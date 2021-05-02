You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia's King Salman invites Oman's sultan to visit the Kingdom

Saudi Arabia's King Salman invites Oman's sultan to visit the Kingdom

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minster Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister for Cabinet Affairs Fahd bin Mahmoud. (SPA)
1 / 2
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minster Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister for Cabinet Affairs Fahd bin Mahmoud. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minster Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister for Cabinet Affairs Fahd bin Mahmoud. (SPA)
2 / 2
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minster Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister for Cabinet Affairs Fahd bin Mahmoud. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cwfcz

Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's King Salman invites Oman's sultan to visit the Kingdom

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minster Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister for Cabinet Affairs Fahd bin Mahmoud. (SPA)q
  • The invitation was delivered by Saudi Foreign Minster Prince Faisal bin Farhan
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has invited Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq to ​​visit the Kingdom, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
The invitation was handed to Deputy Prime Minister for Cabinet Affairs Fahd bin Mahmoud Al-Said by Saudi Foreign Minster Prince Faisal bin Farhan at the Alam Palace in Muscat.
Prince Faisal extended greetings and appreciation from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, wishing the sultan and the Omani people progress and prosperity.
During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in all fields. They also discussed regional and international developments.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Oman King Salman Prince Faisal bin Farhan Fahd bin Mahmoud Al-Said

Related

Special Saudi Arabia to build King Salman mosque at Islamic varsity campus in Islamabad
World
Saudi Arabia to build King Salman mosque at Islamic varsity campus in Islamabad
Saudi Arabia gets support from UAE, Oman, Kuwait on Lebanon fruit and vegetable import ban
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia gets support from UAE, Oman, Kuwait on Lebanon fruit and vegetable import ban

UAE and Bahrain condemn Houthi drone attack on Saudi city

UAE and Bahrain condemn Houthi drone attack on Saudi city
Updated 02 May 2021
Arab News

UAE and Bahrain condemn Houthi drone attack on Saudi city

UAE and Bahrain condemn Houthi drone attack on Saudi city
Updated 02 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE and Bahrain have condemned the Houthi militia over the latest drone attack on Saudi Arabia launched from Yemen.

The Kingdom’s air defenses intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched toward Khamis Mushayt on Saturday.

The UAE and Bahrain expressed their strong denunciation of the Houthis and their Iranian backers for targeting civilians residing in the city near the border with Yemen. 

The UAE’s foreign ministry said the attacks were a blatant violation and disregard for international law.

The foreign ministry in Bahrain said the attack showed the Houthis continued desire to attack the Kingdom and ignored the pleas of the Yemeni people to end the suffering they are inflecting. 

Topics: Houthi Khamis Mushait Yemen Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi forces shoot down Houthi drone aimed at Khamis Mushayt
Saudi Arabia
Saudi forces shoot down Houthi drone aimed at Khamis Mushayt
Update Yemen’s army foils Houthi infiltration of Marib
Middle-East
Yemen’s army foils Houthi infiltration of Marib

US, Saudi officials hold talks on regional security

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir and the Kingdom’s ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar meet with a visiting US delegation. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir and the Kingdom’s ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar meet with a visiting US delegation. (SPA)
Updated 4 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

US, Saudi officials hold talks on regional security

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir and the Kingdom’s ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar meet with a visiting US delegation. (SPA)
  • They discussed cooperation to enhance regional and international security and stability
  • Saudi Minister of Culture says he appreciated US participation in the Noor Riyadh festival
Updated 4 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir and the Kingdom’s ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar met with a visiting US delegation in the capital Riyadh on Sunday.
The American officials included US State Department adviser Derek Chollet, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Joey Hood, and Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Dr. Mara Karlin, along with the Charge d’Affairs of the US embassy in Riyadh Martina Strong.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation to enhance regional and international security and stability, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.
The two sides also reviewed strategic bilateral ties.
Saudi ambassador to Yemen Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber also attended the talks.

The meeting comes as US envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking and the US ambassador to Yemen Christopher Henzel affirmed on Sunday “the need for a consensus to end the Houthi Marib offensive and for a comprehensive, nationwide cease-fire” in Yemen, the State Department said.
Lenderking held “important discussions” with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Princess Reema during a visit to Riyadh on Thursday “on joint efforts to implement a sustainable political resolution to the Yemeni crisis,” the Saudi ambassador to Washington said.
Princess Reema added that “the cooperation between our two countries is key to establishing long lasting peace.”

Meanwhile, Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan held a meeting with Strong, via video call.
During the meeting, they discussed aspects of cooperation in the cultural fields between the Kingdom and the US, and the most prominent cultural achievements between the two countries in light of the strong friendship between both countries.
Prince Badr said he appreciated American participation in the Noor Riyadh festival, which was held in the capital earlier this year.

Topics: Saudi Arabia United States Adel Al-Jubeir Princess Reema bint Bandar Derek Chollet Joey Hood Mara Karlin Martina Strong Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber Tim Lenderking Christopher Henzel Yemen Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan culture

Related

US envoy meets Saudi crown prince in fresh Yemen peace push
Middle-East
US envoy meets Saudi crown prince in fresh Yemen peace push
Update Yemen’s army foils Houthi infiltration of Marib
Middle-East
Yemen’s army foils Houthi infiltration of Marib
Saudi Arabia on course to achieve aims of Vision 2030
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia on course to achieve aims of Vision 2030
Diplomats praise Noor Riyadh light festival
Saudi Arabia
Diplomats praise Noor Riyadh light festival

Saudi Arabia to allow vaccinated citizens to travel from May 17

Saudi Arabia to allow vaccinated citizens to travel from May 17
Updated 02 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to allow vaccinated citizens to travel from May 17

Saudi Arabia to allow vaccinated citizens to travel from May 17
  • Citizens would be subjected to home quarantine for 7 days after returning to the Kingdom
  • All travel-related preventive measures are subject to continuous evaluation by the Public Health Authority
Updated 02 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi citizens will be allowed to travel abroad from May 17 and the Kingdom will reopen all ​land, sea and air borders.
The travel restrictions were extended in January from March 31 to May 17 due to delays in delivering COVID-19 vaccines.
The interior ministry said only those who have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine will be permitted to travel, as well as those who have received one dose at least 14 days prior to travel, and according to what is stated on the Kingdom’s COVID-19 app Tawakkalna.
Citizens who are recovering from the virus within the last six months can also travel, as well as those aged under 18, provided they present an insurance policy approved by the Central Bank covering the risks of COVID-19 outside the Kingdom before traveling.
Citizens will be subjected to home quarantine for seven days after returning to the Kingdom and must undergo a PCR test at the end of the quarantine period, excluding children under the age of 8.
The ministry said all travel-related preventive measures “are subject to continuous evaluation by the Public Health Authority, according to developments in the epidemiological situation.”
The ministry urged travelers to adhere to the procedures and restrictions imposed by other countries, in order to avoid any problems or difficulties, and to take caution when traveling to high-risk countries where the spread of the disease is high.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Ministry of Interior Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine Tawakkalna Travel Travel restrictions

Related

Saudi Arabia announces 11 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces 11 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi officials ramp up anti-coronavirus health tours
Saudi Arabia
Saudi officials ramp up anti-coronavirus health tours
Update Saudi Arabia extends travel ban, border closures to May 17
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia extends travel ban, border closures to May 17

Saudi Arabia announces 11 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 11 more COVID-19 deaths
Updated 02 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 11 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 11 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 402,664
  • A total of 6,979 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 02 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 11 deaths from COVID-19 and 937 new infections on Sunday.
Of the new cases, 381 were recorded in Riyadh, 225 in Makkah, 110 in the the Eastern Province, 47 in Asir, 36 in Madinah, 27 in Jazan, 25 in Hail, 20 in Tabuk, 16 in Najran, 10 in the Northern Borders region and two in Al-Jouf.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 402,664 after 1,120 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,979 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia launches initiative to boost transport sector
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia launches initiative to boost transport sector
Saudi Arabia on course to achieve aims of Vision 2030
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia on course to achieve aims of Vision 2030

Saudi Arabia on course to achieve aims of Vision 2030

Saudi Arabia on course to achieve aims of Vision 2030
Updated 02 May 2021
Zaid Khashogji

Saudi Arabia on course to achieve aims of Vision 2030

Saudi Arabia on course to achieve aims of Vision 2030
Updated 02 May 2021
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is on course to meet the aims laid out in Vision 2030 following five years of success so far, senior representatives were told.

The chairs of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 Realization Program Committee – including the Ministers of Health, Tourism, Finance, Economy and Planning — met in Riyadh on Saturday.

Health minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said there had been a marked improvement in the health sector since the start of Vision 2030, which later saw the introduction of the Mawid and Sehhaty apps.

“In 2015, People used to struggle to book an appointment, but now any citizen can book an appointment via Mawid and Sehhaty applications,” he explained.

“Then the citizen can go to the appointment within three or four days. We launched this service two and a half years ago; more than 76 million appointments have been booked so far, with nearly 150,000 daily appointments.”

Other services include the call center, 937, which now receives more than 140,000 calls a day, as well as remote medical consultations where patients can receive prescriptions remotely.

Thirty new heart centers have been created, as well as cardiac catheter centers, the health minister added.

Ahmed bin Aqeel Al-Khatib, chairman of the Quality of Life Program, has a budget of $16 billion to make the Kingdom’s cities among the best to live in globally.

The program is working alongside 13 government entities to measure quality of life based on local services.

There have been 11 cultural committees established under the Ministry of Culture, as well as a growth fund.

There have been 100,000 jobs created through the implementation of more than 10,000 activities in the entertainment sector.

And more than 1000 small and medium companies were created in the sector.

Al-Khatib said the Tourist Visa Program, which launched before the COVID-19 pandemic, had issued 450,000 visas.

He added the Green Riyadh Project aimed to improve quality of life and cultural diversity.

More than $107 billion was saved over four years through spending efficiencies, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, chairman of the Financial Sector Development Program said.

The Kingdom also joined global financial indicators, which contributed to $40 billion in foreign investment, while the banking sector witnessed huge leaps, including the introduction of financial technology, he added.

He said the Public Investment Fund (PIF) will be an essential reserve to reduce the need for additional resources after 2030.

Al-Jadaan said public debt levels were not a concern as they sit in the range of 30 to 33 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) — a reasonable level, he said, compared to other G20 countries and the region.

Al-Jadaan stated the more important policies are focused on reducing unemployment, increasing citizens’ purchasing power, and providing an environment that supports small and medium enterprises.

He emphasized that the main focus of Vision 2030 is on citizens, through direct or indirect initiatives.

Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri, chairman of the National Transformation Program Committee, said judicial services were part of the national transformation system.

“Today 82 percent of the judicial services are automated,” Al-Tuwaijri said.

He said the Kingdom’s internet speed had increased significantly — adding that 5G was one of the biggest achievements, as coverage reached 60 percent in major cities and 45 percent in all other cities.

Women’s empowerment has improved with participation in society through work and policy making has reached 33 percent, Al-Tuwaijri said, beating the program’s previous goal of 27.5 percent in 2020.

Traffic incidents decreased by 51 percent, as part of the national transformation in the traffic system.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 Riyadh Jeddah MBS Cronw Prince Mohammed bin Salman crown prince Saudi Vision 2030 Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman King Salman

Related

Saudis more confident as Vision 2030 on the right track
Saudi Arabia
Saudis more confident as Vision 2030 on the right track
Full Transcript: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman interview with Saudi journalist Abdullah Al-Mudaifer
Media
Full Transcript: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman interview with Saudi journalist Abdullah Al-Mudaifer

Latest updates

Inter crowned Serie A champions for 19th time as Atalanta held
Inter crowned Serie A champions for 19th time as Atalanta held
Oman bans commercial activity from May 8 to 15 
Oman’s Supreme Committee for Combating Coronavirus holds meeting chaired by Minister of Interior Hammoud bin Faisal Al-Busaidi. (ONA)
Pakistan ready to boost Philippines’ war on terror, envoy says
Pakistan ready to boost Philippines’ war on terror, envoy says
Yemen government troops advance in Marib province amid fierce fighting
Yemen government troops advance in Marib province amid fierce fighting
Rockets strike near Baghdad Int’l airport, no casualties
Rockets strike near Baghdad Int’l airport, no casualties

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.