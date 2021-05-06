What We Are Buying Today: Teeb

Teeb is a multidisciplinary design and production brand launched in Saudi Arabia.
The company produces wood items such as vases, bakhoors, incense burners, book stands, and trays handmade in the Kingdom and throughout the Middle East.
Teak, rosewood, and iroko are among the woods used to make the products along with copper, brass, and marble.
Many of Teeb’s designs are inspired by cultural stories, and Arabic calligraphy and poetry. Items include the Domes collection of three oud burners on a tray based on the artistic concept of 16th-century mosques.
The brand produces one collection every year, and each has a special story behind it. Its signature product is concept 101 philosophy, an oud burner. Involving a collaboration of local artists, it is a cylindrical three-dimensional, hand-carved piece with a line of Arabic poetry by Abu El-Dal’ El-Sindy.
For more information visit Instagram @teeb_saudi or the company’s website at https://zid.store/teebsaudi/