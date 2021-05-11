You are here

  • Home
  • Manchester City clinch third Premier League title in four seasons

Manchester City clinch third Premier League title in four seasons

Manchester City clinch third Premier League title in four seasons
Manchester City fans celebrate winning the Premier League outside Etihad Stadium at Manchester on Tuesday. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ynun3

Updated 14 sec ago
AP

Manchester City clinch third Premier League title in four seasons

Manchester City clinch third Premier League title in four seasons
  • Ending Liverpool's reign as champions gives Pep Guardiola a third Premier League title in four seasons
  • “This has been a season and a Premier League title like no other — this was the hardest one," Guardiola said
Updated 14 sec ago
AP

MANCHESTER: Manchester City reclaimed the Premier League title with three games to spare after closest challengers Manchester United lost 2-1 to Leicester on Tuesday.
Ending Liverpool’s reign as champions gives Pep Guardiola a third Premier League title in four seasons, adding to the trio of domestic titles he won at both Barcelona and Bayern Munich as coach.
And he could yet complete the season by ending his 10-year wait to win the Champions League again if City can beat Chelsea in the club’s first European Cup final.
Where once United dominated English football, now City are the force with five titles in 10 seasons since first lifting the Premier League trophy in 2012.
It was the influx of Abu Dhabi investment from 2008 that transformed a City side that was playing in the third tier until 1999 and whose only previous English titles were in 1937 and 1968.
It was Caglar Soyuncu’s header that clinched the victory for Leicester that ended United’s faint hopes of catching its neighbor.
City have built up an unassailable 10-point lead in the league and added a second trophy of the season to the League Cup won last month.
In a congested pandemic-impacted season that stretched the resources of teams, City were eight points from the lead in November languishing in 11th place after eight games. But Guardiola turned City’s campaign around.
“This has been a season and a Premier League title like no other — this was the hardest one,” Guardiola said in a statement. “To come through this season — with all the restrictions and difficulties we’ve faced — and show the consistency we have is remarkable. It is relentless. Every single day, they are there, fighting for success, trying always to be better. They have been so, so resilient.”
Unlike last season when Liverpool ended a 30-year title drought, 10,000 fans will be able to see City collect the trophy after the final game of the Premier League season against Everton on May 23 at the Etihad Stadium.
“We have missed the fans so much,” City captain Fernandinho said. “We wanted to do this for them. We will enjoy this moment and we hope the fans do too. Rest assured we will continue to do everything we can to bring the Champions League home this season.”

Topics: Manchester city EPL

Related

Chelsea beat Man City to delay Premier League title party
Sport
Chelsea beat Man City to delay Premier League title party
Man City eye Premier League title in Champions League final curtain raiser
Sport
Man City eye Premier League title in Champions League final curtain raiser

Saudi driver Al-Rajhi back behind the wheel at Andalucia Rally

Saudi driver Al-Rajhi back behind the wheel at Andalucia Rally
Updated 11 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi driver Al-Rajhi back behind the wheel at Andalucia Rally

Saudi driver Al-Rajhi back behind the wheel at Andalucia Rally
  • Fully recovered from a crash last March, Al-Rajhi is back and will be joined by co-driver Dirk von Zitzewitz
  • Their itinerary includes a timed super special race over eight kilometers on Wednesday before the four-stage, off-road odyssey with a total distance of 1,473 km
Updated 11 May 2021
Arab News

The first round of the 2021 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies starts on Wednesday with the Andalucia Rally and Saudi driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi of the Yazeed Racing team has returned from a neck injury he suffered at the Sharqiya Baja Rally last March.

While Al-Rajhi’s medical team has given him the green light to return to racing after a full year of recovery, co-driver Michael Orr, who suffered injuries in the same accident, is not expected back until the Kazakhstan Rally in June.

So Al-Rajhi will get back behind the wheel alongside German navigator Dirk von Zitzewitz for the Andalucia Rally, which runs through Sunday. Their Toyota Hilux is powered by the Belgian Overdrive Team.

The Saudi motorsport star, who is participating in the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies for the eighth year in a row, is grateful for his recovery from a race touched by tragedy.

“Accidents are part of racing and drivers cannot predict them so we are very lucky that we both walked away,” Al-Rajhi said. 

“I wish a speedy recovery for my colleague and navigator, Michael, who cannot participate with me because he has to complete his treatment sessions, but I expect him to return in the next rally.”

At the Andalusia Rally, Al-Rajhi and von Zitzewitz have an itinerary that includes a timed super special race over eight kilometers on Wednesday before the four-stage, off-road odyssey with a total distance of 1,473 km.

“The time I was recovering gave me a short break to recharge all my mental and physical strength for a new season of the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies,” Al-Rajhi said. “I am really excited to take up the challenge behind the wheel again.”

As a pair, Al-Rajhi and von Zitzewitz have achieved some strong results in several cross-country rallies since 2019.

“Dirk is back on board with me and we had a great collaboration the last time we were together,” Al-Rajhi said. “So we are looking forward to winning this rally.”

Al-Rajhi and von Zitzewitz won two stages on home soil at the Dakar Rally in January.

“I am very excited to be back alongside Yazeed on the Toyota Hilux,” von Zitzewitz said. 

“I am looking forward to a very intense and challenging race, as the competition will be strong at the Andalucía Rally. I am happy and looking forward to a great race.”

Topics: 2021 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies Yazeed Al-Rajhi Andalucía Rally

Related

Yazeed Al-Rajhi claims early lead in Hail Nissan Rally
Sport
Yazeed Al-Rajhi claims early lead in Hail Nissan Rally
Yazeed Al-Rajhi claims narrow victory in Saudi Arabia's inaugural Rally Qassim 2019
Sport
Yazeed Al-Rajhi claims narrow victory in Saudi Arabia's inaugural Rally Qassim 2019

Joshua set to fight Fury in Saudi Arabia in August, says promoter Eddie Hearn

The all-British fight between Anthony Joshua (L) and Tyson Fury for the undisputed world heavyweight title will take place in Saudi Arabia, according to promoter Eddie Hearn. (AFP/File Photos)
The all-British fight between Anthony Joshua (L) and Tyson Fury for the undisputed world heavyweight title will take place in Saudi Arabia, according to promoter Eddie Hearn. (AFP/File Photos)
Updated 2 min 15 sec ago
AP

Joshua set to fight Fury in Saudi Arabia in August, says promoter Eddie Hearn

The all-British fight between Anthony Joshua (L) and Tyson Fury for the undisputed world heavyweight title will take place in Saudi Arabia, according to promoter Eddie Hearn. (AFP/File Photos)
  • Hearn, who represents Joshua, said the fight is likely to take place on Aug. 7 or Aug. 14
Updated 2 min 15 sec ago
AP

LONDON: The all-British fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury for the undisputed world heavyweight title will take place in Saudi Arabia, promoter Eddie Hearn said on Tuesday.

Hearn, who represents Joshua, said the fight is likely to take place on Aug. 7 or Aug. 14. He said Aug. 14 is his preferred date because the Olympic Games in Tokyo will have finished, making the Joshua-Fury fight a bigger “global spectacle.”

Saudi Arabia staged Joshua's rematch against Andy Ruiz, when the Briton regained his WBA, IBF and WBO titles in December 2019, putting him on a collision course with Fury, who became the WBC champion shortly afterwards.

“August 7, August 14,” Hearn said on Sky Sports when asked about a date for Joshua-Fury. “It's a very bad secret that the fight is happening in Saudi Arabia. I don't mind giving that information, Bob Arum's already done it.

“It's the same people we did the deal with for Andy Ruiz, that event was spectacular. As partners, they were fantastic as well, so we're very comfortable.

“We're very comfortable. Anthony's comfortable, he knows those people. They delivered on every one of their promises last time -- we're ready to go.”

Hearn has yet to respond to AP requests to confirm the details of the fight.

READ MORE

On a rainy night in Diriyah in 2019, Anthony Joshua regained his world heavyweight titles after a unanimous points decision from the judges over Andy Ruiz Jr in an epic night of boxing in Saudi Arabia. Read how it happened here.

Joshua’s only fight since his bout in the Kingdom saw him retain his titles by knocking out Kubrat Pulev in December.

Fury hasn’t fought since beating Deontay Wilder in February last year to capture the WBC title.

Fury and Joshua have called each other out over Twitter over the last 24 hours, both urging the other to finalize terms for the fight.

Hearn said the “deal is done” but there was frustration on both sides that the fight had not been officially announced.

“From our perspective and AJ’s perspective, we’re ready to go,” he said. “From Tyson Fury’s perspective, they’ve got a couple of lawyers across it from their point.

“We have to nail this,” Hearn added, “and I’m not going to stop until I nail it, and everyone has just got to move forward collectively. We’re ready to go from our side. We’re not far away from their side and it is inevitable.”

Topics: boxing Anthony Joshua Tyson Fury Saudi Arabia

Related

Fury awaits as Joshua KOs Pulev to retain heavyweight belts
Sport
Fury awaits as Joshua KOs Pulev to retain heavyweight belts
Tyson Fury’s promoter says Saudi Arabia could host ‘Battle of the Brits’ Anthony Joshua heavyweight clash
Sport
Tyson Fury’s promoter says Saudi Arabia could host ‘Battle of the Brits’ Anthony Joshua heavyweight clash

Finland FA partners with Nike to donate hijabs to all female footballers in the country

Jerseys, shorts and socks are often given to players by their clubs, but not hijabs, and this can deter some players from taking part, the Finnish FA said. (Supplied/Finland FA/palloliitto.fi)
Jerseys, shorts and socks are often given to players by their clubs, but not hijabs, and this can deter some players from taking part, the Finnish FA said. (Supplied/Finland FA/palloliitto.fi)
Updated 11 May 2021
Arab News

Finland FA partners with Nike to donate hijabs to all female footballers in the country

Jerseys, shorts and socks are often given to players by their clubs, but not hijabs, and this can deter some players from taking part, the Finnish FA said. (Supplied/Finland FA/palloliitto.fi)
  • The move marks 50 years of organized women’s football in Finland
Updated 11 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The Football Association (FA) of Finland has pledged to give sports hijabs to every female footballer in the country who wishes to wear one while playing.

Heidi Pihlaja, head of football development at the association, said the initiative is intended to promote more equality in the sport and marks 50 years of organized women’s football in Finland.

The move comes in cooperation with the country’s top female league, the Subway National League, and sportswear giant Nike, which will give its Nike Pro sports hijabs to girls and women who require one as part of their kit.

Jerseys, shorts and socks are often given to players by their clubs, but not hijabs, and this can deter some players from taking part, a Finnish FA statement said.

“We are constantly working to ensure that sports belongs to everyone, regardless of the player’s starting point,” Pihlaja said. “Finland is becoming increasingly diverse, and we want to take better account of different needs when girls become part of the football family. The game is open to everyone. 

“We hope that we, in leading by example, encourage other sports and football associations to join us in promoting equality and equity in sports,” she added.

Sara Salmani, one of Finland’s most experienced diversity and inclusion specialists, also said the move was key to combatting discrimination, in particular Islamophobia, and taking a stand on a set of values the Finnish FA wished to promote.

“Over the past month, the use of the hijab and its ban have made headlines around the world, showing that Islamophobia is still prevalent in the world today,” she said. “It is great that Finland is leading the way, showing that diversity belongs not only in sports but also in everyday life. 

“The donation of sports hijabs is a testament to the fact that the National League really stands behind its values and continues its active work against racism,” Salmani added.

“We share the same values with the National League, and we could not be prouder of the way they are taking sports toward the future. Sports has the power to make the world a better place, and our vision is to make sports a part of everyday life,” Nike’s David Nordbeck said.

Topics: football soccer Finland Women's Sport Women's Football hijab Islam

Related

Hijab-wearing makeup artist Salma Rahman stars in new Adidas campaign 
Lifestyle
Hijab-wearing makeup artist Salma Rahman stars in new Adidas campaign 
New Zealand police introduce hijab for female Muslim officers
World
New Zealand police introduce hijab for female Muslim officers
Modbeautykeeper was founded by Dubai-based Nandi Barker to prevent the transfer of makeup onto the hijab. Supplied
Lifestyle
New beauty tool for hijab-wearing women solves overlooked problem

Dubai teen-led tennis initiative raises awareness for autism 

Dubai teen-led tennis initiative raises awareness for autism 
Updated 11 May 2021
Arab News

Dubai teen-led tennis initiative raises awareness for autism 

Dubai teen-led tennis initiative raises awareness for autism 
  • Two-week tournament saw a 32-draw men’s competition and a unisex under-14’s doubles contest
  • The initiative, called ACE FOR GOOD, was set up by high school student Hussein Nada
Updated 11 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: A tennis initiative set up by a Dubai teen has garnered support for Autism Awareness Month.

The initiative, called ACE FOR GOOD, was set up by high school student Hussein Nada in order to bring together tennis lovers to play in support of a good cause.

The initiative comprised of a tournament organized by Rackets Academy and 17-year-old Hussein.

“I decided to create ACE FOR GOOD’which will allow tennis players to give back to the community through supporting a charitable cause,” she told Arab News. “ACE FOR GOOD’s 2021 Dubai tournament perfectly (suited) Autism Awareness Month, (as did) the willingness of the tennis community to support and … make a difference.”

The two-week tournament saw a 32-draw men’s competition and a unisex under-14’s doubles contest.

It was backed by several sponsors including Brand for Less (BFL) Group, Daoud Group, Loca restaurants, Head, Marina Pharmacy Group and the Flower Co.

“BFL Group is so proud of this sponsorship, as we always strive to work for philanthropic causes, since this reflects our values. Nevertheless, sports and fitness-related activities always get our support as we believe in their key role in maintaining our mental health and wellbeing,” Yasser Beydoun, co-founder and managing partner of BFL Group, said.

“We salute Hussein for his initiative and efforts, which made us so excited to take this sponsorship opportunity and support him in achieving this great cause. He showed us that age is never a barrier for doing good; we can all do something good for the community as long as we believe in the cause and in our abilities,” Beydoun added.

As a result of the positive feedback received from players, sponsors, and the tennis community, ACE FOR GOOD is now set to become an annual event in Dubai, with plans also in the works to take it abroad, with a tournament set to take place in Egypt in August.

Topics: #10yearchallenge autism

Related

Special Khair for All — Saudi charity celebrates another successful Ramadan
Saudi Arabia
Khair for All — Saudi charity celebrates another successful Ramadan
Britain has failed women trafficked to Syria: Charity
World
Britain has failed women trafficked to Syria: Charity

Al-Hilal’s new signing Marega has big shoes to fill to replace club legend Gomis

Al-Hilal’s new signing Marega has big shoes to fill to replace club legend Gomis
Updated 10 May 2021
John Duerden

Al-Hilal’s new signing Marega has big shoes to fill to replace club legend Gomis

Al-Hilal’s new signing Marega has big shoes to fill to replace club legend Gomis
  • The Malian striker will join up with the Riyadh club at the start of next season
Updated 10 May 2021
John Duerden

LONDON: Al-Hilal may go through coaches at a rapid rate but when it comes to recruiting strikers, the Saudi Arabian giants have a far-sighted policy in place. No sooner had Bafetimbi Gomis become the fastest foreign player to score 100 goals for the club, it was announced that a new striker and a potential replacement was on his way to Riyadh. 

Moussa Marega was last seen scoring in the Portuguese league on April 22 to keep FC Porto’s title hopes alive and, from next season, the 30 year old will be an Al-Hilal player. As the French-born Mali international is out of contract at the end of the Primera Liga season and available on a free transfer, it marks a good bit of business from Al-Hilal, who will pay a reported 5 million euros ($6 million) a year over a three-year contract.

“In 1991, I was born in the French city of Les Ulis and in the same year, Al-Hilal won their first continental title,” Marega said as he was unveiled by the three-time Asian champions.

“These two stories continue to excite and they crossed again in 2020 when Al-Hilal won a hat-trick (of trophies) in Saudi Arabia and I did the same in Portugal,” he added, referring to his part in Porto’s triumph in the Portuguese League, Cup and Super Cup. “And now in 2021, my next destination is Saudi Arabia.”

Marega scored 52 league goals in his four seasons with Porto, and a further 10 in domestic cups. He also managed six goals in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League as he became the joint-third highest scorer that year alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Aguero.

He was welcomed to Riyadh by Gomis, who wrote on Twitter: “Welcome to (the) Al-Hilal family my brother.”

Marega’s arrival is likely to herald the end of Gomis’ time in Riyadh. The French forward has been one of the most successful foreign imports in the history of Saudi Arabian football. His 100th goal on Friday, one of two he scored in the 5-1 win against second placed Al-Shabab, that sent the defending champions three points clear with four games to play, came in only his 126th appearance for the club. Sixty-eight of those goals came in the league, eight in the King’s Cup, 17 in Asia — he was top scorer as Al-Hilal won the tournament in 2019 — five in the Arab Championship and two in the Club World Cup.

Gomis turns 36 in August and the arrival of Marega means speculation the former Lyon and Swansea star will return to Europe will intensify. When he does leave, the striker has said that he wishes to do so as a hero of Al-Hilal, though he refuses to comment specifically on a date.

“One day I will definitely leave but I want to leave when we have won the title,” Gomis said. “I have won many titles and had many historical achievements.”

Gomis helped Al-Hilal to the Saudi title last year and the AFC Champions League the year before and wants more prizes before he departs.

“This will be the best end for me. I would like history to remember that I was one of the leading goalscorers at Al-Hilal.

“It is my duty to give everything to the team and the fans, I know they love me personally so I feel a great responsibility towards them. That is why against Al-Shabab, I tried to do everything I could, both in attack and defence, for the team and especially for those fans,” he added.

The two goals Gomis netted against Al-Shabab were not just typical strikes from the star — and not only meant Al-Hilal are in touching distance of a successive title — but also meant Gomis now has 20 for the season, four more than Abha’s Carlos Strandberg, and is top of the goalscoring charts.

“The game against Al-Shabab is not the most important this season, it is all about the title and success for Al-Hilal but it is true that winning here brings us closer to the title,” he said. “It is something very special and I am delighted to achieve it, but the most important thing is that the team wins.” 

Regardless of how long he has left with Al-Hilal, it is certain that Gomis will get his wish and leave a hero, and if it is in the coming weeks, it is increasingly likely that he will leave as a champion.

Topics: football sport Saudi Arabia Al-Hilal

Related

New regulations are set to raise the standard fo Saudi women's football at all levels. (Supplied/SPL)
Sport
Saudi Professional League aligns women’s football with AFC criteria
Qatar moves from football to farming in post-pandemic food security push
Business & Economy
Qatar moves from football to farming in post-pandemic food security push

Latest updates

Manchester City clinch third Premier League title in four seasons
Manchester City clinch third Premier League title in four seasons
Saudi, Turkish foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Makkah. (SPA)
Gaza block collapses after Israeli strike, rockets hit Tel Aviv
Israeli firefighter extinguishes a burning vehicle on Tuesday after Hamas launched rockets from Gaza Strip to Ashkelon, at southern Israel. (AFP)
IAEA report says samples from Iran's Natanz plant showed 63% uranium enrichment level
IAEA report says samples from Iran's Natanz plant showed 63% uranium enrichment level
Iranian president slams new election criteria
Iranian president slams new election criteria

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.