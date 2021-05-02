You are here

  Vaccination drive boosts Dubai luxury home sales

Vaccination drive boosts Dubai luxury home sales

Vaccination drive boosts Dubai luxury home sales
Villas were especially in high demand. (Shutterstock)
Vaccination drive boosts Dubai luxury home sales
  • Regulatory changes in the UAE, as well as an aggressive vaccination drive have attracted rich home buyers
DUBAI: Dubai’s high-end real estate property sales almost doubled in March to 84 units sold – worth around 1.7 billion dirhams ($462.8 million) – compared to the previous month.
Regulatory changes in the UAE, as well as an aggressive vaccination drive have attracted rich home buyers – mainly from Europe – to purchase properties in Dubai and take advantage of the city’s well-coordinated response against COVID-19, say brokers.
Top-end residential properties priced at 10 million dirhams or more made up 2.5 percent of all homes sold in Dubai in March, according to real estate intelligence Property Monitor.


“Foreign investor investment is coming back in, particularly over the past couple of months, as a result of the successful vaccine roll-outs, and the safety and security measures,” Dana Salbak, regional head of research at Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), told Bloomberg TV on Sunday.
Salbak also noted a shift in homebuyer behavior because of the pandemic with villas in especially high demand as buyers sought space after a year of travel restrictions and lockdowns.
Despite the renewed buying interest, a pronounced supply-demand imbalance remains, she said.
Salbak said the UAE could sustain foreign investment interest momentum by creating jobs in sectors other than hospitality and retail sectors.

Saudi insurers Amana and Enaya agree to merge

Saudi insurers Amana and Enaya agree to merge
Saudi insurers Amana and Enaya agree to merge

Saudi insurers Amana and Enaya agree to merge
  • Upon completion of the merger, Enaya’s assets and liabilities will be transferred to Amana
DUBAI: Amana Cooperative Insurance Company and Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Company have agreed to merge.
Upon completion of the merger, Enaya’s assets and liabilities will be transferred to Amana, subject to shareholder and government approval, the pair said in separate stock exchange filings on Sunday.
Enaya’s shareholders will own 55 percent of the merged entity’s capital and Amana’s current shareholders will own 45 percent.
Fierce competition among the region’s bloated insurance sector is encouraging some industry players to combine.
“Ongoing high competition, a contraction in population of about 4 percent across the GCC on average, and economic uncertainty will weigh on growth prospects and earnings, while elevated asset risk could lead to further volatility in the coming quarters,” S&P said in a report on the regional insurance sector in February.

Dubai Investments swings to profit on manufacturing, investments fronts

Dubai Investments swings to profit on manufacturing, investments fronts
Dubai Investments swings to profit on manufacturing, investments fronts

Dubai Investments swings to profit on manufacturing, investments fronts
  • This was attributed to strong performances in the company’s manufacturing and investments segments
DUBAI: Dubai Investments (DI) has reported a profit surge to 123.8 million dirhams ($33.7 million) in the first quarter of the year, compared to a loss of 6.8 million dirhams in the same period last year.
This was attributed to strong performances in the company’s manufacturing and investments segments, and a relatively stabilized real estate sector, it said in a statement.
“The results in the first quarter of 2021 highlight the strong performance and resilience of our business model during what continues to be a challenging time for our region and the world,” DI chief executive Khalid Bin Kalban said.
He said the company’s growth strategy was to focus on diversification.
The company recently acquired further interest in National General Insurance Company, which Kalban described as a move to “unlock growth opportunities and deliver superior returns” for its shareholders.
DI’s total assets remained stable at 22 billion dirhams, and total equity rose to 12.2 billion dirhams – a slight increase from 12 billion dirhams in the previous quarter.

TAQA completes $1.5bn bond sale

TAQA completes $1.5bn bond sale
TAQA completes $1.5bn bond sale

TAQA completes $1.5bn bond sale
  • The seven-year notes, sized at $750 million and maturing April 2028, were issued at a coupon rate of 2 percent
  • The 30-year notes, also sized at $750 million and maturing April 2051, were issued at a coupon rate of 3.4 percent
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi energy giant TAQA said it completed a $1.5 billion bond sale that will help repay outstanding debt.
The company also known as Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, said the placement comprised seven-year and 30-year dual-tranche senior unsecured notes, in a stock exchange filing on Sunday.
The seven-year notes, sized at $750 million and maturing April 2028, were issued at a coupon rate of 2 percent. The 30-year notes, also sized at $750 million and maturing April 2051, were issued at a coupon rate of 3.4 percent, it said.
“The strong demand from global credit markets and investors from around the world is a strong vote of confidence in TAQA’s strengthened financial profile as well as the company’s strategy to become a low carbon power and water champion in the UAE and beyond,” said Jasim Husain Thabet, TAQA’s group CEO.
The 30-year tranche was TAQA’s first Formosa issuance dual-listed in Taipei and London to tap into Taiwanese demand.
The order book was four times oversubscribed with strong demand from Asian investors setting the stage for further orders from MENA, Europe and the US, it said.
The issuance was arranged and offered through a syndicate of joint lead managers and bookrunners comprising Bank of China, Citi, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, Mashreq, Mizuho Securities and MUFG.
In addition to the bond issuance, TAQA offered to buy back all the $1.5 billion of outstanding corporate bonds maturing in 2021 and up to $250 million of the bonds maturing in January 2023.

Saudi Arabia's Fitness Time chain to move into 24-hour low cost gyms

Saudi Arabia's Fitness Time chain to move into 24-hour low cost gyms
Saudi Arabia's Fitness Time chain to move into 24-hour low cost gyms

Saudi Arabia's Fitness Time chain to move into 24-hour low cost gyms
  • The company behind the Kingdom’s Fitness Time centers, said that more than 20 Xpress gyms were now under construction
DUBAI: Leejam Sports Company, Saudi Arabia’s biggest fitness operator, has opened its first 24-hour low-cost Xpress Fitness Center in Hail.
The company behind the Kingdom’s Fitness Time centers, said that more than 20 Xpress gyms were now under construction, confirming its commitment to expand into the low cost segment. It made the disclosure in a stock exchange filing on Sunday.
The Hail center will operate 24 hours with a low-cost operating model and without swimming pools, it said.
“It will also be digitally enabled and with highly flexible subscriptions that start with a minimum commitment of one month, and at a reasonable price, to make clubs and gyms more accessible to support the achievement of the Saudi’s vision 2030 targets,” Leejam said in a statement.
The center, located on Hatim Al Taie Road in Khamashiah District of Hail city, brings the total number of Fitness Time centers operating inside and outside the Kingdom to 131.

 

Dubai launches food and agriculture technology city

Dubai launches food and agriculture technology city
Dubai launches food and agriculture technology city

Dubai launches food and agriculture technology city
  • The new Food Tech Valley will feature research and development facilities to develop advanced farming technology
DUBAI: Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum has launched a specialized zone that will help the UAE achieve its food security goals.
The new Food Tech Valley will feature research and development facilities to develop advanced farming technology, and incubate innovative agribusiness ideas.
The Dubai ruler said the development will triple the UAE’s food production.
“We launched the first phase of Food Tech Valley, a new modern & vibrant city that will serve as a global destination for start-ups and industry experts in the food ecosystem,” he said on Twitter.
“It will host R&D facilities, innovation center, smart food logistics hub and areas for vertical farming,” the UAE leader added.
The UAE’s food trade exceeds 100 billion dirhams ($27.2 billion) annually, he said, describing the Gulf country as a global food logistics hub.
The Gulf region has been exploring ways to improve sustainability in regards with food production.

 

