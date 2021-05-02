You are here

  • Home
  • Flydubai reports $194m full year loss

Flydubai reports $194m full year loss

Flydubai reports $194m full year loss
Budget carrier flydubai swung to a loss as flights were grounded last year. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n4fgd

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Flydubai reports $194m full year loss

Flydubai reports $194m full year loss
  • Pandemic grounded flights worldwide
  • Also affected by Boeing 737 MAX grounding
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Budget carrier flydubai reported a 2020 loss of 712.6 million dirhams ($194 million) as passenger numbers plummeted in the year of the pandemic.
That compared to a profit of 198.2 million dirhams a year earlier.
Annual revenues fell by more than half to 2.8 billion dirhams, the company said in a statement on Sunday.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted us more than any other crisis,” said flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith. “We fully recognize that it is the priority of governments to ensure the health and wellbeing of its people. The effects of the travel restrictions that were put in place to safeguard against transmission of the virus have heavily impacted the aviation industry.”
Like other regional carriers, flydubai was hit hard by the collapse of international air travel last year. At the same time it was also impacted by the 22-month
grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.
This heavily impacted the financial performance from mid-March, continued into the second quarter and resulted in a loss of 545.2 million dirhams for the six-month period ending 30 June, the airline said.

Topics: aviation Dubai airlines

Related

UAE’s flydubai to have all 14 737 MAX jets in service by June
Business & Economy
UAE’s flydubai to have all 14 737 MAX jets in service by June
Flydubai boosts cargo fleet for faster movement of medicines, goods
Middle-East
Flydubai boosts cargo fleet for faster movement of medicines, goods

UAE economy shrank 6.1% last year amid COVID-19 crisis -preliminary data

UAE economy shrank 6.1% last year amid COVID-19 crisis -preliminary data
Updated 34 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

UAE economy shrank 6.1% last year amid COVID-19 crisis -preliminary data

UAE economy shrank 6.1% last year amid COVID-19 crisis -preliminary data
Updated 34 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates’ economy shrank 6.1 percent last year, the country’s statistics center said on Sunday citing preliminary data, as the coronavirus crisis hit several key sectors.
“The country’s economy is linked through foreign trade, foreign investment, tourism and the logistical sector with the movement of trade and investment and global transportation, which declined significantly in 2020 worldwide,” the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Center said in a report.
The non-oil economy shrank by 6.2 percent, it said, with sectors such as accommodation and food services declining by 23.6 percent, wholesale and retail trade by 13.1 percent and construction by 10.4 percent.
The economy is expected to grow 2.5 percent this year, the central bank said last month.

Topics: UAE economy trade

Related

Dubai Expo 2020 to give $33 bn boost to UAE economy: study
Business & Economy
Dubai Expo 2020 to give $33 bn boost to UAE economy: study

Mamma Mia! Wizz Air offers $54 fares from Abu Dhabi to Greece

Mamma Mia! Wizz Air offers $54 fares from Abu Dhabi to Greece
Updated 44 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Mamma Mia! Wizz Air offers $54 fares from Abu Dhabi to Greece

Mamma Mia! Wizz Air offers $54 fares from Abu Dhabi to Greece
  • Greece’s second city has a number of landmarks from Byzantine churches to ancient ruins
  • Permanent residents of the UAE have been allowed to enter Greece without quarantine since April 19
Updated 44 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is operating two flights per week to Greece, with one-way fares from 199 dirhams ($54), as travel restrictions for UAE residents ease.
The airline currently flies to Thessaloniki every Thursday. It will fly twice per week on Thursdays and Sundays from July, and on Mondays and Fridays from June.
Greece’s second city has a number of landmarks from Byzantine churches to ancient ruins. Ferries run from the port to a number of Greek islands including Skopelos, where the hit movie “Mamma Mia” was filmed.
Permanent residents of the UAE have been allowed to enter Greece without quarantine since April 19, provided they present a negative PCR test 72 hours before the arrival or a vaccination certificate.
“Athens and Thessaloniki provide incredible historic and cultural experiences and we look forward to enabling people to witness all that Greece has to offer,” Kees Van Schaick, managing director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said in a statement.
Passengers will be subject to COVID-19 precautionary measures on their travel, including social distancing guidelines.
The aviation industry is anticipating improved traffic during the summer, as countries double down on their local vaccination drives.

 

Topics: Mamma Mia Abu Dhabi Greece

Related

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi offers flights under $55 to Belgrade, Luxor and Sohag
Business & Economy
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi offers flights under $55 to Belgrade, Luxor and Sohag

The 90-year-old Sage of Omaha sees US economy in super high gear

The 90-year-old Sage of Omaha sees US economy in super high gear
Updated 02 May 2021
Reuters

The 90-year-old Sage of Omaha sees US economy in super high gear

The 90-year-old Sage of Omaha sees US economy in super high gear
  • Investor weekend scrapped for second year running
  • Holds $151 billion of stock in Apple and Bank of America
Updated 02 May 2021
Reuters

NEW YORK: Warren Buffett said on Saturday that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is being lifted by a US economy faring far better than he predicted early in the coronavirus pandemic, though investor euphoria is making it hard to deploy cash.
Speaking at Berkshire’s annual meeting, Buffett said the economy has been “resurrected in an extraordinarily effective way” by monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve and fiscal stimulus from the US Congress.
“It did the job,” Buffett said. “This economy, right now, 85 percent of it is running in super high gear.”
Buffett lamented how an influx of so-called special purpose acquisition companies and inexperienced investors hoping for quick riches have made markets feel like a casino, making it hard for Berkshire to deploy more of its $145.4 billion cash hoard.
But the 90-year-old retained his optimism for the future of the company he has run since 1965, including after he’s gone.
“We’ve seen some strange things happen in the world in the last year, 15 months,” Buffett said. “It has reinforced our desire to figure out everything possible to make sure that Berkshire is, 50 or 100 years from now, every bit the organization and then some that it is now.”
The annual meeting was held in Los Angeles, where Buffett joined Berkshire’s 97-year-old vice chairman Charlie Munger, to answer more than three hours of shareholder questions.
Greg Abel and Ajit Jain, Berkshire’s other vice chairmen and potentially successors to Buffett as chief executive, also fielded several questions.
Asked about their rapport, Jain said that they don’t interact as much as Munger and Buffett, but they talk every quarter about businesses they oversee.
Berkshire scrapped for a second year its annual shareholder weekend in its Omaha, Nebraska, hometown, an extravaganza that normally attracts around 40,000 shareholders.
But Saturday’s meeting, broadcast online on Yahoo Finance, was “kind of what you come to love about Berkshire,” said Steve Haberstroh, a partner at CastleKeep Investment Advisers in Westport, Connecticut. “It’s a little bit less about learning new things and more about being reminded about the old things.”
Many of Berkshire’s dozens of operating units, which include Geico car insurance and the BNSF railroad, have been rebounding as anxiety over COVID-19 lessens, more people get vaccinated, stimulus checks are spent, business restrictions are eased and confidence about the economy grows.
Gross domestic product grew at an annualized 6.4 percent rate from January to March, according to an advance government estimate. Some economists project the economy will grow in 2021 at the fastest clip in nearly four decades.
Buffett conceded that the recovery made his decision last year to exit stakes in the four major US airlines — American, Delta, Southwest and United — appear ill-timed.
Munger, meanwhile, downplayed concern that Congress and the White House might raise the corporate tax rate to 25 percent or 28 percent, saying it wouldn’t be “the end of the world” for Berkshire.
Shareholders rejected proposals requiring Berkshire to disclose more about its efforts to address climate change and promote diversity and inclusion in its workforce.
But both proposals received about one-quarter of the votes cast, suggesting greater discontent than Berkshire shareholders historically demonstrate. Buffett, who controls nearly one-third of Berkshire’s voting power, opposed both proposals.
Saturday’s meeting came after Berkshire said first-quarter operating profit rose 20 percent to about $7 billion, while net income including investments totaled $11.7 billion..
But there were signs Berkshire has grown more cautious about the markets.
While Berkshire repurchased $6.6 billion of its own stock from January and March, the pace of buybacks slowed.
Berkshire also said it sold $3.9 billion more stocks than it bought, though it still owned $151 billion of stock in just two companies, Apple Inc. and Bank of America Corp.
Buffett acknowledged that low interest rates made Berkshire’s $140 billion of insurance “float,” which it uses for investing and acquisitions, less valuable.
He also said the growth of SPACs, which take private companies public, has made buying whole companies pricey for Berkshire, which hasn’t made a major acquisition since 2016.
“It’s a killer,” Buffett said, referring to SPACs. “We’ve got probably $70 or $80 billion, something like that maybe, that we’d love to put to work, ... but we won’t get a chance to do it under these conditions.”
Berkshire’s leaders also heaped criticism on trading apps such as Robinhood, with Buffett saying they encourage a “gambling impulse” and Munger saying it was “just god-awful that something like that would draw investment from civilized man and decent citizens. It’s deeply wrong.”
Buffett stood by Apple, calling the iPhone maker an “extraordinary business” with “indispensable” products, and admitted he erred by selling a small percentage of Berkshire’s shares late last year.
As the meeting concluded, Buffett said the odds were “very, very good” that next year’s meeting would include shareholders again.
“We really look forward to meeting you in Omaha,” he said.

Topics: US Investment

Related

Berkshire Hathaway announces $9.8bn write-down
Business & Economy
Berkshire Hathaway announces $9.8bn write-down

Vaccination drive boosts Dubai luxury home sales

Vaccination drive boosts Dubai luxury home sales
Updated 02 May 2021
Arab News

Vaccination drive boosts Dubai luxury home sales

Vaccination drive boosts Dubai luxury home sales
  • Regulatory changes in the UAE, as well as an aggressive vaccination drive have attracted rich home buyers
Updated 02 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai’s high-end real estate property sales almost doubled in March to 84 units sold – worth around 1.7 billion dirhams ($462.8 million) – compared to the previous month.
Regulatory changes in the UAE, as well as an aggressive vaccination drive have attracted rich home buyers – mainly from Europe – to purchase properties in Dubai and take advantage of the city’s well-coordinated response against COVID-19, say brokers.
Top-end residential properties priced at 10 million dirhams or more made up 2.5 percent of all homes sold in Dubai in March, according to real estate intelligence Property Monitor.


“Foreign investor investment is coming back in, particularly over the past couple of months, as a result of the successful vaccine roll-outs, and the safety and security measures,” Dana Salbak, regional head of research at Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), told Bloomberg TV on Sunday.
Salbak also noted a shift in homebuyer behavior because of the pandemic with villas in especially high demand as buyers sought space after a year of travel restrictions and lockdowns.
Despite the renewed buying interest, a pronounced supply-demand imbalance remains, she said.
Salbak said the UAE could sustain foreign investment interest momentum by creating jobs in sectors other than hospitality and retail sectors.

Topics: vaccination Dubai luxury homes

Related

Dubai launches food and agriculture technology city
Business & Economy
Dubai launches food and agriculture technology city
Dubai Investments swings to profit as real estate stabilizes
Business & Economy
Dubai Investments swings to profit as real estate stabilizes

Saudi insurers Amana and Enaya agree to merge

Saudi insurers Amana and Enaya agree to merge
Updated 02 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi insurers Amana and Enaya agree to merge

Saudi insurers Amana and Enaya agree to merge
  • Upon completion of the merger, Enaya’s assets and liabilities will be transferred to Amana
Updated 02 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Amana Cooperative Insurance Company and Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Company have agreed to merge.
Upon completion of the merger, Enaya’s assets and liabilities will be transferred to Amana, subject to shareholder and government approval, the pair said in separate stock exchange filings on Sunday.
Enaya’s shareholders will own 55 percent of the merged entity’s capital and Amana’s current shareholders will own 45 percent.
Fierce competition among the region’s bloated insurance sector is encouraging some industry players to combine.
“Ongoing high competition, a contraction in population of about 4 percent across the GCC on average, and economic uncertainty will weigh on growth prospects and earnings, while elevated asset risk could lead to further volatility in the coming quarters,” S&P said in a report on the regional insurance sector in February.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Fitness Time chain to move into 24-hour low cost gyms
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s Fitness Time chain to move into 24-hour low cost gyms
World’s largest hotel operator sees growth in Saudi market
Business & Economy
World’s largest hotel operator sees growth in Saudi market

Latest updates

Part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik takes to social media with touching pet plea
Part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik takes to social media with touching pet plea
Flydubai reports $194m full year loss
Flydubai reports $194m full year loss
Turkish police say top Daesh figure captured
Turkish police say top Daesh figure captured
UAE economy shrank 6.1% last year amid COVID-19 crisis -preliminary data
UAE economy shrank 6.1% last year amid COVID-19 crisis -preliminary data
Over 50 police injured, 250 detained in Berlin May Day riots
Over 50 police injured, 250 detained in Berlin May Day riots

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.