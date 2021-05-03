Start-up of the week: Samar Allarakia - Creating art to wear

RIYADH: Samar Allarakia is a Saudi artist and designer who creates wearable pieces of art. She makes clothes and Abayas that feature her paintings intertwined with trendy designs.

Allarakia said that she loved art and design as a kid, but did not know how to sketch properly and express her creativity. She gradually discovered her own style but wasn’t until after school when she was in Houston, Texas that she fully embraced her talent.

Allarakia said: “An artist saw my work and suggested that I display it in a gallery. It took me a month to make that piece of art. I was extremely nervous before it was displayed. However, it was sold within the first hour.”

She added: “That day when I went into the gallery, I knew that this is who I am, and this is what I want to pursue in my life.”

Her products are unique. Allarakia said she does not have an idea of what she is going to create before she produces her work. “I think that is what adds to the uniqueness of the products.”

Allarakia goes out of her way to be different: “If I paint something or make a design and I come across something similar in the store I will change my design. I don’t want to put something out that is already available.”

The way she approaches her products is always changing because her works are always different from one another. “I don’t follow a routine, sometimes I paint, I design digitally, I tie-dye my products. I am always experimenting.”

Allarakia told Arab News exclusively that she will be changing the name of her business to “Earth Shine.”

She has sold her designs internationally, including in Dubai, Kuwait, Houston and Saudi Arabia.

The pandemic was the roughest hurdle her business has endured. It was the first time she completely stopped selling. “We were closed up completely, but I decided to take this time to prepare and come back even stronger. However, I still missed working. Ramadans are always so exciting, but last year we were in a lockdown.”

Looking to the future, Allarakia hopes to open a gallery that supports other artists and assists them in their colorful journeys of self-discovery.

“Inspire and get inspired, that’s my motto,” she said.

---------------

Instagram handle: @samar_allarakia