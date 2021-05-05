Net-a-Porter to present livesteam styling video with Saudi fashion expert Norah Al-Eisa 

British-Moroccan model Nora Attal stars in Chanel’s Cruise 2022 show
Arab News
DUBAI: British-Moroccan model Nora Attal strutted her stuff on a runway in the south of France for Chanel’s resort 2022 show on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old walked down the catwalk, staged in Carrières de Lumières – a series of vast chambers – in the sunny Les Baux-de-Provence, wearing two looks from the Parisian luxury maison’s latest offering.
For her first turn down the punk-inspired runway, Attal wore an all-black look that consisted of a fringed top, skirt and cape secured around her neck.
She later changed into loose grey trousers, paired with a striped bodysuit and a graphic shirt.
In a press release, Chanel’s creative director Virginie Viard listed some of the elements of the collection: “Lots of fringes, in leather, beads and sequins, t-shirts bearing the face of the model Lola Nicon like a rock star, worn with tweed suits trimmed with wide braids and pointed silver Mary-Janes. ”
The monochromatic collection drew inspiration from Jean Cocteau’s play “Orpheus,” which deals with themes of morality, sacrifice and artistry. In fact, Cocteau was a friend of Coco Chanel and his 1960 film version, titled “Testament of Orpheus,” was shot at Carrières de Lumières.
Attal is a Chanel house favorite, having appeared on the catwalk for the French label on a number of occasions. She made her debut for Chanel in 2017 and went on to become a runway fixture and house muse, walking for the brand’s 2018 pre-Fall Metier’s d’Art show in Hamburg and most recently in the Spring 2021 runway presentation.
She also served as the face of the brand a number of times, starring in Chanel’s Spring 2019 campaign and Chanel Beauty holiday adverts.
Attal was first discovered by Jonathan Anderson, founder of the J.W. Anderson label, and shot a campaign for the British fashion house in 2014 before she had even taken her first steps down a runway.
Based in London and signed to Viva Model Management, she has worked with a number of renowned designers and photographers and has walked the runway for major fashion houses, including Fendi, Burberry and Valentino.
Review: Michael B. Jordan-starring ‘Without Remorse’ is a slick, if uninspiring, thriller
Updated 05 May 2021
Matt Ross
LONDON: John Clark, the frighteningly efficient former Navy Seal who forms an integral part of Tom Clancy’s “Jack Ryan” series, has been portrayed by no less than three different actors before getting his own headline gig in 2021’s “Without Remorse.” Michael B. Jordan picks up where Willem Defoe (“Clear and Present Danger”), Liev Schreiber (“The Sum of All Fears”) and John Hoogenakker (Amazon Prime’s “Jack Ryan” series) left off — although “Without Remorse” is something of a reboot of Clancy’s character, giving Clark a new, tweaked backstory and planting the seed for a Jordan-fronted series of movies.
“Without Remorse,” which is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, drops Clancy’s original Vietnam War-set backstory, updating the action to modern day Syria. Jordan begins the movie as John Kelly, leader of a Seal team tasked with recovering an operative for CIA man Robert Ritter (Jamie Bell). As members of the team return to the US, their families are targeted by persons unknown and Kelly deploys his considerable skillset to track down whomever is responsible.
Italian director Stefano Sollima (“Sicario: Day of the Soldado”) keeps the action tight and the movie (relatively) short. There are some visceral set pieces, claustrophobic gunfights and convoluted special ops in abundance and Jordan brings some humanity to Clancy’s often very dark character. He’s backed by an able supporting cast — Bell is a creepy company man, Jodie Turner-Smith is a kick-ass Navy Seal, and Guy Pearce seems to enjoy himself as Secretary of Defense Thomas Clay. In all honesty, “Without Remorse” is a decent, serviceable action movie — albeit one with a literary connection that doesn’t do much for it. The movie seems torn between a desire to stay true to elements of Clancy’s universe and a need to act as a springboard for a new, modern thriller franchise. The plot is predictable, the story beats are telegraphed and the performances (while decent) are uninspiringly familiar. With the aforementioned sequel seemingly inevitable, “Without Remorse” has succeeded in laying the groundwork. Let’s hope that, in the next installment, there’s something more to say.
Cruise giant to set sail from new homeport in Jeddah, but what can guests expect on the MSC Magnifica?
Updated 05 May 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: It’s the ultimate in all-inclusive, luxury holidays and no doubt on the bucket list of many an avid traveler — postcard-worthy cruises have long been sought after by holiday makers looking for a destination-hopping good time.
Now, for the first time, global cruise company MSC Cruises is offering passengers the chance to sail the Red Sea from its new homeport in Jeddah.
From Nov. 13, the MSC Magnifica will sail seven-night itineraries, including visits to Aqaba for Petra in Jordan, Safaga for Luxor in Egypt, and the Saudi ports of Al-Wajh and Yanbu before returning to Jeddah.
However, the behemoth ship is a holiday destination itself, with restaurants, entertainment and shopping venues, as well as a planned aqua park which will be added this summer.
The ship’s leisure facilities include a spa, an open-air pool complex and an indoor pool with a retractable roof, so guests can enjoy a dip regardless of the weather.
For all the athletes, sports and activities include tennis, minigolf, bowling, billiards, along with a high-tech gym and a jogging track.
For kids and teenagers, there are themed venues on board the MSC Magnifica, along with kids’ clubs with dedicated programs of daytime activities that will help the children break the ice and make new friends.
When it comes to evening entertainment, the boat offers multiple ways for guests to spend their leisure time. These include a disco, 4D cinema, a cigar lounge, a 1,200 seat theater and live music in the lounges.
There are currently two restaurants on the boat — Oriental Plaza and Quattro Venti — with an additional two restaurants to be added this summer.
Oriental Plaza is an Asian restaurant that offers authentic Japanese, Chinese and Thai dishes, while Quattro Venti offers dishes that range from traditional Mediterranean meals to international recipes.
From the summer of 2021, MSC Magnifica’s cruise experience will be enhanced with an extra 8000 sq ft sundeck, 215 new staterooms of which 116 feature a balcony, two new restaurants, a new aquapark, a new kids area and new shopping venues.
The ship will sail its Red Sea itinerary through March 2022 and bookings opened on May 1 for future guests.
Those who book a December trip will be able witness Saudi Arabia’s inaugural Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021 on Dec. 5 in Jeddah.
‘We need to change,’ founder of Arab label Emergency Room says of fashion’s sustainability crisis
Updated 05 May 2021
Hadia Sinno
BEIRUT: Sustainability has become a buzzword in the fashion industry as of late. Due to the environmental impact of fast fashion, labels across the world — and in the Middle East — are trying their best to be more sustainable by using eco-friendly fabrics and cutting their number of collections they release per year.
However, Lebanese designer Erique Ritter, founder of streetwear brand Emergency Room, has a different strategy — and he’s calling for sweeping change in the fashion world.
The creative talent starts his design process by exploring the available materials in the market, rather than starting with a design and ordering custom materials.
“We go to the souk, we look at what we have and then we start our design process. It is not the other way round,” he told Arab News.
His creations are all made in Lebanon and mostly in Tripoli, a city in the northern area of the country.
“In Tripoli, there is the ‘beileh’ which is basically streets that are filled with thrift stores of second-hand clothes,” he said. “So, what we do is that we just go there, and they are always packed with things, packed with clothes, so we see what is available. If we see that there is a lot of jeans we are going to buy a whole bunch of jeans and start cutting and use jeans to make jackets.
“At the end of the day, we are working with the resources we have. We are not trying to import, or to generate or create new materials. So, we focus on what is available – like a chef in a restaurant,” he explained.
Ritter launched his brand, mostly focused on upcycling, around three years ago.
DUBAI: We’re in the final stretch of Ramadan and if you’re running out of style ideas for all of the iftar and suhoor gatherings yet to come, not to mention the Eid Al-Fitr celebrations, let Dubai-based Iraqi fashionista Deema Al-Asadi inspire you.
The 33-year-old recently collaborated with international retailer Shopbop, which is owned by Amazon, to curate an exclusive edit of stylish and modest looks for the Holy Month. Meanwhile, she routinely takes to her Instagram account to share her latest Ramadan drip powered by flowy kaftans, printed maxi dresses and breezy abayas from local and international labels such as Bambah and Etro.
Below, Al-Asadi shares her must-have Ramadan pieces, tips for dressing during the holy month and how she will be celebrating Eid this year.
How did your collaboration with Shopbop come about?
“Shopbop has always been one of my favorite platforms for years. I love the brands that are showcased on the site, they’re always the first to get all these unique, contemporary brands in the region. So to have them create a Ramadan Edit that fits our style and region is super cool.
“What I loved the most about this edit is that it has such a great variety of options and the dresses were so beautiful. And since it’s already summer here, it was so great to find dresses with cool fabrics that are suitable for this weather. Not to forget, I loved the wide range of statement accessories. The main thing I love doing during Ramadan is accessorizing my kaftans and dresses, and I loved picking clutches, jewelry and shoes from Shopbop.”
How do you approach Ramadan dressing?
“I get super excited for Ramadan because I love wearing modest dresses, abayas and statement accessories. All year around I’m usually dressed in casual wear, just running errands and working. But during Ramadan, we dress up a lot for family gatherings and it is a joyous time that I really look forward to. In fact, during this time I prepare my outfits one day in advance.”
What are some of the must-have pieces in your Ramadan wardrobe?
“I like to have cool metallic clutches and flats. With modest dresses it’s always nice to have that perfect clutch and shoes to pair it up with. So before Ramadan begins, I make sure to shop and invest in a couple of clutches and comfortable sandals.
Do you have any tips for Ramadan dressing?
“The only tip I would give is comfort over everything. I personally do love dressing up and following trends but when it comes to Ramadan, I prioritize comfort. When you go out for suhoors, and eat after such long hours, the most important thing is to feel comfortable so make sure to select pieces that are modest and trendy, but don’t sacrifice your comfort.”
How would you describe your style?
“I don’t have one particular style, honestly I rock different styles based on my mood. But if I had to choose, I would say my style is feminine with an edge. One day you could spot me wearing a super casual sneaker kind of look and the next day you would see me in a chic dress with heels. However, when it comes to events I am always overdressed because I just love an occasion to dress up for.”
How will you celebrate Eid this year?
“I am really looking forward to Eid. For me, Eid is all about family. It’s the only time mine and my husband’s families get together. And of course I love dressing up for this occasion. I always make sure that during Eid, my husband, son and I are dressed in new outfits. It is a happy time for the family, and spend a lot of quality time with loved ones. I might be going on a staycation after the first few days of Eid, but the first evening will be spent with the entire family.”