You are here

  • Home
  • UK court clears Iranian asylum seeker of smuggling

UK court clears Iranian asylum seeker of smuggling

UK court clears Iranian asylum seeker of smuggling
Fouad Kakaei was jailed on smuggling charges for helping to direct a vessel carrying migrants across the English Channel. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/brjkd

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

UK court clears Iranian asylum seeker of smuggling

UK court clears Iranian asylum seeker of smuggling
  • Fouad Kakaei spent 17 months in prison after crossing to Britain from France
  • Lawyer: His case could lead to other migrants currently in jail on smuggling charges being freed
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: An Iranian asylum seeker jailed on smuggling charges for helping to direct a vessel carrying migrants across the English Channel has been cleared of all charges at a retrial after spending 17 months in jail.

Fouad Kakaei, 31, was rescued by British border enforcement officials in July 2019 while crossing to the UK from France in a crowded dinghy with several others.

He was then deported to Denmark before making his way back to the French coast and making a second crossing attempt in December that year.

He was sentenced to two years and two months in jail in January 2021 after admitting to British authorities that he had actively commandeered the vessel because he “didn’t want to die at sea.” The court of appeal overturned his verdict in March.

Kakaei’s lawyers argued at his retrial this week that it was wrong to have found him guilty of breaking immigration laws because he was hoping to claim asylum via being rescued at sea.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has been challenged by charities over its decision to prosecute migrants guiding vessels from France to England, with campaigners arguing that the legal action could be linked to political pressure.

In March, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his administration would “ruthlessly stiffen the sentences for anybody who is involved in this kind of people smuggling and trafficking human beings across the Channel.”

Kakaei’s lawyer Aneurin Brewer of Red Lion Chambers told The Guardian that his case could lead to other migrants currently in jail on smuggling charges being freed.

“The critical point is that the individuals on the boat were intending to be rescued at sea and were not planning to disembark and enter illegally. That means there was no breach of immigration law,” Brewer said.

“This verdict throws into serious doubt the viability of future prosecutions. A large number of cases had been paused while this specific case was resolved, and it is difficult to see now how they can go ahead. It also raises very serious questions over the convictions that have been secured to date, including migrants who are serving significant prison sentences. There are individuals who pleaded guilty but who will now be potentially able to go to the court of appeal,” he added.

“Our case here was unusual in that he had crossed the Channel twice and the first time, for specific reasons, he had not claimed asylum and was sent to Denmark where he attempted again to reach the UK. Despite this he has still been found not guilty. So there will be other cases stronger than his.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We are deeply disappointed by today’s verdict and are considering next steps in conjunction with the Crown Prosecution Service. The government is it determined to crack down on the criminals who facilitate illegal entry into the UK and put lives at risk.”

A CPS spokesperson said: “We have been working with law enforcement agencies to develop updated immigration legal guidance, setting out our approach to small boats and other illegal entry cases, which will be published shortly.”

Topics: UK

Related

Four dead after migrant vessel capsizes in Channel
World
Four dead after migrant vessel capsizes in Channel
Kurdish-Iranian family who drowned in English Channel crossing named
World
Kurdish-Iranian family who drowned in English Channel crossing named

Taiwan raises alert level after coronavirus cases surge

Taiwan raises alert level after coronavirus cases surge
Updated 15 May 2021
AFP

Taiwan raises alert level after coronavirus cases surge

Taiwan raises alert level after coronavirus cases surge
  • Authorities raised the alert level for Taipei and New Taipei City after 180 new domestic coronavirus infections were confirmed
Updated 15 May 2021
AFP

TAIWAN: Taiwan ordered stricter social distancing measures for its capital and surrounding areas on Saturday after a sudden spike in coronavirus cases in a place that has so far weathered the pandemic comparatively unscathed.
Authorities raised the alert level for Taipei and New Taipei City after 180 new domestic coronavirus infections were confirmed, up from 29 cases the previous day.
The new restrictions mean no more than five people can gather indoors and 10 outdoors – but authorities stopped short of ordering a total lockdown.
Schools, government offices, workplaces and most businesses can stay open as long as social distancing measures can be maintained and masks are worn at all times.
“We will closely monitor in the next few days the development of the epidemic and adjust (closures) accordingly,” health minister Chen Shih-chung said.
Taiwan has been hailed as a global leader in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, with just 1,500 cases, 12 deaths and minimal social distancing needed once its initial outbreak was quelled.
As a result, the island was one of the few industrialized economies to grow last year.
The latest measures come a day after authorities ordered an indefinite closure of entertainment venues in the wake of the widening outbreak.
The order covers bars, dance clubs, karaoke lounges, nightclubs, saunas and Internet cafes as well as hostess clubs and teahouses.
Municipal facilities including libraries and sports centers will also be closed.
A similar cluster centered on a hospital led to the suspension of large-scale Lantern Festival events during the Lunar New Year in February.
That outbreak was quickly brought under control.
But the current cluster appears to be larger and more widespread.
Taiwan has ordered millions of vaccine doses from Moderna and AstraZeneca.
Only a small number of the latter have arrived and until this week public take-up of the vaccine scheme had been very low.

Topics: Taiwan Coronavirus

Related

Taiwan reports first locally transmitted coronavirus case since April 12
World
Taiwan reports first locally transmitted coronavirus case since April 12
Taiwan quarantines 5,000 after hospital coronavirus cluster
World
Taiwan quarantines 5,000 after hospital coronavirus cluster

India reports drop in coronavirus cases in Delhi, Mumbai

India reports drop in coronavirus cases in Delhi, Mumbai
Updated 15 May 2021
AP

India reports drop in coronavirus cases in Delhi, Mumbai

India reports drop in coronavirus cases in Delhi, Mumbai
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi warns people to take extra precautions as the virus is spreading fast in rural areas
Updated 15 May 2021
AP

NEW DELHI: India’s two biggest cities have reported a drop in daily infections but the government is warning that the devastating surge is spreading in rural areas, where nearly two-thirds of India’s 1.4 billion people live.
India reported 326,098 new confirmed cases and 3,890 deaths in the past 24 hours, though experts say both figures are an undercount. The Health Ministry had reported 343,144 cases on Friday and 362,727 on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday warned people to take extra precautions as the virus was spreading fast in rural areas. He said the government was mobilizing all resources, including the military.
News reports say hapless villagers have been rushing the sick to nearby towns and cities for treatment because health care facilities are limited in the countryside.
India’s capital has reported less than 10,000 new cases in a day for the first time in over a month. It recorded 8,506 cases in the past 24 hours.
After a peak of 11,000 daily infections, Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital, has been reporting less than 2,000.

Topics: India Coronavirus

Related

Special India buys 300,000 doses of Remdesivir from Egypt
World
India buys 300,000 doses of Remdesivir from Egypt
Special New Delhi’s Sikh community opens oxygen station for COVID-19 patients photos
World
New Delhi’s Sikh community opens oxygen station for COVID-19 patients

Coronavirus pandemic to be ‘far more deadly’ this year, WHO warns

Coronavirus pandemic to be ‘far more deadly’ this year, WHO warns
Updated 15 May 2021
AFP

Coronavirus pandemic to be ‘far more deadly’ this year, WHO warns

Coronavirus pandemic to be ‘far more deadly’ this year, WHO warns
  • India starts deploying Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine amid upsurge in coronavirus cases
  • Confusion reigns in US as the vaccinated are allowed to take off their face masks
Updated 15 May 2021
AFP

GENEVA, Switzerland: The World Health Organization issued a grim warning on Friday that the second year of Covid-19 was set to be “far more deadly,” as Japan extended a state of emergency amid growing calls for the Olympics to be scrapped.
“We’re on track for the second year of this pandemic to be far more deadly than the first,” said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
The mood also darkened in Japan where the coronavirus state of emergency took in another three regions just 10 weeks before the Olympics, while campaigners submitted a petition with more than 350,000 signatures calling for the Games to be canceled.
With Tokyo and other areas already under emergency orders until the end of May, Hiroshima, Okayama and northern Hokkaido, which will host the Olympic marathon, will now join them.
Japanese public opinion is firmly opposed to holding the Games this summer.
Swiss tennis great Roger Federer said Friday that “what the athletes need is a decision: is it happening or isn’t it?“
“I would love to play in the Olympics... But if that doesn’t happen due to the situation, I would be the first to understand,” he added.
The pandemic has killed at least 3,346,813 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in late 2019, according to an AFP tally of official data.

Sputnik V vaccines
India, meanwhile, started deploying Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the first foreign-made shot to be used in the country that has been reeling from an explosion in cases and deaths.
The first token batch of Sputnik vaccines — reportedly 150,000 doses — arrived on May 1 and a second delivery is expected in the next few days.
A number of leading India-based drugmakers have agreements for local production of Sputnik V with the aim to produce over 850 million doses of the jab per year.
India has been adding roughly as many new Covid cases daily as the rest of the world put together.
More than 260,000 Indians have died, according to official figures.
In Europe, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that the arrival of the B1.617.2 variant, one of those believed to be driving the Indian surge, could delay reopening of society and the economy.
“This new variant could pose a serious disruption to our progress,” Johnson said.
Britain’s health ministry has tracked the variant in northwest England and in London.
Germany has already added the UK back onto its list of “risk areas” requiring extra checks — but not necessarily quarantine — for incoming travelers.
Elsewhere around the continent, tourist hotspots are opening up.
Greece kickstarted its tourism season on Friday, hoping to reverse last year’s miserable summer.
“I hope to forget this damn Covid,” said Jil Wirries, a 28-year old student from Hanover, Germany, collecting luggage on the island of Crete.
“Everything is terrible in Germany... people are depressed... I’m so happy to be here.”
France and Spain launched tourism campaigns this week too.

Confusion over masks
But in the United States many were confused a day after the top health agency lifted all mask-wearing requirements for fully vaccinated people.
The move has raised questions about how to implement it — the foremost being, how do you tell if a person is fully vaccinated?
It has led to a patchwork of regulations around the country. Some states never had mask mandates in the first place. Others lifted them well before the new advice. Some were reviewing the idea, but others such as Maryland and Virginia rushed to implement it.
Major companies are also weighing their options. Retail giant Walmart was among those who said Friday it would lift its mask mandate for fully vaccinated staff and customers.
But United Food and Commercial Workers, a union which represents 1.3 million people, came out unequivocally against.
“Essential workers are still forced to play mask police for shoppers who are unvaccinated and refuse to follow local COVID safety measures. Are they now supposed to become the vaccination police?” it said.
“My initial reaction was supportive, but the more I think about it, I wish they had said, ‘Let’s do this on July 1. If you aren’t vaccinated yet, this is your chance to go do it,’” said airborne disease specialist Linsey Marr.
The WHO also said Friday that even the vaccinated should keep wearing masks in areas where the virus is spreading.
“Vaccination alone is not a guarantee against infection or against being able to transmit that infection to others,” WHO’s chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said.
More than 580,000 people have died in the US of Covid-19. But almost 60 percent of US adults have now received one or more doses, while cases are falling fast, and children are also now being vaccinated.
The WHO, however, urged wealthy countries to stop vaccinating children and instead donate doses to poorer nations.
“I understand why some countries want to vaccinate their children and adolescents, but right now I urge them to reconsider and to instead donate vaccines to Covax,” said WHO chief Tedros, referring to the global vaccine-sharing scheme.
In sports, the Turkish Grand Prix, which was only drafted onto the Formula One calendar as a replacement for the canceled Canada GP two weeks ago, was itself axed on Friday.
Formula One chiefs announced they will instead return to the sport’s safe haven of Austria.

Topics: World Health Organization (WHO) Coronavirus COVID-19 Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Related

India’s coronavirus surge pressures Narendra Modi to impose strict lockdown
World
India’s coronavirus surge pressures Narendra Modi to impose strict lockdown
England’s coronavirus death rates twice as high in Muslims as in Christians: Report 
World
England’s coronavirus death rates twice as high in Muslims as in Christians: Report 

2 tornadoes kill at least and injure over 200 in China

2 tornadoes kill at least and injure over 200 in China
Updated 15 May 2021
AP

2 tornadoes kill at least and injure over 200 in China

2 tornadoes kill at least and injure over 200 in China
  • One hit Wuhan, the city where COVID-19 was first detected in late 2019
  • Another toppled factory buildings and damaged electricity facilities in Shengze
Updated 15 May 2021
AP

BEIJING: Two tornadoes killed at least seven people in central and eastern China and left more than 200 others injured, officials and state media reported Saturday.
The Wuhan government said that six people had died and 218 were injured in the inland Chinese city. The tornado hit about 8:40 p.m. with winds of 86 kilometers (53 miles) per hour, toppling construction site sheds and snapping several trees, the official Xinhua News Agency reported, citing the Caidian district government.
Wuhan is the city where COVID-19 was first detected in late 2019.
About 90 minutes earlier, another tornado struck the town of Shengze about 400 kilometers (250 miles) east in Jiangsu province, Xinhua reported. The Suzhou city government, which oversees the town, said that one person was killed and 21 injured, two seriously.
Xinhua said the tornado toppled factory buildings and damaged electricity facilities in Shengze, which is near the city of Shanghai on China’s east coast.

 

 

 

Topics: Tornadoes Wuhan

Related

Tornadoes kill at least 25 in Tennessee on Super Tuesday, crews search for missing
World
Tornadoes kill at least 25 in Tennessee on Super Tuesday, crews search for missing
After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States
World
After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States

China lands on Mars in latest advance for its space program

China lands on Mars in latest advance for its space program
Updated 15 May 2021
AP

China lands on Mars in latest advance for its space program

China lands on Mars in latest advance for its space program
  • China’s first Mars landing follows its launch last month of the main section of what will be a permanent space station
Updated 15 May 2021
AP

BEIJING: China has landed a spacecraft on Mars for the first time in the latest advance for its space program.
The official Xinhua News Agency said Saturday that the lander had touched down, citing the China National Space Administration.
Plans call for a rover to stay in the lander for a few days of diagnostic tests before rolling down a ramp to explore an icy area of Mars known as Utopia Planitia. It will join an American one that arrived at the red planet in February.
China’s first Mars landing follows its launch last month of the main section of what will be a permanent space station and a mission that brought back rocks from the moon late last year.
“China has left a footprint on Mars for the first time, an important step for our country’s space exploration,” Xinhua said in announcing the landing on one of its social media accounts.
The US has had nine successful landings on Mars since 1976. The Soviet Union landed on the planet in 1971, but the mission failed after the craft stopped transmitting information soon after touchdown.
A rover and a tiny helicopter from the American landing in February are currently exploring Mars. NASA expects the rover to collect its first sample in July for return to Earth in a decade.

Topics: China National Space Administration Mars Utopia Planitia

Related

NASA’s Mars helicopter takes flight, 1st for another planet
Offbeat
NASA’s Mars helicopter takes flight, 1st for another planet
After a seven-month journey, NASA's Perseverance rover touched down on Mars on February 18, 2021. (AFP/NASA/JPL/Illustration)
World
NASA confirms Perseverance rover has landed on Mars

Latest updates

UK court clears Iranian asylum seeker of smuggling
UK court clears Iranian asylum seeker of smuggling
Israeli airstrike on Gaza home kills 10, mostly children
Israeli airstrike on Gaza home kills 10, mostly children
Dubai issues new LPG trading rules
Dubai issues new LPG trading rules
Mohamed Hadid, Oscar-nominated Farah Nabulsi join hands for video on Jerusalem
Mohamed Hadid took part in the video. Here, he poses with daugher Gigi Hadid. (File/ AFP)
British star Sophie Turner shows support for refugees, women in conflict
Actress Sophie Turner took to Instagram to show support for Women for Women International. (File/ AFP)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.