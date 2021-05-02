You are here

Lebanon arrests two brothers suspected in Saudi drug haul
Lebanon has detained two brothers suspected of being involved in a foiled attempt to smuggle amphetamines into Saudi Arabia that prompted authorities to impose a ban on importing Lebanese produce. (SPA)
Updated 45 sec ago
Reuters

  • Saudi Arabia announced the ban on April 23 after the discovery of 5.3 million Captagon pills hidden in pomegranate shipments from Lebanon
  • The measure compounds Lebanon’s severe economic problems
BEIRUT: Lebanon has detained two brothers suspected of being involved in a foiled attempt to smuggle amphetamines into Saudi Arabia that prompted the Saudi authorities to impose a ban on importing Lebanese produce, the caretaker government said on Sunday.
Saudi Arabia announced the ban on April 23 after the discovery of 5.3 million Captagon pills, a type of amphetamine, hidden in pomegranate shipments from Lebanon.
The measure compounds Lebanon’s severe economic problems.
Interior minister in the caretaker government, Mohamed Fahmy, was speaking in an interview with Lebanon’s MTV broadcaster during a tour of the border area from the north to the Bekaa valley where there is rampant smuggling across the border with Syria, of goods from drugs to fuel and subsidised food.
“We have uncovered those complicit and a follow-up of the case is ongoing,” Fahmy said.
Lebanon was in contact with Saudi authorities on the course of the investigations.

Updated 02 May 2021
Reuters

  • Ned Price: “Reports that a prisoner swap deal has been reached are not true”
  • “As we have said, we always raise the cases of Americans detained or missing in Iran. We will not stop until we are able to reunite them with their families” he said
DUBAI: Iranian state television said on Sunday that Tehran would free four Americans accused of spying in exchange for four Iranians held in the United States and the release of $7 billion in frozen Iranian funds.
However the US government denied that an exchange was in the works.
The state TV, quoting an Iranian official, also said British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe would be released once Britain had paid off a debt on military equipment owed to Tehran.
A British Foreign Office official played down that report.
Iran and world powers are holding talks to revive the 2015 nuclear accord that Washington abandoned three years ago.
Iranian officials told Reuters last month that an interim deal could be a way to gain time for a lasting settlement that involved unfreezing Iranian funds blocked under US sanctions.
“Informed source says Biden administration has agreed to release four Iranian prisoners jailed for bypassing US sanctions in exchange for four American ‘spies’,” the Iranian state TV report said on Sunday.
“Release of Nazanin Zaghari in exchange for UK’s payment of its 400 million pound debt to Iran has also been finalized. The source also said the Biden administration has agreed to pay Iran $7 billion,” it said.
In Washington, State Department spokesman Ned Price told Reuters: “Reports that a prisoner swap deal has been reached are not true.”
“As we have said, we always raise the cases of Americans detained or missing in Iran. We will not stop until we are able to reunite them with their families.”
Ron Klain, White House chief of staff, also denied the report. “Unfortunately, that report is untrue. There is no agreement to release these four Americans,” Klain said on CBS “Face the Nation.”
Tehran and the powers have been meeting in Vienna since early April to work on steps that must be taken, touching on US sanctions and Iran’s alleged breaches of the 2015 deal, to bring Tehran and Washington back into full compliance with the accord.
Iran says $20 billion of its oil revenue has been frozen in countries like South Korea, Iraq and China under the US sanctions since 2018.
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, speaking on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, said no deal had been reached with Iran in Vienna.
“There is still a fair distance to travel to close the remaining gaps,” he said. “And those gaps are over what sanctions the United States and other countries will roll back. They are over what nuclear restrictions Iran will accept on its program to ensure that they can never get a nuclear weapon.”

Updated 02 May 2021
AFP

  • At least 16 children and teens among the 45 killed in a stampede at a Jewish pilgrimage
JERUSALEM: Thirteen-year-old “Azi,” a “sweet” boy who loved learning, was one of at least 16 children and teens among the 45 killed in a stampede at a Jewish pilgrimage in Israel.
The tragedy on Friday on Mount Meron in northern Israel has been called one of the worst peacetime disasters since the Jewish state was founded in 1948.
It impacted scores of young people drawn to what has been described as a spiritual festival for mainly observant Jews.
Azi, whose full name was Elazar Yitzchak Koltai, was buried Saturday night in Jerusalem, according to the mother of a boy in his eighth grade class who requested anonymity while discussing the death.
“It was very sad... There was a lot of crying,” she said of the funeral in Jerusalem’s Har Hof neighborhood, where Azi’s small body was wrapped in a prayer shawl in the school’s lobby.
Azi “was a sweet, happy kind of kid,” she said. “He loved to learn Torah,” Judaism’s holy book.
The disaster was set in motion Thursday when tens of thousands of pilgrims thronged the site where the Jewish mystic Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai is believed to be buried.
The event is held annually on Lag BaOmer, a holiday commemorating the day he is said to have died.
It was the largest gathering in Israel since the coronavirus pandemic began, and attendance far exceeded the recommended health ministry guidelines of 10,000 people for outdoor gatherings.
Witnesses said just after midnight Friday pilgrims were crowding into a narrow passageway leading away from the site when people slipped, causing a fatal stampede.
Israel’s Abu Kabir National Center of Forensic Medicine said Sunday it had identified all 45 people killed in the crush.
The youngest victim was 9 years old. At least 16 of the 45 killed were 19 or younger.
Rabbi Tuvia Rosen of the Nachlei Daas school outside Jerusalem told AFP that at the event called “Hilula” — from the Hebrew word for “to praise” — pilgrims celebrate with song and dance, and donors often provide free food for hundreds of thousands of travelers.
Although the pilgrimage goes back hundreds of years, Rosen said it has grown dramatically as Israel’s population of religious Jews has expanded, leading to rising number of young people attending.
A visibly exhausted Avigdor Hayut, 36, who brought two sons to Meron, recounted to Israeli media the death of his 13-year-old son, Yedidya.
The resident of the mainly ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak described “a river” of people who piled up behind his family as they exited an area where a ceremonial bonfire was lit.
The father and his sons fell. Hayut’s 10-year-old son lay beside him and said during the stampede, “Dad, I’m dying,” Hayut recalled but in “a visible miracle,” recovered.
Hayut suffered broken ribs and a broken ankle.
“Yedidya, to my great sorrow, didn’t survive,” Hayut said.
“He was a saint, a holy boy. And if he would have wanted me to say anything, it’s one thing: We all have common ground. We are Jews.”
Yedidya was buried Saturday, according to Israel’s Kan television.
The fatalities included two sets of young brothers.
All the victims at the gender-separated site were male, although women who attended the festival said they also fought through jammed crowds and some lost contact with their children among the masses.

Updated 17 min 51 sec ago
AFP

  • Iran's state TV said Zaghari-Ratcliffe will be released "after the payment of a military debt" owed by Britain to Tehran
  • British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says she’s being held ‘unlawfully’
LONDON: Iran’s treatment of detained dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe amounts to “torture” and she is being held hostage, Britain said on Sunday, after she was convicted anew and banned from leaving the Islamic republic.
The British-Iranian woman has been held in Iran since 2016. In late April, she was sentenced to a year’s imprisonment and banned from leaving the country for a further 12 months.
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who spoke to Zaghari-Ratcliffe on Wednesday, said she was being held “unlawfully” and “being treated in the most abusive” way.
“I think it amounts to torture the way she’s being treated, and there is a very clear, unequivocal obligation on the Iranians to release her,” he told BBC television on Sunday.
Her husband Richard Ratcliffe argues she is being held hostage as part of a diplomatic stratagem.
“I think it’s very difficult to argue against that characterization,” Raab said, going further than previous UK denunciations over the case.
“It is clear that she is subjected to a cat and mouse game that the Iranians, or certainly part of the Iranian system, engage with and they try and use her for leverage on the UK.”

Iran's state TV, citing an Iranian official, said Zaghari-Ratcliffe will be released "after the payment of a military debt" owed by Britain to Tehran.
“The release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in exchange for the UK's payment of its 400 million pound-debt to Iran has also been finalized,” he said. 

Meanwhile, a UK Foreign Office official has played down speculation on Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s release. 

"We continue to explore options to resolve this 40-year-old case and will not comment further as legal discussions are ongoing," a Foreign Office spokesperson said, in reference to the debt.
Richard Ratcliffe has linked his wife’s plight to a British debt dating back more than 40 years for army tanks paid for by the shah of Iran.
When the shah was ousted in the 1979 revolution, Britain refused to deliver the tanks to the new Islamic republic.
London admits it owes Iran several hundred million pounds over the contract involving a British intermediate company, International Military Services (IMS), but is reportedly constrained by international sanctions in its ability to repay.
“We recognize the IMS debt should be repaid and we’re looking at arrangements for securing that,” Raab told Times Radio.
But Raab said nuclear talks currently ongoing with Iran and its upcoming presidential elections formed a difficult backdrop in all negotiations.
Dual-national detainees including Zaghari-Ratcliffe “shouldn’t be held as leverage in any negotiations,” the minister stressed. “It’s just a basic moral decency.”
Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 42, appeared in court last month to face new charges of “propaganda against the system,” a week after she finished a five-year sentence for plotting to overthrow the regime, accusations she strenuously denies.
Richard Ratcliffe said the family hoped she could at least serve any new sentence under house arrest, with her parents in Tehran. But the situation was “bleak,” he told AFP last week.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe was initially detained while on holiday in Iran in 2016, when she was working as a project manager for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the news agency and data firm’s philanthropic wing.
She has been under house arrest in recent months and had her ankle tag removed, giving her more freedom of movement and allowing her to visit other relatives in Tehran.
In March, legal campaign group Redress handed a report to the UK government which it said “confirms the severity of the ill-treatment that Nazanin has suffered.”
The organization said it “considers that Iran’s treatment of Nazanin constitutes torture.”
Iranian authorities have denied that Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been mistreated.
Richard Ratcliffe said secretive court hearings in London over the tank debt had again been postponed last week, and noted the personal toll suffered by the family.
Ahead of Christmas, their young daughter Gabriella made an advent calendar to count down the expected end of her mother’s previous five-year sentence.
“We have not yet discussed with her what two more years without mummy means,” he said in an article published Saturday on the website Declassified UK.
“Though again she wants me to sleep in her room at night.”

Updated 02 May 2021
AP

TRIPOLI: More than 600 migrants hoping to reach Europe from Libya have been stopped since Friday, the navy said, as the International Organization for Migration warned Libya was “not a safe port.”
Three groups of illegal migrants were intercepted at sea on Friday and Saturday by Libya’s coast guard and units in charge of securing ports, the navy said in a statement, released overnight Saturday to Sunday.
It said the 638 people were mostly citizens from sub-Saharan African nations trying to reach Europe, and they were brought to a naval base in the capital Tripoli ahead of handing them over to an anti-immigration squad run by the interior ministry.
The navy said a first group of 334 migrants, who were on board four inflatable boats, were “rescued” on Friday.
Two other groups, of 132 and 172 people, were assisted separately on Friday and Saturday.
The navy did not say if the boats were sinking or had technical problems.
International agencies have repeatedly denounced the return to Libya of migrants intercepted at sea, due to the chaotic situation in the country and poor conditions in detention centers.
The IOM repeated its concerns late Saturday.
“Today, 172 migrants, including women and children, were returned to Libya by the coast guard,” it said.
“Our teams provided emergency assistance to more than 600 migrants intercepted over the past 48 hours, it added.
“We reiterate that Libya is not a safe port.”
Libya is a major route for migrants trying to reach Europe via the Mediterranean, and traffickers have thrived in the lawlessness that followed the 2011 overthrow of dictator Muammar Qaddafi.

Updated 02 May 2021
AP

ISTANBUL: A close aide of killed Daesh group leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi has been caught in Istanbul, police said Sunday.
The Afghan national, only identified by the codename Basim, was detained in the Atasehir district on the city’s Asian side on Wednesday, according to an Istanbul police statement.
News reports of the joint operation with Turkey’s intelligence agency said the suspect had been involved in helping hide Al-Baghdadi in Syria’s Idlib province after the fall of the group in 2019.
Al-Baghdadi was killed in a raid on his Syrian hideout by US special forces in October 2019.
Turkish media published a photograph of a balding, bearded man in a light coat following the arrest and an earlier image, purportedly of the same person, showing a long-haired, heavily bearded man in military fatigues wielding a curved sword.
The Demiroren news agency said Basim was suspected of organizing training for Daesh while in Syria and Iraq, as well as serving on its decision-making council.
He arrived in Turkey with a false passport and identity card, the agency said.
Turkey regularly detains Daesh suspects, many allegedly planning attacks in the country.

