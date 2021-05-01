You are here

  • Home
  • Israel to resume stampede funerals after Sabbath pause

Israel to resume stampede funerals after Sabbath pause

Israel to resume stampede funerals after Sabbath pause
1 / 2
An Ultra Orthodox Jewish man comforts a woman as he weeps during the funeral of one of the victims of a stampede in the Israeli city of Meron, where tens of thousands of people were gathered to celebrate the festival of Lag Ba'omer at the site in northern Israel early, on April 30, 2021. (AFP)
Israel to resume stampede funerals after Sabbath pause
2 / 2
An Ultra Orthodox Jewish man weeps at a cemetary in Benei Brak, during the funeral of one of the victims of a stampede, where tens of thousands of people were gathered to celebrate the festival of Lag Ba'omer at a site in Meron in northern Israel early on April 30, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 2 min 6 sec ago

Israel to resume stampede funerals after Sabbath pause

Israel to resume stampede funerals after Sabbath pause
Updated 2 min 6 sec ago

JERUSALEM: Israel was preparing Saturday to bury more victims of a stampede that killed at least 45 people at a Jewish pilgrimage site, one of the nation’s worst peacetime disasters.
Most of the victims were ultra-Orthodox Jews and funerals were expected to be held after sunset which ends the Sabbath, the Jewish day of rest.
Some funerals had already taken place on Friday, just hours after the overnight disaster.
Tens of thousands of people had thronged to Mount Meron and the reputed tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai to mark the Lag BaOmer holiday and commemorate the second-century Talmudic sage’s death.
“So far, the bodies of 32 victims of the Meron disaster have been identified,” the Israeli Health Ministry said late Friday, adding that 22 bodies had been released for burial.
“Due to the start of the Sabbath, and by order of the Chief Rabbi of Israel, it is not possible to continue the process” of identification or to hold funerals, it said, adding that this would resume from Saturday evening.
Identification of some of the bodies may require fingerprinting, DNA and dental testing, the ministry said.
“We are working hard, but you have to understand that this is a complex and sensitive process,” said Dr. Chen Kugel, director of the National Center of Forensic Medicine.
Work must be done “responsibly” to avoid mistakes, he added.
The pilgrimage was one of the largest public gatherings in Israel since the Covid-19 pandemic erupted last year.
In a cruel irony, the Lag BaOmer holiday celebrates the end of a plague that killed thousands of Talmudic students at the time of Rabbi Bar Yochai.
Israel has fully vaccinated more than half of its 9.3 million population against the coronavirus, but restrictions remain on large public gatherings.
Officials had warned overcrowding could lead to a spike in infections, and only authorized 10,000 to attend.
Several Israeli media outlets reported that about 100,000 people had attended the pilgrimage, although AFP could not immediately confirm that figure.
Before the tragedy, a tightly-packed crowd was singing and dancing, praying and lighting candles, according to images filmed by AFP.
Men and women were separated, and children were also present.
There were conflicting reports about what caused the crush, but multiple witnesses said scores of people trampled each other as they moved through a narrow passage.
Some blamed police for blocking access to a ramp that could have allowed some to escape.
The police “closed it (the ramp). Then, more people arrived, and more and more... and police wouldn’t let them exit, so people started to fall on top of each other,” Shmuel, 18, told AFP.
There were also indications that pilgrims had tried to burst through iron barricades as the choke-point formed.
The Magen David Adom rescue agency said an estimated 150 had been injured, and dozens of ambulances, military and civilian helicopters rushed them to hospital.
“What happened here is heartbreaking,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday after visiting the site.
The disaster was “one of the worst to hit” Israel since its foundation seven decades ago, he added, promising a “thorough, serious and in-depth investigation in order to ensure that such a disaster does not recur.”
Northern Israel’s police chief Shimon Lavi said his officers had done all they could to save lives on a “tragic night,” but that he was prepared to assume “overall responsibility.”
On Friday, funerals were held in Jerusalem and the mainly ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak, where men in traditional long black coats lined the streets to mourn.
Among the victims was 38-year-old Elazar Goldberg.
“Ask up there that God protects your children,” his father said, as his son was laid to rest in Jerusalem.
US President Joe Biden led world leaders expressing their condolences, saying “the loss of life among worshippers practicing their faith is heartbreaking.”
The State Department said several US citizens were among the casualties.
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas sent prayers “for the victims and hope for the recovery of the injured.”
European Council chief Charles Michel wished “strength and courage” to the Israeli people, while Britain’s Queen Elizabeth said she was “deeply saddened by news of the disaster.”

Israel to resume stampede funerals after Sabbath pause

Israel to resume stampede funerals after Sabbath pause
Updated 2 min 6 sec ago

Israel to resume stampede funerals after Sabbath pause

Israel to resume stampede funerals after Sabbath pause
Updated 2 min 6 sec ago
JERUSALEM: Israel was preparing Saturday to bury more victims of a stampede that killed at least 45 people at a Jewish pilgrimage site, one of the nation’s worst peacetime disasters.
Most of the victims were ultra-Orthodox Jews and funerals were expected to be held after sunset which ends the Sabbath, the Jewish day of rest.
Some funerals had already taken place on Friday, just hours after the overnight disaster.
Tens of thousands of people had thronged to Mount Meron and the reputed tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai to mark the Lag BaOmer holiday and commemorate the second-century Talmudic sage’s death.
“So far, the bodies of 32 victims of the Meron disaster have been identified,” the Israeli Health Ministry said late Friday, adding that 22 bodies had been released for burial.
“Due to the start of the Sabbath, and by order of the Chief Rabbi of Israel, it is not possible to continue the process” of identification or to hold funerals, it said, adding that this would resume from Saturday evening.
Identification of some of the bodies may require fingerprinting, DNA and dental testing, the ministry said.
“We are working hard, but you have to understand that this is a complex and sensitive process,” said Dr. Chen Kugel, director of the National Center of Forensic Medicine.
Work must be done “responsibly” to avoid mistakes, he added.
The pilgrimage was one of the largest public gatherings in Israel since the Covid-19 pandemic erupted last year.
In a cruel irony, the Lag BaOmer holiday celebrates the end of a plague that killed thousands of Talmudic students at the time of Rabbi Bar Yochai.
Israel has fully vaccinated more than half of its 9.3 million population against the coronavirus, but restrictions remain on large public gatherings.
Officials had warned overcrowding could lead to a spike in infections, and only authorized 10,000 to attend.
Several Israeli media outlets reported that about 100,000 people had attended the pilgrimage, although AFP could not immediately confirm that figure.
Before the tragedy, a tightly-packed crowd was singing and dancing, praying and lighting candles, according to images filmed by AFP.
Men and women were separated, and children were also present.
There were conflicting reports about what caused the crush, but multiple witnesses said scores of people trampled each other as they moved through a narrow passage.
Some blamed police for blocking access to a ramp that could have allowed some to escape.
The police “closed it (the ramp). Then, more people arrived, and more and more... and police wouldn’t let them exit, so people started to fall on top of each other,” Shmuel, 18, told AFP.
There were also indications that pilgrims had tried to burst through iron barricades as the choke-point formed.
The Magen David Adom rescue agency said an estimated 150 had been injured, and dozens of ambulances, military and civilian helicopters rushed them to hospital.
“What happened here is heartbreaking,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday after visiting the site.
The disaster was “one of the worst to hit” Israel since its foundation seven decades ago, he added, promising a “thorough, serious and in-depth investigation in order to ensure that such a disaster does not recur.”
Northern Israel’s police chief Shimon Lavi said his officers had done all they could to save lives on a “tragic night,” but that he was prepared to assume “overall responsibility.”
On Friday, funerals were held in Jerusalem and the mainly ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak, where men in traditional long black coats lined the streets to mourn.
Among the victims was 38-year-old Elazar Goldberg.
“Ask up there that God protects your children,” his father said, as his son was laid to rest in Jerusalem.
US President Joe Biden led world leaders expressing their condolences, saying “the loss of life among worshippers practicing their faith is heartbreaking.”
The State Department said several US citizens were among the casualties.
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas sent prayers “for the victims and hope for the recovery of the injured.”
European Council chief Charles Michel wished “strength and courage” to the Israeli people, while Britain’s Queen Elizabeth said she was “deeply saddened by news of the disaster.”

Actress Jameela Jamil to host empowering Instagram workout inspired by her ‘traumatic’ history with fitness

Actress Jameela Jamil to host empowering Instagram workout inspired by her ‘traumatic’ history with fitness
Jameela Jamil is known for her role as Tahani on NBC's 'The Good Place.' File/Getty Images 
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Actress Jameela Jamil to host empowering Instagram workout inspired by her ‘traumatic’ history with fitness

Actress Jameela Jamil to host empowering Instagram workout inspired by her ‘traumatic’ history with fitness
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI:  May is Mental Health Awareness Month and actress Jameela Jamil has something special in store for her fans to mark the occasion.

The “The Good Place” star has invited her 3.4 million followers to a 30-minute online “exercise class where we wear pajamas, eat snacks and listen to disco while doing very silly aerobics.” 

The 34-year-old teamed up with her longtime friend and trainer for an Instagram Live “cringe fest” workout on Saturday in an effort to “take exercise back.”

“Watch me have the elegance of a walrus as I jump into happiness on Instagram Live,” wrote British-Pakistani-Indian Jameel ahead of the session. 

All that's needed to attend the virtual workout class was a delicious snack and a comfortable outfit. “Bring a delicious snack, baggy clothes and leave your eating disorder fears at the door because this can be a safe space away from the noise of toxic diet culture,” she wrote to her followers. 

Jamil, who became a household name with her activism and role as Tahani Al-Jamil on NBC’s “The Good Place,” routinely takes to her social media platforms to encourage people to respect and love their bodies.

She often gets candid about her struggles with eating disorders and body dysmorphia. 

“It’s taken me 20 years to get back into even light exercise because I’ve been so traumatized by my eating disorder history and how our society has weaponized exercise into being a tool of diet culture rather than something we do for our mental health,” wrote Jamil on Instagram. 

“The bralette tops and tight leggings and rooms full of mirrors and focus on definition, shape and size is just too much for me. It triggers old thoughts and habits. So, I do it in baggy clothes with light snacks (as in nothing that would make me throw up when I’m jumping up and down) and none of the emphasis is on my body, ONLY my mind. Doing this has revolutionized my relationship with exercise, my body, and my mind (sic),” she wrote.  

“It is disgusting that vanity has taken over exercise and that you’re made to feel like to even be able to exercise you have to show up thin and toned in revealing clothes. We need to TAKE EXERCISE BACK (sic),” she added.

Topics: Jameela Jamil

Yemen officials: Heavy flooding from seasonal rains kills 13

Yemen officials: Heavy flooding from seasonal rains kills 13
Updated 25 min 33 sec ago
AP

Yemen officials: Heavy flooding from seasonal rains kills 13

Yemen officials: Heavy flooding from seasonal rains kills 13
  • Fatalities were reported in the provinces of Sanaa, Ibb, Shabwa and Hodeida
  • Heavy rains also pelted the provinces of Aden, Taiz and Hadramawt
Updated 25 min 33 sec ago
AP
SANAA, Yemen: Floods swept through parts of Yemen amid heavy seasonal rains, leaving at least 13 people dead, including two children, security officials said Saturday.
Fatalities were reported in the provinces of Sanaa, Ibb, Shabwa and Hodeida, where it began raining late last month, the officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.
Heavy rains also pelted the provinces of Aden, Taiz and Hadramawt, where flooding damaged houses and vehicles, they said. Rescuers managed to save some residents trapped in their cars.
Yemen’s National Meteorological Center issued statements in recent days warning Yemenis to stay away from flood ducts in affected areas and to take necessary precautions. Yemen’s rainy season runs from April through August.
Last year, flooding in Yemen left dozens dead and forced tens of thousands to leave their homes.
The Arab world’s poorest country is divided between Houthi rebels in the north and an internationally recognized government in the south. Both sides have been at war since the Iran-backed rebels swept across much of the north and seized the capital of Sanaa late in 2014.
Yemen is located at the southern corner of the Arabian Peninsula, overlooking the Red and Arabian Seas.

Crowds gather for Holy Fire ceremony at Jerusalem’s Holy Sepulchre

Crowds gather for Holy Fire ceremony at Jerusalem’s Holy Sepulchre
Updated 32 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

Crowds gather for Holy Fire ceremony at Jerusalem’s Holy Sepulchre

Crowds gather for Holy Fire ceremony at Jerusalem’s Holy Sepulchre
  • The Holy Fire ceremony, symbolising Jesus’s resurrection, is one of the most colorful spectacles of the Orthodox Easter season
  • Israel is mourning the death of 45 Jewish worshippers killed in a stampede overnight between Thursday and Friday
Updated 32 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Orthodox Christians flocked to Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Saturday to celebrate the Holy Fire ceremony, gathering in far greater numbers than last year because coronavirus restrictions have eased.
The Holy Fire ceremony, symbolising Jesus’s resurrection, is one of the most colorful spectacles of the Orthodox Easter season, usually attended by many pilgrims.
This season’s religious holidays in the Holy Land, home to religious sites sacred to Christians, Jews and Muslims, have been overshadowed by tragedy.
Israel is mourning the death of 45 Jewish worshippers killed in a stampede overnight between Thursday and Friday at a religious festival in the north of the country.
With Jerusalem under lockdown last year’s Holy Fire ceremony was held in the near-empty church that is revered by Christians as the site of Jesus’s crucifixion, burial and resurrection.
“Last year it was a sad year,” said Rosaline Manees, a pilgrim from Jaffa who was among the 400 worshippers gathered at the church.
“This year is better, though not like other years as pilgrims from all over the world are not visiting the country. Today it is only us who live in the country. But, sure, better than last year.”
Israel’s swift vaccination drive has largely beaten back the pandemic in the past few months, allowing for restrictions on gatherings to be greatly eased as officials plan a resumption of international tourism in the coming months.
The Holy Fire ceremony typically draws tens of thousands of worshippers to an imposing grey edicule in the Holy Sepulchre that is believed to contain the tomb where Jesus lay 2,000 years ago.
Sunbeams that pierce through a skylight in the church’s dome are believed by worshippers to ignite a flame deep inside the crypt, a mysterious act considered a Holy Saturday miracle each year before Orthodox Easter Sunday.
Jerusalem’s Greek Orthodox Patriarch then lights a candle with the Holy Fire and disperses it to the faithful.

Topics: Israel Christianity

Related

Update An Ultra-Orthodox Jew mourns at Segula cemetery in Petah Tikva during the funeral of a victim of Jewish pilgrim stampede, on April 30, 2021. (AFP)
Middle-East
Condolences pour in as Israel buries dead after Jewish festival stampede kills 45
Lebanon, Israel expected to resume talks on maritime border next week
Middle-East
Lebanon, Israel expected to resume talks on maritime border next week

Saudi Arabia’s ancient ‘mustatils’ discovery is among earliest stone monuments built worldwide, study finds

Saudi Arabia’s ancient ‘mustatils’ discovery is among earliest stone monuments built worldwide, study finds
Updated 40 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s ancient ‘mustatils’ discovery is among earliest stone monuments built worldwide, study finds

Saudi Arabia’s ancient ‘mustatils’ discovery is among earliest stone monuments built worldwide, study finds
Updated 40 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Over 1,000 prehistoric rectangular stone structures have been revealed as part of an archeological discovery in northwestern Saudi Arabia, and are believed to be among the earliest stone monuments globally. 
The huge Neolithic structures are more than 7,000 years old, Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan said in a Twitter post. 
The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) renamed the discovery as mustatils, the plural form of the Arabic term for rectangles. 
Each mustatil of the structures consists of two thick walled ends, connected by two or more long walls to create a series of giant rectangle courtyards, ranging in length from 20m to over 600m.  
The base of the mustatil has circular/semi-circular cells constructed outside its main entrance. 
The study revealed that around 1,000 of these mustatils cover an area of 200,000km² and appear to be very similar in their forms, suggesting they are all from the same time period.
The work on this discovery is part of the University of Western Australia’s work in AlUla and Khaybar provinces as part of archaeological program by RCU.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia archeology Discovery mustatils

Related

An Archaïos survey team at work in the AlUla Cultural Oasis. (Supplied) video
Lifestyle
New AlUla archaeological and conservation research institute to help ‘unfold Arabia’s contribution to humanity’
‘Cultural wealth’ of Kingdom’s AlUla showcased in Rome exhibition video
Saudi Arabia
‘Cultural wealth’ of Kingdom’s AlUla showcased in Rome exhibition

Latest updates

Israel to resume stampede funerals after Sabbath pause
Israel to resume stampede funerals after Sabbath pause
Actress Jameela Jamil to host empowering Instagram workout inspired by her ‘traumatic’ history with fitness
Actress Jameela Jamil to host empowering Instagram workout inspired by her ‘traumatic’ history with fitness
Yemen officials: Heavy flooding from seasonal rains kills 13
Yemen officials: Heavy flooding from seasonal rains kills 13
Crowds gather for Holy Fire ceremony at Jerusalem’s Holy Sepulchre
Crowds gather for Holy Fire ceremony at Jerusalem’s Holy Sepulchre
Saudi Arabia’s ancient ‘mustatils’ discovery is among earliest stone monuments built worldwide, study finds
Saudi Arabia’s ancient ‘mustatils’ discovery is among earliest stone monuments built worldwide, study finds

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.