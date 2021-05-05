You are here

Manila extends olive branch to Beijing

Manila extends olive branch to Beijing
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Philippine counterpart Teodoro Locsin Jr., bump elbows in Manila. (Reuters)
Ellie Aben

Manila extends olive branch to Beijing

Manila extends olive branch to Beijing
  Ministers urged to refrain from 'rude comments' in wake of anti-China tweet
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines on Tuesday reiterated that it would not allow its continuing maritime dispute with China to affect the deepening cooperation between the two nations in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

It comes a day after President Rodrigo Duterte rejected an expletive-laced tweet by Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. demanding China remove its ships from Philippine-claimed territories in the South China Sea, the latest exchange in a war of words with Beijing over the disputed region.

“China remains our benefactor,” Duterte said in a televised address on Monday.

“Just because we have a conflict with China does not mean to say that we have to be rude and disrespectful,” he said, adding: “We have many things to thank China for — their help in the past and their help now.”

China donated the Philippines’ first million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and since March 1 — when the government rolled out its immunization drive — the Philippines has administered nearly 2 million doses, most from China’s Sinovac Biotech.

Duterte, who has repeatedly expressed a preference for Chinese and Russian-made vaccines, also received his first dose on Monday. Malacanang said the president was inoculated with the Sinopharm vaccine.

The Philippines is also expecting the delivery of more vaccines bought from the mainland.

During a palace press briefing on Tuesday, Duterte’s spokesperson, Harry Roque, said Locsin’s Twitter post was “his own personal opinion.”

“What are you doing to our friendship? You. Not us. We’re trying. You. You’re like an ugly oaf forcing your attentions on a handsome guy who wants to be a friend; not to father a Chinese province,” Locsin added.

Roque said that Locsin’s remarks did not reflect “the official policy of the Philippines.”

BACKGROUND

China donated the Philippines’ first million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and since March 1 the Philippines has administered nearly 2 million doses, most from China’s Sinovac Biotech.

“The president himself made this clear. Whatever differences we have with China on the issue of West Philippine Sea does not define our bilateral relations, and it will not be an obstacle to our deepening cooperation on pandemic response, vaccine cooperation, and post-pandemic recovery,” he said.

However, Roque added that the government remains firm in asserting the country’s sovereignty and sovereign rights in the West Philippines Sea through “bilateral diplomacy with China, and multilateral engagements with ASEAN strategic partners, the UN and the international community.”

“Peaceful means to resolve our differences could not be considered as a form of subjugation. It is a dignified approach to defend our national interest and uphold international law,” Roque said.

While Duterte did not mention Locsin during his public address on Monday, Roque agreed that the president’s comments were in response to the foreign secretary’s remarks.

Meanwhile, Locsin on Tuesday said he had apologized to his Chinese counterpart, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, over the tweet.

“I won’t plead the last provocation as an excuse for losing it, but if Wang Yi is following Twitter, then I’m sorry for hurting his feelings but his alone,”  Locsin said.

“It’s been my elusive dream to copy until I attain in mind and manner the elegance of Wang Yi. His opinion alone matters. He mentored me in my Myanmar understanding and response. I went to China to get his advice before the ASEAN leaders summit and followed it to the letter,” he added.

On Tuesday, Sen. Panfilo Lacson pushed for a review of China-Philippines’ diplomatic ties in the wake of “continued incursions and recent bullying in Philippine waters.”

“What kind of friend — or benefactor — would take what is ours, bully us and ignore our protests?” he said in a statement.

“Maybe a review of the country’s diplomatic relations is timely and called for. All the diplomatic protests that the secretary of foreign affairs filed have been ignored. The continued incursions and bullying finally got his goat. The Senate must support him in this regard,” Lacson, who heads the Senate’s national defense committee, said.

He added that the Senate should throw its support behind Locsin, who has filed numerous diplomatic protests over China’s conduct.

Bangladesh ‘guest house’ reaps Ramadan rewards with free meals for all

Bangladesh ‘guest house’ reaps Ramadan rewards with free meals for all
Bangladesh 'guest house' reaps Ramadan rewards with free meals for all

Bangladesh ‘guest house’ reaps Ramadan rewards with free meals for all
  • Akhtar and her team of 16 volunteers feed nearly 1,600 people at ‘Mehman Khana’ every day
  • Plans to run the program for ‘as long as the pandemic continues’
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: There is a long queue of people waiting outside Asma Akhter Liza’s house in a quaint corner of the Lalmatia residential area of Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.

The doors of her house will soon open, and Liza, along with a team of 16 volunteers, will begin dishing out free food to the poor and needy in her neighborhood exactly an hour before sunset when Muslims break their dawn-to-dusk fast with an iftar or an evening meal.

The scene has played on repeat since the first day of Ramadan this year when Liza, 36, continued the “Mehman Khana” — or guest house initiative — which she launched during the pandemic and ensuing lockdown last year.

The aim was to provide hot meals to orphaned children, rickshaw pullers, street vendors and other marginalized sections of society severely impacted by the health crisis.

“On average, we feed around 1,600 people every day,” Liza told Arab News.

“We also send nearly 400 food packs to different houses in the area. These were all solvent families, but due to the pandemic, they lost their jobs and source of income and felt too embarrassed to queue up for food,” she added.

Each food pack contains dates, lentils, diced cucumbers, puffed rice, a jalebi (deep-fried dessert) and lemonade. 

On Fridays, the menu includes a beef curry with boiled rice and vegetables.

It costs Liza 50 cents to make each pack, with nearly $500 set aside for the initiative every day.

“I do it with my funds and also through the support offered by some friends and relatives. Sometimes, people from the community help me with basic food items too,” she said, adding that a few businesses had offered to sponsor the initiative. But Liza had other plans: “I don’t want to make it a corporate program with big banners, so I declined their offer.” 

Liza, who has been working with underprivileged children at various orphanages for several years, launched her program to feed two dozen street children in Lalmatia.

After losing three of her newborn children “due to health complications,” Liza said she wanted to help other children in need.

“I could see my children in the faces of these helpless street children, which prompted me to initiate this service,” she said.

What began with free meals for 24 street kids soon expanded to 800 people after “so many started approaching me for food.”

However, soon she hit a roadblock due to a severe shortage of funds even as the number of people in need of aid increased every day.

“I couldn’t continue the services for many days, so I cut it down from a daily program to once a week, on Fridays,” she said.

This year, starting from the first week of April, when the government reinforced the coronavirus lockdown, Liza said she decided to reach out to more distressed people during Ramadan.

Supporting her in the initiative are five women and 11 men who help with the food preps and packing from 11 a.m. every day.

“I found out about this initiative through Facebook last year and wanted to join it as a volunteer,” Aeyasha Ferdousi, 39, a primary school teacher from Kustia, 170 km from Dhaka, told Arab News.

“Initially, I would allocate only a few hours of my time. But this year, with schools closed due to the lockdown... I joined Liza full time,” she added.

Ferdousi says Liza’s initiative has had a domino effect, with plans in place to replicate the idea in Kustia.

“I was so moved by the program, and I want to replicate it in my hometown. With experience gained after working with Liza, I think I can manage it without any hassles,” Ferdousi added.

Another volunteer, 19-year-old Syed Sabet Banani, an engineering student from Chottogram, 245 km from Dhaka, is also extending his support for the program.

“During this pandemic, I had nothing to do except sit idle at home. So, I decided to dedicate my time to people most in need of it,” Banani told Arab News.

Some of Mehman Khana’s beneficiaries said the initiative has been a “godsend for all.”

“This iftar saves me at least 50 cents every day. The money I save helps me provide for my family in our village,” Mohammad Ator Ali, 59, a rickshaw puller from Mirpur, told Arab News.

Another rickshaw puller, Yasin Miah, said the food aid program had been a “great help” to many like him who were otherwise worried about sourcing money for a daily meal.

“I don’t get enough passengers in these lockdown days, and my income also decreased. At least now I don’t need to spend any money for iftar,” Miah told Arab News.

Liza said she has vowed to keep the guest house open for as long as the pandemic continues.

“I am really grateful to my husband and in-laws for supporting me in my initiative. I find peace in this and will continue doing it until life gets back to normal,” she said.

Canada taken to court over COVID policy that pushes asylum-seekers to US

Canada taken to court over COVID policy that pushes asylum-seekers to US
Reuters

Canada taken to court over COVID policy that pushes asylum-seekers to US

Canada taken to court over COVID policy that pushes asylum-seekers to US
  • The policy denies asylum-seekers their right to a hearing, according to a copy of legal action seen by Reuters
  • Burundian Apollinaire Nduwimana tried to cross into Canada in October but was turned back under the new policy
Reuters

TORONTO: Canada’s pandemic-era policy of turning back asylum-seekers trying to enter between official border crossings is unlawful and violates their rights, a legal action filed on Tuesday alleges.
The Canadian Association of Refugee Lawyers filed the legal action in federal court claiming the policy is unlawful because it fails to consider the situation of asylum-seekers and whether they have reasonable alternatives available.
The policy also denies asylum-seekers their right to a hearing, according to a copy of the legal action seen by Reuters.
It is the first legal action against this policy since it was instituted in response to COVID-19 in March 2020.
Between March 21, 2020, and April 20, 2021, Canada turned back 387 asylum-seekers trying to cross between ports of entry, according to the Canada Border Services Agency.
Even though Canada said they could return at a later date to make refugee claims, the legal action argues Canada is not ensuring that the turning away of refugees is temporary.
Canada has previously said the turn-back policy, which it has been renewing monthly, is a necessary public health measure.
Canada also says it has assurances from the United States that “most” asylum-seekers will be returned to Canada to pursue refugee claims.
But the United States deported at least one asylum-seeker turned back under this policy, according to the man’s lawyer and correspondence seen by Reuters. Others were held in a detention center.
A spokeswoman for Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said she could not comment on the legal action specifically.
But, she wrote in an email, “We are in an unprecedented global pandemic. The border is closed to all non-residents of Canada, with very few exceptions. ... At this time, people should not be traveling, unless it is absolutely necessary or for recognized essential purposes.”
Burundian Apollinaire Nduwimana tried to cross into Canada in October at Roxham Road, which has become a common destination for asylum-seekers avoiding the Safe Third Country Agreement (STCA).
Under the STCA, asylum-seekers crossing at a formal port of entry along the Canada-US border are turned around and are often held in US immigration detention. Last month, the Federal Court of Appeal upheld the contested agreement after a lower court ruled the pact violated asylum-seekers’ fundamental rights under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
Nduwimana aimed to avoid being turned back under the STCA, only to be turned back under the new policy. Canadian border officers handed him to US authorities, who, he says, brought him to the immigration detention center at Batavia, New York.
According to his lawyers, US authorities tried multiple times to deport him to Burundi, to which Canada has deferred deportations for reasons of humanitarian crisis.
Nduwimana is not directly affected by this legal action. But his case demonstrates the potential repercussions of this policy, lawyers say.
He was allowed to enter Canada under an exemption to the turn-back policy after being detained for five months. He has now filed a refugee claim.
He was one of nine turned-back asylum-seekers granted a national interest exemption letter by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Marco Mendicino. According to the government, seven have come to Canada.

Weak laws let child marriage ‘thrive’ in UK: Rights groups

Weak laws let child marriage ‘thrive’ in UK: Rights groups
Arab News

Weak laws let child marriage 'thrive' in UK: Rights groups

Weak laws let child marriage ‘thrive’ in UK: Rights groups
  • Legal loophole that allows children aged 16, 17 in England, Wales to marry with parental consent being exploited
  • Campaigner: ‘Child marriage is a hidden crime, yet it is very much a live issue here in Britain’
Arab News

LONDON: A legal loophole that allows children aged 16 and 17 in England and Wales to marry with parental consent is being exploited to coerce children into marriages they do not want, rights campaigners have warned.

Some 20 organizations have signed a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling for the forced marriage law to be strengthened to protect children.

They say there is no legal provision across Britain to prevent religious child marriages from taking place regardless of age.

Campaigners from the Girls Not Brides UK partnership wrote: “Child marriage is often viewed as a ‘developing world issue’ and one that exclusively takes place overseas. The reality is that child marriage is an invisible but thriving issue in the UK today.”

One of the partnership’s co-chairs, Diana Nammi, founder of the Iranian and Kurdish Women’s Rights Organisation, told The Guardian: “Too often under the current inadequate law we see failures by safeguarding professionals and the consequences of child marriage, which disproportionately affect a greater number of girls, usually married to older men.

“The impacts include reduced education and employment opportunities, an increase in mental health problems and a higher incidence of domestic violence.”

Children’s charity Barnardo’s has signed the letter alongside organizations including Karma Nirvana, SafeLives and the Muslim Women’s Network UK.

Campaigner Payzee Mahmod has demanded a ban on child marriage in Britain, saying children should be free to chase their dreams and enjoy educational opportunities.

In 2003, Mahmod was forced into a marriage as a child to a man nearly twice her age. Her sister Banaz, who was married five months earlier aged 17, was murdered three years later after she left the husband she had been forced to be betrothed to by her family.

Mahmod said: “Child marriage is a hidden crime, yet it is very much a live issue here in Britain and one of the most harmful things any child can go through. Girls are raped on their wedding nights by older men and it is common for them to have forced pregnancies — something my sister and I both experienced.

“Given this issue has now been brought directly to the prime minister’s attention there should be no ‘ifs’ or ‘buts’ — it is a straightforward safeguarding issue.”

The activist said she has recently been contacted by young girls who fear they are at risk of a forced marriage. The girls, one as young as 14, are desperate for help.

“Girls have been out of school for so long and it’s really scary to think how many might have fallen under the radar without the oversight of teachers and other professionals,” Mahmod said.

Laws in England and Wales allow children aged 16 and 17 to marry with parental consent. The legal provision has been on the books since before World War II. But campaigners say this loophole makes children vulnerable to grooming and coercion.

The letter from the activists said: “Existing forced marriage law does not automatically protect children from child marriage on account of their age.

“Unacceptably the onus is on the child to secure their own protection under forced marriage law by speaking out against their own family and community which can have dangerous consequences and (which) understandably many children are too terrified to do.”

Man fined for using fake document to travel from UK to Egypt

Egyptair Boeing 777 jet flying low over rooftops to land at London Heathrow Airport. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Egyptair Boeing 777 jet flying low over rooftops to land at London Heathrow Airport. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Arab News

Man fined for using fake document to travel from UK to Egypt

Egyptair Boeing 777 jet flying low over rooftops to land at London Heathrow Airport. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • It is illegal to travel abroad from the UK under virus lockdown rules, except in special circumstances
  • Mehari was charged with possessing or controlling an article for use in fraud
Arab News

LONDON: A man who tried to board a plane from the UK to Egypt using a fraudulent “fit-to-fly” coronavirus (COVID-19) certificate has been fined, but avoided going to prison.

Emmanuel Nere Mehari, 27, attempted to fly from London Heathrow Airport to Egypt on April 12 to visit a sick relative but was stopped by airport officials who discovered his fake document.

Mehari was charged with possessing or controlling an article for use in fraud. He was fined SR938 ($250), sentenced to a 12-month community order along with 180 hours of unpaid work after a court hearing on Tuesday.

Heathrow authorities initially allowed Mehari to board the plane after they followed up with the clinic that allegedly provided the certificate. But authorities were soon contacted again to confirm Mehari had not attended the clinic and that the document had been altered or was fraudulent.

According to court hearings, Mehari claimed he did not realize a certificate or a negative COVID-19 test was needed to fly, the Daily Mail newspaper reported.

It is illegal to travel abroad from the UK under its COVID-19 lockdown rules, except in special circumstances, which include visiting a dying relative. Passengers must provide either a negative COVID-19 test or a “fit-to-fly” certificate.

Prosecuting lawyer Jyothi Somavarapu said the check-in desk assistant did not recognize Mehari’s certificate and that he could not answer basic questions about the origins of the document.

Mehari was “unable to answer her questions and started to become argumentative,” she said. “He was unable to prove where the test certificate had come from and did not have an email.”

Somavarapu added that the consequences of Mehari’s actions “could have been disastrous.”

Sarj Patel, the defending lawyer, said Mehari wanted to visit Egypt to care for his sick cousin but was “not aware at all” that a certificate was required to travel until it was too late and “began to panic” when confronted.

“In that moment of desperation, Mehari just made a foolish decision to go along with someone who was attempting to help him,” Patel said. “He did not even look at the certificate and it was a decision made minutes before he presented it to the desk assistant. He was involved through exploitation by another.”

Mehari had failed to “safeguard others” during the pandemic but was “remorseful” for his actions, Patel added.

“That charge and that incident could have caused a lot of harm to a lot of people,” said magistrate Inder Birdi, who passed the sentence. “It is aggravated by the pandemic.”

Mexico president vows full probe after 23 die in metro overpass accident

Rescue workers gather at the site of a metro train accident after an overpass for a metro partially collapsed in Mexico City on May 3, 2021. (File/AFP)
Rescue workers gather at the site of a metro train accident after an overpass for a metro partially collapsed in Mexico City on May 3, 2021. (File/AFP)
AFP

Mexico president vows full probe after 23 die in metro overpass accident

Rescue workers gather at the site of a metro train accident after an overpass for a metro partially collapsed in Mexico City on May 3, 2021. (File/AFP)
  • Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said 34 of the injured were hospitalized
  • It is unclear if most of the dead were on the subway cars, or whether they were pedestrians or motorists caught below
AFP

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's president on Tuesday promised an in-depth investigation to find those responsible for the deaths of at least 23 people in the collapse of an elevated metro train line with a history of problems.
The vow came as emergency services in the capital worked to retrieve the bodies of victims still trapped in the wreckage of the carriages that plunged towards the ground on Monday night.
Dozens were injured in the accident, one of the worst ever to strike the Mexico City metro, raising questions about construction and maintenance standards on a network used by millions every day.
"A thorough investigation will be carried out ... to know the truth," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said at his daily news conference, adding that independent international experts would assist prosecutors in the probe.
"We cannot get into speculation, much less blame the possible perpetrators without having proof," he added.
The metro line, the city's newest, was built while Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, a close ally of Lopez Obrador, was mayor of the capital from 2006-2012.
"For my part, I put myself at the full disposal of the authorities," said Ebrard, considered among the possible ruling party candidates for the 2024 presidential election.
In 2014, Ebrard's successor as mayor, Miguel Angel Mancera, suspended services at a dozen stations on the same metro line after wear was detected on the track and train wheels.
A study later concluded that there were problems with the design, operation and maintenance of the track.
Carriages were seen hanging from the metro overpass in the south of the capital in a tangle of twisted cables.
Several minors were among the 23 dead, Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum told reporters.
Four of the victims were still in the train, she added.
Nearly 80 others received hospital treatment following the dramatic accident.
Earlier, anxious relatives had gathered at the site awaiting news of those believed to have been aboard the train.
One man said that his brother was among those trapped.
"He came with his wife and they managed to get her out, but he was crushed there and we don't know anything," he said.
Dozens of emergency workers were seen trying to rescue victims from the carriages.
The work had to be suspended because of fears the wreckage was too unstable, but it later resumed with the help of a crane.
A car was trapped under the rubble, but a person inside managed to get out alive, Sheinbaum said.
She promised a structural examination of the affected metro line, which will remain closed, and a full investigation into the causes of the accident.
"Citizens have the right to know the truth," said Sheinbaum, who is also seen as a ruling party contender for the 2024 presidential vote.
One man, Jose Martinez, told reporters that he had a miraculous escape because he was unable to leave work in time to catch the ill-fated train.
"I was saved by like 15 minutes. It's good that nothing happened to me," he said.
Ricardo de la Torre, a Mexico City resident who lives close to Line 12, said that he had been worried about the quality of the overpass because the trains make nearby buildings shake.
"By that simple fact we know that the construction is bad," he said.
Fernando Espino, leader of the subway workers union, told the Milenio television channel that engineers had already reported failures on the line on various occasions.
"It could have been negligence. They didn't take it seriously," he added, noting that unlike other metro lines number 12 is maintained by an external firm.
Monday's incident comes just over a year after two subway trains collided in Mexico City, leaving one dead and around 40 injured as panicked passengers escaped through dense smoke.
In January of this year, one person died and 29 suffered smoke inhalation injuries in a fire in the metro's control center.
In one of the worst ever accidents on the network, two metro trains rammed into each other leaving 23 dead and 55 injured in October 1975.

