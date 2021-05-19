You are here

PM Netanyahu says Israel is destroying capabilities of extremists in Gaza, seeks to avoid civilian casualties

PM Netanyahu says Israel is destroying capabilities of extremists in Gaza, seeks to avoid civilian casualties
Israeli PM Netanyahu saaid Hamas using civilians as human shields. (File/AFP)
PM Netanyahu says Israel is destroying capabilities of extremists in Gaza, seeks to avoid civilian casualties

PM Netanyahu says Israel is destroying capabilities of extremists in Gaza, seeks to avoid civilian casualties
  • Netanyahu said over 4,000 rockets were fired by Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza
  • The Prime Minister said Hamas had created an extensive network of tunnels in Gaza Strip
DUBAI: Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was destroying the capabilities of extremist groups in Gaza, Al-Arabiya TV reported on Wednesday.
“Over 4,000 rockets were fired by Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza,” he said.
He added that Hamas rockets targeted civilian areas in Tel Aviv, and Israel wanted to deter Hamas and seeked to avoid civilian casualties, he said.
The Prime Minister said Hamas had created an extensive network of tunnels in Gaza Strip. “Hamas stores weapons inside a network of tunnels in Gaza,” Netanyahu said.
The extremist group is also using civilians as human shields, he added.
Meanwhile, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said no country in the world accepted to live in such danger. He also said Hamas targeted their forces while securing the entry of humanitarian aid.
The Israeli military said some 50 rockets were fired overnight from Gaza, with sirens sounding in the coastal city of Ashdod, south of Tel Aviv, and in communities closer to the Gaza border. There were no reports of damage or injuries.
Gaza medical officials say 217 Palestinians have been killed, including 63 children, and more than 1,400 wounded since the fighting began on May 10. Israeli authorities say 12 people have been killed in Israel, including two children.

Topics: East Jerusalem violence Israel-Palestine

Jordanian forces thwart smuggling attempt near border with Syria

Jordanian forces thwart smuggling attempt near border with Syria
Updated 19 May 2021
Arab News

Jordanian forces thwart smuggling attempt near border with Syria

Jordanian forces thwart smuggling attempt near border with Syria
Updated 19 May 2021
Arab News

CAIRO: Jordanian armed forces said Wednesday they had thwarted an attempt to smuggle weapons and a large hoard of drugs near its border with Syria. 

Jordanian forces said they stopped 11 people who were trying to enter Jordan from Syria in an infiltration attempt described as “the largest in months,” an official source said according to Ammon news agency.
 
The source said three people were killed during an engagement, while two others were injured and arrested. The remaining six people retreated into Syria. 

The source said that after searching the area, a number of weapons were seized, as well as 1,307,665 Captagon pills and 2,100 Larica pills.

Topics: Jordan drug smuggling Syria border

Lebanese foreign affairs minister Charbel Wehbe resigns after Daesh comments

Lebanese foreign affairs minister Charbel Wehbe resigns after Daesh comments
Updated 19 May 2021
Reuters

Lebanese foreign affairs minister Charbel Wehbe resigns after Daesh comments

Lebanese foreign affairs minister Charbel Wehbe resigns after Daesh comments
  • Charbel Wehbe accused Gulf countries of being responsible for Daesh
  • Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain summoned Lebanon’s ambassadors and issued formal complaints
Updated 19 May 2021
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s foreign minister asked the president to be relieved of his duties on Wednesday, the presidency said, after his comments in a television interview strained ties with traditional Gulf Arab allies and donors.
Charbel Wehbe, who is a minister in the caretaker government, suggested on Monday that Gulf states had supported the rise of Daesh, among other disparaging comments.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain summoned Lebanon’s ambassadors and issued formal complaints.
The comments have threatened Lebanese efforts amid its deep economic crisis to improve ties with Gulf states.
After meeting President Michel Aoun, Wehbe said he had submitted a request to step down “in light of the recent developments and the circumstances that accompanied the interview I gave to a television station.” 

Topics: Charbel Wehbe President Michel Aoun

Kuwait to send urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza as Israel continues attacking Palestine

Kuwait to send urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza as Israel continues attacking Palestine
Updated 19 May 2021
Arab News

Kuwait to send urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza as Israel continues attacking Palestine

Kuwait to send urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza as Israel continues attacking Palestine
  • The cabinet has condemned Israeli’s acts against Palestine leaving hundreds dead and more wounded
  • The cabinet called on the international community to take action to stop Israel’s attacks
Updated 19 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwait’s Cabinet said it will send urgent relief assistance to Gaza Strip amid violent attacks by Israeli forces, state news agency KUNA reported.
The cabinet has further condemned Israeli’s acts against Palestine leaving hundreds dead and more wounded.
The violent practices made by Israelis are a flagrant challenge to all international charters and norms, Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah said during the cabinet’s weekly meeting.
The cabinet further called on the international community to take action to stop Israel’s attacks.
Israeli air strikes have killed 217 Palestinians, including 63 children, and wounded more than 1,400 people in just over a week in the Hamas-run enclave, according to Gaza’s health ministry.
The death toll on the Israeli side has risen to 12 after rockets Hamas fired at the southern Eshkol region killed two Thai nationals working in a factory, police said.

Topics: Israel-Palestine East Jerusalem violence

Cease-fire still elusive in Israel-Gaza fighting

Cease-fire still elusive in Israel-Gaza fighting
Updated 19 May 2021
Reuters

Cease-fire still elusive in Israel-Gaza fighting

Cease-fire still elusive in Israel-Gaza fighting
  • Gaza medical officials say 217 Palestinians have been killed, including 63 children, and more than 1,400 wounded
  • Israeli authorities say 12 people have been killed in Israel, including two children
Updated 19 May 2021
Reuters

GAZA/JERUSALEM: Israel bombarded Gaza with air strikes and Palestinian militants kept up cross-border rocket fire on Wednesday, with no firm sign of any imminent cease-fire despite international calls to end more than a week of fighting.
Israeli leaders said they were pressing on with an offensive against Hamas and Islamic Jihad, but an Israeli military spokesman acknowledged that with an estimated 12,000 missiles and mortars in the groups’ Gaza arsenal, “they still have enough rockets to fire.”
Two Thai workers were killed and seven people were wounded in a rocket strike on Tuesday on an Israeli farm just over the Gaza border, police said. Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, and Islamic Jihad claimed responsibility.
The Israeli military said some 50 rockets were fired overnight from Gaza, with sirens sounding in the coastal city of Ashdod, south of Tel Aviv, and in communities closer to the Gaza border. There were no reports of damage or injuries.
Gaza medical officials say 217 Palestinians have been killed, including 63 children, and more than 1,400 wounded since the fighting began on May 10. Israeli authorities say 12 people have been killed in Israel, including two children.
In a 25-minute attack overnight, 52 Israeli aircraft struck Hamas tunnels in the southern Gaza Strip, the Israeli military said. It said 40 targets were hit in the operation.
Nearly 450 buildings in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed or badly damaged, including six hospitals and nine primary-care health centers, since this round of conflict began, the UN humanitarian agency said.
Some 48,000 of the 52,000 displaced had gone to 58 UN-run schools.
Israel said more than 3,450 rockets had been launched at it from Gaza, some falling short and others shot down by its Iron Dome air defenses. It put the number of militants it has killed at about 160.
Hamas began firing rockets nine days ago in retaliation for what it said were Israeli rights abuses against Palestinians in Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
By taking the lead in confrontation with Israel over the sensitive issue of Jerusalem, Hamas also posed a challenge to its main rival, West Bank-based President Mahmoud Abbas, who last month canceled a parliamentary election in which the group appeared likely to make gains.
These hostilities are the most serious between the militant group and Israel in years, and in a departure from previous Gaza conflicts, have helped fuel street violence in Israeli cities between Jews and Arabs.

Diplomacy
France called on Tuesday for a UN Security Council resolution on the violence, as diplomats said the United States told the council a “public pronouncement right now” would not help calm the crisis.
“Our goal is to get to the end of this conflict. We are going to evaluate day by day what the right approach is. It continues to be that quiet, intensive behind-the-scenes discussions are tactically our approach at this time,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.
Egypt and UN mediators also stepped up diplomatic efforts, and the UN General Assembly will discuss the violence on Thursday.
Germany called for a cease-fire and offered more aid to help Palestinians before emergency European Union talks.
Clashes also flared in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian who tried to attack them with a gun and explosives on Tuesday, the military said.
Another Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces at a West Bank protest, health officials said. The military said soldiers had come under fire, which wounded two of them, and shot back.
Israel’s bombardment of Gaza, Ramadan clashes between police and worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and a court case by Israeli settlers to evict Palestinians from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem have fueled the tension in the West Bank.
Israel’s N12 TV news, quoting unidentified Palestinian sources, reported that Egypt, via “secret channels,” had proposed that Israel-Gaza fighting end on Thursday morning.
Ezzat El-Reshiq, a member of Hamas’ political bureau who is based in Qatar, issued a statement on Tuesday saying reports that it had agreed to such a cease-fire were untrue.
“There has been no agreement reached over specific timings for a cease-fire,” he said. “We confirm that efforts and contacts are serious and are continuing and the demands of our people are known and clear.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated in a post on Twitter on Tuesday that Israel’s attacks “will continue for as long as it takes to restore calm” for all of its citizens.
Netanyahu said Israel’s strikes had “set Hamas back many years” — which some Israeli news commentators took as a possible prelude to a cease-fire within days when he could claim victory.
But Amos Yadlin, a former Israeli military intelligence chief, said the picture was more complicated, citing civil unrest in Israel, mounting protests by Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and a trickle of rocket fire from Lebanon.

Topics: East Jerusalem violence Gaza Israel Palestine

In Michigan, Arab Americans courted by Biden angered by his Gaza policy

In Michigan, Arab Americans courted by Biden angered by his Gaza policy
US President Joe Biden speaks with Representative Rashida Taib (D-Mich), and Representative Debbie Dingell (D-Mich)(R), as he arrives at Detroit, Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Detroit, Michigan on May 18, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 19 May 2021
Reuters

In Michigan, Arab Americans courted by Biden angered by his Gaza policy

In Michigan, Arab Americans courted by Biden angered by his Gaza policy
  • Reuters/Ipsos polling showed that Biden won Muslim voters by 8 percentage points in his 2020 race against Republican President Donald Trump, who had been a stalwart defender of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on all fronts
Updated 19 May 2021
Reuters

DEARBORN, Michigan: When Joe Biden returned on Tuesday to one of the battleground states that handed him the presidential election, he was met with rage over how his administration has handled the sudden escalation of violence in the Middle East.
Biden, on a visit to a Ford Motor Co. facility in Dearborn, Michigan, to promote electric vehicles, faced protest over his administration’s approach to Israel as it attacks Gaza in response to rockets launched by Palestinian militants there eight days ago.
At a rally in Dearborn, the heart of Michigan’s Arab-American community, over 1,000 people gathered a few miles away from Biden’s event and booed at mentions of the Democratic president’s name.
Israeli air strikes have pounded densely populated Gaza day and night since the conflict flared on May 10, while residents in Israeli cities race for shelters or safe rooms, if they have them, every few hours or minutes to flee militant rockets.
Biden has privately pressed for a cease-fire in the more than week-long conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist group in the Palestinian territories. His aides have said they are aggressively pursuing behind-the-scenes diplomacy to bring the conflict to an end.
That is not enough for some Democrats, who want Biden to denounce the disproportionate casualties suffered in the Palestinian territories during the conflict and to reconsider the weapons and other assistance it provides Israel, Washington’s closest ally in the turbulent region.
“He should not be supporting them,” said Dawood Ali, 21, at the demonstration.
Ali, who voted for Biden, said he regrets doing so.
Speakers on the stage shared similar sentiments, saying they felt courted — and then disrespected — by Biden.
Reuters/Ipsos polling showed that Biden won Muslim voters by 8 percentage points in his 2020 race against Republican President Donald Trump, who had been a stalwart defender of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on all fronts.
Turnout among those voters in Michigan rose 6 percentage points to 71 percent in 2020 from 65 percent in the 2016 presidential race, according to Emgage, a Muslim-American voting group.
Biden’s presidential campaign eagerly sought their support, given their sizeable numbers in swing states, like Michigan, which are closely divided between Democrats and Republicans.

MEETINGS WITH COMMUNITY LEADERS
In recent days, the administration has worked to tamp down outrage in Arab-American and Muslim communities over its handling of the crisis.
On Monday, a senior aide to Biden, Cedric Richmond, met with Arab-American, Palestinian-American and Muslim community leaders.
Over the weekend, the White House scrapped its original lighthearted plan for an event celebrating the Muslim Eid holiday and instead offered somber wishes for peace and an update on the administration’s diplomatic efforts.
“Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live in safety and security and enjoy equal measure of freedom, prosperity and democracy,” Biden said at the event, which was boycotted by several Muslim groups.
On his trip to Michigan, Biden was met by US Representative Rashida Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American woman to serve in Congress and a leading voice in the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.
She told the president that “Palestinian human rights are not a bargaining chip and must be protected, not negotiated,” according to an account provided by a Tlaib ally.
“I pray that your grandmom and family are well,” Biden said to Tlaib at a public event later. “I promise you, I’m going to do everything to see that they are, on the West Bank. You’re a fighter, and God, thank you for being a fighter.”

Topics: Gaza Palestine Israel

PM Netanyahu says Israel is destroying capabilities of extremists in Gaza, seeks to avoid civilian casualties
PM Netanyahu says Israel is destroying capabilities of extremists in Gaza, seeks to avoid civilian casualties
Gulf tourists await possible easing of EU travel rules
Gulf tourists await possible easing of EU travel rules
Beauty mogul Huda Kattan donates to Indian COVID-19 relief efforts
Beauty mogul Huda Kattan donates to Indian COVID-19 relief efforts
Turkey bans polyethylene plastic imports
Turkey bans polyethylene plastic imports
Saudi defense giant SAMI reshapes management
Saudi defense giant SAMI reshapes management

