UAE has the fastest mobile Internet in the world, Ookla data shows

DUBAI: The UAE had the fastest mobile network speed in the first quarter of the year, according to the latest data from global Internet intelligence firm Ookla.
The country is one of the three Gulf nations in Ookla’s top 10 list – with Qatar landing on the third spot, and Saudi Arabia in fifth spot.
According to Ookla’s Speed Test Global Index, the UAE had an average download speed of 178.52 Mbps, where the global average sat at 48.40 Mbps.
The index assesses over 135 countries, and compares Internet speed data from around the world on a monthly basis. It derives data from tests taken by real users.
Mobile Internet speed has been increasingly important for economies worldwide over the last year as millions of people were forced to work from home as the pandemic forced the closure of offices and other workplaces.
