You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia gets support from Oman, Kuwait on Lebanon fruit and vegetable import ban

Saudi Arabia gets support from Oman, Kuwait on Lebanon fruit and vegetable import ban

The ban will start on Sunday and will remain in place until sufficient measures to prevent smuggling have been taken by Lebanese authorities. (File/Shutterstock)
The ban will start on Sunday and will remain in place until sufficient measures to prevent smuggling have been taken by Lebanese authorities. (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rwr33

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia gets support from Oman, Kuwait on Lebanon fruit and vegetable import ban

Saudi Arabia gets support from Oman, Kuwait on Lebanon fruit and vegetable import ban
  • More than 7.8 million Captagon pills seized
  • Arab states stand by any decision the Kingdom takes in efforts to combat drug smuggling
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oman and Kuwait are supporting Saudi Arabia’s recent ban on consignments of fruit and vegetables from Lebanon after a failed attempt to smuggle millions of amphetamine pills embedded in the farm products.

Customs authorities at Jeddah Islamic Port seized more than 7.8 million Captagon pills hidden in a pomegranate consignment from Lebanon – foiling a large drug smuggling operation and leading to nationwide ban. 


Saudi customs at Jeddah Islamic Port foiled an attempt to smuggle Captagon pills hidden in pomegranates that came from Lebanon. (SPA)

Saudi customs at Jeddah Islamic Port foiled an attempt to smuggle Captagon pills hidden in pomegranates that came from Lebanon. (File/SPA)

The respective foreign ministries of Oman and Kuwait released statements saying that Arab states stand by any decision the Kingdom takes in efforts to combat drug smuggling and were calling for regional cooperation in this matter.

Lebanon’s fruit and vegetable trade with Saudi Arabia was worth around $24 million per year, according to Lebanese agriculture minister Abbas Mortada. 

Beirut has since pledged to take more steps to combat drug smuggling. The import ban however remains in place until the Saudi interior ministry has been assured, as it continues to monitor other products from Lebanon.

Trending tweets on the issue have accused Hezbollah as the organization behind the drug smuggling operation.

Topics: Lebanon Saudi Arabia Jeddah Beirut Hezbollah Hezbolla drugs smuggling amphetamine Drug bust operation criminal crime Ban Nationwide Ban

Related

Lebanon vows to punish drug smugglers as Saudi import ban bites
Middle-East
Lebanon vows to punish drug smugglers as Saudi import ban bites
Saudi Arabia bans fruits, vegetables from Lebanon after drug busts
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia bans fruits, vegetables from Lebanon after drug busts

Saudi Arabia ships 80 metric tons of liquid oxygen to India amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia ships 80 metric tons of liquid oxygen to India amid spike in COVID-19 cases
Updated 28 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia ships 80 metric tons of liquid oxygen to India amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia ships 80 metric tons of liquid oxygen to India amid spike in COVID-19 cases
  • The urgent supply shipment is being undertaken in coordination with India’s Adani group and Linde company
  • India’s number of coronavirus cases surged by 349,691 in the past 24 hours
Updated 28 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia shipped 80 metric tons of liquid oxygen to India as the country is perilously running low on supplies due to a recent surge in coronavirus cases.
The urgent supply shipment is being undertaken in coordination with India’s Adani group and Linde company.
India’s number of coronavirus cases surged by 349,691 in the past 24 hours, the fourth straight day of record peaks, and hospitals in Delhi and across the country are turning away patients after running out of medical oxygen and beds.
“Embassy of India is proud to partner with Adani group and M/s Linde in shipping much needed 80MT liquid oxygen to India. Our heartfelt thanks to the Ministry of Health Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for all their help, support and cooperation,” India’s embassy based in Riyad said in a tweet.

India also began airlifting tanks containing oxygen from Singapore to meet the growing demand for life-saving gas.
It also diverted oxygen supplies from industrial uses to hospitals, but this move did not meet the increase in demand, Middle East daily Asharq Al-Awsat reported on Sunday.

- with Reuters

Topics: Coronavirus India Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia sees over $200bn in savings from energy reforms plan
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia sees over $200bn in savings from energy reforms plan
Strong growth forecast for Saudi economy
Business & Economy
Strong growth forecast for Saudi economy

‘Severe punishment’ for those who expose public to COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia

‘Severe punishment’ for those who expose public to COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia
Almost 22.9 percent of the Kingdom’s population have received at least one dose of the vaccine so far. (SPA)
Updated 25 April 2021
Rawan Radwan

‘Severe punishment’ for those who expose public to COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia

‘Severe punishment’ for those who expose public to COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia
  • Health Ministry reports 1,072 new cases, 858 recoveries, 9 deaths
Updated 25 April 2021
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: People who intentionally transmit COVID-19 and place the public’s health at risk in Saudi Arabia will be “severely punished” and face fines and jail time, the Kingdom’s Public Prosecution has warned.

The government agency released a statement on Friday that said individuals who commit the crime will face up to five years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to SR500,000 ($266,000), while expats will be deported and prohibited from ever returning to the Kingdom. The statement added that if the violation is repeated, the punishment will be doubled.
Penalties for private rights vary, depending on the gravity of the crime and the resulting harm.
It comes as health authorities warn that an alarming rise in daily coronavirus cases in recent weeks was the result of improper public behaviors. These behaviors include overcrowding in public places, private gatherings exceeding the maximum people limit, and noncompliance with social distancing, face mask and hand-washing guidelines.
For the fifth day in a row, Saudi Arabia reported a daily case count above the 1,000 mark after 1,072 cases were recorded, raising the total number of cases to 411,263 since the beginning of the pandemic.

INNUMBERS

411,263 Total cases

394,529 Recoveries

6,887 Deaths

The Riyadh region reported the highest count with 447. It was followed by Makkah with 236 and the Eastern Province with 164.
The rest of the Kingdom’s regions reported fewer than 50 cases each, with Baha and Jouf each recording just 10 cases.
As the number of cases continues to rise, the number of active cases is approaching the 10,000 mark. There are now 9,874 active cases in the Kingdom, 1,224 of which are in critical condition.
The number of recoveries has increased to 394,529 over the course of the pandemic, with 858 new recoveries reported in the past 24 hours. The Kingdom’s recovery rate is holding steady at 95.9 percent.
The Kingdom’s death toll rose to 6,887 after nine more coronavirus-related deaths were recorded.
The Saudi Ministry of Health has announced that more than 8 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across 587 vaccine centers in the Kingdom. Vaccines are being delivered at a rate of about 149,213 per day.
Almost 22.9 percent of the Kingdom’s population have received at least one dose of the vaccine so far.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Tawakkalna health status confirmation needed to fly from Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Tawakkalna health status confirmation needed to fly from Saudi Arabia
Saudi students boosting Australia ties through heroism and charity, says envoy
Saudi Arabia
Saudi students boosting Australia ties through heroism and charity, says envoy

Saudi Arabia to launch global electronic platform for dates

Saudi Arabia to launch global electronic platform for dates
Saudi Arabia is one of the most important date-producing countries in the world. (SPA)
Updated 25 April 2021
Hebshi Al-Shammari

Saudi Arabia to launch global electronic platform for dates

Saudi Arabia to launch global electronic platform for dates
  • Research and marketing studies had been presented to target countries in order to classify dates as a high-quality fruit
Updated 25 April 2021
Hebshi Al-Shammari

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is launching a global electronic platform for dates as a way to introduce international investors to the different types of the fruit being produced in the country.
The Kingdom is one of the most important date-producing nations in the world, accounting for 17 percent of global output.
Dr. Mohammed Al-Nuwairan, CEO of the National Center for Palm and Dates (NCPD), said the platform would be launched before the end of the year and that it would be in four languages: Arabic, English, Indonesian and German.
He explained that the platform’s goal was to enhance marketing, as well as to provide investors and buyers with product choice and information about dates including their type and origin.

FASTFACT

The Kingdom has over 31 million palm trees and produces more than 1.5 million tons of the fruit every year.

“We are working with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and the National Center for Palms and Dates to facilitate export procedures and open up marketing sales outlets outside the Kingdom to deliver Saudi dates to all countries of the world.”
He said that efforts were being made to market Saudi dates overseas and to raise date exports by taking part in events, international exhibitions, bilateral meetings, and an export empowerment program with the aim of opening new marketing outlets.
Research and marketing studies had been presented to target countries in order to classify dates as a high-quality fruit, he added, contributing to increased demand.
Efforts were also being made to work with companies that developed products from dates — powder, jam, liquid sugar, yeast, juice, dough, molasses, medicinal alcohol, and vinegar ­— by seeking and stimulating private sector engagement.

The NCPD was working to raise the efficiency of services and strengthen supply chains in the sector through programs that targeted farmers and producers of dates.

It was encouraging the private sector to invest in collection centers and post-harvest services, he said, and four service centers had been approved recently that would lead to an infrastructure boosting e-commerce.

Al-Nuwairan said the NCPD was working with Saudi government agencies to encourage people to pay Zakat Al-Fitr, a form of almsgiving or tax given at the end of Ramadan, in the form of dates instead of the current main alternative of rice.

A recent report from the NCPD said that the Kingdom’s date exports increased from 127,000 tons to 215,000 tons, while the export value increased from SR535 million ($142.6 million) to SR927 million from 2015 to 2020. Saudi dates were exported to more than 107 countries.

According to figures from the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), date palm production covers an area of more than a million hectares globally and total production is 8.5 million tons.

Africa and Asia are the world’s two major date-growing regions, with 435,700 hectares and 648,300 hectares.  

In December the FAO approved the Kingdom’s campaign to declare 2027 as the International Year of Dates.

 

Topics: saudi dates

Related

Experts call for undertaking new technology to promote Saudi dates
Saudi Arabia
Experts call for undertaking new technology to promote Saudi dates
Saudi dates among major exhibits at Hong Kong trade fair
Business & Economy
Saudi dates among major exhibits at Hong Kong trade fair

Saudi students boosting Australia ties through heroism and charity, says envoy

Saudi students boosting Australia ties through heroism and charity, says envoy
There are about 4,875 Saudi students studying in Australia. These students were able to reach Australian society beyond the walls of their universities, providing many services through voluntary programs. (Supplied)
Updated 24 April 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Saudi students boosting Australia ties through heroism and charity, says envoy

Saudi students boosting Australia ties through heroism and charity, says envoy
  • These students carry out initiatives to promote services for society in order to promote cultural communication
Updated 24 April 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Thousands of Saudi students each year travel across the globe to pursue their education, taking with them local traditions and customs. Many of them assimilate well into their new communities, often lending a hand and keeping the gift of giving alive.

From the UK, to the US and Australia, Saudi Arabia has appeared in mainstream news for various reasons. Looking away from the heavy news elements, Saudi students have appeared in smaller local news outlets, mostly for welcome integration in their new communities, and at times, for demonstrations of heroism, which are appreciated and respected by the community.
Compassion is an innate feeling found in many people, but for Saudis, it is an important and vital trait children are raised with as it represents the true spirit of Islam as part of their Islamic teachings.
“The humanitarian work that our religion encourages us to do is not determined by place and time, but derives from the morals and ethics of young Saudis,” Saudi Ambassador to Australia Musaed bin Ibrahim Al-Saleem told Arab News in an exclusive interview.
“Our values are a symbol of giving highlighted by our behaviors and attitudes at any time and place. We take pride in these values as they reflect the true image of the Saudi people.”
Al-Saleem was keen to highlight the significant humanitarian work carried out by a number of Saudi nationals in Australia, as he recalled several heroic actions that recently became headline news in the country.
In the southern state of Victoria, Ahmed Al-Mohaimeed jumped into the Yarra River and rescued a man who was drowning. He later received an Australian Bravery Award for his heroism.
Recently, another Saudi living in Adelaide risked his life and rescued his 94-year-old neighbor from a house fire. Noah Al-Harbi broke into the elderly man’s home and managed to carry him out of the fiery blaze. Both are recovering well.
Other Saudis have left legacies that continue to resonate in the heart of Australian society through humanitarian and voluntary participation in work organized by neighborhood centers in cities where they study, or through volunteering during the wave of fires and floods that ravaged Australia last year.
Al-Saleem said that there are about 4,875 Saudi students studying in more than 20 Australian universities.
These students carry out individual initiatives or use student clubs to promote services for society in order to promote cultural communication between the two countries. Saudi students were able to reach Australian society beyond the walls of their universities, providing many services through voluntary programs during the pandemic, he added. “It is well known that Australian society is multi-ethnic, helping it to accept the other swiftly and easily out of its desire to learn more about Saudi society, about which Australians do not know much,” said Al-Saleem. Through watching Saudi events, festivals, cultural marches, social events and theatrical shows, Australians are eager to learn more about Saudi society and culture, he added.
“With the launch of tourist visas, we expect that a large turnout of Australians will be visiting the Kingdom to learn closely about our civilization, heritage and culture, which will contribute significantly to bridging the relationship between Saudi and Australian society,” he said.

Our values are a symbol of giving highlighted by our behaviors and attitudes at any time and place. Musaed bin Ibrahim Al-Saleem

“The relationship with Australia goes beyond tourism and heroic stances, with Australian news channels reporting last week the discovery by Australian archaeologists of bones from a pet dog alongside the human remains of its owners at a burial site in Saudi Arabia.
“The remains may be the earliest example of domestication in the region, dating back to about 4300 B.C. This discovery is the fruit of a research partnership program between the Royal Commission for AlUla and the University of Western Australia to study ancient civilizations in the Arabian Peninsula.”
Relations also go beyond culture, education and traditions. The Kingdom has strong investment and trade relations with Australia and is considered one of its largest trading partners in the Middle East.
The nature of this relationship has paved the way for the implementation of many joint investment projects, boosting bilateral trade to about SR5 billion ($1.3 billion), with the most important national commodities exported to Australia for the fiscal year 2019-2020 being gold, aluminum and chemical fertilizers, for a value of about $634 million.
Australia’s imports to the Kingdom amounted to about $838 million, and included meat, food and medical products. The Saudi Embassy is aiming to increase the volume of investment and trade between the two countries in the coming period by showcasing investment opportunities in the Kingdom, and offering Australian companies the opportunity to take part in projects and opportunities provided by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
On the strength of Australian universities and the number of Saudi students studying in them, Al-Saleem said that Australian universities have a “very good system,” and that almost 40,000 Saudi students have graduated across a number of disciplines since 2005.
“Australia is a leader in engineering and medical, health and environment sciences. Following the new vision of the Ministry of Education in limiting the number of Australian universities that Saudi students can enroll in to the top 100 universities, I can say that Australia will get a good share of Saudi students in the coming period,” he added.

Topics: Saudi students in Australia saudi students abroad

Related

Saudi students win four awards in European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad
Saudi Arabia
Saudi students win four awards in European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad
Saudi students among winners of UAE space pioneers program
Saudi Arabia
Saudi students among winners of UAE space pioneers program

Grand Mosque provides supervision during Ramadan

Grand Mosque provides supervision during Ramadan
Grand Mosque in Makkah provides supervision during Ramadan. (SPA)
Updated 25 April 2021
SPA

Grand Mosque provides supervision during Ramadan

Grand Mosque provides supervision during Ramadan
  • Members from the authority are always present in the Mataf, the Masa’a, and in all parts of the Grand Mosque 24 hours a day, covering four shifts
Updated 25 April 2021
SPA

MAKKAH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has allocated about 120 employees to work at the General Administration of the Grand Mosque Authority, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
These employees are divided during Ramadan into four groups to carry out a range of tasks, including field tours inside the Grand Mosque, educational services in the Mataf and the Masa’a, the issuing of electronic publications and information packs, and operating the awareness program “Tabsira.”
Khaled bin Muhammad Al- Harithi, director general of the Grand Mosque Authority, said that the General Administration offers several programs during the holy month, most notably the publication of scientific and educational materials for visitors using barcodes. These materials have been translated into more than 10 languages.
The General Administration also performs the rite of enjoining good and forbidding evil in the Mataf and the Masa’a. Members from the authority are always present in the Mataf, the Masa’a, and in all parts of the Grand Mosque 24 hours a day, covering four shifts.

Al-​Harithi pointed out that the Grand Mosque Authority aims to perform 20 field tours and 8,000 supervisory tours during Ramadan to oversee awareness services, in addition to publishing five electronic publications and three information packs.

This will be achieved through a plan that was prepared and divided into four phases, the first of which is the reception of the holy month, the second the beginning of the month, the third in the middle of the month, and the fourth on the eve and day of Al-Fitr.

 

 

Topics: Makkah Madinah Ramadan Ramadan 2021

Related

Rawasheen in Makkah: A civilized window to the past and present photos
Saudi Arabia
Rawasheen in Makkah: A civilized window to the past and present
Special Six years on, the sound of Makkah’s Ramadan cannon is still missed
Saudi Arabia
Six years on, the sound of Makkah’s Ramadan cannon is still missed

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia gets support from Oman, Kuwait on Lebanon fruit and vegetable import ban
Saudi Arabia gets support from Oman, Kuwait on Lebanon fruit and vegetable import ban
Saudi private sector leads surge in female employment, study shows
Saudi private sector leads surge in female employment, study shows
Saudi Arabia ships 80 metric tons of liquid oxygen to India amid spike in COVID-19 cases
Saudi Arabia ships 80 metric tons of liquid oxygen to India amid spike in COVID-19 cases
Saudi Arabia sees over $200bn in savings from energy reforms plan
Saudi Arabia sees over $200bn in savings from energy reforms plan
Salvage effort under way for Indonesian submarine that sank with dozens aboard
Salvage effort under way for Indonesian submarine that sank with dozens aboard

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.