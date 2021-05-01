India records over 400,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours: Official data

You are here

Indian authorities lowered their guard in the early part of the year after infections fell below 10,000 per day, lifting restrictions on most activity.
Updated 01 May 2021
AFP

  401,993 new infections were registered taking India's total caseload to 19.1 million
Updated 01 May 2021
AFP

NEW DELHI: India recorded on Saturday over 400,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours for the first time, the first country to do so in the pandemic, official data showed.
According to the health ministry, 401,993 new infections were registered taking the total caseload to 19.1 million. There were 3,523 deaths, bringing the toll to 211,853.
Many experts suspect that because of insufficient testing and inaccurate recording of cause of death, the real numbers are much higher.
Indian authorities lowered their guard in the early part of the year after infections fell below 10,000 per day, lifting restrictions on most activity.
Mass religious gatherings such as the Kumbh Mela, attracting millions of Hindu pilgrims, and political rallies were allowed to continue even when cases numbers began rising sharply in late March.
In April alone, India recorded around seven million new infections. On a per-capita basis however India’s caseload remains low compared to many other countries.

Topics: India Coronavirus

Updated 01 May 2021
AFP

  • The country was hit hard at the start of the year by a wave that saw 300 coronavirus deaths a day overwhelm hospitals
  • As well as the lifting of the border controls, the opening hours for cafes, restaurants and cultural venues was extended
Updated 01 May 2021
AFP

LISBON: Portugal reopened its land border with Spain on Saturday and began the final stage of its program to ease COVID-19 restrictions.
The country was hit hard at the start of the year by a wave that saw 300 coronavirus deaths a day overwhelm hospitals.
But the measures have since helped bring the numbers down, with zero fatalities recorded on Friday for the second time in a week — the previous day without a COVID-19 death was in August.
Earlier in the week Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced the fourth and last stage of the deconfinement plan would begin on Saturday — two days earlier than had been planned.
As well as the lifting of the border controls, the opening hours for cafes, restaurants and cultural venues was extended, in particular at weekends.
Weddings and other gatherings would also be allowed again, albeit in venues limited to 50 percent of their capacity, as will sporting activities.
Overnight the country’s state of emergency was also downgraded to “situation of calamity,” which still allows authorities to keep some measures in place.
Clara Nogueira was one of 400 people to attend a test concert in the northwestern city of Braga on Friday evening.
“It gives me a feeling of rediscovered freedom,” she said at the event, held outside with strict restrictions.
“We will be able to unburden ourselves of the confinement we have lived through.”
The head of one of the groups organizing the event, Alvaro Covoes, said he hoped it helped convince the authorities to continue easing measures in order to “save the summer” for the hard-hit entertainment industry.
Virologist Pedro Simas said the brutal epidemic that hit Portugal in the winter was also “one of the waves most quickly brought under control in the world.”
Around 22 percent of the Portuguese population of 10 million has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
While controls at the Spanish border have been lifted, the interior ministry announced “mobile controls” because travelers from countries with more than 500 cases per inhabitants — such as France — must quarantine for 14 days on arrival.

Topics: Coronavirus

Updated 01 May 2021
Reuters

  The government coronavirus task force said 392 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours
Updated 01 May 2021
Reuters
MOSCOW: Russia reported 9,270 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 3,208 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 4,814,558.
The government coronavirus task force said 392 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 110,520.
The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and reported a toll of more than 225,000 from April 2020 to February.
According to Reuters calculations based on data from the state statistics agency published on Friday, Russia recorded more than 400,000 excess deaths from April 2020 to March 2021.
Topics: Coronavirus

Updated 01 May 2021
Reuters

  • First time Australia has made it a criminal offense for its citizens to return home
  • Australia has all but stamped out the coronavirus after closing its borders to non-citizens and permanent residents in March 2020
Updated 01 May 2021
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australian residents and citizens who have been in India within 14 days of the date they plan to return home will be banned from entering Australia as of Monday and those who disobey will face fines and jail, government officials said.
The temporary emergency determination, issued late on Friday, is the first time Australia has made it a criminal offense for its citizens to return home.
The move is part of strict measures to stop travelers to Australia from the world’s second most populous nation as it contends with a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
The restrictions come into effect from May 3 and breaching the ban risks civil penalties and up to five years imprisonment, Health Minister Greg Hunt said in a statement.
“The government does not make these decisions lightly,” Hunt said.” However, it is critical the integrity of the Australian public health and quarantine systems is protected and the number of COVID-19 cases in quarantine facilities is reduced to a manageable level.”
The government will reconsider the restrictions on May 15.
India’s coronavirus death toll passed 200,000 this week, and cases are nearing 19 million as virulent new strains have combined with “super-spreader” events such as political rallies and religious festivals.
Neela Janakiramanan, an Australian surgeon with family in India said the decision to “criminalize” Australians returning from India was disproportionate and overly punitive.
“Indian-Australians are seeing this as a racist policy because we are being treated different than people from other countries who have had similar waves of infection like the US, the UK and Europe. It is very hard to feel anything other than targeted as an ethnic group.”
A spokesman for the Health Minister “deeply” rejected the view that stopping arrivals from India temporarily was a biased measure, saying it was a difficult but necessary decision that applied “to all people no matter their nationality, race or religion.”
Human rights groups voiced indignation at the ban, suggesting the government’s focus should be on improving its quarantine system, not on punishment.
“This is an outrageous response. Australians have a right of return to their own country,” Human Rights Watch’s Australia director, Elaine Pearson said in a statement.
“The government should be looking for ways to safely quarantine Australians returning from India, instead of focusing their efforts on prison sentences and harsh punishments.”
Australia, which has no community transmissions, on Tuesday introduced a temporary suspension of direct flights from India until mid-May. However, some Australians, including cricketers Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson, returned via Doha.
Tuesday’s move had left over 9,000 Australians stranded in India, 650 of whom are registered as vulnerable, officials said.
Australia has all but stamped out the coronavirus after closing its borders to non-citizens and permanent residents in March 2020, recording just 29,800 cases and 910 deaths.

Topics: Australia India Coronavirus

Updated 01 May 2021
Reuters

  • The fire started around midnight in the intensive care ward of the Patel Welfare Hospital
  • India’s health care system is struggling to cope with the coronavirus crisis
Updated 01 May 2021
Reuters
AHMEDABAD, India: At least 18 people, including two health care workers were killed in a fire at a COVID-19 hospital in the western Indian state of Gujarat late on Friday night, officials said on Saturday, in the country’s latest deadly hospital accident.
The fire started around midnight in the intensive care ward of the Patel Welfare Hospital, a designated COVID-19 facility, in Bharuch city, 115 miles (185 km) north of state’s main commercial city, Ahmedabad
“Sixteen patients and two staff members have died in the fire. Twelve of them died due to fire and smoke,” said R.V. Chudasama, a superintendent of police in Bharuch. “Preliminary investigation shows the fire was caused because of a short circuit,” he said.
Local news channels showed footage of a hospital ward completely destroyed in the fire.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet he was “pained by the loss of lives due to a fire at a hospital in Bharuch.”
India’s health care system is struggling to cope with the coronavirus crisis, which has killed 211,853 people and infected more than 19 million, according to health ministry data on Saturday.
A dozen people were reported killed after a fire in a hospital treating COVID-19 patients in a suburb of Mumbai on April 23. Earlier 22 patients died at a public hospital in Maharashtra where Mumbai is located when oxygen supplies ran out due to a leaking tank.

Updated 30 April 2021
Arab News

  • Terror group: America must withdraw from entire Muslim world
  • Operatives say it is planning a comeback in Afghanistan as US withdraws
Updated 30 April 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Al-Qaeda has vowed to “wage war on all fronts” against the US unless it retreats from the entire Muslim world.

Speaking just days ahead of the 10-year anniversary of the assassination of the group’s former leader Osama bin Laden, two of its operatives told CNN that it is planning a comeback in Afghanistan as the US withdraws. “The Americans are now defeated,” said Al-Qaeda.

The terrorist group, now led by Ayman Zawahiri, has largely been eclipsed by Daesh in recent years in terms of attacks carried out and media exposure.

The presence of US forces in the Middle East has long been seized upon by terrorist groups — including Al-Qaeda, Daesh and Hezbollah — as a rallying cry for their causes.

Earlier in April, US President Joe Biden announced that he would withdraw troops from Afghanistan, effectively ending America’s longest-ever war.

“Bin Laden is dead and Al-Qaeda is degraded in Afghanistan. And it’s time to end the forever war,” he said.

As part of the withdrawal, the Taliban and the US have agreed in talks that the group will cut ties with Al-Qaeda.

While its direct physical presence has declined since the death of Bin Laden on May 2, 2011, Zawahiri has overseen a diversification of its role in global jihadism.

“Under Zawahiri’s stewardship, Al-Qaeda has become increasingly decentralised, with authority resting primarily in the hands of Al-Qaeda’s affiliate leaders,” according to a recent report from the Counter Extremism Project (CEP) think tank.

The US has placed a $25 million bounty for Zawahiri, who features on its most-wanted-terrorist list.

Topics: United States of America (USA) Al-Qaeda Osama bin Laden Afghanistan Ayman Zawahiri

