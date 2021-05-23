Mickelson seizes command at PGA in pursuit of historic win

You are here

Phil Mickelson hits his second shot on the 16th hole during the third round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course on May 22, 2021, in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Updated 23 May 2021
AFP

  • With a victory, Mickelson would break the major tournament age mark set by American Julius Boros, who was 48 when he won the 1968 PGA Championship
KIAWAH  ISLAND, USA: Fifty-year-old Phil Mickelson seized command Saturday at the PGA Championship, pulling to a four-stroke lead halfway into the third round as he tries to become golf’s oldest major winner.
The US left-hander birdied four of the first seven holes and made the turn at windy Kiawah Island after a four-under 32 on the front nine thanks to some sensational shotmaking.
Stunning approach shots in breezy conditions had Mickelson, who hasn’t managed a top-10 major finish since 2016, in a commanding position — and somewhat astonishing one — to claim a sixth major title.
With a victory, Mickelson would break the major tournament age mark set by American Julius Boros, who was 48 when he won the 1968 PGA Championship.
Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and South Africans Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace shared a distant second on 5-under with US four-time major winner Brooks Koepka on 4-under.
Mickelson, who shared the lead with 2010 British Open winner Oosthuizen at 5-under when the day began, took the lead alone when the South African missed a six-foot par putt at the opening hole.
Mickelson dropped his approach at the par-5 second hole within 15 feet of the cup and two-putted for birdie to stretch his lead, then fired from sand to inches from the cup at the third to reach 7-under and boost his edge to three shots.
When Mickelson sank a birdie putt from just inside 17 feet at the sixth, his lead was four strokes.
Matsuyama, Koepka and Grace followed with birdies to trim the margin.
But Mickelson answered at the par-5 seventh by leaving a 21-foot eagle putt on the edge of the cup before nudging the ball in for birdie to reach 9-under.
Mickelson holed a four-footer to par the par-3 eighth and got up and down from sand to par the ninth to stay there.
Mickelson, a three-time Masters champion who won his lone PGA in 2005, has not won a major since the 2013 British Open.
His most recent US PGA Tour victory came in 2019 at Pebble Beach, although he won twice in 2020 on the 50-and-over Champions Tour.
Winds direction switched Saturday on the punishing Ocean Course, the longest layout in major history at 7,876 yards.
After blowing from the east all week, breezes were from the south on Saturday, creating tricky crosswinds, and were set to come from the west on Sunday, making every weekend hole on the coastal layout an all-new test.
“It changes the dynamic of the course,” three-time major winner Jordan Spieth said. “You go from just trying to hold on from dear life the last four to, hey, maybe I can grab a couple.”
Mickelson, ranked 115th, is the oldest player to hold a share of the 36-hole PGA lead since Sam Snead at 54 in 1966.
He became only the sixth player since 1900 to lead majors in four different decades, joining Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Snead, Ray Floyd and Gary Player.
Matsuyama made bogey at the third to fall back, but answered with back-to-back birdies and another at eight to reach 5-under.
The Japanese star seeks a rare major double, trying to become the first player to capture the opening half of a calendar Grand Slam since Spieth won the 2015 Masters and US Open.
Back-to-back birdies at seven and eight lifted Grace to 5-under alongside countryman Oosthuizen, who also birdied the eighth.
Koepka, seeking his third PGA title in four years, sandwiched birdies at the par-3 fifth and par-5 seventh around a bogey but closed the front nine with a bogey.
He’s playing through pain after undergoing right knee surgery in March.
Relatively calm conditions greeted early starters and Spieth, seeking a victory to complete a career Grand Slam, fired a four-under par 68 to finish on level par 216 alongside compatriot Rickie Fowler.
Three-time major winner Spieth snapped a four-year win drought last month.
Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, who won the 2012 PGA at Kiawah, stumbled to a 74 to stand on 221.
The seventh-ranked Northern Ireland star, who snapped an 18-month win drought two weeks ago, has been 5-over on par-5 holes this week.
“I just haven’t played the par-5s well,” McIlroy said. “I need to do some other things better as well, but that certainly hasn’t happened.”
Sweden’s Alex Noren produced the first bogey-free round of the week, firing a 70 to stand on 219.

Ruud beats Shapovalov to win Geneva Open title

Updated 23 May 2021
AP

  • The 22-year-old Norwegian’s previous title was at Buenos Aires last year
  • US teen Gauff wins two Parma titles in one day
GENEVA: Casper Ruud warmed up for the French Open by winning the Geneva Open final on Saturday, beating Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (6), 6-4.
Third-seeded Ruud served more cleanly and allowed no break-point chances to second-seeded Shapovalov.
Ruud clinched with his first match point when Shapovalov sent a backhand service return long. The 15th-ranked Canadian’s record in finals fell to 1-2.
A second career title lifted Ruud’s record to 2-2 in finals, all at clay-court events. The 22-year-old Norwegian’s previous title was at Buenos Aires last year.
“This week has been unbelievable for me,” said Ruud, whose ranking is set to rise from No. 21. “(The weather) has been challenging this week but it was nice to get some sun today.”
“I’m looking forward to Paris, I hope I can be in the second week,” he said.
The main draw begins at Roland Garros on May 30.

US teen wins two Parma titles in one day

In Parma, Italy, American teenager Coco Gauff swept aside China’s Wang Qiang to win her second WTA career title on clay in Parma on Saturday.

Third seed Gauff won through 6-1, 6-3 against Wang, the sixth seed, in 74 minutes to add to her hardcourt title in Linz in 2019.
After reaching the semifinals on clay in the Italian Open in Rome last week, 17-year-old Gauff dropped only one set en route to the title in Parma, just one week before Roland Garros.
Gauff, who is ranked 30 in the world and has won 20 of her last 26 matches, saved each of four break points in her first meeting with the 29-year-old Wang.
The Chinese player was looking for her third title and first outside China.
“It definitely means a lot, especially on clay, which is not really a surface I feel like people associate with me,” said Gauff.
“I always liked clay, but I always fall on it, I always get dirty!“
“I have good results on it, so it’s not about my performance. It’s just that clay shows you a little extra love than the other surfaces do.”
Gauff later made it a clean sweep of the titles in Parma, as she paired with Caty McNally to win the doubles.
The Amercian pair defeated second seeds Darija Jurak and Andreja Klepac, 6-3, 6-2.
At 17 years, 70 days old, Gauff is the youngest player to sweep the singles and doubles titles at an event since Maria Sharapova won both titles at 2004 Birmingham, at 17 years, 55 days old.
Sharapova completed the sweep 92 days after Gauff was born.

Copa del Rey win was ‘turning point’ for Barcelona

Updated 23 May 2021
AFP

  • Argentine legend Lionel Messi has scored 30 league goals this season
BUENOS AIRES: Barcelona forward Lionel Messi described the club’s Copa del Rey win this season as a “turning point,” but gave no indication of his own future in Catalonia in an interview published in the Argentine press on Saturday.

Messi, who was allowed to skip Barcelona’s final La Liga game on Saturday in order to prepare for the Copa America, is out of contract at the end of June, although negotiations are reported to be ongoing.

The 33-year-old, however, praised the dressing room, which he described as “very young, with a lot of new players” and the excitement generated by the 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey final, Barca’s first trophy in two years.

“The truth is that the last Copa del Rey was special because of the moment we were in,” Messi told sports daily Ole.

“The club is coming out of two years where we were not good.

“This Copa del Rey was a turning point for the dressing room, and a very important turning point. And beyond that, on a personal level, I like to win and win titles.

“And the more there are, the better it is.”

The Argentine legend has scored 30 league goals this season and is almost guaranteed to finish “Pichichi” — top scorer in La Liga — for the eighth time in his career.

With negotiations still under way, his future at the club he joined as a 13-year-old remains in doubt as he has been linked with a move to Manchester City where he could join up with former coach Pep Guardiola.

If he does not extend, his last match for Barcelona will go down as the 2-1 defeat by Celta Vigo last Sunday which extinguished the Catalans’ hopes of another La Liga title.

The return of Mahdi Ali revives Shabab Al-Ahli glory as Dubai derby dominates UAE football

Updated 22 May 2021
Wael Jabir

  • After bringing a trio of domestic cups to Rashid Stadium, the former coach of the UAE national team will be eyeing next season’s league title
You would have to go back to the second half of the 1970s for the last time Dubai rivals Shabab Al-Ahli (then known as Al-Ahli) and Al-Nasr were rivals for the top honors in UAE football, but when the two sides took to the pitch at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium earlier this month for the UAE President’s Cup final, there was a sense of nostalgia for more than one reason.

The majority of the 8,000 fans allowed into the stands for the first time since the start of the pandemic were probably too young to have witnessed that earlier rivalry, but they too knew how much was at stake as the two sides locked horns in a domestic cup final for the third time in 18 months.

In the last domestic final contested in the pre-pandemic UAE, an Alvaro Negredo-inspired Al-Nasr side beat their city rivals to win the 2020 Arabian Gulf Cup (UAE’s League Cup competition). The Spaniard marked the end of his time in Dubai with the fastest goal in the competition’s history inside seven seconds to help the UAE’s oldest club side to a 2-1 victory.

Negredo was not the only Spaniard to have left Dubai since then. Shabab Al-Ahli replaced its Spanish head coach Gerard Zaragoza with their former midfielder Mahdi Ali. The 56-year-old Ali grew up watching his beloved Red Knights clash with Al-Nasr year after year as he made his way through the ranks at Rashid Stadium. By the time Ali made his senior debut in 1983, Al-Ahli’s best days were behind them. His 15-year one-club career would produce only two cup titles, which may have motivated the man with his trademark red cap as he returned to the club as a manager 23 years after hanging his boots.

The return of Ali signaled a new dawn for the club. When the former national team boss — who had led his country to the heights of London 2012 Olympics and the semi-final of the 2015 AFC Asian Cup — was appointed in December 2020, Shabab Al-Ahli were lingering in mid-table, having won just three of their opening nine matches. By the end of the season, he had bettered his trophy tally as a player and lifted his side to finish third in the league, just seven points behind eventual champions Al-Jazira.

The master tactician steadied the ship by shoring up the defence. He called upon trusted lieutenants goalkeeper Majed Nasser, centre-back pairing Hamdan Al-Kamali and Waleed Abbas and full-backs Abdulaziz Haikal and Abdulaziz Sanqour, all of whom are over 30 and have previously played for Ali in the national team.

Experience at the back was mixed with youth and dynamism up front as 20-year-old Brazilian Igor Jesus led the line supported by 23-year-old Yahya Al-Ghassani and the free-roaming South American double act of Carlos Eduardo and Federico Cartabia.

The result was a magnificent upturn in fortunes for a club that has struggled ever since Al-Ahli, Al-Shabab and Dubai Club merged to form one club – Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai — in 2017.

First it was the Super Cup. Having won the President’s Cup in 2018-19, and with the following year’s competition cancelled due to the pandemic, Shabab Al-Ahli faced 2018-19 league champions Sharjah in the 2021 Super Cup in January. A late Mohammed Marzooq header was enough to deliver Ali’s first piece of silverware as a manager, but the story was just beginning.

As Shabab Al-Ahli continued its climb through the league table, by early April it was time to contest the Arabian Gulf Cup final. An opportunity to avenge last year’s loss to Al-Nasr beckoned, and unlike the previous encounter, there were no early goals; no goals at all in fact as both sides could only be separated by the penalty shootout. At Sharjah Stadium Ali’s men were well prepared and made it two out of two titles under his tutelage.

The cherry on top arrived last week as yet another Dubai derby clash brought fans back into the stadium for the first time since March 2020. A brace from the spot for former Valencia playmaker Cartabia sealed the win for Shabab Al-Ahli, as Mehdi Abeid’s goal was Al-Nasr’s only consolation.

Mahdi Ali’s next challenge? The one domestic title he is yet to conquer, the Arabian Gulf League. It’s a title that has only been won once by an Emirati coach when Sharjah’s Abdulaziz Al-Anbari achieved it in 2018-19. But Ali has proven he deserves the backing of his club’s board in the summer transfer window as he looks to take them to new heights.

Ahlam Al-Zaid wins in Saudi Women’s Cycling Championship

Updated 22 May 2021
Arab News

  • The 20km event took place at King Saud University in Riyadh
Saudi cyclist Ahlam Al-Zaid yesterday celebrated winning the Women’s Cycling Championship, which was hosted at King Saud University in Riyadh by the Saudi Cycling Federation, the Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah reported.

After pushing Al-Zaid all the way, Sarah Al-Mady finished in second place, while Maha Al-Jaafari came third.

After the end of the 20km race, Princess Mashael bint Faisal bin Abdul Aziz, Chair of the Women’s Committee at the Saudi Cycling Federation, and Asma Al-Jasser, member of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Cycling Federation, presented the podium winners with their prizes.

The competition was the latest in growing number of events organised by the federation aimed at promoting women’s cycling in the Kingdom.

In March, almost 100 cyclists took part in an event hosted by the Saudi Cycling Federation (SCF) at Princess Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University (PNU).

“The race was an effective step towards empowering women to practice cycling,” said Princess Mashael bint Faisal bin Abdul Aziz said at the March event.

Tokyo Olympics to go ahead even if state of emergency, says IOC official

Updated 21 May 2021
AP

  • Public opinion is Japan has been running at 60-80 percent against opening the Olympics on July 23
  • Coates suggested public opinion might improve as more Japanese get fully vaccinated
TOKYO: The IOC vice president in charge of the postponed Tokyo Olympics said Friday the games would open in just over two months even if the city and other parts of Japan were under a state of emergency because of rising COVID-19 cases.
John Coates, speaking from Australia in a virtual news conference with Tokyo organizers at the end of three days of meetings, said this would be the case even if local medical experts advised against holding the Olympics.
“The advice we have from the WHO (World Health Organization) and all other scientific and medical advice that we have is that — all the measures we have outlined, all of those measures that we are undertaking are satisfactory and will ensure a safe and secure games in terms of health,” Coates said. “And that’s the case whether there is a state of emergency or not.”
Public opinion is Japan has been running at 60-80 percent against opening the Olympics on July 23, depending on how the question is phrased. Coates suggested public opinion might improve as more Japanese get fully vaccinated. That figure is now about 2 percent.
“If it doesn’t then our position is that we have to make sure that we get on with our job,” Coates said. “And our job is to ensure these games are safe for all the participants and all the people of Japan.”
IOC officials say they expect more than 80 percent of the residents of the Olympic Village, located on Tokyo Bay, to be vaccinated and be largely cut off from contact with the public. About 11,000 Olympic and 4,400 Paralympic athletes are expected to attend.
Coates said about 80 percent of spots in the Olympics would be awarded from qualifying events, with 20 percent coming from rankings.
Coates left no doubt that the Switzerland-based International Olympic Committee believes the Tokyo Games will happen. The IOC gets almost 75 percent of its income from selling broadcast rights, a key driver in pushing on. And Tokyo has officially spent $15.4 billion to organize the Olympics, though a government audit suggests the real number is much higher.
Tokyo, Osaka and several other prefectures are currently under a state of emergency and health-care systems are being stretched. Emergency measures are scheduled to end on May 31, but they are likely to be extended.
“If the current situation continues, I hope the government will have the wisdom not to end the emergency at the end of May,” Haruo Ozaki, head of the Tokyo Medical Association, told the weekly magazine Aera.
Ozaki has consistently said government measures to control the spread of COVID-19 have been insufficient. About 12,000 deaths in Japan have been attributed to the virus, and the situation is exacerbated since so few in Japan have been fully vaccinated.
Ozaki warned that if the emergency conditions are not extended, the virus and contagious variants will spread quickly.
“If that happens, there will be a major outbreak, and it is possible that holding the games will become hopeless,” he added.
Ozaki is not alone with this warning.
The 6,000-member Tokyo Medical Practitioners’ Association called for the Olympics to be canceled in a letter sent last week to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa, and Seiko Hashimoto, the head of the organizing committee.
“We believe the correct choice is to cancel an event that has the possibility of increasing the numbers of infected people and deaths,” the letter said.
Hashimoto addressed the worry of ordinary Japanese.
“At present there are not a few people who feel uneasy about the fact the games are going to be held where a lot of people are coming from abroad,” she said. “There are other people who are concerned about the possible burden on the medical system of Japan.”
She said the number of “stakeholders” coming to Japan from abroad had been reduced from 180,000 to about 80,000. She said Olympic “stakeholders” would amount to 59,000, of which 23,000 were Olympic family and international federations. She said an added 17,000 would involve television rights holders, with 6,000 more media.
She also said 230 physicians and 310 nurses would be needed daily, and said about 30 hospitals in Tokyo and outside were contacted about caring for Olympic patients. Organizers have said previously that 10,000 medical workers would be needed for the Olympics.
Hashimoto said retired nurses might also be called in. Separately, the IOC has said it will make available an unspecified number of medical personnel from unnamed national Olympic committees.
Fans from abroad were banned months ago. Hashimoto said the number of spectators — if any — at venues would “depend on the spread of the infection.” She has promised a decision on venue capacity next month.
Kaori Yamaguchi, a bronze medalist in judo at the 1988 Seoul Olympics and a member of the Japanese Olympic Committee, hinted in an interview with the Kyodo news agency this week that organizers were cornered. She has been skeptical about going ahead.
“We’re starting to reach a point where we can’t even cancel anymore,” she said.
The IOC’s most senior member, Richard Pound, said in an interview with Japan’s JiJi Press that the final deadline to call off the Olympics was still a month away.
“Before the end of June, you really need to know, yes or no,” JiJi quoted Pound as saying.
Pound repeated — as the IOC has said — that if the games can’t happen now they will be canceled, not postponed again.
IOC President Thomas Bach now plans to arrive in Tokyo only July 12. He was forced to cancel a trip to Japan this month because of rising COVID-19 cases.

