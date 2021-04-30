You are here

Saudi Islamic Ministry distributes 11,500 umbrellas

Saudi Islamic Ministry distributes 11,500 umbrellas
Islamic Ministry distributes 11 thousand umbrellas. (SPA)
Saudi Islamic Ministry distributes 11,500 umbrellas
Islamic Ministry distributes 11 thousand umbrellas. (SPA)
Saudi Islamic Ministry distributes 11,500 umbrellas
Islamic Ministry distributes 11 thousand umbrellas. (SPA)
Updated 13 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Islamic Ministry distributes 11,500 umbrellas

Saudi Islamic Ministry distributes 11,500 umbrellas
  As temperatures rise throughout the holy month, the umbrellas will help to protect visitors and pilgrims from the sun during Tawaf
Updated 13 sec ago
SPA

MAKKAH: The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance’s Makkah branch has so far distributed 11,520 umbrellas at its Kudai, Jamarat and Prince MutaIb Road centers, as part of its Ramadan-long “Shade and Protection” initiative.

As temperatures rise throughout the holy month, the umbrellas will help to protect visitors and pilgrims from the sun during Tawaf.

The ministry expects to distribute a quarter of a million umbrellas throughout Ramadan.

A number of pilgrims commended the initiative and thanked Saudi Arabia’s leaders for their concern for the comfort and safety of pilgrims performing Umrah.

 

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs

Updated 01 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi health official says no curfews during Ramadan, Eid

Saudi health official says no curfews during Ramadan, Eid
  'If society abides by COVID-19 measures, we won't need further restrictions or curfews'
Updated 01 May 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Health (MoH) spokesman, Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly, has denied that authorities will request curfews during Ramadan or Eid.

“Rumors spread from time to time, and this is one of the circulating things nowadays, and they are not true,” he said. “The concerned and specialized committees are continuing to follow the situation closely, but no request has been sent to enforce curfews neither in Ramadan nor Eid,” he added.
Al-Aly stressed the importance of adhering to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) precautionary measures, saying “if society abides by these measures — wearing masks and keeping a safe distance, avoiding large gatherings and adhering to the numbers allowed, especially during Eid — we won’t need further restrictions or curfews.” He added that more than half of the critical COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom were people over the age of 60, and urged the public to receive their vaccines.
So far, 9,123,778 people have been inoculated in the Kingdom.

417,363 Total cases

400,580 Recoveries

6,957 Deaths

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia reported 11 more COVID-19-related deaths on Friday. The death toll now stands at 6,957.
The MoH reported 1,056 new cases, meaning that 417,363 people have now contracted the disease. There are 9,826 active cases, with 1,335 of them in critical condition.
According to the MoH, 446 of the new cases were in Riyadh, with 253 in Makkah, 136 in the Eastern Province and 33 in Madinah.
In addition, a further 1,071 patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the total to 400,580 recoveries.
Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 16,903,813 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 65,194 carried out in the past 24 hours.

Topics: Ramadan Ramadan 2021 Eid Al Fitr Coronavirus

More than Saudi Riyal 500 million raised through Ehsan platform

More than Saudi Riyal 500 million raised through Ehsan platform
Abdul Aziz Al-Hammadi, CEO of the Ehsan platform. (Photo/Twitter)
Updated 01 May 2021
SPA

More than Saudi Riyal 500 million raised through Ehsan platform

More than Saudi Riyal 500 million raised through Ehsan platform
  The Ehsan platform was established by a royal decree to undertake the investment of data and artificial intelligence in cooperation with a supervisory committee that includes many Saudi ministries and the SDAIA
Updated 01 May 2021
SPA

JEDDAH: More than SR500 million ($133 million) has been donated to the National Campaign for Charitable Work through the Ehsan platform, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) announced.
“The support of the leadership, represented by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and their keenness to be the initiators of donating through the platform, has set an example for the Saudi people, individuals and institutions, and the result was that today, the amount of donations through the Ehsan platform has exceeded SR500 million,” said SDAIA chief Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi.
He hailed the “unlimited support” that the Ehsan platform has received from the Saudi leadership, adding that the authority is keen to develop the nonprofit sector and expand its impact using technologies to make charity easier across the Kingdom.
Abdul Aziz Al-Hammadi, CEO of the Ehsan platform, said that the campaign has led to more than 500 opportunities so far, helping 1 million people in need.
Following the generous contributions made by the Saudi leadership, Al-Hammadi added that a number of merchants, major companies and elite Saudi figures continued to contribute to the campaign “until this large number was reached.”
He said that 99 percent of the donations are spent inside the Kingdom on charitable development projects that have a significant and sustainable impact in all of Saudi Arabia’s regions.
Al-Hammadi added that a maximum of 1 percent of the donations are sent abroad in partnership with the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center. The Ehsan platform supports all electronic payment methods, and donors can view important financial details.

Abdul Aziz Al-Hammadi, CEO of the Ehsan platform, said that 99 percent of the donations are spent inside the Kingdom on charitable development projects that have a significant and sustainable impact in all of Saudi Arabia’s regions.

Al-Hammadi said that all services and transactions on the platform are carried out according to high-level governance practices.
He added that activities are directly monitored by the Shariah Supervisory Board headed by Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Mutlaq, a member of the Council of Senior Scholars and member of the Permanent Committee for Scholarly Research and Ifta.
The Ehsan platform was established by a royal decree to undertake the investment of data and artificial intelligence in cooperation with a supervisory committee that includes many Saudi ministries and the SDAIA, the Presidency of State Security, the Saudi Central Bank and the Digital Government Authority.
The SDAIA develops the platform using advanced technology and partnerships with government, private, and nonprofit sectors. The authority aims to strengthen the Kingdom’s leadership role in the sector and raise its contribution to Saudi gross domestic product.

Topics: Ehsan charity Ehsan

Who’s Who: Rami Khalid Al-Turki, president and CEO of Al-Turki Holding

Who’s Who: Rami Khalid Al-Turki, president and CEO of Al-Turki Holding
Updated 30 April 2021
Arab News

Who's Who: Rami Khalid Al-Turki, president and CEO of Al-Turki Holding

Who’s Who: Rami Khalid Al-Turki, president and CEO of Al-Turki Holding
Updated 30 April 2021
Arab News

Rami Khalid Al-Turki is the president and CEO of Khalid Ali Al-Turki & Sons Holding Co. (Al-Turki Holding) in Alkhobar, Saudi Arabia.

Al-Turki holds chairmanship and directorship positions in various companies under Al-Turki Holding. For instance, he is the chairman of Applus Velosi Saudi Arabia, Element Saudi Arabia, Saudi Readymix, the largest supplier of concrete products in the Kingdom, and the cement and cementitious materials trading company Masheed. 

He is also the executive vice chairman of Nesma & Partners Contracting Co. and chairs Al-Turki’s distribution and retail subsidiaries in Egypt, i2 and URC.

Al-Turki was recently appointed a board member at King Fahd Causeway Authority. The authority is responsible for the management of King Fahd Causeway linking Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, offering a full spectrum of services, including operations, maintenance and inspection services.

Al-Turki is the co-founder and chairman of the National Committee for Ready-mixed Concrete at the Council of Saudi Chambers and a member of the US-Saudi Business Council. 

He was also an active member on different committees within Saudi Arabia’s Chambers of Commerce and is a former board member of the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization. He is also a founding member of the board of trustees of Mentor Arabia, which promotes awareness and prevention of drug abuse among youth in the Middle East, as well as the Arab Forum for Environment and Development.

Al-Turki holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Williams College, Williamstown, MA, in the US.

Topics: Who's Who Al-Turki Holding

ThePlace: Al-Qassar village, one of earliest inhabited settlements on the Red Sea’s Farasan Island

ThePlace: Al-Qassar village, one of earliest inhabited settlements on the Red Sea’s Farasan Island
Photo/SPA
Updated 01 May 2021
Arab News

ThePlace: Al-Qassar village, one of earliest inhabited settlements on the Red Sea's Farasan Island

ThePlace: Al-Qassar village, one of earliest inhabited settlements on the Red Sea’s Farasan Island
  Al-Qassar was originally established as a summer resort, and its residents built their homes in an orderly manner, with 400 houses distributed over five lanes and separated by paths no more than 3 meters wide
Updated 01 May 2021
Arab News

The historic village of Al-Qassar is one of the most important and earliest inhabited settlements on the Red Sea’s Farasan Island. Located only 5 kilometers from Farasan governorate, the centuries-old sandstone village is known for its all-year-round mild climate, abundance of palm and perennial trees, and freshwater wells.
The prominent Abida well is located at the northern entrance to the village, close to a cluster of small food shops and a local fresh fish market. Al-Qassar was originally established as a summer resort, and its residents built their homes in an orderly manner, with 400 houses distributed over five lanes and separated by paths no more than 3 meters wide.
The urban design of the village was a key consideration during renovation works that have turned it into a cultural landmark that retraces the history of the site and its inhabitants.

Topics: ThePlace

27 quarantine violators arrested in Madinah

27 quarantine violators arrested in Madinah
27 quarantine violators arrested in Madinah. (SPA)
Updated 01 May 2021
SPA

27 quarantine violators arrested in Madinah

27 quarantine violators arrested in Madinah
  The penalty is doubled if the violation is repeated
Updated 01 May 2021
SPA

JEDDAH: Authorities in Jeddah have shut down 77 commercial outlets for breaching coronavirus disease (COVID-19) protocols.
Municipalities have stepped up their efforts to ensure compliance with COVID-19 safety measures designed to protect public health.
The municipality of Jeddah governorate carried out 4,347 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities and identified 150 violations for issues related to overcrowding and the failure to effectively use the Tawakkalna app.
Authority urged people to report any suspected breaches of COVID-19 regulations to the 940 call-center number. 

Topics: Coronavirus

