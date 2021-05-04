You are here

  • Home
  • Emirates airline plans to operate about 70% of capacity by winter

Emirates airline plans to operate about 70% of capacity by winter

Emirates airline plans to operate about 70% of capacity by winter
Emirates is restoring capacity after a year of travel restrictions and lockdowns. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/baw26

Updated 04 May 2021
Reuters

Emirates airline plans to operate about 70% of capacity by winter

Emirates airline plans to operate about 70% of capacity by winter
Updated 04 May 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Emirates plans to restore around 70 percent or its capacity by the winter travel season this year, the airline’s chief commercial officer said on Tuesday.
The Dubai state-carrier has been operating with a significant reduction in capacity since the pandemic grounded its flights for several weeks last year from March.
It has since restored operations with 151 Boeing 777 jets though most of its 118 Airbus A380 superjumbos remain grounded.
“We already have a plan to get back to almost 70 percent of our capacity to be recovered by winter 2021,” Emirates’ Adnan Kazim said at a Dubai press conference.
The airline has resumed passenger flights to 120 destinations, representing about 85 percent of those it flew to before the pandemic, Kazim said.

Related

Emirates UAE-based passengers can check in without showing PCR under digital plan
Business & Economy
Emirates UAE-based passengers can check in without showing PCR under digital plan
Emirates may need to raise cash if air travel does not pick up
Business & Economy
Emirates may need to raise cash if air travel does not pick up

Saudi non-oil business activity hits three-month high in April

Business activity in the Saudi Arabian non-oil private sector in April accelerated at the fastest pace in three months. (AFP/File Photo)
Business activity in the Saudi Arabian non-oil private sector in April accelerated at the fastest pace in three months. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 13 min 41 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi non-oil business activity hits three-month high in April

Business activity in the Saudi Arabian non-oil private sector in April accelerated at the fastest pace in three months. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Businesses in the Kingdom also expanded staff numbers for the first time in five months
Updated 13 min 41 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Business activity in the Saudi Arabian non-oil private sector in April accelerated at the fastest pace in three months, owing to a significant rise in new sales as businesses recovered from the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, according to the latest IHS Markit Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey.

Firms in the Kingdom also expanded staff numbers for the first time in five months, the index showed.

The seasonally adjusted PMI rose to a three-month high of 55.2 in April, up from 53.3 in March, indicating a significant improvement in non-oil private sector business conditions. Any score above 50 indicates growth, and the figure has been increasing every month since September 2020.

David Owen, an economist at IHS Markit, said: “The Saudi Arabia PMI rebounded in April to indicate a strengthening of growth across the non-oil economy. New orders picked up at the quickest rate for three months as business conditions continued to recover from COVID-19. The rise helped lead to a renewed uplift in employment, with the pace of increase the fastest since November 2019.

“Despite a boost to demand, the business outlook weakened from March as fewer respondents projected that output would grow in the coming 12 months. Current concerns among businesses included a possible further wave of COVID-19 that could exacerbate issues with foreign travel,” he added.

In the most recent survey period, 24 percent of companies found that output had increased. The expansion was fueled by a strong increase in new orders, with demand picking up for the first time this year amid expectations of COVID-19 measures being eased. Firms were also supported by a renewed growth in export revenues, which was mainly related to stronger demand from Asia.

Saudi Arabia’s private sector jobs also increased in April for the first time in five months. Furthermore, work growth accelerated to its highest level since late 2019. Efforts to increase capacity have helped to minimize backlogs, though at a slower pace than in September.

Despite some companies experiencing delays in receiving goods and products due to global supply chain issues, average vendor output improved for the third time in four months. Local suppliers were reportedly able to expand their ability due to the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions.

Global supply issues, however, led to a significant increase in freight charges in April because of a rise in oil prices. In addition, raw material prices increased, resulting in a faster rise in total production costs compared to March. A number of firms passed these costs on to their customers by increasing their prices.

Concerns about the pace of the economic recovery from COVID-19, as well as the pandemic’s effect on tourism, were frequently expressed by respondents as the level of optimism decreased from the peak seen in December 2020.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia non-oil economy

Related

Saudi-Egypt non-oil trade worth $4.4bn in 2020
Business & Economy
Saudi-Egypt non-oil trade worth $4.4bn in 2020
The expansion in business activity was helped by a sharp rise in new orders during January. (Argaam)
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economic activity hits 15-month high - survey

UAE PMI up in April to highest level in 21 months

UAE PMI up in April to highest level in 21 months
Updated 04 May 2021
Arab News

UAE PMI up in April to highest level in 21 months

UAE PMI up in April to highest level in 21 months
  • Employment fell for the third month in a row, however, contributing to a renewed increase in backlogs of work
  • Output charges increased for the first time in over two-and-a half years
Updated 04 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE non-oil private sector ticked higher in April to its highest since mid-2019, the latest IHS Markit PMI survey showed.
The index nudged up to 52.7 compared to 52.6 in March supported by a strong rise in new business volumes and a sharp expansion in output that were linked to a continued economic recovery from COVID19.
Employment fell for the third month in a row, however, contributing to a renewed increase in backlogs of work.
Output charges increased for the first time in over two-and-a half years. The mark-up was reportedly driven by rising input costs that reflected global raw material shortages and higher transport fees.
The index was above the 50.0 threshold for the fifth month running and at its highest level since July 2019.
The largest contributor to the headline PMI is the New Orders Index, which in April indicated a sharp increase in new business inflows.
Surveyed firms reported that market conditions had generally improved due the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines and strengthening business confidence.
Firms also saw a rise in new export orders, although the upturn was more modest than that of total sales, suggesting that demand growth was mainly domestic based.
“The UAE non-oil economy remains on the right track to a recovery from COVID-19,” said IHS Markit Economist David Owen.
“The rate of improvement in operating conditions was still below the 12-year survey average, reflecting further pandemic-related disruptions for a number of businesses and sectors,” he added.

Topics: UAE PMI

Related

UAE has the fastest mobile Internet in the world, Ookla data shows
Business & Economy
UAE has the fastest mobile Internet in the world, Ookla data shows
Arab world’s first electromagnetic compatibility labs launched in UAE
Corporate News
Arab world’s first electromagnetic compatibility labs launched in UAE

Etisalat appoints banks for international bond sale

Etisalat appoints banks for international bond sale
Updated 04 May 2021
Arab News

Etisalat appoints banks for international bond sale

Etisalat appoints banks for international bond sale
  • The sale would comprise two tranches for a period of 7 years and 12 years
Updated 04 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Etisalat, the UAE's largest telecom company has appointed banks to organize investor meetings ahead of a bond sale.
BNP Paribas, First Abu Dhabi (FAB), HSBC and Societe Generale were appointed to arrange calls with investors about euro-denominated bonds, Al Arabiya reported citing an investor document.
The sale would comprise two tranches for a period of 7 years and 12 years, the document revealed.
Etisalat said on Tuesday that it mandated banks to organize fixed income investor meetings, commencing May 4, 2021.

Topics: Telecom Etisalat

Related

UAE telcos Etisalat, du raise foreign ownership to 49%
Business & Economy
UAE telcos Etisalat, du raise foreign ownership to 49%
Etisalat’s Help AG to treble KSA workforce
Business & Economy
Etisalat’s Help AG to treble KSA workforce

Dubai house prices stable for three months running - first time in five years

Dubai house prices stable for three months running - first time in five years
Updated 04 May 2021
Arab News

Dubai house prices stable for three months running - first time in five years

Dubai house prices stable for three months running - first time in five years
  • A slew of positive indicators have emerged from the UAE real estate sector in recent days and not just in Dubai
Updated 04 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai property prices have now been stable for three months on the trot - the first time that has happened in five years, notes Tellimer.
"Visa and ownership rules have no doubt moved in the right direction and may be underpinning the stabilization in completed real estate prices in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi," the research company said in a note to clients on Tuesday.
A slew of positive indicators have emerged from the UAE real estate sector in recent days and not just in Dubai.
It comes as the country ramps up its own growth targets and introduces business reforms aimed at making it more attractive to investors and residents.


"Ambitious as ever, the UAE economy ministry has released a target to double total GDP in the next decade. For the UAE to grow 7-8 percent every year on average would require all growth cylinders to fire: oil output and oil price, tourism, investment and construction, population, and productivity," Tellimer said.
Real estate, long a growth engine in the UAE, was hit hard by the 2014 collapse in oil prices and has been in the doldrums for most of the intervening period.
Now signs are emerging of a pickup in activity, especially in Dubai luxury property sales.
Dubai’s high-end real estate property sales almost doubled in March to 84 units sold – worth around 1.7 billion dirhams ($462.8 million) – compared to the previous month, according to real estate intelligence firm Property Monitor.
Positive real estate data has also emerged from the capital with around 3,850 real estate transactions completed in Abu Dhabi in the first quarter amounting to 11.5 million dirhams ($3.13 billion).
A continued recovery in the tourism sector is an important factor for both the health of the real estate sector and the wider economy.
"The major driver of non-oil growth in the short-term is tourism and while the UAE has done all it can to keep the sector alive, in terms of smart social distancing rules and the vaccinations program, it cannot control the most important factor, international travel restrictions," Tellimer said.

 

Topics: Dubai real estate Housing

Related

Flydubai reports $194m full year loss
Business & Economy
Flydubai reports $194m full year loss
Vaccination drive boosts Dubai luxury home sales graphic
Business & Economy
Vaccination drive boosts Dubai luxury home sales

Saudi Arabia to tap growing debt market to finance spending: S&P

Saudi Arabia to tap growing debt market to finance spending: S&P
Updated 04 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to tap growing debt market to finance spending: S&P

Saudi Arabia to tap growing debt market to finance spending: S&P
  • The Kingdom is banking on the increasing role of its debt and equities market in financing Vision 2030
Updated 04 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s debt capital market is expected to grow as the Kingdom doubles down on its Vision 2030 goals, S&P Global said.
The Kingdom is banking on the increasing role of its debt and equities market in financing Vision 2030, the report said, as it seeks to attract more foreign direct investments.
"We think banks will continue to play an important role in financing Vision 2030, but foresee an increased role for the local capital market," said S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Timucin Engin in the report published Tuesday.
The private sector will also contribute significantly to Saudi Arabia’s funding of its ambitious plans, S&P said.


“We understand that an increased amount of the funding will be pushed off the central government and onto the balance sheets of government-related entities and broader private sector,” it added.
S&P also projects a gradual rise in the use of Saudi Arabian riyal-denominated issuance as the local market develops. The US dollar is currently the currency of choice for such bonds.
Saudi Arabia has recently increased the volume of riyal-denominated sukuk from key government-related entities.
Greater issuance could attract more foreign investors, S&P said, especially as they search for higher-yielding investments in a market environment with low interest rates.
The banking sector alone will be “unable to fill the need” of Saudi Arabia’s planned investments under the 2030 agenda, S&P said.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Debt market banking

Related

Update Saudi Aramco first quarter profit surges 30% to $21.7bn graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco first quarter profit surges 30% to $21.7bn

Latest updates

Rocket attack, 3rd in 3 days, targets US in Iraq
Rocket attack, 3rd in 3 days, targets US in Iraq
Saudi non-oil business activity hits three-month high in April
Business activity in the Saudi Arabian non-oil private sector in April accelerated at the fastest pace in three months. (AFP/File Photo)
Lebanon request satellite images for site of Beirut blast
Lebanon request satellite images for site of Beirut blast
As Lebanese cry for justice, politics paralyzes the system
As Lebanese cry for justice, politics paralyzes the system
Iraq bans prank TV shows over ‘cruel’ fake terrorist scenes
Iraq bans prank TV shows over ‘cruel’ fake terrorist scenes

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.