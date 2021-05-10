Palestinian protesters and Israeli security forces clash, water cannon deployed

Vin Diesel talks ‘Fast and Furious 9,’ director lauds Mideast fans
Raffi Boghosian
LOS ANGELES: Twenty years after the first film premiered, “Fast and Furious 9” is finally coming out in theaters — and fans of the high-octane franchise can expect the usual high-speed thrills, lead star Vin Diesel told Arab News.
The release of the newest installment of the film series was delayed five times, at first to avoid competing with other films and later due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When we were filming in London in 2019, we had no idea (of) the year that was to come,” Diesel told Arab News. “We had no idea that we would be all isolated from one another. We had no idea how much we missed a movie like this that brings people together, that we can all look up on the screen and see a part of ourselves on the screen as a part of a global family.”
“Fast and Furious 9” sees criminal-turned-hero Dominic Toretto take a break from the fast lane as he cares for his young son. But action speeds back into his life with the return of his long-forgotten brother, a skilled assassin who is out for revenge.
“We’ve grown accustomed to accepting the fact that family and brotherhood is everything for Dom,” Diesel explained. “His mantra is ‘never turn your back on family’ and yet when he becomes a father, he has to take a closer look into his past, to a broken brotherhood.”
Wrestler John Cena joins the cast as the film’s chief antagonist, Jakob Toretto, while Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren will reprise their roles from the 2017 and 2019 films, respectively.
They are joined by franchise mainstays Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang and Tyrese Gibson.
The series is set to end after two more movies, but the producers are planning something that could be exciting for fans in the Middle East.
“All last week, I was working with (director) Justin Lin about ‘Fast 10’ and the Middle East, the return to the Middle East, came up in our discussions,” Diesel hinted.
Lin elaborated, saying: “The Middle East has some of the most loyal and amazing fans so that kind of started us talking about, in this final chapter if we’re looking for to reengage, where do we want to take the story? So, there’s a lot of talk and it was very organic and I’m very excited.”
Pandemic boost for ice cream sales at Saudi Arabia’s SADAFCO
The Jeddah-based dairy producer said the value of ice cream sales jumped 10 percent in the first quarter
Arab News
DUBAI: Ice cream makes everything better as Saudi Dairy and Foodstuff (SADAFCO) first quarter results highlight.
The Jeddah-based dairy producer said the value of ice cream sales jumped 10 percent in the first quarter as the company emerged from a challenging year.
Tomato paste sales also performed well rising 15 percent, with milk sales up 2 percent, it said in a stock exchange filing.
Net profit dipped by 1.6 percent to SR260.9 million ($71 million) compared to a year earlier while revenues edged 2.4 percent higher to SR2.1 billion.
The company’s gross margin was steady at 33 percent and impairment losses fell as it improved its collection process.
SADAFCO said that work on a new ice cream facility is continuing and it aims to commence trial production at the facility by July.
The company has long been a market leader in the UHT (Long Life) Milk sector in the Kingdom — capturing half of that market and almost a third of the total drinking milk consumed.
Dubai Police arrest one of UK’s most-wanted fugitives
Michael Paul Moogan has avoided apprehension by using false identities
Arab News
DUBAI: Dubai Police have arrested one of the UK’s most wanted fugitives after eight years on the run, after Interpol issued a Red Notice.
Michael Paul Moogan, 35, from Liverpool in the UK, had been on the National Crime Agency-UK wanted list for his alleged role in a large-scale international drug trafficking plot to import drugs from Latin America to Europe, state news agency WAM reported.
Moogan had evaded arrest by using false identities after escaping a police raid on a café in the Netherlands, believed to be a front for a drug cartel.
It is claimed that Café de Ketel in Rotterdam, Netherlands was being used for meetings between drug traffickers and cartels and was central to a plot to bring hundreds of kilos of cocaine into the UK every week, WAM reported.
British officials described the café as “a business not open to the public that could only be entered via a security system,” a separate report from British broadcaster the BBC noted.
Moogan will be flown back to the UK where he is due to face trial, the broadcaster added.
UK anti-crime officials have praised the cooperation between Dubai Police and Interpol, which resulted to Moogan’s arrest.
“We are extremely grateful to those partners for their assistance in ensuring Moogan now faces justice and particularly thank the Dubai Police for their efforts to track him down. His extradition from the UAE is being requested,” Nikki Holland, NCA Director of Investigation said.
Dubai Police managed to identify the suspect although he had used a different name and nationality to enter the country and was immediately placed under surveillance prior to his arrest.
Police authorities have earlier worked on the extradition of 52 internationally-wanted people involved in serious crimes such as terrorism, organized crime, money laundering, murder and drugs.