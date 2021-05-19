Egypt extends measures to contain coronavirus to end of May

CAIRO: Egypt will extend measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, including early closing hours for shops, until the end of May, the cabinet said on Wednesday.
Public parks and beaches will be allowed to reopen in two weeks’ time, with appropriate precautions.
Since May 6, stores, malls and restaurants have had to close by 9 p.m.
Iranian film director murdered by family in so-called ‘honor killing’
Babak Khorramdin, 47, was killed over unmarried status, according to reports
Khorramdin’s father confesses to drugging and murdering his son as both parents have been arrested
Updated 19 May 2021
Arab News
LONDON: The remains of an Iranian film director have been found after he was allegedly murdered and dismembered by his parents.
Babak Khorramdin, who spent time working in London, was the victim of a so-called “honor killing” after an argument with his father over his unmarried status.
Mohammad Shahriari, head of the Tehran Criminal Court, said Khorramdin’s father confessed to drugging and murdering his son, before cutting up his body and leaving it in the trash.
Human remains were discovered in trash bags and a suitcase in Ekbatan, western Tehran, on Sunday, where the family lived. Iranian police said further evidence of the murder was found at the family home. Both parents have been arrested.
Khorramdin, 47, graduated from the University of Tehran in 2009 with a master’s degree in cinema and moved to London a year later.
Jason Brodsky, a Middle East analyst and editor at Iran International TV, told the Daily Mail: “I think the horrific death of Babak Khorramdin is only the latest example of a long pattern of domestic violence that we have seen in Iran.
“It follows the tragic death of Ali Fazeli Monfared, who was killed by family members after they found out he was gay. That is not to mention the case last year of Romina Ashfrafi, a 14-year-old girl who was beheaded by her father in an honor killing,” he said.
Despite a child protection law being passed in 2020 in Iran, honor killings and domestic violence continue.
“This is an area the international community needs to address with Iran,” Brodsky said.
Firemen and policemen search for wounded people after a bomb exploded at the Argentinian Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA in Spanish) in Buenos Aires, 18 July 1994. 85 people died in the attack. (AFP/File Photo)
Iran-Argentina relations bedeviled by deadly legacy of 1990s terror attacks
An Arab News Research & Studies report sheds light on a previously close relationship based on nuclear cooperation
An Iranian defector has detailed the leadership’s involvement in two bombings in Buenos Aires in the early 1990s
Updated 43 min 33 sec ago
Dr. Hamdan Al-Shehri
RIYADH: In January 2015, Alberto Nisman, Argentina’s public prosecutor, was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head at his home in Buenos Aires. The discovery of the body came hours before Nisman was due to outline allegations against a former president of concealing Iran’s involvement in two deadly terrorist attacks on Argentinian soil.
Nisman had accused Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner of covering up Tehran’s role to preserve the relationship between the countries. The public prosecutor had previously suggested the attack was likely related to a decision to halt Argentina’s cooperation with Iran’s nuclear program.
The circumstances of Nisman’s death have never been explained. A new report by the Arab News Research and Studies unit, the third of its “Iran in Latin America” series, examines the steady decline of the Iran-Argentina relationship — and its possible resuscitation.
After a period of nuclear cooperation that began in the mid-1980s, relations were set back by the bombings in Buenos Aires in the early 1990s during the era of President Carlos Menem, who was in power from 1989 to 1999.
Those bombings, the first of the Israeli embassy in 1992 and the second that of the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA) in 1994, destroyed what had previously been a close and mutually beneficial relationship between two medium-sized powers.
To understand how these events developed and the effect they had on the nature of bilateral relations, it is necessary to analyze the historical context and the role of the main party involved in the implementation of these terrorist operations.
Iran has supported Hezbollah since the movement was established in Lebanon in 1985, and has worked to expand its network across five continents.
Hezbollah began its operations in Latin America in the early 1990s, using the region’s lucrative illegal economy as a basis to launch terrorist attacks. In particular, it has been able to exploit lawlessness in the Tri-Border Area where Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay converge.
The area has a substantial Muslim population that Hezbollah has exploited directly or which its agents have used as cover. Brazil and Argentina are home to an estimated 5 million people of Arab descent, including prominent personalities such as Carlos Menem himself.
In Argentina, Hezbollah identified two Israeli/Jewish locations as targets. The first attack, on March 17, 1992, was against the Israeli embassy, which was hit with a car bomb that killed 29 people and injured hundreds.
On July 8, 1994, a second bomb exploded at the AMIA Jewish community center, which killed 85 people and wounded hundreds.
Many sources identify the regime in Tehran as the main suspect behind both attacks. This includes the US authorities who have for years shared suspicions about the involvement of Hezbollah and Iran.
Religious organizations affiliated with Hezbollah in Argentina — namely the Islamic Jihad Association and the Islamic Society in Argentina — claimed responsibility for the embassy attack, saying it was in response to the assassination of former Hezbollah leader Abbas Al-Musawi and members of his family by Israel in February 1992.
There is evidence that suggests Iran and Syria were involved as well. According to testimony from Abu Al-Qasim Mesbahi, an Iranian defector who worked for the country’s intelligence service, the idea of carrying out an attack in Argentina was a fundamental part of Tehran’s plans to export the Iranian revolution to other countries.
Mesbahi said the AMIA attack was planned during a meeting in Mashhad, Iran, in August 1993, which senior Iranian officials attended, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei; President Hashemi Rafsanjani; Intelligence Minister Ali Fuleihan; Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Velayati; and Mohsen Rabbani, who was later appointed cultural attache at the Iranian embassy in Argentina.
In 2004, while Nestor Kirchner was president, Argentine authorities appointed Nisman as a special prosecutor to investigate the AMIA bombing, including the role of Iran. He partially succeeded. In 2007 relations between Argentina and Iran deteriorated when Argentine authorities obtained arrest warrants from Interpol for five Iranians suspected of involvement in the attack.
Although Kirchner sought justice in the case while he was in office, the investigation was neglected for a number of years after he stepped down in 2007, and in particular, while his wife, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, was president from 2007 to 2015.
The Argentine Congress has for years passed resolutions calling for justice for the victims of the AMIA bombing and demanded that Iran be held accountable. When President Mauricio Macri was in power, from 2015 to 2019, the government restored what had become a hardline policy on Iran. Last year, Argentina’s current president, Alberto Fernandez, told Jewish leaders he wanted to bring a decades-long court case that followed the attack to a conclusion.
Resolution of the case has been complicated, however, by allegations of corruption and by Nisman’s alleged assassination.
Nuclear cooperation had long been the basis of the relationship between Argentina and Iran. Argentina’s nuclear ambitions evolved from unilateral activities in the 1970s and 1980s into bilateral and multilateral commitments in the 1990s and beyond. Even before it became the first country in Latin America to use nuclear energy, in 1974, it defended the right of nations to use nuclear development as a tool for peace.
Argentina’s efforts to advance its own nuclear research and development included establishing cooperation agreements and mechanisms with a number of countries, including Brazil, Australia and the Caribbean nations.
International cooperation also included joint projects with Iran in the 1980s. In 1967 the US had supplied Iran with a nuclear research reactor which was built in Tehran. However, Washington halted the export of the enriched uranium needed to power it after the Iranian revolution in 1979.
By order of Ayatollah Khomeini, the supreme leader, the Iranians asked Argentina for help to revive and develop its nuclear program, and complete work on a large-scale nuclear power plant under construction near the southern port of Bushehr.
On May 5, 1987, Argentine company INVAP signed an agreement worth $5.5 million with the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to provide Tehran with a new core for the research reactor given to the Tehran Nuclear Research Center by the Americans 20 years earlier. In 1992, however, cooperation in the nuclear field was suspended following the attack on the Israeli embassy.
Since 1994, Argentina has been an outspoken critic of Iran’s nuclear program, and all trade in nuclear resources has ceased. Nevertheless, Iran is still interested in expanding cooperation with Argentina. In February 2008, the idea of resuming the supply of nuclear fuel from Argentina was raised.
However, during his investigation of the 1992 and 1994 bombings, Nisman suggested the attacks were likely related to the president’s decision to halt Argentina’s cooperation with Iran’s nuclear program.
In 2011, US congressional leaders called for the State Department to investigate whether Iran and Argentina had renewed nuclear cooperation in a deal brokered and paid for by Venezuela. Some reports claimed that Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, then the president of Iran, had asked authorities in Venezuela to intervene in an effort to persuade Argentina to share technology with Tehran and assist with its nuclear program.
During the Fernandez de Kirchner presidency, diplomatic relations between Iran and Argentina strengthened. Hugo Chavez, Venezuela’s president at the time, reportedly mediated talks between Tehran and Buenos Aires.
As successive governments have come and gone, Argentina has waited for substantive cooperation from Iran to resolve what happened in the bombings. Identifying those responsible, along with their backers, and bringing them to justice is a critical aim of Argentina’s foreign policy. Such an outcome could constitute an element of a political rapprochement with Iran. If the issue remains unresolved, however, it will continue to bedevil relations.
• Dr. Hamdan Al-Shehri is a political analyst and international relations scholar. Twitter: @drhamsher7
Airstrikes kill six in Gaza as Israeli barrage enters 10th day
The latest attacks came from warplanes and artillery stationed on Gaza’s northern and eastern borders
Updated 19 May 2021
HAZEM BALOUSHA
GAZA CITY: At least six people died in airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday as the relentless Israeli bombardment entered its 10th consecutive day.
The latest attacks came from warplanes and artillery stationed on Gaza’s northern and eastern borders, as well as from warships offshore.
Houses and apartments were targeted in addition to military sites belonging to Hamas and Islamic Jihad, forcing more families from the border areas to flee their homes and seek shelter in UN-run schools.
The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that 227 Palestinians, including 64 children and 38 women, have been killed since the beginning of the fighting, while 1,620 others have been injured.
Among the latest victims was Yusef Abu Hussein, a journalist for the Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa Radio, who was killed when his home was bombed early on Wednesday.
The government media office in Gaza said that 107 Palestinians evacuated their homes, adding to the 58,000 Palestinians left homeless or seeking refuge in UN schools and shelters.
Three mosques were destroyed and 40 others damaged in the bombing, the Palestinian Ministry of Waqfs said.
Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, and Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Islamic Jihad, said that artillery fire had been directed at military sites around the Gaza Strip and rockets fired at Israeli cities.
The number of attacks launched from the Gaza Strip has decreased in recent days amid growing talk about a cease-fire agreement with Israel.
Initially rockets were fired toward Tel Aviv and cities in central Israel, but the latest missile attacks have been directed at urban areas adjacent to the Gaza Strip, as well as Ashkelon and sometimes Ashdod.
Dawood Shehab, an Islamic Jihad official, said that an understanding brokered through Egypt meant that rocket attacks on Tel Aviv were halted in exchange for an end to the destruction of residential towers in Gaza.
“We received a proposal on Wednesday morning from Egypt, which is currently being drafted by Egypt, and will be discussed in an effort to reach a cease-fire agreement,” Shehab told Arab News.
“Our demands are to stop the Israeli violations of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque, and to ensure the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip after the end of the war,” he added.
Shehab appeared satisfied with the factions’ achievements. “The battle set its goals for us, and the issue of Jerusalem was revived in the world again, and it became known to all parties that Jerusalem is a red line that cannot be crossed.”
The fighting followed clashes between Israeli police and Muslims in Al-Aqsa Mosque and the planned eviction of Palestinians from Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. In response, Hamas and Islamic Jihad fired rockets at Jerusalem.
Mkhaimar Abusada, a professor of political science at Al-Azhar University in Gaza, believes that Hamas has achieved success in its latest clash with Israel and that its popularity has grown.
“Hamas’s popularity has increased in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and even in the Gaza Strip, despite the bombing. It was the people of Jerusalem who asked Hamas to intervene at the beginning,” Abusada told Arab News.
“The Palestinian issue was marginalized, especially during the time of former US President Donald Trump, but it has become the No. 1 issue today. There have been three Security Council sessions. Jerusalem has become an important issue on the politicians’ table, and this is a good thing politically,” he added.
US threatens to veto French draft UN resolution on Mideast
Remarks indicated that Washington was ready to veto the French proposal if it came to a vote
France had proposed a “short and simple” resolution calling for a halt to hostilities and access for humanitarian aid
Updated 19 May 2021
AFP
UNITED NATIONS: The United States said Wednesday it would not support a United Nations Security Council draft resolution proposed by France calling for an Israeli-Palestinian cease-fire, saying it could undermine efforts to de-escalate the crisis.
“We’ve been clear and consistent that we are focused on intensive diplomatic efforts underway to bring an end to the violence and that we will not support actions that we believe undermine efforts to de-escalate,” a US spokesperson at the UN told AFP.
The remarks indicated that Washington was ready to veto the French proposal if it came to a vote.
French President Emmanuel Macron and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who was in Paris for summits on Africa, agreed on the resolution in a video conference with Jordan’s King Abdullah II, according to a statement late Tuesday.
The Security Council has failed to adopt a simple declaration on the conflict, with the United States, a staunch Israel ally, vetoing three prior statement drafts proposed by China, Norway and Tunisia which called for an end to the fighting.
Raising diplomatic pressure on the US, France had proposed a “short and simple” resolution calling for a halt to hostilities and access for humanitarian aid.
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday told Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he expects “significant de-escalation” during the day.
Deafening air strikes and rocket fire once more shook Gaza in the conflict that has, since May 10, claimed 219 Palestinian lives according to the Gaza health ministry and killed 12 people in Israel according to Israeli police.
“The president conveyed to the prime minister that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a cease-fire,” the White House said after a fourth phone call in a little over a week.
EU top negotiator says confident deal will be reached in Iran nuclear talks
"I am quite sure that there will be a final agreement," Mora said
"I think we are on the right track and we will get an agreement," he added
Updated 19 May 2021
Reuters
VIENNA: The European Union's political director said on Wednesday that he was "quite sure" that there would be a final agreement to revive the Iran nuclear deal.
"We have made substantial progress over the last 10 days but there are still things to be worked on and we will reconvene next week and we will continue working," Enrique Mora, who is coordinating indirect talks between Iran and the United States, told reporters at the end of a fourth round of negotiations in Vienna.
Talks resumed in Vienna on May 7 with the remaining parties to the deal - Iran, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany - meeting in the basement of a luxury hotel, and the United States based in another hotel across the street.
Iran has refused to hold direct meetings with the United States on how to resume compliance with the deal, which former President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, prompting Iran to begin violating its terms about a year later.
"I am quite sure that there will be a final agreement," Mora said. "I think we are on the right track and we will get an agreement."
Asked if he was saying there would be a deal in the next round: "I cannot venture such a prediction. What I can venture is that there will be an agreement, yeah, sure."
The crux of the original agreement was that Iran committed to rein in its nuclear programme to make it harder to obtain the fissile material for a nuclear weapon in return for relief from US, EU and UN sanctions.
Officials have said they hope to reach a deal by May 21, when an agreement between Tehran and the IAEA, the UN nuclear watchdog, on continued monitoring of some Iranian nuclear activities is due to expire.
Mora said Iran was continuing to negotiate with the IAEA on extending that agreement.