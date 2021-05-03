You are here

  • Home
  • Start-up of the week: Samar Allarakia - Creating art to wear

Start-up of the week: Samar Allarakia - Creating art to wear

Samar Allarakia is a Saudi artist and designer who creates wearable pieces of art. (Supplied)
1 / 8
Samar Allarakia is a Saudi artist and designer who creates wearable pieces of art. (Supplied)
Samar Allarakia is a Saudi artist and designer who creates wearable pieces of art. (Supplied)
2 / 8
Samar Allarakia is a Saudi artist and designer who creates wearable pieces of art. (Supplied)
Samar Allarakia is a Saudi artist and designer who creates wearable pieces of art. (Supplied)
3 / 8
Samar Allarakia is a Saudi artist and designer who creates wearable pieces of art. (Supplied)
Samar Allarakia is a Saudi artist and designer who creates wearable pieces of art. (Supplied)
4 / 8
Samar Allarakia is a Saudi artist and designer who creates wearable pieces of art. (Supplied)
Samar Allarakia is a Saudi artist and designer who creates wearable pieces of art. (Supplied)
5 / 8
Samar Allarakia is a Saudi artist and designer who creates wearable pieces of art. (Supplied)
Samar Allarakia is a Saudi artist and designer who creates wearable pieces of art. (Supplied)
6 / 8
Samar Allarakia is a Saudi artist and designer who creates wearable pieces of art. (Supplied)
Samar Allarakia is a Saudi artist and designer who creates wearable pieces of art. (Supplied)
7 / 8
Samar Allarakia is a Saudi artist and designer who creates wearable pieces of art. (Supplied)
Samar Allarakia is a Saudi artist and designer who creates wearable pieces of art. (Supplied)
8 / 8
Samar Allarakia is a Saudi artist and designer who creates wearable pieces of art. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2dw97

Updated 03 May 2021
AMEERA ABID

Start-up of the week: Samar Allarakia - Creating art to wear

Samar Allarakia is a Saudi artist and designer who creates wearable pieces of art. (Supplied)
Updated 03 May 2021
AMEERA ABID

RIYADH: Samar Allarakia is a Saudi artist and designer who creates wearable pieces of art. She makes clothes and Abayas that feature her paintings intertwined with trendy designs.

Allarakia said that she loved art and design as a kid, but did not know how to sketch properly and express her creativity. She gradually discovered her own style but wasn’t until after school when she was in Houston, Texas that she fully embraced her talent.

Allarakia said: “An artist saw my work and suggested that I display it in a gallery. It took me a month to make that piece of art. I was extremely nervous before it was displayed. However, it was sold within the first hour.”

She added: “That day when I went into the gallery, I knew that this is who I am, and this is what I want to pursue in my life.”

Her products are unique. Allarakia said she does not have an idea of what she is going to create before she produces her work. “I think that is what adds to the uniqueness of the products.”

Allarakia goes out of her way to be different: “If I paint something or make a design and I come across something similar in the store I will change my design. I don’t want to put something out that is already available.”

The way she approaches her products is always changing because her works are always different from one another. “I don’t follow a routine, sometimes I paint, I design digitally, I tie-dye my products. I am always experimenting.”

Allarakia told Arab News exclusively that she will be changing the name of her business to “Earth Shine.”

She has sold her designs internationally, including in Dubai, Kuwait, Houston and Saudi Arabia.

The pandemic was the roughest hurdle her business has endured. It was the first time she completely stopped selling. “We were closed up completely, but I decided to take this time to prepare and come back even stronger. However, I still missed working. Ramadans are always so exciting, but last year we were in a lockdown.”

Looking to the future, Allarakia hopes to open a gallery that supports other artists and assists them in their colorful journeys of self-discovery. 

“Inspire and get inspired, that’s my motto,” she said.

---------------

Instagram handle: @samar_allarakia

Topics: business Lifestyle fashion

Surge in demand for second passports among KSA expats

Surge in demand for second passports among KSA expats
Updated 04 May 2021
Hala Tashkandi

Surge in demand for second passports among KSA expats

Surge in demand for second passports among KSA expats
  • The desire to obtain a second passport is not a new phenomenon in the Middle East
Updated 04 May 2021
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: Expatriates living in Saudi Arabia are more interested than ever in obtaining second passports, according to new data from Dubai-headquartered immigration firm Citizenship Invest (CI).

In an interview with Arab News, CEO Veronica Cotdemiey said that in the second half of 2020, interest among expats in the Kingdom in obtaining a second passport through various investment schemes increased 46 percent.

CI said Libyan expats in Saudi Arabia were the biggest group looking for a second citizenship, followed by Syrians, Indians, Iraqis, Lebanese, Yemenis and Egyptians. 

According to Cotdemiey, the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic gave many people the opportunity to reflect on “essential issues” and provided those with the financial means a way of moving themselves and their families to more secure countries, potentially with better healthcare systems.

“People have realized that they strongly need a plan B, regardless of whether or not they have solid jobs or businesses, as this goes beyond financial security,” she said. “The power of having a strong passport in times of crisis is the ultimate insurance policy.”

Cotdemiey said that many high-net-worth individuals found themselves trapped in their home countries during the pandemic, unable to take their families to more secure countries because of the required visas to do so. “This triggered a sense of urgency, and many are finally taking the plunge to acquire second citizenships and passports, to never face that situation again,” she said. In addition to gaining a second passport, citizenship by investment programs often requires investors to acquire a second home or other investment property in the country in which they are applying for citizenship.

The top three most popular programs selected by expats in Saudi Arabia were St. Kitts & Nevis with 46 percent of the applications, the Commonwealth of Dominica with 21 percent, and Vanuatu with 18 percent.

According to data provided by CI, the top three most popular programs selected by expats in Saudi Arabia were St. Kitts & Nevis with 46 percent of the applications, the Commonwealth of Dominica with 21 percent, and Vanuatu — a country formed by 83 islands similar to the Maldives and located close to Australia — with 18 percent.

Other countries include Grenada, which made up 6.28 percent of applications, Portugal (3.43 percent), St. Lucia (2.86 percent) and Antigua (1.14 percent).

Cotdemiey also said that the minimum investment required for a second passport starts at $100,000. For St. Kitts and Nevis, a limited-time offer is available for the next six months, decreasing the required financial contribution to the two-island nation’s Sustainable Growth Fund from $195,000 to $150,000.

Dominica, which has another popular citizenship program, has decreased the non-refundable contribution for a family of four from $200,000 to $175,000. It has also incorporated the inclusion of the main applicant’s siblings or spouse under one application.

The desire to obtain a second passport is not a new phenomenon in the Middle East. In 2019, Arabian Business Magazine reported that nearly one-third of respondents to a global online survey by Arton Capital, a Canadian firm that specializes in global residency and citizenship investor programs, said that they had acquired citizenship of a country other than their country of origin, or planned to do so.

In 2017, CI also reported that high-net-worth families and residents in the Kingdom contributed to an over 70 percent increase in demand for second European and Caribbean nationalities.

Topics: Citizenship Invest (CI) Expats in Saudi Arabia

Related

Expat workers rejoice as Saudi Arabia’s labor reforms usher in new era
Saudi Arabia
Expat workers rejoice as Saudi Arabia’s labor reforms usher in new era

Vision 2030 reforms fuel Saudi recovery from coronavirus pandemic, IMF says

Vision 2030 reforms fuel Saudi recovery from coronavirus pandemic, IMF says
Updated 03 May 2021
Frank Kane

Vision 2030 reforms fuel Saudi recovery from coronavirus pandemic, IMF says

Vision 2030 reforms fuel Saudi recovery from coronavirus pandemic, IMF says
  • Saudi Arabia responded “quickly and decisively” to COVID-19
  • Economy expected to grow by 2.1 percent this year and 4.8 percent in 2022
Updated 03 May 2021
Frank Kane

DUBAI: The Vision 2030 strategy has helped the Saudi economy beat the pandemic recession, with growth projected to rise to nearly 5 per cent next year, according to the latest assessment from the International Monetary Fund.

In an upbeat analysis of the Kingdom’s prospects for recovery, the Fund said: “The authorities responded quickly and decisively to the COVID-19 crisis. Reforms under Vision 2030 have played a key role in helping the economy navigate the pandemic.”

Growth in gross domestic product is estimated at 2.1 per cent in 2021, a 6.2 per cent turnaround from the sharp falls in economic activity suffered by Saudi Arabia and the rest of the world last year, before taking off in a sharp V-shaped recovery next year, when GDP will grow 4.8 per cent.

“The economic recovery is ongoing, the unemployment rate has fallen, and consumer price inflation is easing,” the Fund said.

Growth in the crucial non-oil sector highlighted as the avenue for future growth is expected to return to positive territory of 3.9 per cent this year and 3.6 per cent next year.

GDP in the oil sector is also expected to lift off next year, to 6.8 per cent, as the production cuts of the OPEC+ producers’ alliance end and with many experts predicting a surge in crude prices.

The Fund singled out the Kingdom’s financial sector for special commendation. “The financial sector continues to be well-regulated and supervised … The impressive pace of equity and debt market reforms has continued,” The Fund said. “Foreign exchange reserves remain at very comfortable levels.”

The IMF urged the Kingdom’s policymakers to quicken the pace of reforms. “Structural reforms should continue to be implemented to secure strong, sustained, inclusive, and greener growth,” the Fund said.

It also gave a seal of approval to recent policy initiatives to boost private sector involvement in the economy. “Public sector interventions can help overcome the reluctance of private companies to enter new or riskier sectors but need to be carefully implemented,” the Fund said.

Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said the report shows the success of the Kingdom’s government in achieving positive results during a global crisis.
“Such results have been achieved despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, fluctuations in oil prices, sharp economic fluctuations, declining in global demand, receding growth and other challenges that the Saudi government has risen to,” he said.

Topics: IMF Vision 2030 Saudi Arabia coronavirus pandemic COVID-19

Related

Saudi Arabia supports IMF proposal to boost global reserves by $650bn
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia supports IMF proposal to boost global reserves by $650bn
IMF: Vaccine inequity threatens Mideast’s economic recovery
Business & Economy
IMF: Vaccine inequity threatens Mideast’s economic recovery

Robots, AI could double size of Saudi economy to $1.6 trillion: Special report

Robots, AI could double size of Saudi economy to $1.6 trillion: Special report
Updated 03 May 2021
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

Robots, AI could double size of Saudi economy to $1.6 trillion: Special report

Robots, AI could double size of Saudi economy to $1.6 trillion: Special report
  • Silicon Valley firm Automation Anywhere to set up in Riyadh, press ahead with major Middle East expansion plans
Updated 03 May 2021
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia had the potential to double the size of its economy to $1.6 trillion and add an extra $293 billion by 2030 if it fully adopted intelligently automated systems in all sectors, a report has revealed.

The buoyant outlook for the Kingdom came from research commissioned by Automation Anywhere, a global specialist in robotic process automation (RPA).

The study by professional services giant Ernst and Young computed the impact of incremental automation adoption – a combination of RPA and artificial intelligence (AI) – across all sectors in the country, using three possible scenarios.

The first, an optimistic scenario, conveying a 50 percent incremental intelligent automation adoption by organizations throughout the region, was predicted to add $293 billion to the nominal gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030.

A moderate scenario with a 30 percent adoption rate would provide a $184 billion boost to GDP, while a more conservative 15 percent uptake would be expected to generate an additional $103 billion.

Dinesh Chandra, Automation Anywhere’s regional vice president for the Middle East and Turkey, told Arab News that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic had emphasized the need to build a strong business infrastructure based on cloud technology and one that was scalable and efficient, allowing organizations to function under most adverse circumstances.

“The Middle East as a region has a strong appetite toward technology adoption, as it is also a government-driven agenda. We are witnessing a strong uptake of automation adoption in the region, especially among customers from the government, banking and insurance, tourism, energy, and metals segments,” Chandra said.

The report identified three critical enablers to accelerate intelligent automation: The need to speed up the digital transformation of government entities and private enterprises by increasing fast and secure services through the cloud; increased training and development in digital skills; and support for a stronger ecosystem of startups, enterprises, government, and academia to drive innovation.

Milan Sheth, executive vice president for India, the Middle East, and Africa at Automation Anywhere, told Arab News that the Silicon Valley-based company – which has more than 3,000 employees and has been operating for nearly 20 years – had secured $550 million in Series A funding, one of the largest in history, backed by the SoftBank Vision Fund, which itself was supported by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

“The SoftBank Vision Fund was our biggest investor. And then within three months of that, two more companies invested in us. Last year, we also had Salesforce (an American cloud-based software firm) investing in our company.

“So, in summary, we raised capital close to $1 billion in the last three years. At the last valuation, we were valued at $7 billion, which was a year back. Probably the valuation would be twice that if we went public in the near future,” he said.

Automation Anywhere operates in 90 countries through partner organizations and has a physical presence in 35 nations.

“In the Middle East, we started our operations in the last quarter of 2018 and the beginning of 2019. The indirect investment we have is from the PIF and the (UAE’s) Mubadala Ventures. The SoftBank Vision Fund is the second-largest investor in the company after the founders. So, we clearly have a very strong connection with the Middle East and want to make sure that we are there,” Sheth added.

Saudi Arabia has laid strong foundations by actively promoting private and public partnerships for its Vision 2030 reform plan, a strategic framework to reduce the Kingdom’s dependence on oil, diversify its economy, and develop public service sectors such as health, education, infrastructure, recreation, and tourism.

The company set up an office in Dubai in 2018 and plans to open another in Riyadh. “We are now in the process of getting the tax structuring finalized with the finance team, and hopefully, we will have a physical presence on the ground in the Kingdom very soon,” he said.

The company has ambitious targets in the region having signed up around 50 clients in the last two years. “We believe that five years from now, we will have somewhere between 800 and 1,000 enterprise customers in the region,” Sheth added.

Topics: robots Saudi economy automation Silicon Valley

Related

Saudi economy to return to positive growth in 2021, S&P Ratings says
Business & Economy
Saudi economy to return to positive growth in 2021, S&P Ratings says
Saudi economy contracted by 4.1% in 2020
Business & Economy
Saudi economy contracted by 4.1% in 2020

Proper tea: Mideast investors snap up British homes in 2021

Proper tea: Mideast investors snap up British homes in 2021
Construction cranes are pictured near Tower Bridge in London at sunrise on January 18, 2017. (AFP)
Updated 03 May 2021
Shane McGinley

Proper tea: Mideast investors snap up British homes in 2021

Proper tea: Mideast investors snap up British homes in 2021
  • Figures from Knight Frank found that over the last decade (2010-2020), GCC states, excluding Oman, together invested £8 billion into London’s office market, £1.2 billion of that since 2018
Updated 03 May 2021
Shane McGinley

DUBAI: Middle Eastern investors are making a return to the British property market, as the UK begins to emerge from the lockdown restrictions as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to the latest data compiled by global property consultancy Knight Frank, investors from the Middle East made up 16 percent of all sales to overseas buyers in the first three months of this year, compared to less than 10 percent during the second and third quarters of 2020.

While this is the highest level of Middle Eastern interest since the pandemic began last summer, the report said the total numbers were still lower than pre-pandemic levels.

The figures showed that investors from the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states ranked third after investors from Asia (18 percent) and Europe (59 percent).

“International demand for London property has been building over the last 12 months despite global travel restrictions,” Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank, said in a statement.

“It has led to frustration on the part of some prospective buyers, particularly against the backdrop of the UK’s successful vaccination programme. Once travel rules are relaxed, we expect normal service to resume, including London’s long-standing relationship with buyers from the Middle East.”

Despite lower-than-normal levels of investment from GCC investors, Knight Frank’s Global Wealth Ambassador to the Middle East, who works closely with the region’s high net worth individuals and family offices, has completed almost £90 million ($125 million) worth of sales since Britain went into lockdown.

Knight Frank’s Middle East Global Wealth Ambassador Moreas Madani said: “There is a particularly high demand from GCC investors for best-in-class new build projects in and around Mayfair.

“We are seeing steady interest from the Middle East, however, the biggest challenge remains restrictions on international travel. As this eases, and post-Ramadan, we are expecting to see more activity from the region as pent-up demand is released.”

Gabriel York, co-CEO of Lodha UK, the developer behind the No.1 Grosvenor Square project — the former US Embassy and the Canadian High Commission — said he had also seen an uptick in demand from the region.

“We have seen a steady increase in enquiries from prospective purchasers from the Middle East since the start of the new year, and we expect this to continue through the summer as London re-opens and international travel resumes,” he said.

In February, Arab News reported that Arab investors had invested £1.2 billion in London’s office real estate market since 2018, with Saudi Arabia accounting for £103 million, according to industry data.

Figures from Knight Frank found that over the last decade (2010-2020), GCC states, excluding Oman, together invested £8 billion into London’s office market, £1.2 billion of that since 2018.

Investors from the UAE have been the most active since 2018, injecting £531 million into the British capital, followed by investors from Qatar (£435 million), Kuwait (£120 million), Saudi Arabia (£103 million) and Bahrain (£8.8 million).

One of the key mega projects in the UK that has seen interest from the region has been The London Resort, a $2.6-billion, high-profile theme park development backed by Kuwaiti money.

“Generally speaking, those whom we’ve spoken to have been of Middle Eastern origin,” James Hayward, investment director at London-based investment brokerage Farrbury Capital Partners, told Arab News in December.

“We market globally ... We still have healthy investment in the UK, although I’d also say those who invest from the UK have been predominantly of Middle Eastern descent. It’s very, very popular in this neck of the woods. So that’s predominantly where we’re seeing investment coming from.”

The London Resort was launched in October 2012 by the London Resort Co. Holdings, and is backed by the Kuwaiti European Holding Group.

The theme park will be the first major project of its kind in Europe since Disneyland Paris opened in 1992.

Located on a 535-acre site on Kent’s Swanscombe peninsula, 17 minutes on the train from central London, it has struck content agreements with international media partners including the BBC, ITV Studios and Hollywood studio Paramount Pictures.

The deals will see the partners’ media brands transformed into theme park rides and attractions. The first phase of the project is due to open in 2024.

Topics: Gulf property British property

Related

RAK Properties unit sale revenues surge more than fivefold
Business & Economy
RAK Properties unit sale revenues surge more than fivefold
Saudi Islamic finance growth strong as social issuance set to rise: S&P
Business & Economy
Saudi Islamic finance growth strong as social issuance set to rise: S&P

Oman to get $780m revenues from VAT in 2021, $400m in 2022, says Ubhar CEO

 Value-added tax (VAT) in Oman will provide the government 300 million Omani riyals revenues in 2021. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
 Value-added tax (VAT) in Oman will provide the government 300 million Omani riyals revenues in 2021. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

Oman to get $780m revenues from VAT in 2021, $400m in 2022, says Ubhar CEO

 Value-added tax (VAT) in Oman will provide the government 300 million Omani riyals revenues in 2021. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • Oman budget deficit reached 751 million Omani riyals in the first quarter of 2021 ($2 billion)
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Value-added tax (VAT) in Oman will provide the government 300 million Omani riyals revenues in 2021 (about $780 million) and 400 million omani riyals in 2022, said Ubhar Capital SAOC CEO Loai Bataineh today.

He explained that the decline in revenues in the first quarter is due to the decline in the price of oil and the restructuring of some government investments, Al Arabiya reported.

Better oil prices and production, governmental apparatus restructuring and VAT implementation in mid-April this year, will reflect a better performance in the second quarter, Batained said.

Oman budget deficit reached 751 million Omani riyals in the first quarter of 2021 ($2 billion), due to 30 percent decline in revenues caused by the pandemic outbreak and decline in oil prices.

The Sultanate intends to impose an income tax paid by high-income earners starting next year, as part of plans to reduce the deficit.

Topics: business economy Oman VAT

Related

Oman’s Supreme Committee for Combating Coronavirus holds meeting chaired by Minister of Interior Hammoud bin Faisal Al-Busaidi. (ONA)
Middle-East
Oman bans commercial activity from May 8 to 15 
Omani state energy company OQ and Abu Dhabi Ports are set to issue bonds in their first foray into the international fixed-income market. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Business & Economy
Oman and Abu Dhabi invade the dollar bond market

Latest updates

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates splitting after 27 years marriage
Bill Gates and Melinda Gates splitting after 27 years marriage
US launches push to sell new Iran nuclear deal
US launches push to sell new Iran nuclear deal
‘Safety comes first’ for Saudi tourists as international flights return
‘Safety comes first’ for Saudi tourists as international flights return
Israel chief auditor announces probe in deadly stampede
Israel chief auditor announces probe in deadly stampede
‘Europe or death’: West Africans risk all to leave Tunisia
‘Europe or death’: West Africans risk all to leave Tunisia

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.