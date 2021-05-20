Afghan villagers pour out life’s savings to build reservoirs

You are here

In this undated photo, residents await the inauguration of a dam in the Jaghori district of the Gazni province in central Afghanistan. (Supplied)
Updated 20 May 2021

  • Crowdfund campaign to find water solution in Jaghori, central Afghanistan
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: First, the water wells and natural springs went dry. Then, the karez and qanats (ancient underground irrigation tunnels) ran out of water, too, forcing thousands of villagers to flee Jaghori, the district worst affected by drought in parched central Afghanistan.

With the region facing one of its “worst droughts in memory,” thousands of people are walking long distances to source drinking water, in addition to dealing with a crippling food crisis and the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic.

They face a dilemma — pack their bags and relocate or remain and risk dying of thirst.

With a population of 560,000, Jaghori, located in the southern fringes of the Hazaristan region, is one of the main districts of the Ghazni province and comprises nine villages.

A majority of the villagers are ethnic Hazaras, working as farmers and daily laborers, who were until recently more worried about another relocation issue — leaving their homes for another region would mean having to pay rent for accommodation, besides facing an increased security risk, unlike in Jaghori, one of the safest places in war-torn Afghanistan.

But because of the threat of drought, a group of educated young villagers is now trying a solution: Building small dams and reservoirs to store rain and snow water for irrigation and drinking purposes.

In February this year, they launched a crowdfunding campaign to collect money from local villagers and Hazaras abroad, contacting them online and through social media channels using limited resources to buy internet access in the impoverished rural district.

After hearing of the campaign, one elderly local couple from the Angortoo village of Jaghori district donated nearly $4,000 — their entire life’s savings — to construct a reservoir.

They were unavailable for comment when contacted by Arab News on Wednesday, but several residents of Jaghori said they had reserved money meant for their Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah, Saudi Arabia, which was canceled due to the pandemic.

Rooshana, a 24-year-old resident of Tabqoos village, sold her wedding jewelry for the cause.

“All of the springs have dried up here. The only means for survival for many of us is a karez that is 8 km away. We store each drop of water in a bucket which takes hours,” Rooshana, a mother of a baby girl, told Arab News over the phone from Jaghori.

“My wedding jewelry is not as important as the water here. I wanted to pay my share for building one of the dams,” she added.

Rooshana is among many Afghans now contributing toward the cause, drawn by the “transparency” of the project.

“When Afghans living abroad and here saw how transparent the process of building the dams was, they began to contribute,” Taqi Poya, a coordinator for one of the dams, told Arab News.

“Initially, we used shovels and mattocks because we were cash strapped, but later we hired machinery for building the dams,” he added.

So far, the group has collected nearly $170,000 to construct three small reservoirs in Jaghori.

Rooshana’s husband, a daily wage laborer, who works at the “Mother Dam,” said that once ready in a couple of months, the reservoir could store up to 750,000 cubic meters of water for Tabqoos village.

“The construction of Shohada dam, in another village, is already finished. With a height of 20 meters, it has stored some rainwater this spring, and once it fills up in the coming years, it can meet the needs of 60 percent of the village,” Poya told Arab News.

Every drop counts, with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) saying that 13 million people in Afghanistan, or one-third of its 36 million population, are going without adequate food due to the ongoing drought.

“The drought and food crisis is one of the worst suffered in Afghanistan in recent decades, as 13.1 million people are grappling with food shortages according to the latest food insecurity analysis,” the IFRC said in a report released two weeks ago.

It added that this acute food security crisis “compounds social and economic hardships” already faced by millions of people in Afghanistan due to the pandemic and years of conflict.

“We are deeply concerned about worsening and severe water shortages in many areas, depleted food crops and crippled economic activity, such as decimated local markets and basic incomes,” Dr Nilab Mobarez, acting president of the Afghan Red Crescent Society, said in a statement.

All villagers interviewed for this story, along with Khod Dad Orfani, a lawmaker representing the Jaghori district in parliament, said that the central government in Kabul had not contributed toward the construction of the reservoirs “despite repeated pleas” by the villagers.

“People feel frustrated with the government and have no expectations from it. The government does not want the deprivations of people of central areas (Hazara populated region) to end,” Orfani told Arab News.

Rafiq Junbish, a spokesman for the Ministry of Rural Development in Kabul, told Arab News that the government had “allocated $5.4 million for various projects in Jaghori in recent years, including for the building of a dam in drought-stricken areas.”

Villagers, however, said the problem is far greater than the solutions on offer.

“People here are facing enormous challenges due to the severe water shortage, but there’s nothing much they can do. These dams will be effective in the future and will be the best answer for their needs and survival,” Nastratullah Nemati, a coordinator, told Arab News.

Topics: Afghanistan Afghan villagers

Covid-19 vaccines have spawned nine new billionaires: campaign group

Covid-19 vaccines have spawned nine new billionaires: campaign group
Updated 49 sec ago
AFP

Covid-19 vaccines have spawned nine new billionaires: campaign group

Covid-19 vaccines have spawned nine new billionaires: campaign group
  • Topping the list of new vaccine billionaires were the CEO of Moderna Stephane Bancel, and his BioNTech counterpart Ugur Sahin
  • Three other neobillionaires are co-founders of the Chinese vaccine company CanSino Biologics
Updated 49 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Profits from Covid-19 jabs have helped at least nine people become billionaires, a campaign group said Thursday, calling for an end to pharmaceutical corporations’ “monopoly control” on vaccine technology.
“Between them, the nine new billionaires have a combined net wealth of $19.3 billion (15.8 billion euros), enough to fully vaccinate all people in low-income countries 1.3 times,” The People’s Vaccine Alliance said in a statement.
The alliance, a network of organizations and activists campaigning for an end to property rights and patents for inoculations, said its figures were based on the Forbes Rich List data.
“These billionaires are the human face of the huge profits many pharmaceutical corporations are making from the monopoly they hold on these vaccines,” said Anna Marriott from charity Oxfam, which is part of the alliance.
In addition to the new mega-rich, eight existing billionaires have seen their combined wealth increase by $32.2 billion thanks to the vaccine rollout, the alliance said.
Topping the list of new vaccine billionaires were the CEO of Moderna Stephane Bancel, and his BioNTech counterpart Ugur Sahin.
Three other neobillionaires are co-founders of the Chinese vaccine company CanSino Biologics.
The research comes ahead of the G20 Global Health Summit on Friday, which has been a lightning rod for growing calls to temporarily remove intellectual property protections on Covid-19 vaccines.
Proponents say doing so would boost production in developing countries and address the dramatic inequity in access.
The United States, as well as influential figures like Pope Francis, back the idea of a global waiver on patent protections.
At a Paris summit seeking to boost financing in Africa amid the pandemic on Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron called for the removal of “all these constraints in terms of intellectual property which blocks the production of certain types of vaccines.”
The European Commission said Wednesday it would be a “constructive” voice in WTO talks on the issue.
“The highly effective vaccines we have are thanks to massive amounts of taxpayers’ money so it can’t be fair that private individuals are cashing in while hundreds of millions face second and third waves completely unprotected,” said Heidi Chow, Senior Policy and Campaigns Manager at Global Justice Now, which helped analyze the billionaire data.
“As thousands of people die each day in India, it is utterly repugnant... to put the interests of the billionaire owners of Big Pharma ahead of the desperate needs of millions,” she added.
Manufacturers have stressed that patent protection is not the limiting factor in ramping up vaccine production.
They say a wide range of issues — from the set up of manufacturing sites, to the sourcing of raw materials, to the availability of qualified personnel — are holding up the manufacturing process.

Topics: COVID-19 Coronavirus People’s Vaccine Alliance

Australian doctors warn vaccine hesitancy makes citizens ‘sitting ducks’

Australian doctors warn vaccine hesitancy makes citizens ‘sitting ducks’
Updated 22 min 56 sec ago
AFP

Australian doctors warn vaccine hesitancy makes citizens ‘sitting ducks’

Australian doctors warn vaccine hesitancy makes citizens ‘sitting ducks’
  • Australia closed its international borders in March 2020 to mostly non-citizens and permanent residents, helping keep COVID-19 cases relatively low
Updated 22 min 56 sec ago
AFP

SYDNEY: Australia’s peak medical body on Thursday warned the country’s residents were “sitting ducks” for COVID-19, as business leaders call for the international border to be reopened faster despite a sluggish national vaccination drive.
The Australian Medical Association (AMA) said it was worried many Australians were delaying getting vaccinated because of the country’s success in stamping out the virus, and urged authorities to roll out a more effective advertising campaign.
“Seeing what is happening overseas where there is a tsunami of COVID and also the development of variants, we’re sitting ducks ... until we get a significant portion of the population vaccinated, particularly those over 50,” AMA Vice President Chris Moy told ABC Radio.
Australia closed its international borders in March 2020 to mostly non-citizens and permanent residents, helping keep COVID-19 cases relatively low. It has recorded just under 30,000 cases and 910 deaths.
However, it has reported a spate of small infection outbreaks in recent months linked to health security breaches at hotels where returning travelers are required to serve a two-week quarantine period.
The AMA said vaccine hesitancy increases the risks of those breaches.
Australia’s federal government budget assumes vaccination of the country’s 20 million adult population will be completed by the end of year. The rollout has speeded up in recent weeks — around a third of the 3.3 million doses administered so far were given in the last three weeks — but remains behind many other developed nations.
Industries hit by the pandemic have been pressing the federal government to fast track border reopening plans from the current schedule of the middle of next year.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has so far rejected those requests, citing the emergence of new variants overseas.
Qantas on Thursday said Australia should open its borders once the vaccine rollout is complete, with the airlines aligning the resumption of its international flights based on the country’s immunization drive.
A report in the Guardian newspaper said the global airline industry body IATA is in talks with the Australian government about a new digital certificate that could unlock quarantine-free overseas travel for vaccinated Australians.
Morrison’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Guardian report. 

 

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccines Australia Australian Medical Association (AMA)

US House backs commission on Jan. 6 Capitol riot over Republican Party objections

US House backs commission on Jan. 6 Capitol riot over Republican Party objections
Updated 46 min 4 sec ago
AP

US House backs commission on Jan. 6 Capitol riot over Republican Party objections

US House backs commission on Jan. 6 Capitol riot over Republican Party objections
  • 35 Republicans voted with Democrats in support of the commission, defying Trump and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy
Updated 46 min 4 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: The House voted Wednesday to create an independent commission on the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, sending the legislation to an uncertain future in the Senate as Republican leaders work to stop a bipartisan investigation that is opposed by former President Donald Trump.
Democrats say an independent investigation is crucial to reckoning what happened that day, when a violent mob of Trump’s supporters smashed into the Capitol to try and overturn President Joe Biden’s victory. Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the legislation would establish an independent, 10-member commission that would make recommendations by the end of the year for securing the Capitol and preventing another insurrection.
The bill passed the House 252-175, with 35 Republicans voting with Democrats in support of the commission, defying Trump and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy. Trump issued a statement urging Republicans to vote against it, calling the legislation a “Democrat trap.”
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is trying to prevent defections among his own ranks, echoing McCarthy’s opposition in a Senate floor speech Wednesday morning. Both men claimed the bill was partisan, even though membership of the proposed commission would be evenly split between the parties.
The January insurrection has become an increasingly fraught topic for Republicans, with a growing number in the party downplaying the severity of the worst attack on the Capitol in more than 200 years. While most Republicans voted against forming the commission, only a few spoke on the floor against it. And the handful of Republicans who backed the commission spoke forcefully.
“This is about facts — it’s not partisan politics,” said New York Rep. John Katko, the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee who negotiated the legislation with Democrats. He said “the American people and the Capitol Police deserve answers, and action as soon as possible to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again.”
Rep. Fred Upton, R-Michigan, said that Jan. 6 “is going to haunt this institution for a long, long time” and that a commission is necessary to find the truth about what happened. He recalled that he “heard the shouts, saw the flash-bangs, smelled the gas on that sorry day.”
Democrats grew angry as some Republicans suggested the commission was only intended to smear Trump. Several shared their own memories of the insurrection, when rioters brutally beat police, broke in through windows and doors and sent lawmakers running. Four of the rioters died, including a woman who was shot and killed by police as she tried to break into the House chamber. A Capitol Police officer collapsed and died after engaging with the protesters, and two officers took their own lives in the days after.
“We have people scaling the Capitol, hitting the Capitol Police with lead pipes across the head, and we can’t get bipartisanship? What else has to happen in this country?” shouted Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, on the floor just before the vote. He said the GOP opposition is “a slap in the face to every rank and file cop in the United States.”
The vote was yet another test of Republican loyalty to Trump, whose grip on the party remains strong despite his election defeat. House Republicans booted Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney from their leadership last week for her criticism of Trump’s false claims, installing a Trump loyalist in her place. Cheney, in turn, suggested to ABC News that a commission could subpoena McCarthy because he spoke to Trump during the insurrection.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called McCarthy’s opposition to the commission “cowardice.” She released a February letter from the GOP leader in which he asked for an even split of Democrats and Republican commissioners, equal subpoena power and no predetermined findings or conclusions. The bipartisan legislation accommodates all three of those requests, she said.
“Leader McCarthy won’t take yes for an answer,” she said.
In the Senate, McConnell’s announcement dimmed the prospects for passage, as Democrats would need at least ten Republicans to vote with them. But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., vowed to force a vote on the bill, charging that Republicans are “caving” to Trump.
Schumer said that Republicans are trying to “sabotage the commission” and are “drunk” off Trump’s baseless claim that the election was stolen from him. That false assertion, repeated by the mob as the rioters broke into the Capitol, has been rebuked by numerous courts, bipartisan election officials across the country and Trump’s own attorney general.
Like in the House, some Senate Republicans have suggested they will support the legislation.
Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said Tuesday that given the violent attack, “we should understand what mistakes were made and how we could prevent them from happening again.” Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy said he doesn’t agree with McConnell that the bill is slanted toward Democrats and “I’m inclined to support it.”
Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, said that she supports the idea of a commission but that the House bill would need adjustments.
Others have pushed their colleagues to oppose the commission. Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, the top Republican on the Senate Rules Committee, is working on a report with his Democratic colleagues that will include recommendations for security upgrades. He said an independent investigation would take too long and “frankly, I don’t think there are that many gaps to be filled in on what happened on Jan. 6, as it relates to building security.”
South Dakota Sen. John Thune, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, cited concern in the caucus that the investigation could be “weaponized politically” in the 2022 election cycle.
“I want our midterm message to be about the kinds of issues that the American people are dealing with,” Thune said. “It’s jobs and wages and the economy, national security, safe streets, strong borders and those types of issues, and not relitigating the 2020 election.”
Separately Wednesday, aides to Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., circulated a letter they said was from a group of around 40 to 50 anonymous US Capitol Police officers who had been speaking with the congressman.
“It is inconceivable that some of the Members we protect would downplay the events of January 6th,” the letter reads. “It is a privileged assumption for Members to have the point of view that ‘it wasn’t that bad.’ That privilege exists because the brave men and women of the USCP protected you, the Members.”
The letter was quickly repudiated by Capitol Police leaders, who said the agency doesn’t take any position on legislative matters.
Raskin said in an interview Wednesday evening that the officers approached his office with the letter, and that they and their families have been traumatized about what happened on the 6th. Raskin said “they can’t believe there is dissension in the Congress” about the simple facts of the insurrection.

Topics: US Capitol riots Donald Trump

Hackers targeted SolarWinds earlier than previously known

Hackers targeted SolarWinds earlier than previously known
Updated 20 May 2021
AP

Hackers targeted SolarWinds earlier than previously known

Hackers targeted SolarWinds earlier than previously known
  • By seeding the company’s widely used software update with malicious code, hackers were able to penetrate the networks of multiple US government agencies and private sector corporations in an apparent act of cyberespionage
Updated 20 May 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: The hackers who carried out the massive SolarWinds intrusion were in the software company’s system as early as January 2019, months earlier than previously known, the company’s top official said Wednesday.
SolarWinds had previously traced the origins of the hack to the fall of 2019 but now believes that hackers were doing “very early recon activities” as far back as the prior January, according to Sudhakar Ramakrishna, the company’s president and CEO.
“The tradecraft that the attackers used was extremely well done and extremely sophisticated, where they did everything possible to hide in plain sight, so to speak,” Ramakrishna said during a discussion hosted by the RSA Conference.
The SolarWinds hack, which was first reported last December and which US officials have linked to the Russian government, is one in a series of major breaches that has prompted a major cybersecurity focus from the Biden administration. By seeding the company’s widely used software update with malicious code, hackers were able to penetrate the networks of multiple US government agencies and private sector corporations in an apparent act of cyberespionage. The US imposed sanctions against Russia last month.
Also Wednesday, Ramakrishna apologized for the way the company blamed an intern earlier this year during congressional testimony for poor password security protocols. That public statement, he said, was “not appropriate.”
“I have long held a belief system and an attitude that you never flog failure. You want your employees, including interns, to make mistakes and learn from those mistakes and together we become better,” he added. “Obviously you don’t want to make the same mistake over and over again. You want to improve.”

Topics: Solarwinds hack cyberhacking

Antarctica gives birth to world’s largest iceberg

Antarctica gives birth to world’s largest iceberg
Updated 20 May 2021
Reuters

Antarctica gives birth to world’s largest iceberg

Antarctica gives birth to world’s largest iceberg
  • Its surface area spans 4,320 square km (1,668 square miles) and measures 175 km long by 25 km wide
Updated 20 May 2021
Reuters

A giant slab of ice bigger than the Spanish island of Majorca has sheared off from the frozen edge of Antarctica into the Weddell Sea, becoming the largest iceberg currently afloat in the world, the European Space Agency said on Wednesday.
The newly calved berg, designated A-76 by scientists, was spotted in recent satellite images captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission, the space agency said in a statement posted on its website with a photo of the enormous, oblong ice sheet.
Its surface area spans 4,320 square km (1,668 square miles) and measures 175 km (106 miles) long by 25 km (15 miles) wide.
By comparison, Spain’s popular tourist island of Majorca in the Mediterranean occupies 3,640 square km (1,405 square miles). The US state of Rhode Island is smaller still, with a land mass of just 2,678 square km (1,034 square miles).
The enormity of A-76, which broke away from Antarctica’s Ronne Ice Shelf, ranks as the largest existing iceberg on the planet, surpassing the now second-place A-23A, about 3,380 square km (1,305 square miles) in size and also floating in the Weddell Sea.
Another massive Antarctic iceberg that had threatened a penguin-populated island off the southern tip of South America has since lost much of its mass and broken into pieces, scientists said earlier this year.
A-76 was first detected by the British Antarctic Survey and confirmed by the US National Ice Center based in Maryland using imagery from Copernicus Sentinel-1, consisting of two polar-orbiting satellites.
The Ronne Ice Shelf on the flank of the Antarctic Peninsula is one of the largest of several enormous floating sheets of ice that connect to the continent’s landmass and extend out into the surrounding seas.
Periodic calving off of large chunks of those shelves is part of a natural cycle. But some ice shelves along the Antarctic Peninsula have undergone rapid disintegration in recent years, a phenomenon scientists believe may be related to climate change, according to the US National Snow & Ice Data Center.

Topics: Antarctica European Space Agency Iceberg A-76 Weddell Sea Copernicus Sentinel-1

