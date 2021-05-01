You are here

  • Home
  • UK treason law to be changed to help prosecute terrorists

UK treason law to be changed to help prosecute terrorists

UK treason law to be changed to help prosecute terrorists
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to amend the UK’s treason laws to prosecute citizens who travel abroad to join terrorist groups such as Daesh. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/grvzj

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

UK treason law to be changed to help prosecute terrorists

UK treason law to be changed to help prosecute terrorists
  • 650-year-old law, last used in 1946, to be amended to include membership of groups such as Daesh
  • People may be asked to give reasons for traveling to “hotspots” or face prosecution
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to amend the UK’s treason laws to prosecute citizens who travel abroad to join terrorist groups such as Daesh.
The laws, which have been in place since 1351 and were last used to prosecute Nazi sympathizer William Joyce in 1946, have been described as currently “unworkable” by MPs with regard to jihadists returning to the UK from Iraq and Syria.
Proposals to reform the 650-year-old law include the widening of the definitions of what constitutes an “enemy” and “acts of betrayal” to apply to non-state actors, including terrorist organizations. 
Perhaps more controversially, there are also proposals to force people traveling to areas known to host hostile groups, or “hotspots,” to provide legitimate reasons for doing so in order to avoid prosecution.
“It’s something that various countries have — a system that says it isn’t necessarily legal to travel to a particular country or region,” a Home Office source told The Times.
“It’s about demonstrating a good legitimate reason, and very few people are going to southern Iraq or Syria because of the weather in August.”
Another source told the paper: “At the moment, for people returning to the UK, you (the government) need to prove they have done something bad. This bill will reverse that. Those returning will need to prove they weren’t doing something bad, otherwise they’ll face prosecution.”
The changes, should they be confirmed, will be unveiled in the upcoming queen’s speech to Parliament on May 11, an event during which the government lays out its legislative agenda.
“We make no apology for doing whatever is necessary to keep the UK safe from those who pose a threat,” a government spokesman said.
“The individuals who remain in the conflict zone include incredibly dangerous individuals. They turned their back on this country to support a group (Daesh) that butchered and beheaded innocent civilians, including British citizens.”
The UK has struggled with prosecutions of suspected Daesh members returning from the Middle East in recent years through lack of compelling evidence of wrongdoing.
According to Home Office statistics, 900 British citizens were considered threats to national security after traveling to join terrorist groups since 2011.
Of those, around 400 have since returned to the UK, but as few as 10 percent have been prosecuted; 200 are thought to be dead, with many more currently detained in prison camps across the region.
Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat, chair of the House of Commons’ Foreign Affairs Committee, said: “We need tough sanctions for betrayal. We can’t wash our hands of those who spread terror abroad, but can only deal with them if we’re willing to act and prosecute those who’ve betrayed our communities.”

Topics: Daesh UK Treason law

Related

Briton arrested in France is aid worker, not terrorist: Advocacy group
World
Briton arrested in France is aid worker, not terrorist: Advocacy group
Germany opens trial of far-right ‘terrorist’ group
World
Germany opens trial of far-right ‘terrorist’ group

Portugal reopens border, eases coronavirus measures

Portugal reopens border, eases coronavirus measures
Updated 01 May 2021
AFP

Portugal reopens border, eases coronavirus measures

Portugal reopens border, eases coronavirus measures
  • The country was hit hard at the start of the year by a wave that saw 300 coronavirus deaths a day overwhelm hospitals
  • As well as the lifting of the border controls, the opening hours for cafes, restaurants and cultural venues was extended
Updated 01 May 2021
AFP

LISBON: Portugal reopened its land border with Spain on Saturday and began the final stage of its program to ease COVID-19 restrictions.
The country was hit hard at the start of the year by a wave that saw 300 coronavirus deaths a day overwhelm hospitals.
But the measures have since helped bring the numbers down, with zero fatalities recorded on Friday for the second time in a week — the previous day without a COVID-19 death was in August.
Earlier in the week Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced the fourth and last stage of the deconfinement plan would begin on Saturday — two days earlier than had been planned.
As well as the lifting of the border controls, the opening hours for cafes, restaurants and cultural venues was extended, in particular at weekends.
Weddings and other gatherings would also be allowed again, albeit in venues limited to 50 percent of their capacity, as will sporting activities.
Overnight the country’s state of emergency was also downgraded to “situation of calamity,” which still allows authorities to keep some measures in place.
Clara Nogueira was one of 400 people to attend a test concert in the northwestern city of Braga on Friday evening.
“It gives me a feeling of rediscovered freedom,” she said at the event, held outside with strict restrictions.
“We will be able to unburden ourselves of the confinement we have lived through.”
The head of one of the groups organizing the event, Alvaro Covoes, said he hoped it helped convince the authorities to continue easing measures in order to “save the summer” for the hard-hit entertainment industry.
Virologist Pedro Simas said the brutal epidemic that hit Portugal in the winter was also “one of the waves most quickly brought under control in the world.”
Around 22 percent of the Portuguese population of 10 million has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
While controls at the Spanish border have been lifted, the interior ministry announced “mobile controls” because travelers from countries with more than 500 cases per inhabitants — such as France — must quarantine for 14 days on arrival.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Portugal’s economy sinks 7.6% in biggest drop since 1930s
Business & Economy
Portugal’s economy sinks 7.6% in biggest drop since 1930s
Portugal President Rebelo de Sousa wins new term in socially distanced ballot
World
Portugal President Rebelo de Sousa wins new term in socially distanced ballot

Russia reports 9,270 new COVID-19 cases, 392 deaths

Russia reports 9,270 new COVID-19 cases, 392 deaths
Updated 01 May 2021
Reuters

Russia reports 9,270 new COVID-19 cases, 392 deaths

Russia reports 9,270 new COVID-19 cases, 392 deaths
  • The government coronavirus task force said 392 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours
Updated 01 May 2021
Reuters
MOSCOW: Russia reported 9,270 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 3,208 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 4,814,558.
The government coronavirus task force said 392 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 110,520.
The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and reported a toll of more than 225,000 from April 2020 to February.
According to Reuters calculations based on data from the state statistics agency published on Friday, Russia recorded more than 400,000 excess deaths from April 2020 to March 2021.
Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Russia supports the stance of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on international relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday. (SPA/Reuters/File Photos)
Saudi Arabia
Russia supports stance of Saudi crown prince, Kremlin says
Russia-Brazil spat erupts over Sputnik vaccine snub
World
Russia-Brazil spat erupts over Sputnik vaccine snub

Australia bans arrivals from India, says offenders face jail, fines

Australia bans arrivals from India, says offenders face jail, fines
Updated 01 May 2021
Reuters

Australia bans arrivals from India, says offenders face jail, fines

Australia bans arrivals from India, says offenders face jail, fines
  • First time Australia has made it a criminal offense for its citizens to return home
  • Australia has all but stamped out the coronavirus after closing its borders to non-citizens and permanent residents in March 2020
Updated 01 May 2021
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australian residents and citizens who have been in India within 14 days of the date they plan to return home will be banned from entering Australia as of Monday and those who disobey will face fines and jail, government officials said.
The temporary emergency determination, issued late on Friday, is the first time Australia has made it a criminal offense for its citizens to return home.
The move is part of strict measures to stop travelers to Australia from the world’s second most populous nation as it contends with a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
The restrictions come into effect from May 3 and breaching the ban risks civil penalties and up to five years imprisonment, Health Minister Greg Hunt said in a statement.
“The government does not make these decisions lightly,” Hunt said.” However, it is critical the integrity of the Australian public health and quarantine systems is protected and the number of COVID-19 cases in quarantine facilities is reduced to a manageable level.”
The government will reconsider the restrictions on May 15.
India’s coronavirus death toll passed 200,000 this week, and cases are nearing 19 million as virulent new strains have combined with “super-spreader” events such as political rallies and religious festivals.
Neela Janakiramanan, an Australian surgeon with family in India said the decision to “criminalize” Australians returning from India was disproportionate and overly punitive.
“Indian-Australians are seeing this as a racist policy because we are being treated different than people from other countries who have had similar waves of infection like the US, the UK and Europe. It is very hard to feel anything other than targeted as an ethnic group.”
A spokesman for the Health Minister “deeply” rejected the view that stopping arrivals from India temporarily was a biased measure, saying it was a difficult but necessary decision that applied “to all people no matter their nationality, race or religion.”
Human rights groups voiced indignation at the ban, suggesting the government’s focus should be on improving its quarantine system, not on punishment.
“This is an outrageous response. Australians have a right of return to their own country,” Human Rights Watch’s Australia director, Elaine Pearson said in a statement.
“The government should be looking for ways to safely quarantine Australians returning from India, instead of focusing their efforts on prison sentences and harsh punishments.”
Australia, which has no community transmissions, on Tuesday introduced a temporary suspension of direct flights from India until mid-May. However, some Australians, including cricketers Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson, returned via Doha.
Tuesday’s move had left over 9,000 Australians stranded in India, 650 of whom are registered as vulnerable, officials said.
Australia has all but stamped out the coronavirus after closing its borders to non-citizens and permanent residents in March 2020, recording just 29,800 cases and 910 deaths.

Topics: Australia India Coronavirus

Related

India records over 400,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours: Official data
World
India records over 400,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours: Official data
India posts COVID-19 daily record as worldwide cases hit 150 million
World
India posts COVID-19 daily record as worldwide cases hit 150 million

Fire in hospital’s intensive care kills 18 in India’s Gujarat

Fire in hospital’s intensive care kills 18 in India’s Gujarat
Updated 01 May 2021
Reuters

Fire in hospital’s intensive care kills 18 in India’s Gujarat

Fire in hospital’s intensive care kills 18 in India’s Gujarat
  • The fire started around midnight in the intensive care ward of the Patel Welfare Hospital
  • India’s health care system is struggling to cope with the coronavirus crisis
Updated 01 May 2021
Reuters
AHMEDABAD, India: At least 18 people, including two health care workers were killed in a fire at a COVID-19 hospital in the western Indian state of Gujarat late on Friday night, officials said on Saturday, in the country’s latest deadly hospital accident.
The fire started around midnight in the intensive care ward of the Patel Welfare Hospital, a designated COVID-19 facility, in Bharuch city, 115 miles (185 km) north of state’s main commercial city, Ahmedabad
“Sixteen patients and two staff members have died in the fire. Twelve of them died due to fire and smoke,” said R.V. Chudasama, a superintendent of police in Bharuch. “Preliminary investigation shows the fire was caused because of a short circuit,” he said.
Local news channels showed footage of a hospital ward completely destroyed in the fire.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet he was “pained by the loss of lives due to a fire at a hospital in Bharuch.”
India’s health care system is struggling to cope with the coronavirus crisis, which has killed 211,853 people and infected more than 19 million, according to health ministry data on Saturday.
A dozen people were reported killed after a fire in a hospital treating COVID-19 patients in a suburb of Mumbai on April 23. Earlier 22 patients died at a public hospital in Maharashtra where Mumbai is located when oxygen supplies ran out due to a leaking tank.

India records over 400,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours: Official data

India records over 400,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours: Official data
Updated 01 May 2021
AFP

India records over 400,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours: Official data

India records over 400,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours: Official data
  • 401,993 new infections were registered taking India’s total caseload to 19.1 million
Updated 01 May 2021
AFP

NEW DELHI: India recorded on Saturday over 400,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours for the first time, the first country to do so in the pandemic, official data showed.
According to the health ministry, 401,993 new infections were registered taking the total caseload to 19.1 million. There were 3,523 deaths, bringing the toll to 211,853.
Many experts suspect that because of insufficient testing and inaccurate recording of cause of death, the real numbers are much higher.
Indian authorities lowered their guard in the early part of the year after infections fell below 10,000 per day, lifting restrictions on most activity.
Mass religious gatherings such as the Kumbh Mela, attracting millions of Hindu pilgrims, and political rallies were allowed to continue even when cases numbers began rising sharply in late March.
In April alone, India recorded around seven million new infections. On a per-capita basis however India’s caseload remains low compared to many other countries.

Topics: India Coronavirus

Related

Special Over 700 teachers die of COVID-19 after poll duty in Indian state of Uttar Pradesh
World
Over 700 teachers die of COVID-19 after poll duty in Indian state of Uttar Pradesh
India posts COVID-19 daily record as worldwide cases hit 150 million
World
India posts COVID-19 daily record as worldwide cases hit 150 million

Latest updates

REVIEW: Netflix’s ‘Yasuke’ is anime fantasy in its purest form
REVIEW: Netflix’s ‘Yasuke’ is anime fantasy in its purest form
UK treason law to be changed to help prosecute terrorists
UK treason law to be changed to help prosecute terrorists
5 talking points after final AFC Champions League group matchday as two Saudi teams qualify
5 talking points after final AFC Champions League group matchday as two Saudi teams qualify
Train derails in northern Egypt
Train derails in northern Egypt
Israel to resume stampede funerals after Sabbath pause
Israel to resume stampede funerals after Sabbath pause

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.