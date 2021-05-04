You are here

  • Home
  • Man fined for using fake document to travel from UK to Egypt
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Man fined for using fake document to travel from UK to Egypt

Egyptair Boeing 777 jet flying low over rooftops to land at London Heathrow Airport. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Egyptair Boeing 777 jet flying low over rooftops to land at London Heathrow Airport. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w6fg2

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Man fined for using fake document to travel from UK to Egypt

Egyptair Boeing 777 jet flying low over rooftops to land at London Heathrow Airport. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • It is illegal to travel abroad from the UK under virus lockdown rules, except in special circumstances
  • Mehari was charged with possessing or controlling an article for use in fraud
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A man who tried to board a plane from the UK to Egypt using a fraudulent “fit-to-fly” coronavirus (COVID-19) certificate has been fined, but avoided going to prison.

Emmanuel Nere Mehari, 27, attempted to fly from London Heathrow Airport to Egypt on April 12 to visit a sick relative but was stopped by airport officials who discovered his fake document.

Mehari was charged with possessing or controlling an article for use in fraud. He was fined SR938 ($250), sentenced to a 12-month community order along with 180 hours of unpaid work after a court hearing on Tuesday.

Heathrow authorities initially allowed Mehari to board the plane after they followed up with the clinic that allegedly provided the certificate. But authorities were soon contacted again to confirm Mehari had not attended the clinic and that the document had been altered or was fraudulent.

According to court hearings, Mehari claimed he did not realize a certificate or a negative COVID-19 test was needed to fly, the Daily Mail newspaper reported.

It is illegal to travel abroad from the UK under its COVID-19 lockdown rules, except in special circumstances, which include visiting a dying relative. Passengers must provide either a negative COVID-19 test or a “fit-to-fly” certificate.

Prosecuting lawyer Jyothi Somavarapu said the check-in desk assistant did not recognize Mehari’s certificate and that he could not answer basic questions about the origins of the document.

Mehari was “unable to answer her questions and started to become argumentative,” she said. “He was unable to prove where the test certificate had come from and did not have an email.”

Somavarapu added that the consequences of Mehari’s actions “could have been disastrous.”

Sarj Patel, the defending lawyer, said Mehari wanted to visit Egypt to care for his sick cousin but was “not aware at all” that a certificate was required to travel until it was too late and “began to panic” when confronted.

“In that moment of desperation, Mehari just made a foolish decision to go along with someone who was attempting to help him,” Patel said. “He did not even look at the certificate and it was a decision made minutes before he presented it to the desk assistant. He was involved through exploitation by another.”

Mehari had failed to “safeguard others” during the pandemic but was “remorseful” for his actions, Patel added.

“That charge and that incident could have caused a lot of harm to a lot of people,” said magistrate Inder Birdi, who passed the sentence. “It is aggravated by the pandemic.”

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 Travel restrictions

Related

Airlines blast UK’s travel restart plan
Business & Economy
Airlines blast UK’s travel restart plan

Mexico president vows full probe after 23 die in metro overpass accident

Rescue workers gather at the site of a metro train accident after an overpass for a metro partially collapsed in Mexico City on May 3, 2021. (File/AFP)
Rescue workers gather at the site of a metro train accident after an overpass for a metro partially collapsed in Mexico City on May 3, 2021. (File/AFP)
Updated 7 min 50 sec ago
AFP

Mexico president vows full probe after 23 die in metro overpass accident

Rescue workers gather at the site of a metro train accident after an overpass for a metro partially collapsed in Mexico City on May 3, 2021. (File/AFP)
  • Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said 34 of the injured were hospitalized
  • It is unclear if most of the dead were on the subway cars, or whether they were pedestrians or motorists caught below
Updated 7 min 50 sec ago
AFP

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's president on Tuesday promised an in-depth investigation to find those responsible for the deaths of at least 23 people in the collapse of an elevated metro train line with a history of problems.
The vow came as emergency services in the capital worked to retrieve the bodies of victims still trapped in the wreckage of the carriages that plunged towards the ground on Monday night.
Dozens were injured in the accident, one of the worst ever to strike the Mexico City metro, raising questions about construction and maintenance standards on a network used by millions every day.
"A thorough investigation will be carried out ... to know the truth," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said at his daily news conference, adding that independent international experts would assist prosecutors in the probe.
"We cannot get into speculation, much less blame the possible perpetrators without having proof," he added.
The metro line, the city's newest, was built while Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, a close ally of Lopez Obrador, was mayor of the capital from 2006-2012.
"For my part, I put myself at the full disposal of the authorities," said Ebrard, considered among the possible ruling party candidates for the 2024 presidential election.
In 2014, Ebrard's successor as mayor, Miguel Angel Mancera, suspended services at a dozen stations on the same metro line after wear was detected on the track and train wheels.
A study later concluded that there were problems with the design, operation and maintenance of the track.
Carriages were seen hanging from the metro overpass in the south of the capital in a tangle of twisted cables.
Several minors were among the 23 dead, Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum told reporters.
Four of the victims were still in the train, she added.
Nearly 80 others received hospital treatment following the dramatic accident.
Earlier, anxious relatives had gathered at the site awaiting news of those believed to have been aboard the train.
One man said that his brother was among those trapped.
"He came with his wife and they managed to get her out, but he was crushed there and we don't know anything," he said.
Dozens of emergency workers were seen trying to rescue victims from the carriages.
The work had to be suspended because of fears the wreckage was too unstable, but it later resumed with the help of a crane.
A car was trapped under the rubble, but a person inside managed to get out alive, Sheinbaum said.
She promised a structural examination of the affected metro line, which will remain closed, and a full investigation into the causes of the accident.
"Citizens have the right to know the truth," said Sheinbaum, who is also seen as a ruling party contender for the 2024 presidential vote.
One man, Jose Martinez, told reporters that he had a miraculous escape because he was unable to leave work in time to catch the ill-fated train.
"I was saved by like 15 minutes. It's good that nothing happened to me," he said.
Ricardo de la Torre, a Mexico City resident who lives close to Line 12, said that he had been worried about the quality of the overpass because the trains make nearby buildings shake.
"By that simple fact we know that the construction is bad," he said.
Fernando Espino, leader of the subway workers union, told the Milenio television channel that engineers had already reported failures on the line on various occasions.
"It could have been negligence. They didn't take it seriously," he added, noting that unlike other metro lines number 12 is maintained by an external firm.
Monday's incident comes just over a year after two subway trains collided in Mexico City, leaving one dead and around 40 injured as panicked passengers escaped through dense smoke.
In January of this year, one person died and 29 suffered smoke inhalation injuries in a fire in the metro's control center.
In one of the worst ever accidents on the network, two metro trains rammed into each other leaving 23 dead and 55 injured in October 1975.

Topics: Mexico

Related

Thousands flock to Mexico City protest against President Lopez Obrador
World
Thousands flock to Mexico City protest against President Lopez Obrador
50 bodies unearthed from Mexican mass grave
World
50 bodies unearthed from Mexican mass grave

Modi’s dominance at risk after BJP loses key state

Modi’s dominance at risk after BJP loses key state
Updated 35 min 12 sec ago

Modi’s dominance at risk after BJP loses key state

Modi’s dominance at risk after BJP loses key state
  • Shock Bengal poll defeat a ‘major setback’ for ruling party, analysts say
Updated 35 min 12 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: A day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led the Trinamool Congress to a spectacular victory by defeating the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the eastern Indian state of Bengal, experts on Monday warned that the BJP’s loss in the crucial regional polls could have significant implications on national politics.

Five state assemblies went to the polls last month. However, the Bengal polls were the most watched and bitterly contested, with the top BJP leadership putting everything at stake to wrest the largest state in eastern India.

During the campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 38 election rallies in the eight-phase elections, while almost all of his Cabinet remained in Bengal for over a month in a bid to secure votes.

In a house of 294, Bengal’s ruling TMC improved its performance by winning 213 seats — three more than in the previous poll — while the BJP secured 77, a poor result compared with the previous parliamentary elections when it won 18 out of 42 parliamentary seats or roughly 140 seats in the local assembly.

 

“This is a historic and significant victory as we managed to stop the march of communal forces in Bengal,” TMC leader Ananya Chakraborty told Arab News.

“The secular fabric of the nation was saved by defeating the BJP. Had they won, it would have given them extra power to turn this nation into a Hindu majoritarian state,” Chakraborty added.

However, political experts differed in their analysis of the verdict, with some describing it as “a major setback to Modi’s political charisma” and others as a result of voter “resentment.”

“This is the first time Modi’s dominance is being challenged decisively,” Sudheendra Kulkarni, a Mumbai-based political analyst and the former political adviser to the first BJP government in 1999, told Arab News.

“Never in the history of the BJP since 1980 has it fought a state election with a total determination to win and in which the prime minister put everything at stake. Still, they could manage only 77 seats, which is 50 less than what they have gained in 2019 parliamentary elections,” he added.

“This TMC victory has given hope to the opposition that the BJP can be defeated. I anticipate that Mamata Banerjee will become a magnet for opposition unity in months to come.”

FASTFACT

The Bengal polls were the most watched and bitterly contested, with the top BJP leadership putting everything at stake to wrest the largest state in eastern India.

However, Hilal Ahmed of the New Delhi-based think tank, the Center for the Study of Developing Societies, warned against “overestimating the TMC victory.”

“The BJP has not merely won elections in the last few years, but has also been successful in transforming Hindu majoritarianism into the dominant narrative of Indian politics,” Ahmad told Arab News.

“There is certainly resentment against the regime,” he said, adding that “there is no counter-narrative.”

Chakraborty agreed, adding that the TMC party with “limited resources was fighting the mighty Indian state with unlimited resources.”

“The victory will have great political implications in future,” Chakraborty said.

However, the BJP claimed that it has done “well” in Bengal.

“The BJP has emerged as the main opposition with complete decimation of the Congress and the Left,” Sudesh Verma, party spokesperson, told Arab News.

India’s principal opposition Congress party could not open its account in the state this time with left-wing parties such as the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Forward Block and more — which ruled the state for 35 years until 2006 when they lost power to the TMC — also facing a similar fate.

“The ground has been prepared for certain victory for the BJP next time,” Verma said.

Bengal-based political activist Zim Nawaz said that the poll results were a “rejection” of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Under the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi and Christian minorities who moved to India from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan before Dec. 31, 2014, are eligible to become citizens. Muslims are excluded.

The legislation is part of the government’s proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) initiative to identify “genuine citizens” of India.

If any non-Muslims are left out of the NRC, they will not be declared stateless because the CAA will protect them — a privilege denied to Muslims.

Most of the 1.9 million people left off the NRC were Bengali Hindus, who form part of the party’s core vote. Illegal migration was also a prominent issue in Bengal during the election campaign.

The BJP was banking on the support of the Hindu Matua community, which constitutes close to 20 percent of the state’s population. The Matuas migrated to India in large numbers during the Bangladesh liberation war in 1971.

Under the CAA, the Matuas — despite having legal documents and residing as Indian citizens for decades — would be forced to declare themselves as refugees before claiming Indian citizenship again.

In the 2019 parliamentary elections, the Matuas voted overwhelmingly for the BJP, helping the party win 18 out of 42 seats after it promised to grant them citizenship rights.

However, the CAA has not been implemented because New Delhi has yet to frame the law’s rules.

Several in the Matua community have protested against the move, with the BJP’s lack of clarity on the matter forcing the community to question the party’s intent, experts say.

“Unlike the 2019 elections, the BJP could not get the Matuas’ vote en bloc. This shows their disenchantment,” Nawaz said. “By the next election, they will completely stop voting for the BJP.”

Besides Bengal, the results for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry Assembly elections were also announced on Sunday.

While the BJP retained its spot in Assam, it lost power to the regional Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance in Tamil Nadu in southern India.

In Kerala, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) claimed a historic win by retaining power in a state known to change hands every five years.

Topics: BJP Narendra Modi

Related

Modi’s party takes electoral hit amid virus surge
World
Modi’s party takes electoral hit amid virus surge
Special Indian opposition takes jab at Modi over vaccine shortage, COVID-19 crisis
World
Indian opposition takes jab at Modi over vaccine shortage, COVID-19 crisis

More than 60 Taliban fighters killed by troops after US base takeover, Kabul says

More than 60 Taliban fighters killed by troops after US base takeover, Kabul says
Updated 04 May 2021

More than 60 Taliban fighters killed by troops after US base takeover, Kabul says

More than 60 Taliban fighters killed by troops after US base takeover, Kabul says
  • Afghan authorities say operations were in response to Taliban’s ‘provocations’ as Taliban accuses government of ‘testing its force’
Updated 04 May 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The Afghan government on Monday said that it had killed more than 60 Taliban insurgents in a series of offensives against the group after assuming control of a key US military base a day earlier.

“Backed by aerial support, the operations were conducted independently by local forces without any aid, cooperation or involvement of foreign troops,” Fawad Aman, a defense ministry spokesman, told Arab News.

“During the past 24 hours, 62 Taliban were killed, and 58 others were wounded in these operations,” he said.

The assaults covered several provinces in the south, northeast and eastern regions of the war-torn country, with a focus on the Ghazni province, to the southwest of Kabul, and the southern Helmand province where the US military formally handed over control of the Camp Antonik base to the government on Sunday.

Aman said that the operations were in response to the Taliban’s “provocations” and were aimed at “destroying their planning centers, used for attacking government forces.”

He declined to share the exact number of casualties suffered by the Afghan forces during the clashes. However, two security sources, requesting anonymity, said that more than 40 Afghan police and troops had died in the crackdown.

Meanwhile, in comments to Arab News on Monday, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, accused Kabul of “showing and testing its force by launching the operations on Taliban-held areas, forcing the Taliban to prevent and respond.”

He refused to comment on how many Taliban members had been killed in the attacks.

With the fate of the US-sponsored peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government in limbo, there has been an escalation of violence in recent weeks.

It is expected to spike in the coming months as US-led troops prepare to leave Afghanistan by Sept. 11, amid fears of the country descending into another civil war.

By formally ending its most protracted conflict in history, which Washington started in late 2001 by ousting the Taliban from power, the US military began withdrawing the remaining 2,500 troops from Afghanistan on Saturday, based on a directive issued by American President Joe Biden last month.

All foreign troops were expected to exit the country by May 1 — the original deadline set by the Taliban before signing a landmark deal with Washington in Doha, Qatar, more than a year ago.

The Taliban have blamed Washington for violating the key condition of the Doha accord, which also pushes Kabul and the Taliban to hold talks and draw a political roadmap for a future government in Afghanistan.

Based on the deal — which also required the Taliban to cut ties with Al-Qaeda and other militants and not use Afghan soil to launch attacks on any other country, including America — the insurgents had halted attacks on foreign troops, but not on Afghan forces.

In comments to reporters last week, Afghan spy chief, Ahmad Zia Saraj, said that the Taliban had ramped up attacks by 24 percent since the Doha deal was signed, highlighting a spike in violence after Biden extended the troops’ presence to Sept.11, the 20th anniversary of the 2001 attacks on US soil by suspected Al-Qaeda members.

The same year, US troops invaded Afghanistan and ousted the Taliban from power for refusing to hand over Al-Qaeda leaders, which Washington accused of staging the twin tower bombings.

In a statement on the 10th anniversary of the raid that killed Al-Qaeda chief, Osama bin Laden, Biden said that the US would “remain vigilant about the threat from terrorist groups that have metastasized around the world.”

“As we bring to an end America’s longest war and draw down the last of our troops from Afghanistan, Al-Qaeda is greatly degraded there. We will continue to monitor and disrupt any threat to us that emerges from Afghanistan,” he said.

Taliban spokesman, Mujahid, however, said that “the threat to America is clear,” adding: “We have repeatedly said and want to say again that we will allow no side to harm from Afghanistan the near, the far countries and the United States.”

“This (future threat posed from Afghanistan) is a propaganda for the continuation of occupation and keeping of the troops here,” he told Arab News.

He added that the Taliban were “willing to settle Afghanistan’s more than four decades of crisis through talks,” provided “Kabul shows sincerity” after the departure of foreign troops.

Washington’s withdrawal has created concerns both at home and abroad that the Taliban may seize power by force again and step up their attacks on the Afghan government, which has long relied on the US for financial, logistical and defense aid.

Ghulam Wali Afghan, a lawmaker from Helmand, a part of the Taliban’s main bastion, said that the insurgent group had “increased pressure on Helmand and there is a risk it will fall.”

“With the withdrawal of foreign forces, they will gain control of towns, highways and provinces such as Helmand. The government does not have the means to supply and provide aid (to the troops) on the ground,” he told Arab News.

Retired Gen. Attiqullah Amarkhail agrees. “Afghan forces were vulnerable to Taliban attacks due to lack of coordination, the prevalence of corruption in the system and absence of military doctrine,” he said.

“We have sufficient troops, which is unprecedented in our history, but those factors will play a big role in the future war. There is disunity in government on a peace plan, like other matters, while the Taliban speak with one voice,” he told Arab News.

Amarkhail added that Kabul needed to convince the US that “without putting pressure on Pakistan to persuade the Taliban to join the peace talks,” Washington’s rivals such as Iran, Russia and China will consolidate their influence in Afghanistan.

“But America cannot push Pakistan much either because Russia has managed to establish heavy influence in Pakistan, and if America loses Pakistan, then it will lose its presence in the region to a large extent,” he said.

Topics: Taliban Kabul US base

Related

Special Taliban attacks peak as US eyes total exit, Afghan spy chief says
World
Taliban attacks peak as US eyes total exit, Afghan spy chief says

UK ‘Dambusters’ set to smash Daesh clusters in Iraq

Royal Navy Cmdr. Nathan Gray, F-35 Integrated Test Force at NAS Patuxent River, makes the first ever F-35B Lightning II takeoff from HMS Queen Elizabeth. (Wikimedia Commons/Department of Defense/Kyle Heller)
Royal Navy Cmdr. Nathan Gray, F-35 Integrated Test Force at NAS Patuxent River, makes the first ever F-35B Lightning II takeoff from HMS Queen Elizabeth. (Wikimedia Commons/Department of Defense/Kyle Heller)
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

UK ‘Dambusters’ set to smash Daesh clusters in Iraq

Royal Navy Cmdr. Nathan Gray, F-35 Integrated Test Force at NAS Patuxent River, makes the first ever F-35B Lightning II takeoff from HMS Queen Elizabeth. (Wikimedia Commons/Department of Defense/Kyle Heller)
  • The Fighter group earned its name bombing German dams during the Second World War
  • Battle against Daesh not yet over despite extremist group’s military and territorial decline
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A squadron of jets known as the “Dambusters” for their role in targeting German dams during the Second World War will join the fight against Daesh in Iraq.

Britain’s Royal Air Force will send 617 Squadron — which flies the brand new F-35B jet — to a wider mission aimed at preventing the group “regaining a foothold in Iraq.”

The Ministry of Defence said the jets will target “remnants” of Daesh still holding out in Iraq.

Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey said the “jets will pack a potent punch against Daesh and help prevent them from regaining a foothold in Iraq.

“This is a prime example of the UK armed forces stepping forward with our allies to confront persistent threats around the world.”

The mission will be conducted in cooperation with US armed forces, who have been working closely with the UK to confront Daesh since 2014.

A senior air force commander said he was in no doubt “violent extremism and the toxic ideology underpinning it is still rooted” in the region.

He added: “We’re going to conduct operations in support of the government of Iraq, fighting the remnants of Daesh in Iraq and Syria — and continuing to take the fight to them in their sanctuary where otherwise they would be threatening the streets of the UK and our allies.

“It’s something that air power has been doing very effectively now since 2014 and the Royal Air Force has played a considerable part in that success.

“Daesh is no longer the ground-holding force, the occupying force, that it was in 2015 and 2016.

“For the last two years we have been identifying pockets where they have dug in to strongholds in the mountains in remote areas, and have been helping the government of Iraq to clear out those remnants.”

Despite the group’s military and territorial decline, observers have noted that Daesh has not yet been completely eradicated, and has instead returned to its pre-caliphate clandestine terror tactics.

A report released February by Global Risks Insights warned that economic instability and sectarian tension in Iraq could provide fertile ground for the group’s resurgence, and that the ongoing conflict in Syria also represents a danger to the country’s stability.

“In early 2021, Iraq continues to see civil unrest over high unemployment, corruption, and the lack of basic services provided by the government,” said the report.

“Additionally, Iranian influence and the presence of proxy militias, which were initially intended to fight Daesh, are also creating tensions between Sunni and Shia groups in Iraq.”

It added: “The state remains highly fragile and susceptible to Daesh using the rapidly changing dynamics to re-establish a foothold.”

Topics: UK Daesh Iraq

Related

Review: ‘Children of the Enemy’ essays grandfather’s desperate mission to rescue children of Daesh fighters
Lifestyle
Review: ‘Children of the Enemy’ essays grandfather’s desperate mission to rescue children of Daesh fighters
Turkish police say top Daesh figure captured
Middle-East
Turkish police say top Daesh figure captured

Europe set for African migration spike as thousands flee jihadists

Conflict in the Sahel region has led to thousands of people attempting dangerous sea crossings in a bid to reach Europe. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Conflict in the Sahel region has led to thousands of people attempting dangerous sea crossings in a bid to reach Europe. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

Europe set for African migration spike as thousands flee jihadists

Conflict in the Sahel region has led to thousands of people attempting dangerous sea crossings in a bid to reach Europe. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • Violence in the Sahel has displaced millions, with many looking to cross Mediterranean sea
  • About 9k total arrivals from Libya to Italy so far this year
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Thousands of migrants have set sail from Libya for Europe in recent days, as intensifying conflicts in parts of Africa have forced more people to flee their countries, the UN has said.

Hundreds of people that were crammed into overcrowded boats were rescued by the Italian coastguard, navy and NGO vessels over the weekend.

Carlotta Sami, a spokesperson for the UN’s refugee agency, said: “About 2,000 people set sail from North Africa in recent days, and thanks to jihadist activity in Mali, Niger, Chad, Burkina Faso and northern Nigeria, we can expect sailings to increase.”

Conflict in the Sahel region — a vast expanse of land from Chad to Mauritania on Africa’s western coast — between Islamists and regional governments has intensified in recent years.

Terrorist groups in the region, the UN said, “exploit latent ethnic animosities and the absence of the state in peripheral areas to advance their agenda.”

Millions of people have already been displaced from their homes across the region, and in 2019 the UN warned that the situation was “extremely volatile.”

Some of those who flee the violence make the journey to Libya and onward to Europe — making the perilous journey across the Mediterranean aided by smugglers and often in dangerously overcrowded boats.

Last month, 130 people drowned when a dinghy sank attempting to reach Europe, bringing the total number of deaths so far this year on the route to about 350.

On Sunday, the bodies of 11 people washed ashore in Libya after their boat capsized, the International Organisation for Migration reported. The Libyan coastguard rescued 12 survivors.

Last week, charity vessel Ocean Viking rescued 236 people — including more than 100 unaccompanied children — who had made distress calls from two boats, while an Italian navy ship rescued 49 other people elsewhere. All of those found disembarked in Italy.

“That’s the first Italian navy rescue in 20 months,” one charity official told The Times newspaper, adding that Italy might have been “stung into action” by controversies over previous migrants deaths.

This year, the number of people arriving via the sea to Italy has nearly tripled — with about 9,000 migrants having now arrived in Italy, compared with 3,451 at the same time last year.

Topics: Europe Africa migrants terrorism

Related

Over 600 Europe-bound migrants returned to Libya: navy
Middle-East
Over 600 Europe-bound migrants returned to Libya: navy
130 Europe-bound migrants feared dead off Libyan coast
Middle-East
130 Europe-bound migrants feared dead off Libyan coast

Latest updates

Man fined for using fake document to travel from UK to Egypt
Egyptair Boeing 777 jet flying low over rooftops to land at London Heathrow Airport. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Palestinian lawyer confident of stopping Jerusalem evictions
Palestinian lawyer confident of stopping Jerusalem evictions
Egypt court upholds seizure of ship that blocked Suez Canal
Egypt court upholds seizure of ship that blocked Suez Canal
Mourinho looks for redemption at Roma after Tottenham failure
Mourinho looks for redemption at Roma after Tottenham failure
US calls for ‘immediate withdrawal’ of foreign forces from Libya

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.