UAE has the fastest mobile Internet in the world, Ookla data shows

UAE has the fastest mobile Internet in the world, Ookla data shows
According to Ookla’s Speed Test Global Index, the UAE had an average download speed of 178.52 Mbps. (Shutterstock)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

The country is one of the three Gulf nations in Ookla's top 10 list

UAE has the fastest mobile Internet in the world, Ookla data shows
  • The country is one of the three Gulf nations in Ookla’s top 10 list
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE had the fastest mobile network speed in the first quarter of the year, according to the latest data from global Internet intelligence firm Ookla.
The country is one of the three Gulf nations in Ookla’s top 10 list – with Qatar landing on the third spot, and Saudi Arabia in fifth spot.
According to Ookla’s Speed Test Global Index, the UAE had an average download speed of 178.52 Mbps, where the global average sat at 48.40 Mbps.
The index assesses over 135 countries, and compares Internet speed data from around the world on a monthly basis. It derives data from tests taken by real users.
Mobile Internet speed has been increasingly important for economies worldwide over the last year as millions of people were forced to work from home as the pandemic forced the closure of offices and other workplaces.

Topics: UAE Ookla Internet

Saudi Aramco first quarter profit surges 30% to $21.7bn

Saudi Aramco first quarter profit surges 30% to $21.7bn
Updated 1 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Aramco first quarter profit surges 30% to $21.7bn

Saudi Aramco first quarter profit surges 30% to $21.7bn
  • Sales also gained by more than a fifth to SR272.1 billion
  • Aramco declared a first quarter dividend of $18.8 billion, to be paid in the second quarter of the year
Updated 1 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, said first quarter net profit jumped by more than 30 percent to SR81.44 billion ($21.7 billion).
Sales also gained by more than a fifth to SR272.1 billion, helped by higher crude prices, improved downstream margins and the consolidation of SABIC — the Kingdom’s largest petrochemicals producer.
Aramco declared a first quarter dividend of $18.8 billion, to be paid in the second quarter of the year, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.
“The momentum provided by the global economic recovery has strengthened energy markets, and Aramco’s operational flexibility, financial agility and the resilience of our employees have contributed to a strong first quarter performance,” said Aramco President and CEO Amin Nasser. “Given the positive signs for energy demand in 2021, there are more reasons to be optimistic that better days are coming. And while some headwinds still remain, we are well-positioned to meet the world’s growing energy needs as economies start to recover.”
The oil giant is at the heart of a multi-trillion dollar spending plan aimed at transforming the Kingdom’s economy. Part of that transformation involves a switch to cleaner energy sources, the reduction of harmful greenhouse gases using carbon capture technology and the development of alternative fuels such as hydrogen.
“We made further progress toward our strategic objectives during the quarter and our portfolio optimization program continues to identify value creation opportunities, such as the recent announcement of our landmark $12.4 billion pipeline infrastructure deal,” Nasser added. “We also expect Saudi Arabia’s newly-launched Shareek program to present growth opportunities, through incentives which encourage partnerships and investment.”
The company reported average total hydrocarbon production of 11.5million barrels per day of oil equivalent in the first quarter of the year, including 8.6 million barrels per day of crude oil.
Oil companies have been benefiting from a gradual recovery in demand following the collapse of global energy demand that has accompanied the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The resumption of international air travel and the return of people to work in major economies, especially China, is expected to provide further support to the oil price this year.
However industry optimism has been tempered by the surge in coronavirus cases in India with infections in the country rising to the 20 million mark which is hitting fuel demand in the world’s second most populous country.
Aramco reported progress with its own vaccination efforts with more than 178,000 Aramco employees, dependents and retirees receiving vaccinations. This includes around 85 percent of the Aramco workforce.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Aramco

Abu Dhabi real estate deals hit $3.13bn in first quarter

Abu Dhabi real estate deals hit $3.13bn in first quarter
Updated 55 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

The highest sales value was from the city's Al Reem Island at 1.6 billion dirhams

Abu Dhabi real estate deals hit $3.13bn in first quarter
  • The highest sales value was from the city’s Al Reem Island at 1.6 billion dirhams
Updated 55 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Around 3,850 lands, buildings, and unit deals were closed in Abu Dhabi during the first quarter of the year – amounting to 11.5 million dirhams ($3.13 billion).
It included real estate transactions that reached 5 billion dirhams, and mortgages exceeding 6.5 billion dirhams, according to data from the Department of Municipalities and Transport.
The highest sales value was from the city’s Al Reem Island at 1.6 billion dirhams, followed by Abu Dhabi Island (907 million dirhams) and Yas Island (446 million dirhams). Saadiyat Island, Khalifa City, and Al Raha Beach also raked in significant transaction volumes.
Land sales were 66 percent of the total transactions, the government agency said.
The high mortgage transactions reflected banks’ confidence in Abu Dhabi’s real estate market, it added.
“We are fully confident that our long-term approach will contribute to Abu Dhabi’s success and strategy, which has set an outstanding global example on how to overcome the economic, health and social challenges imposed by last year’s pandemic,” Adeeb Al-Afeefi, the executive director of the department’s real estate sector, said.

Topics: Abu Dhabi real estate

ACWA Power implements largest wind power plant in Central Asia

ACWA Power implements largest wind power plant in Central Asia
Updated 04 May 2021
Arab News

ACWA Power implements largest wind power plant in Central Asia

ACWA Power implements largest wind power plant in Central Asia
  • The project is expected to meet the energy needs of nearly 4 million housing units and reduce about 2.5 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually
Updated 04 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power has struck a deal to build the largest wind power plant of its kind in Central Asia and one of the largest in the world.
The plant has a production capacity of 1500 MW in Karakalpakstan, in the northwest of Uzbekistan
“ACWA Power now produces about 42 gigawatts of renewable energy inside and outside Saudi Arabia, and looks forward to doubling this number in the future,” Chairman Mohammed Abunayyan told Asharq Business.
The agreement with Uzbekistan aims at benefiting from high global demand for renewable energy and the company’s desire to expand in Asia and Africa, he said.
The project is expected to meet the energy needs of nearly 4 million housing units and reduce about 2.5 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually. This is consistent with the Uzbek government’s goals of generating 30 percent of the country’s energy needs from renewable sources by 2030.

Topics: ACWA Power energy Saudi Arabia Asia

New permit system to give Makkah hotels new lifeline during Ramadan

New permit system to give Makkah hotels new lifeline during Ramadan
Updated 04 May 2021
SPA

Apps to help ensure health protocols are followed

New permit system to give Makkah hotels new lifeline during Ramadan
  • Apps to help ensure health protocols are followed
Updated 04 May 2021
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has given the go ahead for hotels surrounding the Grand Mosque in Makkah to issue permits to guests.
The measure will be implemented by the ministry in collaboration with the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence through the “Eatmarna” and “Tawakkalna” apps, with invitees being required to strictly meet regulatory requirements and health protocols.
The procedures will play a role in activating the investment process of the hotel sector, Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Abdelfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat said in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
The hotels sector in the holy city has been heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in strict precautionary measures being implemented by authorities to safeguard the health of the public.
Rayan bin Osama Filali, chairman of the Hotel Committee, an affiliate of the Makkah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said 1800 hotels and more than 250000 housing units are being prepared in Makkah to receive Umrah performers.

Jump in demand for second passports among KSA expats

Jump in demand for second passports among KSA expats
Updated 4 min 14 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

Jump in demand for second passports among KSA expats

Jump in demand for second passports among KSA expats
  • The desire to obtain a second passport is not a new phenomenon in the Middle East
Updated 4 min 14 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: Expatriates living in Saudi Arabia are more interested than ever in obtaining second passports, according to new data from Dubai-headquartered immigration firm Citizenship Invest (CI).

In an interview with Arab News, CEO Veronica Cotdemiey said that in the second half of 2020, interest among expats in the Kingdom in obtaining a second passport through various investment schemes increased 46 percent.

CI said Libyan expats in Saudi Arabia were the biggest group looking for a second citizenship, followed by Syrians, Indians, Iraqis, Lebanese, Yemenis and Egyptians. 

According to Cotdemiey, the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic gave many people the opportunity to reflect on “essential issues” and provided those with the financial means a way of moving themselves and their families to more secure countries, potentially with better healthcare systems.

“People have realized that they strongly need a plan B, regardless of whether or not they have solid jobs or businesses, as this goes beyond financial security,” she said. “The power of having a strong passport in times of crisis is the ultimate insurance policy.”

Cotdemiey said that many high-net-worth individuals found themselves trapped in their home countries during the pandemic, unable to take their families to more secure countries because of the required visas to do so. “This triggered a sense of urgency, and many are finally taking the plunge to acquire second citizenships and passports, to never face that situation again,” she said. In addition to gaining a second passport, citizenship by investment programs often requires investors to acquire a second home or other investment property in the country in which they are applying for citizenship.

The top three most popular programs selected by expats in Saudi Arabia were St. Kitts & Nevis with 46 percent of the applications, the Commonwealth of Dominica with 21 percent, and Vanuatu with 18 percent.

According to data provided by CI, the top three most popular programs selected by expats in Saudi Arabia were St. Kitts & Nevis with 46 percent of the applications, the Commonwealth of Dominica with 21 percent, and Vanuatu — a country formed by 83 islands similar to the Maldives and located close to Australia — with 18 percent.

Other countries include Grenada, which made up 6.28 percent of applications, Portugal (3.43 percent), St. Lucia (2.86 percent) and Antigua (1.14 percent).

Cotdemiey also said that the minimum investment required for a second passport starts at $100,000. For St. Kitts and Nevis, a limited-time offer is available for the next six months, decreasing the required financial contribution to the two-island nation’s Sustainable Growth Fund from $195,000 to $150,000.

Dominica, which has another popular citizenship program, has decreased the non-refundable contribution for a family of four from $200,000 to $175,000. It has also incorporated the inclusion of the main applicant’s siblings or spouse under one application.

The desire to obtain a second passport is not a new phenomenon in the Middle East. In 2019, Arabian Business Magazine reported that nearly one-third of respondents to a global online survey by Arton Capital, a Canadian firm that specializes in global residency and citizenship investor programs, said that they had acquired citizenship of a country other than their country of origin, or planned to do so.

In 2017, CI also reported that high-net-worth families and residents in the Kingdom contributed to an over 70 percent increase in demand for second European and Caribbean nationalities.

Topics: Citizenship Invest (CI) Expats in Saudi Arabia

