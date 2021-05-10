You are here

UAE's ADNOC Distribution targets Saudi growth as profits jump

UAE’s ADNOC Distribution targets Saudi growth as profits jump
Gross profit still gained more than 19 percent to 1.3 billion dirhams. (Shutterstock)
UAE’s ADNOC Distribution targets Saudi growth as profits jump

UAE’s ADNOC Distribution targets Saudi growth as profits jump
  • The Abu Dhabi-listed company also optimized operational efficiencies during the quarter
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi-based ADNOC Distribution is eyeing expansion in Saudi Arabia after reporting a 57.9 percent year-on-year increase in first quarter net profit to 631 million dirhams ($171.8 million).

Although ongoing mobility restrictions capped fuel sales, gross profit still gained more than 19 percent to 1.3 billion dirhams, it said in a filing.
The Abu Dhabi-listed company also optimized operational efficiencies during the quarter, helping it maintain a strong cash flow of 835 million dirhams.
ADNOC Distribution also banked on opening new service stations across the UAE, as well as doubling down on its Saudi Arabia expansion.
"In addition to its growth in the UAE, the company remains well positioned to harness international growth opportunities, particularly in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the company said.
ADNOC Distribution signed agreements to acquire 35 new stations in the Kingdom earlier this year, and about 15 of these have already been approved by Saudi regulator General Authority for Competition.
“We have progressed our smart growth strategy in the first quarter and have ambitious targets for 2021, including the opening of 70 to 80 new stations across domestic and international markets,” acting CEO Ahmed Al-Shamsi said in a statement.

Topics: UAE fuel Oil energy

Pandemic boost for ice cream sales at Saudi Arabia's SADAFCO

Pandemic boost for ice cream sales at Saudi Arabia’s SADAFCO
Pandemic boost for ice cream sales at Saudi Arabia’s SADAFCO

Pandemic boost for ice cream sales at Saudi Arabia’s SADAFCO
  • The Jeddah-based dairy producer said the value of ice cream sales jumped 10 percent in the first quarter
DUBAI: Ice cream makes everything better as Saudi Dairy and Foodstuff (SADAFCO) first quarter results highlight.
The Jeddah-based dairy producer said the value of ice cream sales jumped 10 percent in the first quarter as the company emerged from a challenging year.
Tomato paste sales also performed well rising 15 percent, with milk sales up 2 percent, it said in a stock exchange filing.
Net profit dipped by 1.6 percent to SR260.9 million ($71 million) compared to a year earlier while revenues edged 2.4 percent higher to SR2.1 billion.
The company’s gross margin was steady at 33 percent and impairment losses fell as it improved its collection process.
SADAFCO said that work on a new ice cream facility is continuing and it aims to commence trial production at the facility by July.
The company has long been a market leader in the UHT (Long Life) Milk sector in the Kingdom — capturing half of that market and almost a third of the total drinking milk consumed.

Topics: Saudi Arabia SADAFCO retail

RAK Ceramics Saudi business booms on anti-dumping move

RAK Ceramics Saudi business booms on anti-dumping move
RAK Ceramics Saudi business booms on anti-dumping move

RAK Ceramics Saudi business booms on anti-dumping move
  • Net profit rose to 60.6 million dirhams compared to 25.7 million dirhams in the year earlier period
DUBAI: RAK Ceramics, one of the world’s largest tile makers, reported a jump in Saudi sales as it benefited from anti-dumping measures on imports from China and India in the Kingdom.
The company’s wider business surpassed pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter, as it recorded its strongest start to a year since 2016.
“Looking ahead for the remainder of 2021, our priority will be to invest in brand equity, grow our business in Saudi Arabia and protect our market share in the UAE and Bangladesh,” said CEO Abdallah Massaad.
Net profit rose to 60.6 million dirhams compared to 25.7 million dirhams in the year earlier period.
Total gross profit margin also reached an all-time high of 35 percent driven by an increase in revenue, an improvement in efficiencies and the optimization of production lines. Total revenues were also at a five-year high, rising almost 22 percent to reach 722.8 million dirhams.
Revenue growth was strongest in Saudi Arabia where sales jumped by 78.5 percent, followed by India with sales growth of 67 percent.
“In Saudi Arabia, the Company’s strategy continues to yield results,” the company said in a statement. “The imposition of anti-dumping duties on tiles from India and China in the Kingdom initially led to an increase in demand for RAK Ceramics’ products. Capitalizing on this demand, the company invested in differentiated tiles and new showrooms, developing significant brand equity in the market,” it said.
In the UAE, despite the impact of COVID-19, workforce was not reduced, and production reached the highest level in five years due to increased demand from Saudi Arabia, it said.

Topics: RAK Ceramics UAE Saudi Arabia

Emaar Malls Q1 profit falls 16% but sees retail on recovery path

Emaar Malls Q1 profit falls 16% but sees retail on recovery path
Emaar Malls Q1 profit falls 16% but sees retail on recovery path

Emaar Malls Q1 profit falls 16% but sees retail on recovery path
  • Profits improved on a quarter-on-quarter basis as net income gained 169 percent from the previous three month period
DUBAI: Dubai operator Emaar Malls said first quarter profit fell 16 percent from a year earlier to 318 million dirhams ($86.6 million).

However the company behind the world's most visited shopping mall highlighted a recovery in the retail sector.
Profits improved on a quarter-on-quarter basis as net income gained 169 percent from the previous three month period.
The retail group said that its e-commerce subsidiary Namshi recorded sales of 258 million dirhams, as it continues to grow in other Gulf markets such Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar
The operator has also focused on expansions and new developments to buffer the blow of the pandemic, Emaar boss Mohamed Alabbar said in a statement.
“We are committed to delivering transformational retail and entertainment experiences that exceed expectations of constantly evolving customer demands,” he said.
The retail and entertainment sector in Dubai has been seeing positive signs of recovery as the emirate embarks on a massive vaccine program which has helped to buoy consumer confidence.
Emaar expanded its Dubai Mall Village in February, bringing in 21 new sports and lifestyle stores with an additional gross leasable area of 79,000 square feet.
It also partnered with Time Out Group to open the region’s first Time Out Market in the emirate’s downtown area.
A new mall – Dubai Hills Mall – is in the works, the Dubai Financial Market filing said. It will have a gross leasable area of 2 million square feet that will feature about 600 shops. It will open in the second half of the year.
Tenant rental performance improved over the period with overall occupancy at 91 percent.

Topics: Emaar Malls Dubai UAE retail

Saudi property liquidity higher ahead of Eid

Saudi property liquidity higher ahead of Eid
Saudi property liquidity higher ahead of Eid

Saudi property liquidity higher ahead of Eid
  • The market primarily benefited from a 15.6 percent weekly increase in the value of the commercial sector deals
RIYADH: The Saudi real estate market recorded a 6.2 percent rise in weekly activity to reach SR4.1 billion ($1 billion) after earlier declines.
The market primarily benefited from a 15.6 percent weekly increase in the value of the commercial sector deals, to just under SR1.2 billion by the end of last week, Al Eqtisadiah reported.
Housing sector deals recorded a 2.8 percent weekly increase to nearly SR2.6 billion.
Agricultural and industrial deals also increased by 2.3 percent to SR344 million.
The number of real estate transactions gained 1.4 percent to 5,600, the newspaper reported.



 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Riyadh to get ten BinDawood superstores over five years

Riyadh to get ten BinDawood superstores over five years
Riyadh to get ten BinDawood superstores over five years

Riyadh to get ten BinDawood superstores over five years
  • The company said it would open the branches over five years from 2022 to 2027
DUBAI: BinDawood Superstores said it would open ten new branches in Riyadh as the retailer expands its footprint in the Kingdom.
The company, a unit of BinDawood Holding, said in a stock exchange statement that it would open the branches over five years from 2022 to 2027.
BinDawood Holding on Monday said first-quarter profit fell by more than half to SR62.1 million ($16.5 million) compared to a year earlier.

Revenues declined by a fifth to SR1.12 billion because of “non-recurring pantry buying” at the start of the pandemic when consumers stocked up on purchases.

That rush was not repeated in the first quarter of this year.

“It has been a tough start to the year as the local Saudi grocery retail market continues to remain subdued.It is heartening to see some green shoots of recovery but overall, we see a return to pre-COVID sales only in the second half of 2021,” said Ahmad AR. BinDawood, CEO of BinDawood Holding.
However the group remains cautiously optimistic as its sales in Makkah and Madinah pick up and are expected to benefit from the gradual return of pilgrims to the Kingdom.
At the same time it has been able to reduce its costs associated with COVID-19, it said.
BinDawood said the company’s store opening program would result in more jobs for Saudis in the supermarket sector.

Topics: Riyadh BinDawood Saudi Arabia Malls

