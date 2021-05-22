You are here

Egypt counters third virus wave with biggest vaccination center in Mideast

Egypt counters third virus wave with biggest vaccination center in Mideast
A member of medical team sprays disinfectant as a precautionary move amid concerns over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at the underground Al Shohadaa "Martyrs" metro station in Cairo. (REUTERS file photo)
Mohamed Abu Zaid

  • Country now boasts 400 vaccine sites nationwide
CAIRO: The Egyptian Ministry of Health is intensifying efforts to control the fierce third wave of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) through the largest vaccination center in the Middle East.

All of Cairo’s Exhibition Center area has been dedicated to the vaccine site, which will be able to vaccinate 10,000 people a day, the ministry said.

The center features 96 clinics where citizens enter their data and have their vital signs recorded. It takes no longer than 10 minutes to get vaccinated.

A special room has been set up where people rest for 30 minutes after getting the jab in case there are any complications.

There is also a waiting hall with a capacity of 500 in addition to a spacious parking lot. The center operates from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on all days except Fridays. With this center, the total number of vaccination sites in Egypt has reached 400.

The ministry aims to inoculate 400 citizens daily in each of the centers across the country, said a spokesman, adding that all the centers have proper ventilation.

 

Topics: Egypt Coronavirus

Tunisia PM visits Libya seeking economic cooperation

Tunisia PM visits Libya seeking economic cooperation
Updated 56 min 15 sec ago
AFP

  • “Our economies complement each other, and what is good for Libya is also good for Tunisia,” Mechichi said
  • Libya and Tunisia signed an accord aimed at “facilitating commercial trade and the movement of citizens” between the two states
TRIPOLI: The prime minister of Tunisia, which is struggling with a deep economic crisis, called Saturday for a relaunch of economic cooperation with Libya at the start of a two-day visit.
“Our economies complement each other, and what is good for Libya is also good for Tunisia,” Mechichi said after landing in the capital of the oil-rich neighboring country.
He was accompanied by several government ministers and around 100 business leaders expected to take part in a joint economic forum in Tripoli.
Ten years since Tunisia’s 2011 revolution, the North African country faces political and economic crises compounded by the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown measures.
Unemployment has risen to 18 percent, with predictions it could reach 20 percent by the end of the year, according to a joint study by the government and United Nations.
The IMF expects the country will see GDP growth of 3.8 percent this year, after an unprecedented 8.9 percent contraction in 2020.
“We will not abandon Tunisia to face alone the effects of the coronavirus pandemic or its political and security situation,” said Libya’s Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah.
He said Libya would remove restrictions on imports from Tunisia and Tunisian workers in the country would be given official papers.
Libya and Tunisia also signed an accord aimed at “facilitating commercial trade and the movement of citizens” between the two states.
Libya descended into chaos following the 2011 revolution that toppled and killed veteran dictator Muammar Qaddafi.
The turmoil sharply reduced cross-border trade and turned Libya into a launchpad for a series of bloody jihadist attacks in Tunisia.
But ties have improved since Dbeibah was sworn in earlier this year under a UN-led process to restore stability in Libya.
Tunisian President Kais Saied visited Libya in March, and TunisAir announced Tuesday it has resumed flights to Libya.

Topics: Tunisia Libya

Horror stories emerge from Gaza rubble

Horror stories emerge from Gaza rubble
A Palestinian woman eats ice-cream in front of the destroyed Al-Shuruq building, destroyed by an Israeli air strike, on May 22, 2021, in Gaza City. (AFP)
Updated 22 May 2021
HAZEM BALOUSHA

  • The children, aged 5 to 15, were killed in their homes in densely populated areas along with countless relatives, according to the council
GAZA CITY: Hala, Yara and Rola. The three sisters, accompanied by their father, Muhammad Al-Kulak, died under the rubble of their house, which, along with several others on Al-Wehda Street in Gaza City, was hit by Israeli airstrikes, leaving at least 42 killed and more than 50 wounded.
The mother of the three daughters, Dalal, and her only son, Abdullah, aged just 2, survived.
Hala, 12, Yara, 9, and Rola, 6, were among the 11 children killed in the first week of the eruption of violence. Abdullah and Dalal have been in a deep shock since according to Dalal’s father, Ahmed Al-Maghribi.
Al-Maghribi has a lot of concern for his daughter, who is being given sedatives so that she does not lose control. Sometimes she doesn’t believe that she lost her husband and daughters, while at other times she repeatedly asks “why they killed them.”
“Dalal was very attached to her daughters. She gave them a lot of attention that helped them in school,” Al-Maghrabi told Arab News.
The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said in a statement that the three sisters and eight other children out of the 60 who lost their lives in the first week of the war were participating in its psychological and social program aimed at helping them deal with trauma.
The children, aged 5 to 15, were killed in their homes in densely populated areas along with countless relatives, according to the council.
“We were shocked to learn that eight children we were helping were bombed while they were at home and thought they were safe ... They are now gone, killed with their families, buried with their dreams and the nightmares that haunt them,” said NRC Secretary-General Jan Egeland.
Hudhaifa Al-Yaziji, director of the NRC in Gaza, said the organization works with 118 schools in the Gaza Strip, and that their psychological and social services reach more than 75,000 students as part of the Better Learning Program.
Al-Yaziji believes that the war will increase the number of children and students who need psychological and social interventions.
He told Arab News that Al-Kulak’s children and others who were killed were receiving the council’s services to deal with previous traumas they suffered as a result violence endured in Gaza. Al-Yaziji said that the most prominent symptom that requires treatment is nightmares.
Sumaya Habib, a doctor at the Ministry of Health, and a team of specialists are busy treating children traumatized from previous Israeli wars and rounds of violence.
Habib told Arab News that the current war has been “extremely harsh” and will have negative effects on the majority of the children in Palestine.
She believes that children like Abdullah Al-Kulak, who escaped with his mother from under the rubble, will have more severe traumas.
According to Habib, the mental scars that will affect children have many forms, most notably the loss of sense of safety and security, panic attacks and aggression. For females, they will lose, in varying degrees, a “part of their femininity” and display violent characteristics and practices.
The council said 80 percent of Gazan students had a positive outlook for the future in 2019, but by September 2020, that had dropped to just 29 percent.
“The war will make more children lose their positive outlook on the future, as they see death with every raid and with every explosion,” Habib said.

Topics: Gaza Israel Palestine

Egypt looking to restore tourism from Spain

Egypt looking to restore tourism from Spain
Updated 22 May 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Egypt is being represented at the event by the ETPB, which is taking part on behalf of the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities
  • Youssef met representatives of major tour operators, tourism and aviation companies, and hotels in the Spanish market
CAIRO: Egypt is looking to restore tourism from Spain, with officials from both countries meeting on Saturday to discuss cooperation.
Ahmed Youssef, CEO of the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board (ETPB), and Miguel Sanz Castedo, head of the Spanish Tourism Authority, met on the sidelines of the International Exhibition for Tourism and Travel, which is being held in Madrid until May 23.
Egypt is being represented at the event by the ETPB, which is taking part on behalf of the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.
Youssef met representatives of major tour operators, tourism and aviation companies, and hotels in the Spanish market, according to an official statement.
He reviewed the most important developments in Egypt’s tourism sector and explained the steps that were being taken by the government to mitigate the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He emphasized the precautionary measures and safety controls in hotels, resorts, restaurants, cafes, museums and archaeological sites to ensure the protection of workers, citizens and visitors.
He said the government was launching massive projects to boost tourism that were in line with international standards. There were also plans for making tourism more sustainable and helping the sector to become more resilient and better placed to deal with any crises that may occur.
There were discussions on strengthening cooperation and promoting Egypt’s tourist and archaeological attractions in foreign markets through marketing campaigns and international partnerships.
Youssef said an integrated action plan for tourism promotion was being prepared in cooperation with the private sector and tourism unions for the summer season this year.
He said the ministry was looking at organizing tourist groups, introductory trips and workshops in several markets.

Topics: Egypt tourism Spain

Tributes pour in for Egyptian comedy icon Samir Ghanem

Tributes pour in for Egyptian comedy icon Samir Ghanem
Updated 22 May 2021
SALMA AHMED

  • Samir Ghanem wore many hats — he was an actor, entertainer and most importantly a comedian
CAIRO: One of Egypt’s best-known comedians, Samir Ghanem, 84, died on Thursday in hospital from coronavirus (COVID-19).

Ghanem wore many hats — he was an actor, entertainer and most importantly a comedian.

His career spanned six decades, and his many roles made him a household name.

He will be remembered above all for his role as the beloved Fatota, a short man in a bright green oversized suit and large yellow shoes who hosted Ramadan riddles (Fawazeer) for the first time in 1982.

Ghanem first gained popularity in the 1960s as a member of the standup comedy trio Tholathy Adwa’a El-Masrah (Stage Lights Trio) with comedians George Sidhom and El Deif Ahmed.

One of Ghanem’s most notable roles was playing Masoud in the Hassan Abd Al-Salam-directed 1978 drama “Al-Motazawegoon” (The Married Couples) alongside fellow Stage Lights Trio member Sidhom.

He also played the lead role in “Goha Yahkom Al-Madina” (Goha Rules the City), in 1985, and in “Bahlool Fi Istanbul” (Bahlool in Istanbul), in 1995, alongside actress Elham Shahin.

“Samir Ghanem was an unparalleled distinguished comedian, who I worked with on the series ‘Hekayet Mizo,’ which was the reason behind my success,” said Sami Fahmy, Ghanem’s co-star in the 1977 TV show “Hekayet Mizo” (The Story of Mizo).

“Samir was a person with a high degree of humility and my days working with him were among the happiest days of my life,” Fahmy told local news outlets.

“Today I lost a friend and a wonderful comedian who will never be replaced. The world will never forget Samir Ghanem.”

Many celebrities took to their social media accounts to mourn the death of Ghanem.

Actor Adel Emam shared two pictures with Ghanem on his Instagram account, one of them from the age of black and white TV and another recent picture of them with the caption: “Goodbye Samir … Goodbye my love … I will miss you so much.”

Egyptian Minister of Culture Ines Abdel-Dayem said the Arab world had lost an icon who created works full of joy and comedy. She said that his distinctive style attracted the public for decades.

Ghanem was born on January 15, 1937, and graduated from the Faculty of Agriculture, Alexandria University. After meeting Sidhom and Ahmed they formed the famous trio, a comedy singing group that participated in several successful films and plays.

His performances earned him a number of awards, including the Faten Hamama Honorary and Excellence Award in 2017 for his contribution to Egyptian cinema at the Cairo International Film Festival.

Ghanem’s wife, actress Dalal Abdel Aziz, is also hospitalized after being infected with COVID-19.

His two daughters Donia and Amy will carry on his legacy of making Egyptians laugh through their performances.

Topics: Egypt Samir Ghanem

Egypt, UAE begin Zayed 3 joint military exercise

Egypt, UAE begin Zayed 3 joint military exercise
Updated 22 May 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Drills include the transfer and exchange of military expertise between the two sides
CAIRO: Egypt and the UAE began operations for Zayed 3 on Friday, a joint two-week military exercise that includes special forces from both countries.

According to a spokesperson for the Egyptian Armed Forces, the drills, which kicked off in the UAE, include the transfer and exchange of military expertise between the two sides, as well as joint combat drills.

The spokesperson said that in preparation for the exercise, Egyptian military authorities “raised the bar of technical and combat competence” for participating units.

He added that the training objectives aim to “unify concepts” and “refine the skills” of Egyptian military units, in a way that contributes to “achieving the highest rates of competence and combat readiness.”

The Zayed 3 exercise comes as part of growing military cooperation between Egypt’s armed forces and allies.

Joint action between the Egyptian and Emirati armed forces will help confront the challenges that the region is facing, the spokesperson said.

UAE media reported that the exercise between the two countries is based on “a legacy of accumulated military expertise, and a wise and strong political will.”

Emirati and Egyptian armed forces occupy a leading position at the regional and global levels, UAE media said, adding that the combined combat experience of both countries helps in dealing with the challenges that threaten the region’s security.

Topics: Egypt UAE

