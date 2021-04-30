You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistani PM starts inquiry into expats’ complaints against country’s embassy in Riyadh

Pakistani PM starts inquiry into expats’ complaints against country’s embassy in Riyadh

Pakistani PM starts inquiry into expats’ complaints against country’s embassy in Riyadh
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zfzzy

Updated 12 sec ago

Pakistani PM starts inquiry into expats’ complaints against country’s embassy in Riyadh

Pakistani PM starts inquiry into expats’ complaints against country’s embassy in Riyadh
  • Ambassador ordered home pending probe into his work, 6 Pakistani Embassy employees
Updated 12 sec ago
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has suspended his country’s envoy to Saudi Arabia and ordered a probe into claims by expat laborers of mistreatment by embassy staff in Riyadh.
Sources confirmed to Arab News that the premier’s office had issued a letter initiating a formal inquiry into the workers’ complaints about their treatment by staff at the country’s embassy in the Saudi capital.
At the same time, outgoing Pakistani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ejaz was told to return home, along with six Riyadh embassy employees, pending the outcome of the investigation.
Syed Zulfikar Bukhari, an adviser to Khan, told media that the complaints had been made by a number of expat laborers over recent months.
The letter from the PM’s office, said: “The former ambassador to (the) KSA, Raja Ali Ejaz, has been suspended, while all staff who dealt with the public at the Pakistani Embassy and consulates in (the) KSA, (are) to be recalled and the process for their replacement initiated immediately by the concerned ministries.”
It added that Khan had setup a prime minister’s inspection commission to inquire into the matter and submit its report within 15 days.
The committee has been tasked with looking into “inefficiency” in the provision of services to overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia, the “extorting and fleecing” of expatriate workers and overseas Pakistanis, and a failure to resolve problems of the Pakistani community.
Raoof Hassan, special assistant to Khan for information and broadcasting, said the letter echoed what the prime minister had said in a speech on Thursday.
“The prime minister has initiated an inquiry, and this has been initiated due to lack of services delivery to overseas Pakistanis.”

FASTFACT

Syed Zulfikar Bukhari, an adviser to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, said that the complaints had been made by a number of expat laborers over recent months.

He added that Khan was “determined to clean the system and ensure smooth provision of services to all Pakistanis, including expatriates.”
Over the current fiscal year, Saudi Arabia has remained the largest contributor to workers’ remittances, sending in $690.4 million back to Pakistan in March. The overall inflow from the Kingdom during the year amounted to $5.7 billion, followed by the UAE with $4.5 billion. There are more than 2 million Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia.
Speaking at an event in Islamabad, Khan said: “I say this with sorrow that our embassy should appreciate these hardworking people, who put their sweat and blood into their work, and I know that these poor people sometimes work 12 hours a day, do extra shifts, save money to send to their families.
“I found out that in Saudi Arabia, our embassy did not give them the service the way they should have taken care of our labor in Saudi Arabia, they did not do that.
“I set up a full-scale inquiry on this. I am opening an inquiry into the ambassador. I am recalling a lot of staff back to Pakistan. And when the inquiry’s results come, whoever is responsible, whoever mistreated our labor ... I will take action against all of them.
“Overseas Pakistanis have, over the years, kept our economy afloat.”
He noted that he had been in touch with overseas Pakistanis for the past 50 years, and since his cricketing days.
In a message to Pakistani embassies around the world, Khan said their “most important duty” was to look after the affairs of Pakistani laborers.

Topics: Pakistan Embassy Riyadh

Related

Al-Qaeda vows ‘war on all fronts’ against US

Al-Qaeda vows ‘war on all fronts’ against US
Updated 30 April 2021
Arab News

Al-Qaeda vows ‘war on all fronts’ against US

Al-Qaeda vows ‘war on all fronts’ against US
  • Terror group: America must withdraw from entire Muslim world
  • Operatives say it is planning a comeback in Afghanistan as US withdraws
Updated 30 April 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Al-Qaeda has vowed to “wage war on all fronts” against the US unless it retreats from the entire Muslim world.

Speaking just days ahead of the 10-year anniversary of the assassination of the group’s former leader Osama bin Laden, two of its operatives told CNN that it is planning a comeback in Afghanistan as the US withdraws. “The Americans are now defeated,” said Al-Qaeda.

The terrorist group, now led by Ayman Zawahiri, has largely been eclipsed by Daesh in recent years in terms of attacks carried out and media exposure.

The presence of US forces in the Middle East has long been seized upon by terrorist groups — including Al-Qaeda, Daesh and Hezbollah — as a rallying cry for their causes.

Earlier in April, US President Joe Biden announced that he would withdraw troops from Afghanistan, effectively ending America’s longest-ever war.

“Bin Laden is dead and Al-Qaeda is degraded in Afghanistan. And it’s time to end the forever war,” he said.

As part of the withdrawal, the Taliban and the US have agreed in talks that the group will cut ties with Al-Qaeda.

While its direct physical presence has declined since the death of Bin Laden on May 2, 2011, Zawahiri has overseen a diversification of its role in global jihadism.

“Under Zawahiri’s stewardship, Al-Qaeda has become increasingly decentralised, with authority resting primarily in the hands of Al-Qaeda’s affiliate leaders,” according to a recent report from the Counter Extremism Project (CEP) think tank.

The US has placed a $25 million bounty for Zawahiri, who features on its most-wanted-terrorist list.

Topics: United States of America (USA) Al-Qaeda Osama bin Laden Afghanistan Ayman Zawahiri

Related

Special Revealed: Houthi militia’s deadly ties with Al-Qaeda and Daesh
Middle-East
Revealed: Houthi militia’s deadly ties with Al-Qaeda and Daesh
Saif Al-Adel (L), one of the most senior members of Al-Qaeda, has been tipped to take over from Ayman Zawahiri (R), who has not been seen in years and is rumored to be dead. (FBI/Wikimedia Commons)
Middle-East
New Iran-based Al-Qaeda head ‘a potential asset to Tehran’

Over 700 teachers die of coronavirus after poll duty in Indian state

India on Friday reported over 386,000 new coronavirus cases and over 3,500 related deaths, its highest daily death toll since the beginning of the pandemic. (AFP)
India on Friday reported over 386,000 new coronavirus cases and over 3,500 related deaths, its highest daily death toll since the beginning of the pandemic. (AFP)
Updated 30 April 2021

Over 700 teachers die of coronavirus after poll duty in Indian state

India on Friday reported over 386,000 new coronavirus cases and over 3,500 related deaths, its highest daily death toll since the beginning of the pandemic. (AFP)
  • Uttar Pradesh one of country’s worst affected regions
Updated 30 April 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: More than 700 teachers have died of coronavirus in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh because of poll duty, a teachers’ union said Friday.

Thursday was the last day of the four-phase local body elections in Uttar Pradesh that began in the first week of April, despite a catastrophic surge in COVID-19 infections across the country.

India on Friday reported over 386,000 new coronavirus cases and over 3,500 related deaths, its highest daily death toll since the beginning of the pandemic.

Uttar Pradesh, the biggest and the most populous state, is one of the worst affected regions in India. 

Most of its cities and small towns are in chaos, with people losing their lives due to the absence of hospital beds and oxygen supplies.

As poll duty deaths mounted in the state, the Uttar Pradesh Middle School Teachers’ Union demanded the postponement of the vote-counting process slated for Sunday.

“We have lost over 700 teachers so far during the election process and if the counting is allowed to be held it will cause further havoc,” the union’s spokesperson Dr. R. P. Mishra told Arab News.

At least 15,000 schoolteachers are reported to have been involved in the election process, with many deployed to rural areas where medical help was unavailable.

“The data we have prepared so far suggests that many teachers got COVID-19 when they went for training for a day and, due to the lack of medical facilities in the village and rush in the hospitals, many lost their lives,” said Mishra.

A 36-year-old teacher, Vivek Shukla from Raebareli district, went for a day-long orientation course for election workers on April 5. He developed coronavirus symptoms when he returned home and died of COVID-19 last week.

“He was fine the day he left for election training. He fell sick after he came back. The situation is so bad that people are dying in hordes,” Vivek’s uncle Jagjivan Shukla told Arab News. “His two little daughters and his wife are left without a family breadwinner. What was the need for an election at this time when the pandemic was again rising?”

Even a ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker from the state, Umesh Dwivedi, questioned the need to have polls when the country was facing a surge.

“The situation is really very grim all across the state and I fear the teachers have died in thousands in the last one month,” said Dwivedi. “What was the need to conduct elections in this time of the pandemic, when saving lives should have been the priority of the administration?”

He added that the election had not only become the biggest “super spreader” of the virus, it had taken the pandemic to rural areas that had largely been free of coronavirus.

But BJP spokesperson, Rakesh Tripathi, denied that health protocols had been violated during the election process.

“The election took place at the direction of the state high court, and we tried to follow COVID-19 protocols,” he told Arab News, adding that vote counting would be held as scheduled despite the union’s protest.

“No matter, the counting will take place on May 2. We have to get used to living with coronavirus. We have to carry (on) our normal life amidst the presence of the virus.” 

Uttar Pradesh-based political analyst and former bureaucrat Surya Pratap Singh expressed his fears that the situation in Uttar Pradesh would spiral out of control.

“The local body election is going to be a horror and I foresee we would require 100,000 intensive care unit beds after the election process is over,” he told Arab News. “The government was not prepared for this wave, they were busy with elections that’s why they could not prepare for this tragedy. The election has become a cause for the spread of the virus across the state. We are staring at a grave tragedy.”

Topics: India Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Oil prices slip from six-week high as India’s demand worries weigh
Business & Economy
Oil prices slip from six-week high as India’s demand worries weigh
India posts COVID-19 daily record as worldwide cases hit 150 million
World
India posts COVID-19 daily record as worldwide cases hit 150 million

Human rights groups say calling Papua insurgents ‘terrorists’ may escalate violence

s their votes were cast under a heavy military presence, Papuan separatists, including the Free Papua Movement (OPM), have since called for a fresh vote on self-determination, prompting military operations and retaliatory attacks. (AP/File Photo)
s their votes were cast under a heavy military presence, Papuan separatists, including the Free Papua Movement (OPM), have since called for a fresh vote on self-determination, prompting military operations and retaliatory attacks. (AP/File Photo)
Updated 30 April 2021
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

Human rights groups say calling Papua insurgents ‘terrorists’ may escalate violence

s their votes were cast under a heavy military presence, Papuan separatists, including the Free Papua Movement (OPM), have since called for a fresh vote on self-determination, prompting military operations and retaliatory attacks. (AP/File Photo)
  • Indonesia has officially designated the Free Papua Movement “terrorists”
  • Separatists to bring Indonesia before an international tribunal over security forces violence
Updated 30 April 2021
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

JAKARTA: Human rights activists lambasted the Indonesian government on Friday, after it designated members of a Papuan separatist movement “terrorists.” 

They also warned that the move could worsen the already fragile human rights situation in the easternmost region of the country, amid accusations of numerous incidents of violence.

Papua officially became a part of Indonesia in 1969, following a plebiscite in which representatives of various Papuan tribes voted in favor of joining the republic. As their votes were cast under a heavy military presence, Papuan separatists, including the Free Papua Movement (OPM), have since called for a fresh vote on self-determination, prompting military operations and retaliatory attacks against Indonesian personnel.

The terrorist designation was announced by Indonesia’s chief security minister, Mohammad Mahfud MD, on Thursday, following recommendations from politicians, security forces and various other Papuan leaders.

But activists fear the move will pave the way to increase the presence of security forces in Papua, and will increase persecution against the region’s majority Melanesian population.

“This designation is only to justify racism and heighten military operation, which paves the way for genocide towards Papua’s Melanesian people,” Natalius Pigai, a Papuan activist and former chair of Indonesia’s national human rights commission, told Arab News.

Hendardi, chairman of the Jakarta-based rights advocacy group Setara Institute, warned the designation would also legitimize repression, military operations in Papua and upend attempts at a peaceful resolution of the decades-long conflict.

“It doesn’t end the cycle of violence that has been going on for a long time. Labeling the insurgents as terrorists may have implications such as closing the Jakarta-Papua dialogue, as recommended by many parties, to forge peace, and it could further institutionalize racism and discrimination towards Papuans since there is no clear definition of those designated as terrorists,” he said.

Hendardi added that under the country’s antiterrorism laws, the designation also meant that the police special counterterrorism squad, Densus 88, would take the lead in dealing with Papuan insurgents.

The government’s decision came after Papuan rebels killed the head of the State Intelligence Agency (BIN) Papua regional office, in an ambush in Beoga district, Puncak on Sunday.

Brig. Gen. I Gusti Putu Danny Karya Nugraha was the highest-ranking military officer to die in the attack.

Following the general’s killing, President Joko Widodo on Monday ordered a crackdown on Papuan militants, saying “there’s no place for armed criminal groups in the land of Papua (or) the entire nation.”

A day later, three policemen were shot in a firefight with the insurgents, also in Puncak. One policemen and nine insurgents were killed, according to authorities.

Four civilians, including two teachers, were also killed by insurgents in the same area earlier this month.

The National Liberation Army of West Papua (TPNPB), the armed wing of the OPM, in response to the terrorist designation, said their fight against security forces would continue.

“The TPNPB won’t panic about military mobilization in Papua. We are on our own land, so we are confident to defend our people, our nation. We will keep fighting against terrorist and criminal forces from Indonesia, namely the military and the police,” the group’s spokesperson, Sebby Sambom, said in a statement on Thursday.

He added the OPM was ready to bring Indonesia before an international tribunal over the actions of its security forces, and would start an international campaign against the country to declare it a “terrorist state.”

Topics: Indonesia Papua Province

Related

Indonesian brigadier general killed in 2-week Papua clash
World
Indonesian brigadier general killed in 2-week Papua clash
Special Indonesian soldiers kill Papuan separatist
World
Indonesian soldiers kill Papuan separatist

Briton arrested in France is aid worker, not terrorist: Advocacy group

Briton arrested in France is aid worker, not terrorist: Advocacy group
Updated 30 April 2021
Arab News

Briton arrested in France is aid worker, not terrorist: Advocacy group

Briton arrested in France is aid worker, not terrorist: Advocacy group
  • Police have refused to elaborate on man’s identity, circumstances of arrest
  • CAGE: He has ‘a strong track record of international relief work’
Updated 30 April 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A Briton arrested in France on suspicion of terror offenses is an aid worker, not a Daesh member, an advocacy group has said.

The unidentified 37-year-old man was detained on Wednesday in the British zone of control at the entrance to the Channel Tunnel, which links mainland Europe with the UK.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed the arrest in France, saying: “He was arrested on suspicion of preparing for terrorist acts and membership of a proscribed organization and detained under Police and Criminal Evidence powers. Whilst in police custody, he was subsequently detained under the Terrorism Act 2000.”

The police refused to comment further on the man’s identity, where he lived before traveling, or the circumstances of his arrest.

Muhammad Rabbani, managing director of London-based advocacy group CAGE, said the arrested man “is a veteran aid worker with a strong track record of international relief work. Without any initial judicial oversight, he was stripped of his citizenship and sent into exile without any regard for due process.”

CAGE said the man had recently won a court case to retain his British citizenship, which the government had tried to strip from him.

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) France Channel Tunnel

Related

‘Unprecedented’ migrant breach briefly closes Channel Tunnel
World
‘Unprecedented’ migrant breach briefly closes Channel Tunnel
Sudanese who braved Channel Tunnel granted asylum in UK
World
Sudanese who braved Channel Tunnel granted asylum in UK

31 killed in heavy clashes at Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border

31 killed in heavy clashes at Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border
Updated 30 April 2021
AFP

31 killed in heavy clashes at Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border

31 killed in heavy clashes at Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border
  • Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree cease-fire following the heaviest clashes at their disputed border in years
  • Kyrgyzstan says it has suffered over 150 casualties including 31 deaths since the violence began
Updated 30 April 2021
AFP

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: Kyrgyzstan said at least 31 people were killed after heavy clashes at its disputed border with Tajikistan, as officials from the two ex-Soviet countries met Friday in a bid to defuse tensions.
Clashes between communities over land and water along the pair’s long-contested border are regular occurrences, with border guards often getting involved.
But shooting that broke out Thursday between the two militaries was the heaviest fighting in years and raised fears that it might escalate into a wider conflict.
Tajikistan, a closed, authoritarian state, has yet to officially acknowledge any deaths from the clashes between servicemen on Thursday.
The Kyrgyz health ministry said Friday that Kyrgyzstan had suffered at least 154 casualties, including 31 deaths in the latest bout of violence.
The leaders of both sides remained in touch Friday, offering hope that the conflict — which began after communities clashed over an important piece of river infrastructure — can be cooled.
President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan and Tajik counterpart Emomali Rakhmon spoke by telephone on Friday, Japarov’s press service said, and agreed to meet “in the second half of May.”
“The heads of state agreed to resolve the current situation exclusively by peaceful means,” the statement said.
Kyrgyzstan’s national security chief Kamchibek Tashiyev told journalists that he had met with Tajik counterpart Saimumin Yatimov on “neutral territory” at the border on Friday.
Tashiyev pledged that problems over their shared border will be resolved “in the next few days.”
In a rare statement from Tajikistan, the press service of its Sughd regional administration said that a joint Kyrgyz-Tajik working group “is making efforts with the hope of peace and friendship.”
Local authorities in Kyrgyzstan’s southwestern Batken region said that shooting along the shared border was still happening “periodically” despite the cease-fire.
Over 10,000 Kyrgyz citizens have been evacuated from two districts bordering Tajikistan where the fighting had been most intense, according to Kyrgyz authorities.
More than a third of the two impoverished, mountainous countries’ border is disputed, with the area surrounding the Tajik enclave of Vorukh, where Thursday’s conflict erupted, a regular flashpoint over territorial claims and access to water.
On Friday, neighboring Uzbekistan’s leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s office said he had held separate talks by telephone with Tajik leader Emomali Rakhmon and Kyrgyz president Sadyr Japarov aimed at easing the conflict.
Kyrgyzstan on Friday published a detailed list of properties in its Batken region that had been damaged, highlighting the scale of the clashes along the border
Among the properties burned down during the violence were a border post, more than 20 homes, a school, eight shops and a casino, according to the Kyrgyz emergencies ministry.
Thousands of people evacuated from villages at the center of the conflict have been “placed in specially organized points” in Batken’s administrative center “or went to visit relatives,” according to authorities in the Batken region.
Military units from the two countries began exchanging fire on Thursday, but later agreed a cease-fire following talks at several different levels of government which appeared to calm the fighting.
Tajikistan’s national security committee had said earlier on Thursday that two citizens had been admitted to hospital, with one in serious condition.
Its security committee accused Kyrgyz soldiers of opening fire on Tajik troops at the Golovnaya water distribution point, located on the Isfara River, on Thursday.
It said Kyrgyz and Tajik civilians had become embroiled in a dispute over the vital piece of river infrastructure on Wednesday.
Border disagreements between the three countries that share the fertile Fergana Valley — Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan — stem from demarcations made during the Soviet era.
The knotting, twisting frontiers left several communities with restricted access to their home countries.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was “deeply concerned” by the clashes in two countries where Moscow maintains military bases and “always ready” to play a “mediating role.”

Topics: Kyrgyzstan Tajikistan Sadyr Japarov Emomali Rakhmon

Related

Kyrgyzstan populist tipped for easy win in presidential vote
World
Kyrgyzstan populist tipped for easy win in presidential vote

Latest updates

Saudi health official says no curfews during Ramadan, Eid
Saudi health official says no curfews during Ramadan, Eid
Japanese shipowner asks cargo owners to share Suez damage cost
Japanese shipowner asks cargo owners to share Suez damage cost
In Damascus, crispy pastry sweetens frugal Ramadan
In Damascus, crispy pastry sweetens frugal Ramadan
Gazan engineer behind Mars drone says visiting home is no small step
Gazan engineer behind Mars drone says visiting home is no small step
What We Are Buying Today: Grounded
What We Are Buying Today: Grounded

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.