Dubai launches food and agriculture technology city
The Dubai ruler said the development will triple the UAE’s food production. (Supplied)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

  • The new Food Tech Valley will feature research and development facilities to develop advanced farming technology
DUBAI: Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum has launched a specialized zone that will help the UAE achieve its food security goals.
The new Food Tech Valley will feature research and development facilities to develop advanced farming technology, and incubate innovative agribusiness ideas.
The Dubai ruler said the development will triple the UAE’s food production.
“We launched the first phase of Food Tech Valley, a new modern & vibrant city that will serve as a global destination for start-ups and industry experts in the food ecosystem,” he said on Twitter.
“It will host R&D facilities, innovation center, smart food logistics hub and areas for vertical farming,” the UAE leader added.
The UAE’s food trade exceeds 100 billion dirhams ($27.2 billion) annually, he said, describing the Gulf country as a global food logistics hub.
The Gulf region has been exploring ways to improve sustainability in regards with food production.

 

Topics: Dubai Food Agriculture

Saudi Arabia launches initiative to boost transport sector

Saudi Arabia launches initiative to boost transport sector
Updated 02 May 2021
SPA

  • New program aims to strengthen public-private partnership
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority on Saturday launched its “Distinguished Transport Partner” program to strengthen public-private partnerships in the sector.

The program will benefit transport companies with a fleet of at least 500 licensed vehicles of different sizes including trucks, buses, and taxis.

The initiative aims to enhance the authority’s services in the transport sector and offer incentives to potential investors in land, sea, and rail transport.

In an official statement, the authority said the program was launched to expand the Kingdom’s transport sector, which will help boost its contribution to the national non-oil economy.

The authority said it will make use of all its electronic channels such as the Naql platform and the existing business service centers in 15 cities of the Kingdom to facilitate potential investors and existing transporters.

The centers are working in Riyadh, Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah, Dammam and Al-Ahsa, Qassim, Tabuk, Hail, Arar, Al-Jouf, Al-Baha, Asir, Najran and Jizan.

The business centers allow clients to use multiple services through the digital package provided by the Naql gateway.

FASTFACTS

• The program will benefit transport companies with a fleet of at least 500 licensed vehicles of different sizes including trucks, buses, and taxis.

• The initiative offers incentives to potential investors in land, sea, and rail transport.

• The program aims to make Saudi Arabia a regional and international logistics hub.

Fahad Al-Baddah, the authority’s general supervisor of operations and digital transformation, said the authority is keen to strengthen its partnership with the private sector to achieve one of the Kingdom’s strategic goals of becoming a regional and international logistics hub. He said the authority is exploring ways to boost direct and indirect communication using different resources.

Al-Baddah said these efforts aim to boost the quality of services and sustainability of the Kingdom’s private transport sector. He said the newly launched initiative seeks to create an environment conducive to investment. It will encourage local and international investors to do business and expand their existing operations, the official said.

Al-Baddah said the initiative will also help achieve the primary goals of the “Shareek” initiative, which was recently launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He said detailed information about the program can be found at www.naql.sa and the authority’s social media account for customer service @Naql_SAUDI.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Transport General Authority

Mediaset, Vivendi nearing signing of deal

Mediaset, Vivendi nearing signing of deal
Updated 02 May 2021
Reuters

  • The Italian broadcaster and its second biggest shareholder have come close in the past to settling the multiple legal disputes
MILAN: Mediaset and Vivendi are moving closer to signing an agreement that would end years of legal sparring stemming from a failed pay-TV deal in 2016, sources close to the matter said.

Lawyers for the two sides are at work through the weekend on the fineprint of a possible accord, three sources said.

The Italian broadcaster and its second biggest shareholder have come close in the past to settling the multiple legal disputes but have been unable to finalize negotiations.

One source said that an accord appeared more within reach this time around. Vivendi, Mediaset and its top shareholder Fininvest all declined to comment.

The latest push comes after a Milan court earlier this month dismissed a €3 billion ($3.6 billion) damage request from Mediaset, which is controlled by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, against Vivendi.

The court ordered Vivendi to pay only around €1.7 million after the French media group ditched an accord to buy Mediaset’s pay-TV business and then built a 29 percent stake which the Milanese broadcaster considers illegitimate.

Vivendi has scored other court victories, regaining full voting rights on its stake and the group controlled by French financier Vincent Bollore is now in a position to block extraordinary shareholder resolutions at Mediaset.

Bets on a possible accord lifted shares in Mediaset to a 17-month high this week.

The sources said discussions were continuing and an accord appeared close. One source said its terms would likely include Vivendi progressively cutting its Mediaset stake.

Topics: Vivendi Mediaset

World’s largest hotel operator sees growth in Saudi market

World’s largest hotel operator sees growth in Saudi market
Updated 01 May 2021
Ruba Obaid

  • Saudi Arabia has the world’s biggest hotel room pipeline, set to grow 67% over the next 3 years
JEDDAH: The hospitality sector has been hit hard by the pandemic. In Saudi Arabia, international flights have been suspended since March 2020. Hajj and Umrah seasons, which are essential drivers of the market, were canceled, meaning that the industry has lost millions of domestic and international pilgrims over the past year.

However, with the region getting ready to return to traveling, a vigorous recovery is expected within the coming 12 months. 

“I believe that it’s going to be a good year, 12 months at least, before we start seeing things to come back into full force,” Dimitris Manikis, president and managing director Europe for the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) at Wyndham Hotels and Resorts (WHR), told Arab News.

The EMEA president of the largest hotel franchisor in the world stressed that the desire to travel has only intensified during the pandemic, especially with the vaccines becoming more widely distributed and governments increasing interest in health passports to facilitate safe travel.

However, the extent to which those policies will have an immediate positive impact in boosting the sector’s recovery will only be revealed in the next few months, according to Manikis.

But Manikis said: “We are seeing the recovery in certain markets already. For example, in the UAE, we see hotels with 65 to 85 percent occupancy, and rave parties are coming back.”

WHR has 43 hotels across the Kingdom, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait, with another 11 hotels and approximately 2,500 rooms in the development pipeline.

In Saudi Arabia, WHR currently boasts 13 hotels hosting over 1,800 rooms, with the biggest representation being their most popular brand, the Ramada by Wyndham. 

Moreover, WHR is expected to open one new Ramada hotel in Riyadh and two in Alkhobar city in 2021 and 2022.

“Saudi Arabia is such an important market for not just Wyndham but the whole region and for every single brand that has a presence in the country,” said Manikis.

FASTFACTS

• In Saudi Arabia, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts currently boasts 13 hotels hosting over 1,800 rooms.

• It is expected to open one new Ramada hotel in Riyadh and two in Alkhobar city in 2021 and 2022.

• About 25 percent of WHR’s pipeline is within Saudi Arabia.

The most vibrant area for the Saudi hotel market has been the holy cities — Makkah and Madinah — with religious travel acting as the main promoter for investments in the hospitality industry in the Kingdom for many decades. But Manikis is looking ahead to future opportunities that the newly introduced tourism projects may offer to the sector.

“There are some amazing projects coming up. I think that gives an enormous opportunity for us and other brands to showcase our ability to be part of the new hospitality plan that the Kingdom has,” he said.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia had been focusing on improving investment opportunities in the hospitality sector through the introduction of several projects, such as Qiddiya, the Red Sea Project, Amaala, NEOM, AlUla and the Wadi Al-Disah Development. These major projects were launched by the Public Investment Fund to fulfill the tourism target in the Vision 2030 reform plans.

Manikis described Saudi society as vibrant with a growing middle class, making the country’s market a seedbed for a balanced, diverse mix from luxury to budget hotels. 

According to Manikis, Saudi consumers travel in big families, stay longer, and like to have certain amenities and facilities when they travel. However, in light of the changing scene of tourism in the Kingdom, he said: “It will be interesting to watch” the changes in market performance and consumer behaviors.

Regionally, about 25 percent of WHR’s pipeline is within Saudi Arabia. The chain’s Ramada has been a strong brand in the Kingdom since the company entered the Saudi market in 2004.

Manikis anticipates a potential increase in demand for economy brands, but insists that the ranges will fluctuate in the Saudi market.

Earlier this month, a report found that Saudi Arabia has the world’s biggest hotel pipeline, anticipating a 67.1 percent increase in room supply over the next three years, the highest among the 50 most populated countries. The data showed 73,057 rooms in the Saudi hotel pipeline, with 16,965 scheduled to come online in 2021. 

As the industry is looking forward to a successful recovery, the pandemic has pushed market players to rethink how services and experiences are provided to their guests.

Manikis highlighted that consumers now expect to experience a digital transformation in hotels. At the same time, a new segment of products such as extended stays and serviced apartments will start to grow. 

Moreover, how people interact with each other and public spaces will also be discovered in the coming months, he said. 

Manikis said that we may see bigger lobbies and rooms, less furniture and fewer accessories in hotel rooms, and new alternatives to food buffets.

But more changes will be discovered in the third and fourth quarter of this year when people return to traveling.

Topics: saudi market Saudi Arabia

EU aims to cut reliance on foreign suppliers

EU aims to cut reliance on foreign suppliers
Updated 01 May 2021
Reuters

  • Six strategic areas including pharmaceutical ingredients and chips identified
BRUSSELS: The EU aims to cut its dependency on Chinese and other foreign suppliers in six strategic areas including raw materials, pharmaceutical ingredients and semiconductors, under an industrial action plan to be announced next week.

A draft seen by Reuters outlined the urgency of the task ahead, citing Europe’s reliance on China for about half of 137 products used in sensitive ecosystems, mainly raw materials and pharmaceuticals and other products key to the bloc’s green and digital goals.

The updated industrial strategy plan, devised after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic led to bottlenecks in supply chains, will be presented by Margrethe Vestager, EU digital chief, and EU industry chief Thierry Breton on May 5.

The European Commission will conduct an in-depth review of the six areas, which also include batteries, hydrogen and cloud and edge technologies, before deciding on the appropriate measures, the draft document said.

Such measures could include “diversifying supply and demand relying on different trading partners whenever possible, but also stockpiling and acting autonomously whenever necessary,” the 19-page document said.

Another strategy set out in the paper to reduce import dependency could see EU countries pool resources for Important Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEIs) in next-generation cloud, hydrogen, low-carbon industry, pharmaceuticals and a second IPCEI on cutting-edge semiconductors.

An IPCEI allows EU governments to pump in funding under easier state aid rules and for companies to work together on the entire range of the project, from design to production and downstream applications.

Europe also needs to take the lead in setting standards for batteries, hydrogen, offshore wind, safe chemicals, cybersecurity and space data to ensure the competitiveness and resilience of EU industries, the paper said.

Tax orders

Europe’s second-highest court will rule on May 12 on Amazon.com Inc.’s appeal of an EU order to pay about €250 million ($300.5 million) in back taxes to Luxembourg.

The European Commission in its 2017 decision said the Grand Duchy spared the US online retailer from paying taxes on almost three-quarters of its profits from EU operations by allowing it to channel profits to a holding company tax-free.

Luxembourg also appealed to the Luxembourg-based General Court, contending its treatment of Amazon was legal because it did not give the company a selective advantage.

The General Court will also rule on May 12 on French utility Engie’s challenge to the European Commission’s 2018 order to pay back taxes of €120 million to Luxembourg.

Topics: European Union

South Korean exports surge 41 percent at sharpest pace in more than a decade

South Korean exports surge 41 percent at sharpest pace in more than a decade
Updated 01 May 2021
Reuters

  • All 15 major export items increased last month, with 13 of those growing at a double-digit rate
SEOUL: South Korea’s exports expanded at its sharpest pace in more than a decade in April, boosted by those of semiconductors, cars and petrochemical products, highlighting a continued trade-led recovery in Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

Exports surged 41.1 percent from a year earlier, Trade Ministry data showed on Saturday, marking the fastest growth since Jan 2011 and extending the expansion to a sixth month in a row.

That missed a 44 percent increase forecast by 14 economists in a Reuters’ poll, but was much sharper than a 16.5 percent growth in March.

The data was also supported by a low base in 2020 as exports plunged at their sharpest pace since the global financial crisis in April last year.

South Korea’s monthly trade data, the first to be released among major exporting economies, is a closely watched indicator as it is considered a bellwether for global trade.

Outbound shipments of semiconductors, the country’s top export, jumped 30.2 percent year-on-year and for a 10th straight month, while those of cars and petrochemical products soared 73.4 percent and 82.6 percent, respectively.

All 15 major export items increased last month, with 13 of those growing at a double-digit rate.

By destination, exports to China, the US and the EU rose 31.7 percent and 43 percent each, while those to the other six major trading partners also increased.

Meanwhile, data showed imports grew 33.9 percent, beating forecasts for a 31.2 percent jump. That brought the trade surplus down to $0.39 billion from $4.13 billion a month ago.

“Both exports and imports rose more than 30 percent this month as domestic demand and strong exports boosted production and investment activities in businesses,” the Trade Ministry said in a statement.

Topics: South Korea exports

