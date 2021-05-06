You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi property market shows signs of post-virus recovery

Saudi property market shows signs of post-virus recovery

Saudi property market shows signs of post-virus recovery
Cars drive past the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rp3s3

Updated 12 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Saudi property market shows signs of post-virus recovery

Saudi property market shows signs of post-virus recovery
  • Resdiential mortgage growth supports sector
  • Retail stable despite upheaval across industry
Updated 12 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s real estate market has shown the first signs of a post-pandemic recovery, according to a report from broker Knight Frank.
It said that the outlook for the Kingdom’s real estate market was improving, supported by growth in residential mortgages.
Faisal Durrani, head of Middle East Research at Knight Frank, said: “Like other global economies, the pandemic has driven a widespread economic slowdown across the Kingdom. However, improved business confidence during the closing months of 2020, underpinned by economic reforms linked to Vision 2030 and the rapid response to COVID-19, has helped to drive a turnaround in performance in all main segments of the real estate market.”
In the grade A office market, rents experienced fragmented performance in the Kingdom’s three main centers, with rents in Riyadh increasing marginally by 0.5 percent to SR1,465 ($390.67) per square meter during the first quarter, while in Jeddah rents fell 2.8 percent to SR1,008 per square meter.
In Dammam, grade A office rents declined 4.3 percent to just over SR900 per square meter in the first three months of 2021.
The recent decision to exempt real estate transactions from a 15 percent value-added tax (VAT) charge has helped to boost activity in the residential market.
“The overall improvement in business confidence and market sentiment has led to a surge in residential mortgage loans, which rose by 38 percent in the 12 months to the end of February. That has, in turn, materialized in the form of a marked increase in residential transactions across the country, with Riyadh and Jeddah experiencing a 25 percent and 34 percent increase in deal numbers over the last 12 months,” Durrani said.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and retailers moving online, average vacancy rates in malls have remained stable. The market-wide vacancy rate in Riyadh increased by 1 percentage point in Q1 2021 to 16 percent.
Saudi Arabia has the world’s largest hotel construction pipeline, and the country’s supply is expected to increase by 61.1 percent over the next three years, the highest rate among the most 50 populated countries in the world, according to a report by hospitality data firm STR.
Durrani said: “The hospitality market has been somewhat of a bright spot. Despite continued weakness in Riyadh, Jeddah and the Dammam metropolitan area, these areas have experienced strong growth in both average daily room (ADR) rates, as well as revenue per available room.”
The resumption of the Umrah pilgrimage has underpinned performance in Jeddah’s hospitality market, where in the year to March 2021, ADRs grew by 18.7 percent, while occupancy decreased marginally by 2.2 percent.
Over this period, revenue per available room grew by 16.2 percent.

Related

Saudi Real Estate Fund and NCB to provide financing services across the Kingdom
Business & Economy
Saudi Real Estate Fund and NCB to provide financing services across the Kingdom
PIF’s Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company issues $1.07bn sukuk
Business & Economy
PIF’s Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company issues $1.07bn sukuk

Saudi public debt up 5.6% to $240.4bn in Q1 2021

Saudi public debt increased about 5.6 percent during the first quarter of this year nearly amounting to SR901.4 billion ($240.4 billion). (Shutterstock)
Saudi public debt increased about 5.6 percent during the first quarter of this year nearly amounting to SR901.4 billion ($240.4 billion). (Shutterstock)
Updated 06 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi public debt up 5.6% to $240.4bn in Q1 2021

Saudi public debt increased about 5.6 percent during the first quarter of this year nearly amounting to SR901.4 billion ($240.4 billion). (Shutterstock)
  • he debt grew by 24.6 percent compared to the same period in 2020, which amounted to SR723.46 billion
Updated 06 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi public debt increased about 5.6 percent during the first quarter of this year nearly amounting to SR901.4 billion ($240.4 billion), compared to the end of the fourth quarter of last year.

This recorded the fastest growth rate since the second quarter of last year, which was caused by the pandemic repercussions, Al Eqtisadiah reported.

The debt grew by 24.6 percent compared to the same period in 2020, which amounted to SR723.46 billion.

About 57 percent of the debt comes from internal debt nearly amounting to SR513.74 billion, while the external debt amounted to about SR387.63 billion, Al Eqtisadiah reported citing data of the Ministry of Finance.

The volume of debt to GDP increased to 35.6 percent at the end of the first quarter of this year compared to the end of last year at 32.3 percent, based on the GDP at constant prices.  

The rise in the debt comes despite the budget recording its lowest deficit for the first quarter of this year since the third quarter of 2018 at SR7.44 billion, due to the 9 percent decline in oil revenues on an annual basis, despite the growth of non-oil revenues.

Saudi Arabia was able to raise funds to pay its deficit by about SR29.55 billion, which exceeds the actual deficit for the first quarter, as it intends to use the rest of the funding to pay the deficit for the remainder of the year. 

Saudi Arabia is trying to take advantage of the lower interest rates in the debt markets.

The Ministry of Finance previously estimated that this year's public debt reaches SR937 billion, as the Corona crisis increased the target level of public debt.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi public debt issuance up 50% in 2020 to $43.4bn
Business & Economy
Saudi public debt issuance up 50% in 2020 to $43.4bn
Jordan public debt reached 85% of GDP in 2020
Business & Economy
Jordan public debt reached 85% of GDP in 2020

Occupancy rate of Makkah hotels sees over 30% rise in second half of Ramadan

Saudis and expatriates used to spend the last 10 days of the holy month in Makkah for worship, but many of them put the habit on hold since the pandemic started. (Shutterstock)
Saudis and expatriates used to spend the last 10 days of the holy month in Makkah for worship, but many of them put the habit on hold since the pandemic started. (Shutterstock)
Updated 13 min 29 sec ago
Mohammed Al-Kinani & Tariq Al-Thaqafi

Occupancy rate of Makkah hotels sees over 30% rise in second half of Ramadan

Saudis and expatriates used to spend the last 10 days of the holy month in Makkah for worship, but many of them put the habit on hold since the pandemic started. (Shutterstock)
  • Makkah is the main artery of hotels in Saudi Arabia, alone accounting for more than 64 percent of the sector
Updated 13 min 29 sec ago
Mohammed Al-Kinani & Tariq Al-Thaqafi

JEDDAH/MAKKAH: The occupancy rate at the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan varied between 10 and 20 percent, while in the second half it rose to 30-38 percent, Rayan bin Osama Filali, chairman of the Hotel Committee, an affiliate of the Makkah Chamber of Commerce and Industry told Arab News.

Filali explained that for the first time, a relatively mild increase in the prices during the last days of Ramadan was witnessed — an unprecedented occurrence, as prices often increase by 300 percent during the last 10 days of Ramadan, compared with the rest days of the month.

“The size and impact of the pandemic caused the cancellation of offers promoted by hotels in the last 10 days of Ramadan,” Filali noted. The fact that only a small percentage of hotels was able to operate “showed the extent of the damage to the sector due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which disrupted the entire system, causing losses that are likely to cast a shadow for years to come.”

The chairman of the Hotel Committee said that the pandemic had directly disrupted much of the hotel sector’s dynamism, as it is one of the most productive, stimulating and job-creating market sectors.

He also said that only 26 hotels in Makkah’s central region are operating this Ramadan season with average prices dropping by 55 percent.

Makkah is the main artery of hotels in Saudi Arabia, alone accounting for more than 64 percent of the sector, which, according to Filali, needs at least four years to recover from the present crisis.

He also noted that the economic implications on the 1,200 hotels were extreme and that most hotels suspended their activities completely, closing their facilities and sending thousands of workers home.

“These workers are still waiting for hotels to open their doors after the end of the pandemic or the completion of the inoculation campaign of the entire community,” he added.

According to Filali, the hotel sector generates huge financial returns for all the countries of the world, and the holy capital depends mainly on the permanence of an industry that creates thousands of jobs annually.

Filali remarked that the sector was awaiting a major expansionary boom but that the virus threatened the industry despite the efforts of the Saudi leadership to maintain the salaries of its employees for several months with the unemployment insurance program “Saned.”

“The lack of demand on bookings and the high operating volume and cost of food have paralyzed the tourism sector, which has led many hotels to suspend their operations until the pandemic ends,” said Filali.

READ MORE

Hotels surrounding the courtyards of the Grand Mosque in Makkah were on Tuesday authorized to issue Umrah permits to guests during Ramadan as part of an initiative to help revive the holy city’s struggling hospitality sector. Click here for more.

Bassam Khanfar, general manager of the Shaza Makkah Hotel, told Arab News that over 17,000 rooms remained vacant due to the pandemic.

He said that a gradual resumption of operations and purchasing power must be taken into account so that the sector can recover with the least possible losses.

He noted out that the average price of a room in the first 20 days of Ramadan was SR 1,300, increasing to an average of SR 1,900 in the last 10 days of the holy month.

Khanfar’s hotel offered a discount of 50 percent to health practitioners in recognition of their great efforts in fighting the virus — efforts echoed in the performance of the Kingdom as a whole in addressing the pandemic.

Saudis and expatriates used to spend the last 10 days of the holy month in Makkah for worship, but many of them put the habit on hold since the pandemic started.

Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, a Jeddah cafe owner, told Arab News: “Before the pandemic, I was keen to perform Umrah in the last 10 days of every Ramadan, especially on the 27th night, which is when Laylat Al-Qadr (Night of Power) is believed to have occurred.”

He added that the Grand Mosque normally would see hundreds of thousands of worshippers during the last 10 days of Ramadan, in pre-COVID-19 times.

“Unluckily, I can’t perform Umrah this time because I have not yet received the first dose of the vaccine despite my attempts to get vaccinated. But it’s to be expected, as millions are trying to register for the vaccine,” he said.

Al-Ghamdi’s friend, retired army officer Salem bin Saleh, said he was lucky to get the first doses and is planning to perform Umrah in the few coming days.

“Performing Umrah in the last 10 days of Ramadan has been one of my habits for over 30 years,” Saleh told Arab News.

He said that performing Umrah in Ramadan is equal in reward to performing Hajj, as Prophet Muhammad said.

“The feeling you get during and after performing Umrah in Ramadan is indescribable,” Saleh added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Makkah Ramadan Ramadan 2021

Related

Hotels surrounding the courtyards of the Grand Mosque in Makkah were on Tuesday authorized to issue Umrah permits to guests during Ramadan. (SPA/File)
Business & Economy
Makkah hotels get green light to issue Umrah permits during Ramadan
Makkah hotels bounce back with price cuts
Saudi Arabia
Makkah hotels bounce back with price cuts

Saudi AC distributor sees 30.5% increase in Q1 revenue

According to a report by research company Euromonitor, the Saudi AC market is set to grow by 2 percent in the next two years. (Shutterstock)
According to a report by research company Euromonitor, the Saudi AC market is set to grow by 2 percent in the next two years. (Shutterstock)
Updated 06 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi AC distributor sees 30.5% increase in Q1 revenue

According to a report by research company Euromonitor, the Saudi AC market is set to grow by 2 percent in the next two years. (Shutterstock)
  • The quarterly rebound is in contrast to a net loss of SR3.3 million in the same period last year
Updated 06 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Co. (Shaker), a Saudi importer, manufacturer and distributor of air conditioners (ACs) and home appliances, has reported that revenue in the first three months of 2021 grew 30.5 percent year-on-year to SR288.3 million ($76.88 million), resulting in a net profit of SR4.5 million for the quarter.

The quarterly rebound is in contrast to a net loss of SR3.3 million in the same period last year.

Mohammed Ibrahim Abunayyan, CEO of Shaker, said in a press statement: “During the first quarter our team continued to demonstrate flexibility to operate in a challenging environment and deliver strong sales and earnings. At the beginning of the year, we rolled out our 2021-2023 strategy and we are pleased to already see the results of our growth plan.

“We continue to expand our footprint in our core segments – ACs and home appliances – by growing our portfolio and seeking new opportunities in the market. In the first quarter we welcomed Panasonic, a brand with which we have now entered the TV category. Meanwhile, we have pursued opportunities emerging from the government’s commitment to megaprojects across the Kingdom, and this is an area we will continue to place significant emphasis on.”

The company has also embraced new manufacturing techniques, such as robotics and artificial intelligence, at its LG-Shaker manufacturing facility in Riyadh, which has helped to increase production speed and accuracy and reduce sots, he added.

According to a report by research company Euromonitor, the Saudi AC market is set to grow by 2 percent in the next two years, while the home appliances market is expected to grow by 3 percent over the next three years

Growth will also be supported by government energy-efficiency programs including the Saudi Energy Efficiency Center’s high-efficiency AC initiative, and Tarsheed, the government’s National Energy Services Company.

Shaker also sees potential growth due to the launch of megaprojects such as NEOM and the Red Sea Project.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia

Related

Drive launched against excess air conditioning across Saudi Arabia photos
Saudi Arabia
Drive launched against excess air conditioning across Saudi Arabia
Shaker Group launches new generation of dual inverter air conditioners
Corporate News
Shaker Group launches new generation of dual inverter air conditioners

Bahrain’s Investcorp targets larger North American deals

Bahrain’s Investcorp targets larger North American deals
Updated 06 May 2021
Arab News

Bahrain’s Investcorp targets larger North American deals

Bahrain’s Investcorp targets larger North American deals
  • Investcorp is the region's largest private equity and alternative asset manager
  • Investcorp plan to increase assets under management to $50 billion
Updated 06 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Investcorp Holdings BSC is targeting larger private equity deals in North America as it seeks to boost assets under management to $50 billion, Bloomberg reported.

The biggest private equity and alternative asset manager in the Middle East sees buyouts in that region representing one of its best avenues to growth, David Tayeh, head of North America private equity, said in an interview.

The firm is also looking at more co-investments as a way of participating in bigger deals, he said.

“We want to grow our capacity to invest and broaden the top of the funnel of investments that we can look at from a size perspective,” said Tayeh. “At the moment there are deals that we really like that we don’t pursue because they’re outside our size range.”

Investcorp, which counts Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Development Co. as a major investor, outlined a plan to double its assets under management from about $25 billion in 2018 within seven years. It is targeting a combination of acquisitions and boosting its existing private equity, real estate and alternative investments units.

Topics: #bahrain #mubadala #swf

Related

Centre Lane Partners announces strategic partnership with Investcorp
Corporate News
Centre Lane Partners announces strategic partnership with Investcorp
Investcorp sells US real estate assets for $900m
Corporate News
Investcorp sells US real estate assets for $900m

Abu Dhabi National Hotels first quarter profit more than doubles

Abu Dhabi National Hotels first quarter profit more than doubles
Updated 06 May 2021
Arab News

Abu Dhabi National Hotels first quarter profit more than doubles

Abu Dhabi National Hotels first quarter profit more than doubles
Updated 06 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi National Hotels Company reported a more than doubling of net profit year over year in the first quarter as its financing costs fell.
First-quarter net profit was 40.7 million dirhams ($11.1 million), up from 16 million dirhams in the year earlier period, ADNH said in a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.
Revenue fell to 224.7 million dirhams from 344.3 million dirhams, while costs dropped to 201.8 million dirhams from 294.1 million dirhams.
While financing costs fell to 9.5 million dirhams from 19 million dirhams, the big difference from a year ago was the 41.9 million dirhams settlement of a legal claim in Q1 2020 that was not repeated in 2021.
The legal claim related to construction of one of its hotels. The total settlement amount was 200 million dirhams against available accrual of 158 million dirhams, resulting in a loss of 42 million dirhams, ADNH said.
Profit from joint ventures, including ADNH Compass Middle East, was 44.3 million dirhams, up from 39.6 million dirhams a year earlier.
The company, which owns 12 hotels in the UAE, including two Radissons, a Sheraton, a Park Hyatt and a Ritz Carlton, ended the quarter with 89.5 million dirhams less cash or equivalents at 264.9 million dirhams.

Topics: hotels hospitality

Related

Corporate News
ADNH appoints chief operating officer

Latest updates

Over 10 million receive COVID-19 vaccine in Saudi Arabia as 14 new deaths recorded
Over 10 million receive COVID-19 vaccine in Saudi Arabia as 14 new deaths recorded
At a Toronto hospital staff exhausted, angry
At a Toronto hospital staff exhausted, angry
TikTok joins coalition to protect children from online abuse
TikTok reiterated its commitment to minors’ safety on the platform, and emphasized its zero tolerance for any content that perpetuates the abuse, harm, endangerment or exploitation of children. (Reuters/File Photo)
AudioSwim on song to help achieve fair pay for UAE artists
Label services and music distribution company, AudioSwim, is looking to bring the hype to the UAE and help artists jump on the NFT bandwagon. (Supplied)
Saudi public debt up 5.6% to $240.4bn in Q1 2021
Saudi public debt increased about 5.6 percent during the first quarter of this year nearly amounting to SR901.4 billion ($240.4 billion). (Shutterstock)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.