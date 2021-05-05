Kuwait's emir praises frontline health workers in Ramadan address

LONDON: Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said on Wednesday the country would not allow anyone to undermine its security and stability by “publishing malicious calls aimed at harming our national unity.”
Speaking during his annual speech on the last ten days of Ramadan, the emir said cooperation between authorities and institutions was the basis for any successful national action and the best way to achieve development.
“We are all required to stand up to the rumors broadcast on social media platforms and to investigate their accuracy to find out the whole truth,” he added.
Sheikh Nawaf called on the country to avoid tensions and discrimination that hinder the progress of development and said it was committed to the democratic approach.
“Our most important priority at this stage is to take care of this promising generation of our youth by qualifying them with the best modern scientific and academic means,” the emir said.
Sheikh Nawaf also praised the efforts of frontline workers and volunteers in all sectors, as well as citizens and residents, in confronting the COVID-19 pandemic, and called on everyone to adhere to health precautions.
