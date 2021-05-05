You are here

Kuwait's emir praises frontline health workers in Ramadan address

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah addresses the country on the occasion of the last ten days of the month of Ramadan. (KUNA)
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah addresses the country on the occasion of the last ten days of the month of Ramadan. (KUNA)
  • Sheikh Nawaf called on the country to avoid tensions and discrimination that hinder the progress of development
LONDON: Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said on Wednesday the country would not allow anyone to undermine its security and stability by “publishing malicious calls aimed at harming our national unity.”
Speaking during his annual speech on the last ten days of Ramadan, the emir said cooperation between authorities and institutions was the basis for any successful national action and the best way to achieve development.
“We are all required to stand up to the rumors broadcast on social media platforms and to investigate their accuracy to find out the whole truth,” he added.
Sheikh Nawaf called on the country to avoid tensions and discrimination that hinder the progress of development and said it was committed to the democratic approach.
“Our most important priority at this stage is to take care of this promising generation of our youth by qualifying them with the best modern scientific and academic means,” the emir said.
Sheikh Nawaf also praised the efforts of frontline workers and volunteers in all sectors, as well as citizens and residents, in confronting the COVID-19 pandemic, and called on everyone to adhere to health precautions.

Topics: Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Kuwait Ramadan Ramadan 2021

Appeal against detention of ship in Suez Canal rejected

Appeal against detention of ship in Suez Canal rejected
  • It has been held in a lake between two stretches of the canal since being dislodged on March 29
CAIRO: The Ismailia Economic Court in Egypt has ruled that the container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March could continue to be held in the waterway, rejecting an appeal by its Japanese owner against its detention.

The Ever Given, one of the world’s largest container ships, became jammed across the canal on March 23 and remained stuck for six days, stopping traffic in both directions.

It has been held in a lake between two stretches of the canal since being dislodged on March 29, amid a dispute over a $916 million claim by the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) against Japanese owner Shoei Kisen for compensation over the incident.

The SCA has been conducting investigations into the cause of the ship’s grounding but has yet to announce the results, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The court, which had approved the detention of the ship following the submission of a report by the SCA, upheld that decision on Tuesday, rejecting an appeal made late last month.

The reasoning for the ruling was not immediately clear, but the SCA argued that the plaintiff had not notified all the required parties of its challenge to the ship’s detention within the required time limit.

The court heard the defense of Hazem Barakat, representative of the Japanese owner of the Panamanian ship, who demanded that a copy of the seizure order be provided. He said the captain of the ship has not been notified of the seizure decision.

Barakat demanded a 24-hour period to review and respond to all documents submitted by the SCA and argued that the ship’s seizure is invalid.

The SCA attorney said that an appeal should have been made during the specified dates, but the plaintiff failed to comply with that.

He added that the company’s lawyer should have informed all parties about its demands instead of procrastinating and requesting additional time, even though the company’s shipping agent is present on the ship daily.

The SCA is discussing ways to reach an amicable solution, especially because the ship is intact, loaded with containers and ready to sail, said Osama Rabie, chief of the SCA.

He said that the initial compensation for the accident was estimated at $1 billion and that the amount could change depending on the result of the probe.

He also added that the ship’s black box is being checked to reveal the circumstances of the accident.

The ship’s protection and indemnity insurer, UK Club, said the owners were reviewing their options in light of the decision and had until May 20 to appeal, according to the AP.

UK Club and the Ever Given’s technical manager, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, have expressed disappointment at the ship's detention.

UK Club said last month the appeal was made “on several grounds, including the validity of the arrest obtained in respect of the cargo and the lack of supporting evidence for the SCA’s very significant claim.”

Topics: suez canal Ever Given

Egypt, Turkey hold 'exploratory talks' to mend ties

Egypt, Turkey hold ‘exploratory talks’ to mend ties
  • Both sides are also expected to discuss security coordination regarding the Muslim Brotherhood
CAIRO: Egyptian-Turkish consultations were held on Wednesday in Egypt’s foreign ministry headquarters for the first time since 2013.

The two sides were set to discuss issues in a “new era of normalization” between Egypt and Turkey.

The Egyptian foreign ministry said in a statement before the talks that the two-day “exploratory” consultations will be led by Egyptian Deputy Foreign Minister Hamdi Loza and Turkish Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sedat Onal, adding that the talks will begin on Wednesday and conclude the following day.

The statement added that discussions will focus on the necessary steps that will lead to the normalization of relations between the two regional rivals.

Experts said that discussions between both countries will focus on regional and international issues, most notably the Eastern Mediterranean gas issue, maritime delimitation and the future of Libya.

Both sides are also expected to discuss security coordination regarding the Muslim Brotherhood, after Egypt demanded the extradition of several members who reside in Turkey.

The issue of hostilities and attacks on Egypt by extremist groups from Turkish territory are also likely to be raised by Cairo in the talks, experts have said.

Last February, Turkey announced the resumption of diplomatic contact with Egypt And ordered Egyptian opposition media outlets operating in its territory to “de-escalate attacks” against Egyptian authorities.

Topics: Egypt Turkey

Yemen war peace efforts break down, UN envoy says

Yemen war peace efforts break down, UN envoy says
  • Yemeni president orders intensified military support in Marib to push back Iran-backed Houthis
  • Officials says rebels refused to meet the UN and US envoys for peace talks in Muscat and Riyadh
AL-MUKALLA: Martin Griffiths, UN envoy for Yemen, on Wednesday said that warring factions in Yemen are not close to striking a deal to end the war despite extensive diplomatic efforts. 

“We have been discussing these issues for over a year now and the international community has been supporting us in full force,” he said in a statement. “Unfortunately, we are not where we would like to be in reaching a deal. Meanwhile, the war continues unabated and causes immense suffering to the civilian population.”

The announcement comes as Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi ordered his government to intensify military support to army troops and tribesmen in the province of Marib in an attempt to push back the Iran-backed Houthi rebels. 

Ending a weeklong round of meetings in Riyadh and Muscat, Griffiths said his latest discussions focused on stopping the year-long Houthi assault on Marib, easing restrictions on Hodeidah seaports and opening the Sana’a International Airport. 

“I will keep engaging all involved, concerned actors and stakeholders to offer them opportunities to find common grounds to help advance the peace efforts,” Griffiths said.

Three officials with knowledge of the talks in Muscat and Riyadh told Arab News that the Houthis refused to meet the UN envoy and Tim Lenderking, US special envoy for Yemen, in the Omani capital. 

Instead, the rebels insisted on opening the Sana’a airport to unlimited destinations, including Iran, lifting restrictions on the seaport and the complete cessation of Arab coalition airstrikes before they would consider halting their deadly offensive on the central city of Marib. 

“We do not trust them — they have never adhered to any deal,” a senior government official said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

The official also said the Yemeni government would agree to open flights from the Sana’a airport to India, Egypt, Jordan, and Sudan and would lift restrictions on ships to Hodeidah seaport. 

However, the Yemeni government believes direct flights from Sana’a to Iran, Syria and Lebanon would enable Houthis to funnel weapons and fighters. 

On Monday, Houthi chief mediator Mohammed Abdul Sallam signaled the failure of diplomatic efforts when he rejected “partial” solutions to the Yemen conflict. 

The Houthi official pointed to predicted punitive measures from the UN Security Council on its movement for rejecting peace ideas. “Any new activity from the Security Council will not be achievable except what meets the interest of Yemen,” he wrote on Twitter. 

Meanwhile, the Yemeni president ordered his government to step up military support to government troops battling Houthis in the central province of Marib, Yemen’s prime minister said on Tuesday.

Chairing a meeting with senior government and military officials in Marib, Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed said he received orders from the president to visit Marib, which has been under attack by the Houthis for more than a year. 

“History is being written now in Marib. All of Yemen is following Marib and we came to Marib to be part of this important moment … the state and its capabilities are with you,” the prime minister said.

Saeed stressed that the government would accept a sustainable peace effort that would implement a strong divide between Yemen and Iran. 

“We are not begging for peace that establishes a fragile and racist state on Iran’s model and its militias in the region,” he said.

During the same meeting, Governor of Marib Sultan Al-Arada, who has recently called for rallying forces to push back the Houthis, said the continuing rebel military operations have triggered a “huge” displacement as thousands of people have fled the fighting. 

“Yemenis would never enjoy peace as long as the state’s weapons are in the militia’s hands,” the governor said.

Topics: Yemen War Martin Griffiths Marib

Egypt announces strict 2-week health measures amid COVID-19 spike

  • The measures will begin from Thursday and last for a two-week period
  • Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said during a press conference that all shops, malls, restaurants, cafes and cinemas will close at 9 p.m
CAIRO: Egypt’s government announced on Wednesday several new anti-coronavirus health measures to combat the new surge of infections in the country.

The measures will begin from Thursday and last for a two-week period.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said during a press conference that all shops, malls, restaurants, cafes and cinemas will close at 9 p.m., but that home delivery services will continue to operate as normal.

He added that all gatherings, conferences and celebrations held in social and sports clubs, restaurants and hotels will be banned.

Madbouly also said that the Eid Al-Fitr holiday will start on May 12 and end on May 16.

All gardens, parks and public beaches will be closed, and public buses will not operate during the holiday, he added.

Eid prayers will be held at the same mosques where Friday prayers are held with, precautionary measures already in place, he said, adding that children will be prohibited from entering mosques.

Madbouly said that Egypt has “succeeded in positively controlling the pandemic,” but that weak points in the Egyptian health system still exist due to circumstances around the world.

He added that Egypt “acted quickly to handle the shortage in coronavirus medications during the first wave,” and that all medical supplies and medications are now available.

He said that all hospitals and medical facilities are open, adding that the Fever Hospital has been upgraded and developed. There is an hourly follow-up of the oxygen availability system in Egypt, as per the instructions of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, he said.

Madbouly added: “We took action in Sohag when there was a shortage of ventilators and intensive care beds. We covered the shortage and added extra beds to respond to the needs of the people. We continue to follow up with each governorate to respond to its needs on a daily basis.”

Topics: Middle East Egypt Coronavirus COVID-19

Nile dam 'existential issue' for Egyptians, envoy says

Nile dam ‘existential issue’ for Egyptians, envoy says
  • Ambassador seeks Washington’s mediation support for Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia
  • Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam negotiations between the three countries have failed to reach a binding agreement
CAIRO: Motaz Zahran, Egypt’s ambassador to the US, has sought Washington’s support for the mediation process under the leadership of the African Union president, in order to reach a binding agreement on the rules for filling and operating the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) as soon as possible.

He said it will protect security and stability in the region and safeguard the US strategic interests with the three countries involved: Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia.

Ethiopia started building the dam, which is 1.8 kilometers in length, in 2011. However, Egypt fears the GERD will threaten its supplies of water from the River Nile. Sudan, meanwhile, is concerned about the dam’s safety and water flows through its own dams and water stations.

During a seminar at the American National War College, Zahran said Egypt will not be complacent about its water security, warning that unilateral management of the process of filling and operating the dam could result in the exacerbation of water poverty in Egypt.

He said it could magnify the negative effects of climate change in a manner that cannot be contained, causing massive environmental, social and economic damage.

Zahran also said the issue of Nile water in both Egypt and Sudan is too dangerous to be left to Ethiopia, due to its significant consequences for the people of the region.

Both Cairo and Khartoum stress the need to reach a binding and comprehensive deal that guarantees the rights and interests of the three countries.

Zahran said it was the successive Ethiopian administrations that deliberately pursued policies based on fueling Ethiopian public opinion regarding issues of Nile water and its internal trade. This came in an attempt to contain the internal tensions in Ethiopia, instead of seeking to reach a compromise that secures the common interest of the people of the region.

The ambassador said there was a solution on the negotiating table in Washington last year that would allow generating electricity as efficiently as possible from the dam, as well as guaranteeing Ethiopia’s right to establish future projects under the umbrella of international law. But the Ethiopian side was absent from the meeting to sign the agreement, given its preference for unilateral action without being bound by international law, and without any prior coordination or consultation regarding dam projects.

“This is the systematic policy pursued by Ethiopia with its various neighbors, which has caused Lake Turkana in Kenya to be on the verge of extinction, as declared by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization,” he said. “It also inflicts severe damage on the inhabitants of the Juba and Shabelle rivers in Somalia.”

Zahran stressed that Egypt cannot allow the repetition of such unilateral Ethiopian practices in the Nile Basin as well, and that this is an existential and fateful issue for the Egyptian people.

Negotiations between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia over the GERD have so far failed to reach a binding agreement.

Talks were held in early April in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kinshasa, with representatives from Cairo and Khartoum voicing their fears over the potential negative effects of the dam on the Nile and its dependents downstream.

Topics: Nile Dam Egyptians

