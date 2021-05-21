You are here

Bahrain, Kuwait take Palestinian cause to the UN General Assembly, Jordan ruler seeks de-escalation in Gaza

Bahrain, Kuwait take Palestinian cause to the UN General Assembly, Jordan ruler seeks de-escalation in Gaza
Gazans celebrate after Egypt mediated a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which began on Friday, after 11 days of fighting. (AFP)



  • ‘The victims of this military escalation are innocent civilians, civilian facilities and houses’
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Bahrain and Kuwait have taken their concerns over Palestine to the global stage, with top envoys of both countries expressing their dismay and rejection to the UN General Assembly of the Israeli violence against the occupied territories.

Bahrain rejects the “continued cycle of violence and the dangerous escalation between the Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip and the Israeli forces,” a report from state news agency BNA said, quoting Jamal Faris Al-Ruwaie, Bahrain’s permanent representative to the UN, in his speech before the General Assembly.

“The victims of this military escalation are innocent civilians, civilian facilities and houses, which should be categorically rejected by the international community in general,” he said.

Kuwait also condemned “with the strongest of terms” crimes and policies carried out by the Israeli forces in the occupied Palestinian territories, including the city of Jerusalem.

“Kuwait denounces all of Israel’s illegal settlement schemes, its bids to seize Palestinians’ houses and properties, particularly citizens’ assets in Jerusalem, namely in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood,” foreign minister and minister of state for cabinet affairs Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah told the UN body.

“Such practices are illegal and illegitimate breaches and constitute flagrant violation of the relevant international resolutions and references,” Al-Sabah said, in a report from Kuwait news agency KUNA.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II also aired his concerns on the Gaza situation, taking to Twitter to stress the need to de-escalate the situation there.

The Jordanian ruler also said he had a telephone discussion with US Vice President Kamala Harris on the need to preserve the ‘legal status quo on Jerusalem.’

Egypt mediated a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which began on Friday, after 11 days of fighting, which killed 232 Palestinians and injured scores more.

Cairo said it would send two delegations to monitor the ceasefire, as both sides warned they were ready to retaliate if there were any truce violations by the other.

The violence erupted on May 10, triggered by Palestinians’ anger at what they saw as Israeli curbs on their rights in Jerusalem, including during police confrontations with protesters at Al-Aqsa mosque during the Ramadan fasting month.

Manama expresses its “strong condemnation of the Israeli attacks on worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the attempts of Israeli settlers to displace Palestinians from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah,” Bahrain’s Al-Ruwaie said in his UN speech.

“The duty of the Israeli government to fully respect international law, fulfill its international obligations as the occupying power in the occupied Palestinian territories, respect religious freedoms in the holy sites and not to change the legal and historical status of Jerusalem.”

“The attacks and crimes perpetrated by the Israeli occupation forces are part of a chain of violations of Security Council resolutions 242, 478 and 2334; among others, stipulation that sanctity of Jerusalem cannot be desecrated,” Kuwait’s Al-Sabah meanwhile told the global body.

Topics: Israel Palestine Gaza Kuwait Jordan Bahrain UN East Jerusalem violence

UAE confirms 1,401 new COVID-19 cases amid vaccination campaign

UAE confirms 1,401 new COVID-19 cases amid vaccination campaign
Updated 31 min 28 sec ago
Arab News




  • Health officials have been aggressively inoculating the UAE population on expectations mass immunity would be achieved sooner
Updated 31 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE confirmed 1,401 new coronavirus cases and three related deaths overnight, as the government’s mass vaccination campaign continued in the ongoing effort to stem the spread of the highly contagious virus.

The country’s caseload since the pandemic began now stands at 551,430, including 1,642 deaths, with 531,459 of COVID-19 patients now fully recovered, a report from state news agency WAM reported.

The UAE ranks high globally for COVID-19 testing and vaccination rates.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said 117,863 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered overnight, bringing the total jabs given to 11,822,054 or a vaccination rate of 119.53 doses per 100 people.

Dubai earlier this week eased COVID-19 rules, allowing hotels to operate at full capacity and permitting concerts and sports events where all attendees and participants have been vaccinated.

Abu Dhabi meanwhile will allow quarantine-free travel for international visitors starting July 1 as well as expand its green list of countries to boost tourism in the emirate. Visitors from India however remain covered by quarantine restrictions.

Topics: UAE Coronavirus Abu Dhabi Dubai

Canadian court rules Iran downing of Ukraine Flight 752 'act of terrorism'


Updated 21 May 2021
AFP




Updated 21 May 2021
AFP

OTTAWA: A Canadian court on Thursday ruled that the shooting down of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 was deliberate and an “act of terrorism,” paving the way for possible compensation for victims’ families.
The Superior Court of Justice of Ontario found that “on a balance of probabilities” two missile strikes on the jetliner shortly after takeoff from Iran’s capital Tehran on January 8, 2020 “were intentional.”
“The plaintiffs,” Justice Edward Belobaba also ruled, “have established that the shooting down of Flight 752 by the defendants was an act of terrorism.”
Lawyers Mark and Jonah Arnold called the decision “unprecedented in Canadian law.”
“It is significant for the impact it will have on immediate surviving family members seeking justice,” they said in a statement.
The legal action seeking Can$1.5 billion ($1.25 billion) was brought by four people who lost family members in the disaster that killed all 176 aboard, including 85 Canadian citizens and permanent residents.
They claimed the strikes were “Iran’s retaliation” for the US killing of Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Qods Force near Baghdad Airport in Iraq days earlier.
In a final report in March, the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) pointed to the missile strikes and the “alertness” of its troops on the ground amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States at the time.
Ukraine, which lost 11 citizens in the disaster, said the report was “a cynical attempt to hide (the) true causes” of the tragedy, while Canada said it contained “no hard facts or evidence” and pledged to soon release the results of its own investigation.
Iran did not defend itself in court, but the Islamic republic admitted three days after the disaster that its forces shot down the Kiev-bound Boeing 737-800 plane.
The amount of compensation to be awarded is to be determined at a later hearing.
Foreign states are normally immune to Canadian civil claims, but a 2012 law made an exception for those listed as sponsors of “terrorist activity,” such as Iran.
Canada broke off diplomatic ties with Iran that same year, as relations frayed over Tehran’s support for Bashar Assad’s regime in Syria, its nuclear program, and threats to Israel.
 

Topics: Iran

Tangible change in US public opinion toward Palestinians


Updated 20 May 2021
Daoud Kuttab




  • Boston Globe argues that ‘conditioning aid to Israel’ should not be controversial
Updated 20 May 2021
Daoud Kuttab

PHILADELPHIA, US: A recent headline in the Boston Globe, a leading US paper, which read “US aid to Israel should be a force for peace,” has surprised many readers. 

The paper, in its May 19 edition, published it as part of a hard-hitting column by its editorial board, adding: “Ultimately, conditioning aid to Israel should not be controversial.”

Trudy Rubin, a leading columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer, meanwhile, put Hamas and the Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu on the same level, saying: “By treating Palestinians as irrelevant, Bibi provoked violence that has killed hundreds of mostly Palestinian civilians and threatened Israeli towns and cities.”

Major TV stations, especially MSNBC and CNN, have had anchors challenge more Israeli guests than ever before. Pro-Palestinian demonstrations in major US cities, meanwhile, have seen huge turnouts.

Sarah Nahar, an African-American activist, told Arab News that since 2015, Black internationalism had seen a resurgence unseen since the late 1960s.

“Since the events in Ferguson (Missouri), there have been many black-led organizations who have traveled to Palestine and have learned firsthand what the situation is like, and have since networked Palestine with the African American community,” she said.

BACKGROUND

Major TV stations, especially MSNBC and CNN, have had anchors challenge more Israeli guests than ever before. Pro-Palestinian demonstrations in major US cities, meanwhile, have seen huge turnouts.

Nahar pointed to the recent book “Except Palestine” by Marc Lemont Hill as shaking American progressives who previously supported all global liberation issues — except Palestine.

Now though, attitudes are changing. US Senator Bernie Sanders has written in support of Palestinian rights in the New York Times, and a group of Congressmen and women, led by New York progressive Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Palestinian-American Democrat Rashida Tlaib and others, have not been shy in their clear support of Palestinians.

Donald Trump’s era created a split within US political forces in regards to Palestine.

Khaled Elgindy, senior fellow and director of the Palestine Program at the Middle East Institute, agrees that there is a shift happening in US public opinion on Palestine, which has filtered into politics as well.

“We see that in the current split inside the Democratic Party; there are progressives who are willing to be more vocal about Palestinian rights and Israeli abuses, and there is (the) more traditional pro-Israel party establishment,” he said, adding: “(President Joe) Biden appears to be on the most conservative end of the latter.”

Elgindy warned, though, that the “shift hasn’t really translated into any real shift in policy. That said, there is now, for the first time in many years, the beginning of a debate on things that were once beyond the pale, like the idea of conditioning aid to Israel.”

Dan Kurtzer, a former US ambassador to Syria, Israel and Egypt, told Arab News that the situation has changed from 2014.

“That conflict was strictly between Israel and Hamas, and occurred as a result of differences of view related to Israel’s blockade and Hamas’ responsibility for maintaining a cease-fire. This time, the conflict is over Jerusalem — Sheikh Jarrah, the ‘status quo,’ and the sanctity of the Haram Al-Sharif. Thus, getting to a cease-fire is only a first step to dealing with those Jerusalem issues,” Kurtzer said.

The change in demographics in the US appears to have made a difference.

James Zogby, president of the Arab American Institute, told Arab News that the changes in the US have been developing over the last three decades, and are a function of demographics.

“On the Democratic side, we have blacks, Latinos, Asians, young people, and educated women. On the Republican side, it’s white, middle class, high school educated, ‘born again’ Christians. On many issues, foreign and domestic, these two groupings hold views that are mirror reflections of each other. That gap is growing and will continue to grow.”

Some argue, though, that technology has played a greater part.

Jamal Dajani, former head of communications at the Palestinian prime minister’s office, told Arab News that technology made it easier for Palestinians to share images of their suffering in real time, using mobile cameras and social media platforms.

He said: “This comes at a time when most people across the globe, not just in the US, do not rely on corporate or mainstream media outlets for their news anymore; therefore, Israel is no longer able to control the narrative like it used to. The timing of the release of the Human Rights Watch report on April 27 exposing Israel’s apartheid practices has helped shift the sentiment.”

Fadi Elsalameen, formerly a non-resident fellow at the Foreign Policy Institute at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, told Arab News that this was the first time that the pro-Palestinian and anti-Netanyahu camps had merged and agreed on a need for change in the Palestinian-Israeli dynamic.

“The question remains: What happens next, and can this merge lead to actual political change on the ground,” he said.

Topics: #Rights4Palestine Israeli-Palestinian conflict Hamas Benjamin Netanyahu Boston Globe Trudy Rubin

Syrian elections cause tension and violence in Lebanon

Activists protesting against ‘an organized vote for Bashar Assad’ scuffle on Monday with Lebanese soldiers in the town of Zouk Mosbeh, north of Beirut. (AP)
Activists protesting against ‘an organized vote for Bashar Assad’ scuffle on Monday with Lebanese soldiers in the town of Zouk Mosbeh, north of Beirut. (AP)
Updated 21 May 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI



Activists protesting against ‘an organized vote for Bashar Assad’ scuffle on Monday with Lebanese soldiers in the town of Zouk Mosbeh, north of Beirut. (AP)
  • Syrian refugees in Lebanon proclaiming support for the Assad regime face off against angry Lebanese in street fights
  • Former minister Richard Kouyoumdjian tells pro-Assad voters ‘You are opportunists and you are not displaced’
Updated 21 May 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Calls for Syrians in Lebanon to return to their country have become a deeply divisive politicized issue over the decade-long civil war in Syria, one which has recently been exacerbated by the upcoming election in Syria.

On Thursday, groups of angry Lebanese beat up Syrian expatriates and refugees heading to the Syrian embassy to cast their votes for next Wednesday's election, and threw stones at their vehicles, outraged over what they perceive as an organized vote for Assad. There have been rumors that Hezbollah organized transport for voters from across Lebanon to the embassy.

Assad is running for a fourth term, facing symbolic competition from two other candidates in a vote that is all but guaranteed to see him continue as president.

The Syrian opposition — as well as many Western and Arab countries — see the election as a sham designed to give Assad’s reign a veneer of legitimacy. The election also violates UN resolutions that call for a new constitution before a presidential vote.

Lebanon hosts 865,531 registered Syrian refugees, and there are several hundred thousand Syrians residing in Lebanon with their families as daily or seasonal workers.

Syrians in Lebanon include regime supporters and opposition figures who fled to Lebanon because of the war. Lebanon is in the midst of a severe economic crisis and is calling for Syrian refugees to return to their country because of the high cost of hosting them.

The roads leading to the embassy area in Yarzeh were congested with cars and buses loaded with voters since early Thursday morning. Many chanted slogans in support of Assad and the regime army, waving Syrian flags and carrying pictures of Assad. They confirmed to the media before and after the polls that they had voted for Assad.

Many Lebanese people reacted angrily to this. Members of the Lebanese Forces party went to the coastal highway that connects northern Lebanon with Beirut, and blocked cars carrying pictures of Assad, or Syrian flags, or banners for the Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP) — an ally of the Syrian regime, smashed car windows, and assaulted their occupants.

FASTFACT

The roads leading to the Syrian Embassy area in Lebanon were congested with cars and buses loaded with voters since early Thursday morning. Many chanted slogans in support of Bashar Assad.

They told the media: “They are loyal to Assad, so why are they still in Lebanon as refugees?”

Members of the Lebanese Forces party also said that Assad-supporting Syrians should have their refugee status removed.

Similar scenes took place in Beirut’s Ashrafieh neighborhood, where young Lebanese men chased a car displaying the Syrian flag. The Lebanese army intervened to separate the two sides.

Fifty-four-year-old Mohsen Saleh Al-Ahmad died while traveling by bus from Chtaura, Bekaa, to the embassy. According to official preliminary investigations, he had a heart attack.

Since Thursday morning’s events, the army has tightened security in and around the Syrian Embassy, which is located in the vicinity of the Ministry of Defense and the Army Command, and on the roads leading to it.

But further clashes broke out in the afternoon, this time instigated by Syrians, who reportedly got off the buses transporting them along the coastal road near Nahr Al-Kalb and proceeded to assault passers-by and throw stones at cars, injuring several people, including journalists from MTV.

Some Lebanese politicians were quick to condemn the actions of pro-Assad Syrian voters.

Former minister May Chidiac said: “They claim to be displaced and are calling on the international community to support them with fresh dollars while they are an additional burden on Lebanon’s overstretched economy! At the doors of the Syrian embassy, ​​they are chanting for Bashar Assad. As long as you are not threatened, go back to where you came from.”

Another former minister, Richard Kouyoumdjian, said: “Swear allegiance to Bashar Assad in your country, not in ours. You are opportunists and you are not displaced.”

But former Hezbollah MP Nawar Al-Sahili described attacks on Syrian voters as demonstrating “racism and a lack of integrity.”

Syrian Ambassador to Lebanon Ali Abdul Karim Ali said those attacks were “painful, and we refer (them) to the concerned authorities” and called on Lebanon “to cooperate to find quick exits for the return of the Syrians to their country.”

The Syrian diplomat said that the large number of voters “reflects the desire of Syrian people to return to a safety that they have not found outside Syria.”

Lisa Abu Khaled, spokeswoman for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), told Arab News: “The UNHCR has received reports of incidents involving pressure, threats, and harassment affecting Syrian refugees in Lebanon and in relation to the Syrian presidential elections. The reported incidents range from confiscation of documents to threats of physical harm.”

She added: “Voting is a personal choice and is not linked to refugee status, nor to a person’s need for international protection. Voting will not lead to the loss of refugee status. The UNHCR has received reports of intimidation and pressure, which may have pushed a number of refugees to participate in the elections.

“The UNHCR is a non-political humanitarian organization, and therefore does not play any role in the Syrian elections,” she continued. “That said, if and when incidents of threats and pressure are reported by refugees, we work with the concerned stakeholders in Lebanon to ensure that refugees continue to be protected in Lebanon.”

Not all Syrian refugees in Lebanon exercised their right to vote. Abu Ahmad, a camp supervisor in a refugee camp in Arsal, told Arab News: “Most people are not interested. There may be some who voted at the embassy, ​​but they do not (symbolize) a collective conviction. Refugees are frustrated and cannot forget their suffering and the horrors they experienced during their displacement.

“What has changed now? How can Assad be re-elected? On what basis? People were hoping for some change to happen, but what is happening is the polishing of the image of Bashar Assad in front of the international community,” he continued. “Maintaining my strength today is more beneficial than wasting my time in front of the ballot box. Here, I feel safe even though I am homeless.”

Caretaker Social Affairs and Tourism Minister Ramzi Musharrafieh, who visited Syria a few weeks ago and discussed the return of refugees, denounced “all the infringements that have occurred and are unjustified,” and said that “protecting (Syrian voters) is our priority.”

Former MP Khaled Al-Daher, who has been a major advocate for Syrian refugees in Lebanon in the past, said on Thursday: “Anyone who wants to elect Bashar Assad from among the refugees in Lebanon will not have refugee status and must leave the Lebanese territories because they have no problem with the Syrian regime, but are in Lebanon for specific goals and objectives.”

Topics: Lebanon Syria

Israel-Palestinian cease-fire comes into force

Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Thursday announced a cease-fire to halt an 11-day military operation against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. (AFP/File Photo)
Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Thursday announced a cease-fire to halt an 11-day military operation against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 21 May 2021
AFP



Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Thursday announced a cease-fire to halt an 11-day military operation against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. (AFP/File Photo)
  • El-Sisi had ordered two security delegations into Israel and Palestinian Territories
  • At least 230 Palestinians have been killed in violence since last week, according to Gaza health officials
Updated 21 May 2021
AFP

GAZA CITY: A cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist movement which controls the Gaza Strip, came into force early Friday after 11 days of deadly fighting that pounded the Palestinian enclave and forced countless Israelis to seek shelter from rockets.
Celebrations were heard on Gaza streets in the minutes after the truce began as cars honked their horns and some guns were fired in the air, AFP journalists said, while in the occupied West Bank, joyful crowds also took to the streets.
With no alerts sounding in Israel to warn of incoming Hamas rockets, the cease-fire appeared to be holding in the early hours of Friday.
The truce brokered by Egypt, that also included Gaza’s second-most powerful armed group, Islamic Jihad, was agreed following mounting international pressure to stem the bloodshed which erupted on May 10.
US President Joe Biden welcomed the deal.
“I believe we have a genuine opportunity to make progress and I’m committed to working toward it,” Biden said at the White House, hailing Egypt’s role in brokering the agreement.
A statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the security cabinet had “unanimously accepted the recommendation of all of the security officials ... to accept the Egyptian initiative for a mutual cease-fire without pre-conditions.”
Hamas and Islamic Jihad also confirmed the cease-fire in statements.
“This is the euphoria of victory,” said Khalil Al-Hayya, a senior Hamas figure, in front of a crowd of thousands of Palestinians who had gathered in the streets to celebrate.
The Israeli statement said its aerial campaign had made “unprecedented” achievements in Gaza, a territory it has blockaded since 2007, the year of Hamas’s takeover.
“The political leadership emphasises that it is the reality on the ground that will determine the future of the operation,” it added.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday he would be “prepared at any time to go to Israel, to the Middle East, if that would serve the purpose of moving beyond the violence and helping to work on improving lives for Israelis and Palestinians alike.”
Fighting erupted earlier this month after weeks of tensions in Jerusalem, notably over planned evictions of Palestinians from their homes in east Jerusalem to make way for Jewish settlers, and clashes at the sensitive Al-Aqsa mosque compound.
The Israeli army said Hamas and other Islamist armed groups in Gaza have since fired more than 4,300 rockets toward Israel, but the overwhelming majority of those headed for populated areas were intercepted by its Iron Dome air defenses.
The rockets have claimed 12 lives in Israel, including two children and an Israeli soldier, with one Indian and two Thai nationals among those killed, the police say.
Israeli strikes on Gaza have killed 232 Palestinians, including 65 children, as well as fighters, and have wounded another 1,900, according to the Gaza health ministry.
Vast areas have been reduced to rubble and some 120,000 people have been displaced, according to Hamas authorities.
Diplomatic sources told AFP in Cairo that “two Egyptian delegations will be dispatched to Tel Aviv and the Palestinian territories to monitor its (the cease-fire) implementation and procedures to maintain stable conditions permanently.”
UN chief Antonio Guterres, who also welcomed the deal, said Israel and the Palestinians now had a responsibility to have “a serious dialogue to address the root causes of the conflict.”
He also called on the international community to work with the UN on a “robust package of support for a swift, sustainable reconstruction and recovery.”
Britain also welcomed the cease-fire, with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab saying: “All sides must work to make the cease-fire durable and end the unacceptable cycle of violence.”
Before Israeli officials met Thursday to approve the cease-fire proposal, rocket fire had continued toward southern communities near the Gaza border.
The Israeli army had ordered the area’s residents to stay in their homes “until further notice.”
Shortly after the truce was announced, Islamic Jihad boasted it had “managed to humiliate” Israel.
The group also vowed to remain the defender of Palestinians in Jerusalem, holy to both Muslims and Jews.
Israel’s bombardment of what it describes as military targets in Gaza began after clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound.
Hamas had given Israeli forces a 6:00 p.m. deadline to leave the compound, one of Islam’s holiest places and possibly the world’s most sensitive religious site.
When the deadline expired, Hamas launched rockets, prompting Israel’s military to launch an operation aimed at heavily degrading the Islamist group, which has controlled Gaza since 2007.
The Israeli army said it has hit hundreds of military targets in Gaza and killed dozens of militant commanders.
Netanyahu said the campaign set Hamas and Islamic Jihad back “many years.”
Palestinian and international groups accused Israel of recklessly hitting non-military sites during the campaign.
Israel says it takes all steps to avoid civilian casualties, including by phoning residents to warn them of imminent strikes, and blames Hamas for placing weapons and military sites in densely populated areas.
The unrest also sharply heightened tensions and sparked violence between Jews and Arab-Israelis, while Palestinian protesters in the West Bank and east Jerusalem have repeatedly clashed with security forces.

Topics: Israel Palestine East Jerusalem violence Gaza

