuming and uncertain.
Exit permits are usually only granted to patients seeking life-saving medical treatment or a small number of businessmen.
His other option would be to go through Egypt and try to enter Gaza through the Rafah crossing, which only opens sporadically. Egypt imposes its own restrictions on Palestinians, who must apply for travel permits.

Topics: Elbasyouni NASA Mars

Ship prepares to ferry chemicals out of Beirut port

Ship prepares to ferry chemicals out of Beirut port
Updated 30 April 2021
AFP

  • German firm Combi Lift was tasked with removing dangerous substances from Beirut port following August 4 explosion
  • Lebanese-German Business Council’s head said the project had cleared the port of dangerous material stored for decades
Updated 30 April 2021
AFP

BEIRUT: A ship prepared Friday to ferry dozens of containers of hazardous materials from Lebanon’s capital to Germany, managers of a cleanup project said, months after disaster struck on the dockside.
German firm Combi Lift was tasked with removing dangerous substances from the port after the explosion of hundreds of tons of fertilizer there on August 4 last year killed more than 200 people and ravaged large parts of Beirut.
The last of 59 containers was lifted onto the ship on Friday.
Heiko Felderhoff, CEO of Combi Lift, said they would be disposed of in Germany.
“The ship is here and so on the weekend we are leaving” for Germany, he said at a ceremony on the docks.
Elias Assouad, the head of the Lebanese-German Business Council, said the project had cleared the port of “all toxic, cancerous, flammable and highly reactive chemicals that have been stored here for decades.”
The German firm had been expected “to deal with only 49 containers of hazardous material,” he said.
But they ended up “handling more than 75, of which 59 will be shipped.”
He said 15 others would be “disposed of within safe and environmentally sound procedures in situ,” without providing more details.
A chemical expert managing the operation told AFP after finishing the job in February that Beirut only avoided a second chemical inferno by chance.
Michael Wentler said he had “never seen a situation like this before” in his life, describing festering chemical mixtures so corrosive they burned gaping holes right through massive shipping containers.
Hydrochloric acid, a corrosive and toxic substance, made up 60 percent of the chemicals Combi Lift came across, he said.

Topics: Beirut explosion Lebanon Germany

Indirect talks on Iran nuclear deal in ‘unclear place’: US security adviser

A police officer patrols in front of banners put up by members of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, an Iranian opposition group, in front of the Grand Hotel Wien. (AFP)
A police officer patrols in front of banners put up by members of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, an Iranian opposition group, in front of the Grand Hotel Wien. (AFP)
Updated 30 April 2021
Reuters

  • Differences remain over what US sanctions will need to end and steps Iran must take to resume obligations
Updated 30 April 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON D.C.: Indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran on a return to compliance to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are in “an unclear place,” US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

Sullivan's comments followed the start this week of a third round of the talks in Vienna in which representatives of Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and European Union shuttle between US and Iranian delegations.

“I'm not going to characterize the substance of the negotiations at this point because they are in ... an unclear place,” Sullivan told an Aspen Security Fosrum webinar. “We've seen willingness of all sides, including the Iranians, to talk seriously about sanctions relief restrictions and a pathway back into the JCPOA,” referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the nuclear deal's title.

“But it is still uncertain as to whether this will culminate in a deal in Vienna,” he said.

The agreement limited Iran's nuclear program to block the development of nuclear weapons. In return, Iran received relief from U.S. and international sanctions.

Former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord in 2018, reimposing and adding US sanctions. In response, Tehran began breaching JCPOA restrictions.

President Joe Biden has pledged to return to the deal. Iran refused direct talks on resuming compliance in exchange for the lifting of US sanctions.

Sullivan was asked whether the Iranians are negotiating in good faith.

“I guess good faith is always in the eye of the beholder,” he said. “The Iranians have come in a serious way to have serious discussions about details and the teams are working through those details now.”

The main differences are over what US sanctions will need to end, the steps Iran must take to resume its obligations to restrict its nuclear program and how to sequence the process.

Topics: Middle East Iran Iran nuclear deal vienna

UN urges Palestinian leaders to avoid uncertainty and quickly set new date for elections

A screen displaying a live broadcast of the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's speech during a meeting discuss upcoming elections, is seen in a coffee shop in Ramallah. (Reuters)
A screen displaying a live broadcast of the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's speech during a meeting discuss upcoming elections, is seen in a coffee shop in Ramallah. (Reuters)
Updated 30 April 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

  • Special envoy Tor Wennesland called for restraint and the rejection of violence after president Mahmoud Abbas postponed polls indefinitely
Updated 30 April 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: The UN has called on Palestinian leaders to maintain their commitment to democracy and quickly set a new date for elections.

Tor Wennesland, the organization’s special coordinator for the Middle East Peace process, said this would be an important step in “reassuring the Palestinian people that their voices will be heard.”

He also warned that a “prolonged period of uncertainty risks exacerbating the fragile situation.”

Earlier on Friday, Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas announced the indefinite postponement of legislative and presidential elections scheduled for May 22 and July 31 respectively.

He demanded assurances from Israel that voting will be permitted in East Jerusalem, and urged the international community to put pressure on Israeli authorities to ensure this is allowed.

The Palestinians claim East Jerusalem, an area annexed by Israel in 1967, as their future capital.

Wennesland said he understands the disappointment of Palestinians “who have so clearly expressed a desire to exercise their democratic rights after nearly 16 years without elections.”

But he called on all leaders to show restraint and refrain from violence so that the environment needed for a peaceful resumption of the electoral process can be maintained.

He reiterated the UN’s stance that “the holding of transparent and inclusive elections throughout the occupied Palestinian territory, including in East Jerusalem, as stipulated in prior agreements remains essential for renewing the legitimacy and credibility of Palestinian institutions and opening the path to re-establishing Palestinian national unity.”

Wennesland added that elections will also help to pave the way for a return to meaningful negotiations as part of the efforts to end the Israeli occupation and achieve a two-state solution based on UN resolutions and international law.

Topics: Middle East Palestine Israel Palestinian elections

