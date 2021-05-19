KSrelief aims to jumpstart Yemen fishing industry

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) is continuing to provide urgent support to Yemen as it is aiming to jumpstart the fisheries in the war-torn country.

Reestablishing the country's fishing infrastructure will enhance food security, diversify income sources and improve the livelihoods of thousands of Yemenis.

KSrelief’s Livelihood Improvement Project (Agriculture and Fisheries) is collaborating with the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization to improve the lives of an estimated 7,000 Yemeni families, who live along the coast and depend on the ports for food and income.

The two organizations plan to rehabilitate fishing facilities and rebuild infrastructures that have been affected by conflict and damaged by cyclones.

KSrelief is working on opening ports that border the Gulf of Aden in Abyan, Lahij, Djale, Taiz, Hajjah and Amran. These Yemeni fishing ports were once a vital part of the economy that provided jobs, consistent income and food sources for many Yemeni people.

The center has implemented 1,556 projects worth more than $5 billion in 59 countries, carried out in cooperation with 144 local, regional and international partners.