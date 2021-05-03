You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon’s central bank governor faces new corruption allegations in France

Lebanon’s central bank governor faces new corruption allegations in France

Lebanon’s central bank governor faces new corruption allegations in France
Riad Salameh, of Lebanon’s Central Bank, faces legal complaint in France over foreign investments including property worth millions of euros lodged by anti-corruption group. (REUTERS)
Updated 2 min 23 sec ago

Lebanon’s central bank governor faces new corruption allegations in France

Lebanon’s central bank governor faces new corruption allegations in France
Updated 2 min 23 sec ago

PARIS: An anti-corruption group has submitted a legal complaint in France against Lebanon’s central bank governor over foreign investments including property he owns worth millions of euros, two people involved in the filing said on Monday.
Sherpa, a non-governmental organization that defends victims of economic crimes, said in a statement that it and a group of lawyers had filed the complaint on Friday over “suspicious” real estate purchases in France.
Central Bank Governor Riad Salemeh told Reuters he had proved and shown documents on many occasions highlighting that the source of his wealth was acquired before taking up his post in 1993.
“I have also declared that my properties in France were acquired prior to being governor,” he said.
Salameh’s brother, son and an associate are also named in the legal complaint, said Laura Rousseau, head of the illicit financial flows program at Sherpa.
“We are targeting the ill-gotten gains acquired in France and more specifically we are targeting the numerous investments overseas that make the suspicious origins of his (Salameh’s) fortune in France,” she told Reuters.
Lebanon’s financial and political elite have long been under scrutiny over allegations of mismanagement, corruption and obstructing efforts to unlock international aid.
It is the latest complaint filed on suspected Lebanese corruption to authorities in Europe.
Salameh has dismissed previous corruption allegations against him as a smear campaign.
The 81-page complaint in France, seen by Reuters, outlines what it says are assets, companies and investment vehicles across Europe worth hundreds of millions of euros which it alleges Salameh, members of his family and his associates used over years to divert funds out of Lebanon.
France’s National Financial Prosecutor, where the complaint was filed with the Collective Association of Victims of Fraudulent and Criminal Practices in Lebanon, was not immediately available for comment.
The complaint also lists almost 20 senior Lebanese politicians and suggests that bank owners and shareholders who could also be targeted in the future.
Lebanon faces a financial crisis in which banks have blocked most transfers abroad and cut access to deposits as dollars grew scarce. The meltdown has dragged down the currency, prompted a sovereign default and fueled widespread poverty.
“At the end of this affair, France will have to ensure that ill-gotten funds will be returned to serve the general interest, improve the living conditions of the Lebanese, strengthen the rule of law and fight against corruption,” Sherpa said.

Tajikistan concedes deaths in border clashes with Kyrgyzstan

Tajikistan concedes deaths in border clashes with Kyrgyzstan
Updated 03 May 2021
AFP

Tajikistan concedes deaths in border clashes with Kyrgyzstan

Tajikistan concedes deaths in border clashes with Kyrgyzstan
  • Tajikistan said some 200 Kyrgyz army servicemen and civilians, who began throwing stones, escalated unrest that resulted in an exchange of gunfire
  • Clashes between communities over land and water along the long-contested frontier occur regularly, with border guards often getting involved
Updated 03 May 2021
AFP

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan: Tajikistan on Monday said border clashes last week with Kyrgystan had left several dead on its side in the first admission of Tajik fatalities.
Fighting between the two Central Asian nations erupted last Thursday leaving dozens dead and thousands displaced, but a cease-fire brokered the same day saw a gradual halt to fighting that was holding on Monday.
The prosecutor general’s office in Tajikistan, a closed authoritarian state that has largely remained silent since fighting broke out, said it had opened criminal probes against members of the Kyrgyzstan military and armed civilians over the violence.
It said some 200 Kyrgyz army servicemen and civilians, who began throwing stones, escalated unrest that resulted in an exchange of gunfire.
“As a result of the armed attack, several people were killed and dozens of others injured, and a large number of homes, border installations, other sites, and infrastructure facilities were destroyed,” a statement said, without specifying the number killed.
Clashes between communities over land and water along the long-contested frontier occur regularly, with border guards often getting involved.
But the violence that erupted on Thursday in the Batken region was by far the most serious during the ex-Soviet nations’ 30 years of independence and sparked fears of a wider escalation.
Kyrgyzstan announced Monday the death of a four-year-old boy in the fighting bringing its casualties to 36 with another 183 injured.
Both Russia, which maintains military bases in the country, and neighboring Uzbekistan said they were prepared to mediate.

Topics: Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan Batken

Related

Update 31 killed in heavy clashes at Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border
World
31 killed in heavy clashes at Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border
Kyrgyzstan populist tipped for easy win in presidential vote
World
Kyrgyzstan populist tipped for easy win in presidential vote

UK on course to ditch social distancing rule in June — PM Johnson

UK on course to ditch social distancing rule in June — PM Johnson
Updated 03 May 2021
Reuters

UK on course to ditch social distancing rule in June — PM Johnson

UK on course to ditch social distancing rule in June — PM Johnson
  • Johnson’s government has set out a roadmap to end lockdown restrictions in stages
  • June 21 has been set as a date when social distancing could end
Updated 03 May 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Britain is on course to ditch the COVID-19 social distancing rule requiring people to stay at least one meter apart toward the end of next month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.
Johnson’s government has set out a roadmap to end lockdown restrictions in stages as widespread vaccinations help to suppress infections.
June 21 has been set as a date when social distancing could end.
Asked about that possibility during a campaign visit in northern England, Johnson said: “I think we’ve got a good chance, a good chance, of being able to dispense with one-meter plus.”
The one-meter plus rule means people need to stay at least that distance apart and take other mitigating measures to prevent the spread of infections. It has been heavily criticized by the hospitality industry.
The next stage of the government’s unlocking plans is May 17, when restrictions on foreign travel are expected to be eased, but not lifted.
Johnson struck a cautious tone ahead of that deadline.
“We do want to do some opening up on May the 17th, but I don’t think that the people of this country want to see an influx of disease from anywhere else. I certainly don’t. We’ve got to be very, very tough, and we’ve got to be as cautious as we can,” he said.
Amid campaigning, Johnson has faced questions about who paid for the refurbishment of his apartment and childcare for his young son.
Campaigning ahead of an election for a parliamentary seat and local government elections, he declined to answer questions about opposition Labour Party allegations of sleaze.
“All this kind of stuff is absolutely not relevant,” he said, adding that voters wanted to focus on policies ahead of the elections on Thursday.

Topics: Coronavirus UK

Related

International humanitarian organization Penny Appeal distributed over 350 meals to Sufra in northwest London during Ramadan. (Photo/Charlene Edwards) video
World
Giving back: UK charities dig deep during Ramadan
COVID-19: Boris Johnson says schools are the priority in UK lockdown easing
World
COVID-19: Boris Johnson says schools are the priority in UK lockdown easing

Pakistan ready to boost Philippines’ war on terror, envoy says

Pakistan ready to boost Philippines’ war on terror, envoy says
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte salutes to personnel of the Pakistan Navy after boarding a Pakistan Navy ship docked in Manila on Dec. 14, 2017. (Photo courtesy: Philippine President Office)
Updated 03 May 2021
Ellie Aben

Pakistan ready to boost Philippines’ war on terror, envoy says

Pakistan ready to boost Philippines’ war on terror, envoy says
  • Ambassador Kazi lists shared experiences, eyes stronger ties between the two countries
Updated 03 May 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Pakistan is ready to share its “vast and valuable experience” with the Philippines in its war against terror to strengthen ties between the two nations, particularly in security and cultural diplomacy, Pakistani Ambassador to the Philippines Imtiaz Kazi said in an exclusive interview with Arab News.

“Pakistan can rightly claim it has won the war on terror, albeit at a costly price,” Kazi said.

“Inside Pakistan, there were suicide attacks, terror attacks, our entire fabric of society was really disrupted. We suffered $130 billion (in economic losses). More than that  ... 60,000 to 70,000 people have died,” he said, adding that 8,000 to 9,000 of those were “officers and men of the Pakistan Army.”

However, Pakistan has succeeded in “dismantling terrorist networks which operated in its border areas” and, since 2014, has been “one of the best examples in containing terrorism.”

“It is ready to share the Pakistani forces’ capabilities and its experience of operation, namely, Zarb e Azb and Operation Raddul Fasaad, (to help) countries in their fight against terrorism,” Kazi said.

Citing the example of the 2017 Marawi siege in the Philippines — staged by Daesh-inspired militants who had recruited several Muslim youths — Kazi said that Pakistan had developed modest defense capabilities and equipment in addition to deradicalization programs, launched by the Pakistan National Counterterrorism Authority (NACTA), which it can share with the Philippine military.

He also expressed Pakistan’s readiness to work with the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) Salam Peace Center as part of an initiative “to bring moderation, as desired in Islam, a religion of peace and tolerance.”

“Terrorism could and should never be associated with any religion, race, faith, theology, values, culture or society,” he said.

“Muslim countries under the banner of the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) have strongly condemned any attempt to link Islam with terrorism to achieve narrow interests,” he added, explaining that such attempts “play into the hands of terrorists.”

“It constitutes advocacy of religious hatred, discrimination and hostility against Muslims and incidents of Islamophobia,” he said.

Commending Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte’s efforts to bring a negotiated end to more than four decades of conflict in the restive Mindanao region, Kazi said Pakistan was “pleased to note this positive development in a brotherly country.”

Impoverished Muslim areas of Mindanao bore the brunt of armed rebellions by separatist and communist groups for decades.

It erupted into the Marawi siege, one of the worst conflicts witnessed by the Philippines in 2017 when members of the Daesh-inspired Maute group laid siege to the city for five months before being dismantled by the government.

Terrorism could and should never be associated with any religion, race, faith, theology, values, culture or society.

Imtiaz Kazi, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Philippines

What began on May 23, 2017, lasted until October that year. More than 1,000 militants, government troops and civilians were killed, while the once-bustling city was flattened, displacing more than 100,000 residents.

“We support this peace process, and we look forward to seeing it (achieve) its desired results and outcome,” Kazi said, stressing the need for a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on defense cooperation between the two countries.

Already, Pakistan and the Philippines have been cooperating on defense issues, such as the gratis courses offered at their respective National Defense Schools and through intelligence information sharing.

In 2005, during Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf’s visit, the two countries inked an MoU on Combating Terrorism and other Crimes.

Pakistan also regularly attends the biennial Asian Defense and Security (ADAS) exhibition and conference in the capital city, Manila, and the Western Pacific Naval Symposiums (WPNS).

“Once the MoU on defense cooperation, which is presently under consideration, is finally concluded and implemented, I am confident our existing level of cooperation will be strengthened,” Kazi said.

“Possibly, a defense wing at the Pakistan Embassy in Manila could also be established after the Philippines reopened its defense (attaché office) in Islamabad last year,” he added.

Teodoro Cirilo Torralba III, assistant secretary for the Department of National Defense (DND), agreed, adding: “It is our standard Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA) where training, exchanges, visits, staff-to-staff talks and other related activities will be covered.”

“We could also learn a lot from the experience and best practices of Pakistan on counterterrorism,” he told Arab News.

He added that the Philippines had agreed on the agreement’s final draft and was now “awaiting a confirmation from Pakistan.”

Kazi said that he had also chalked out activities for a Cultural Exchange Program from 2021-2025, which will include “several cultural events hosted by Pakistan, such as a truck art exhibition, food and music festival and a fashion show of Pakistani apparel.”

He added that Pakistan’s relations with the Philippines formed an essential component of its “Vision East Asia Policy” envisaged in 2003 to enhance collaboration with ASEAN-member countries.

The Philippines, he said, has been a steadfast supporter of Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen its institutional linkages with the ASEAN, including its membership of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) and Asia Europe Meeting (ASEM).

The Philippines and Pakistan enjoy more than 70 years of bilateral ties anchored by multi-faceted cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, inking 25 agreements in various fields throughout the years.

One such example is the Agreement on Political Consultation Talks (PCTs) signed in 1997, with the last round of the PCTs held in Islamabad in February 2018.

Kazi said that one of his focuses was to ensure that the pending rounds of the PCT, disrupted by the global COVID-19 pandemic, would be held “as early as possible.”

“This mechanism is a driving force for pushing multi-sectoral cooperation forward. Likewise, the next round of Joint Economic Commission is overdue,” he said.

Last year, bilateral trade between the two countries accounted for $156 million, of which Pakistan’s exports to the Philippines constituted $120 million.

This was a 10 percent decrease from the previous year when it stood at $172 million in 2019. 
About 2,000 Filipinos live in Pakistan, while about 3,000 to 6,000 Pakistanis are in the Philippines.

Topics: Pakistan Philippines

Related

Modi’s party takes electoral hit amid virus surge

Modi’s party takes electoral hit amid virus surge
Updated 02 May 2021
AP

Modi’s party takes electoral hit amid virus surge

Modi’s party takes electoral hit amid virus surge
  • Even before the current virus surge, Modi’s party faced stiff challenges in these local legislative elections
  • Modi stands weakened but faces no threats to staying on as prime minister until his term ends in 2024
Updated 02 May 2021
AP

NEW DELHI: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to make gains in four recent state elections, according to preliminary voting trends released Sunday by the independent Election Commission, indicating his Hindu nationalist party’s political strength may be slipping as the country struggles to contain an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases.
The Election Commission’s vote forecast showed the Bharatiya Janata Party trailing in West Bengal state behind a powerful regional party, apparently unable to dislodge the state’s firebrand chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, after a hard-fought campaign.
Modi’s party looks set to retain power in the northeastern Assam state for a second term, but failed to pick up any significant gains there or make inroads in two southern states, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Final results will be released late Sunday.
Even before the current virus surge, Modi’s party faced stiff challenges in these local legislative elections. Following the disappointing results, Modi stands weakened but faces no threats to staying on as prime minister until his term ends in 2024.
“The BJP started running out of steam as the pandemic spread,” said political analyst Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay.
“The verdict in West Bengal state will definitely weaken Modi’s position,” he added, but cautioned that further study of the results was needed in order to say how much they were a referendum on the BJP’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.
With 70% of the vote counted in West Bengal, the rival All India Trinamool Congress party could win 211 out of 292 seats in the state legislature — having won 21 seats so far and leading in anther 190. That’s compared to potentially just 80 seats for the BJP, which has won three seats outright and leads in 77.
In Assam’s 125-seat state legislature, the BJP and its allies are ahead in the race for 75 seats, compared to 49 seats tipping toward its main challengers.
Supporters of the All India Trinamool Congress party — many without masks and ignoring social distancing guidelines — held victory celebrations and set off firecrackers in West Bengal after the initial results were released.
Health experts say the massive electoral rallies and marches held as voters cast their ballots in March and April are partly to blame for the subsequent spike in COVID-19 infections. Public anger for allowing the elections to go forward despite the risk has been directed at both Modi’s government and the Election Commission.
Last week, the High Court in Tamil Nadu state slammed the Election Commission for allowing crowded campaigns in the middle of a global pandemic. India’s daily new virus cases began rising past 100,000 in late March, and above 300,000 daily new cases on April 21, collapsing India’s tattered health care system.
“Your institution is singularly responsible for the second wave of COVID-19. Your officers should be booked on murder charges probably,” the court said.
Polly Roy, a professor of virology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said last week that India’s extremely dense population and the government’s lax rules about election rallies and religious gatherings fueled the outbreak. Experts have also blamed new, more contagious virus variants.
Nationwide, death is so omnipresent that burial grounds are running out of space in many cities, and glowing funeral pyres blaze through the night. With the government unable to maintain a steady supply of oxygen to overwhelmed hospitals, desperate relatives plead for oxygen outside or weep in the street for loved ones who died waiting for treatment.
On Sunday, India recorded a slight drop in new infections with 392,488, down from a high of 401,993 in the previous 24 hours. It also reported 3,689 additional deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 215,542. Experts believe both figures are an undercount.
Modi’s party soared in Hindu-dominated regions in central and northern India since he was elected in 2014. The recent local elections were seen as crucial for the party to gain a foothold in three states that have sizeable minority Muslim populations. The Hindu nationalist BJP has for years been accused of stoking religious polarization and discriminating against minorities.
The prime minister also wants to project the BJP as a national party, replacing a dynastic Congress party that governed India for more than six decades after independence from British rule in 1947. The Congress party, led by Sonia Gandhi, did poorly in the recent elections, failing to capture power from the BJP in Assam or from Communist parties in Kerala.

Topics: Narendra Modi Coronavirus India Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Related

Scientists say India government ignored warnings amid coronavirus surge
World
Scientists say India government ignored warnings amid coronavirus surge
Special India records 400,000 COVID-19 cases as vaccine drive hits snag
World
India records 400,000 COVID-19 cases as vaccine drive hits snag

Saudi Arabia to build King Salman mosque at Islamic varsity campus in Islamabad

Saudi Arabia to build King Salman mosque at Islamic varsity campus in Islamabad
Updated 02 May 2021

Saudi Arabia to build King Salman mosque at Islamic varsity campus in Islamabad

Saudi Arabia to build King Salman mosque at Islamic varsity campus in Islamabad
  • Once ready, it can accommodate 12,000 worshipers and will include a research and cultural center
  • Yasinzai said that the project was “another evidence” of solid ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan
Updated 02 May 2021
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia will start constructing a mosque named after King Salman bin Abdul Aziz at the new campus of the International Islamic University (IIU) in Pakistan’s capital city, Islamabad, “very soon,” the institute’s rector told Arab News on Saturday.
“The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques has decided to lay the foundation of the King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Mosque within this year, with a capacity of 12,000 worshippers at the new campus of the International Islamic University,” Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said.
“This is not just going to be a mosque but will have a huge complex with a research and cultural center for scholars and students,” he continued, adding that it will also house a library, a museum, and an auditorium named after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Yasinzai said that the project was “another evidence” of solid ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.
“The research center will focus on the Arabic language, Islamic culture and heritage. The center will be equipped with digital technology to provide online Arabic courses from Islamabad to the whole world,” the IIU rector said.
He said that researchers from other Muslim countries would also be making intellectual contributions to the center.
“Initially, the construction of the mosque was going to cost Rs. 500 million ($3.3 million),” Yasinzai said. “But now the research and cultural center has also been included in the project, which will raise its cost.”
He added that the proposed model of the mosque was an exceptional representation of Islamic art and architecture.
In addition to that, the IIU official said Saudi Arabia would be sending 15 professors from some of the top universities in the Kingdom to teach Arabic, Shariah law and other Islamic subjects.
“They will come to Islamabad on deputation and will be financed by the Saudi government,” he said. “The Saudi authorities have also announced 250 fully funded scholarships for needy students in Pakistan.”
Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adviser on religious harmony, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, said that the people of Pakistan were thankful to the Saudi government for building the mosque.
“This grand mosque will have the capacity to accommodate 10,000 men and 2,000 women,” he told Arab News.
“It will be yet another monument of the Saudi-Pak friendship and lead to better progress in the bilateral relations of the two countries,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Pakistan Islamabad

Related

Saudi ministry continues distributing Ramadan food
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ministry continues distributing Ramadan food

Latest updates

Lebanon’s central bank governor faces new corruption allegations in France
Lebanon’s central bank governor faces new corruption allegations in France
Tajikistan concedes deaths in border clashes with Kyrgyzstan
Tajikistan concedes deaths in border clashes with Kyrgyzstan
Iran cyber misinformation campaign takes aim at Scottish independence
Iran cyber misinformation campaign takes aim at Scottish independence
UK on course to ditch social distancing rule in June — PM Johnson
UK on course to ditch social distancing rule in June — PM Johnson
Havas PR Middle East rebrands, joins global network
Havas PR Middle East rebrands, joins global network

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.