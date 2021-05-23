You are here

  • Home
  • CNN fires Rick Santorum over disparaging comments against Native Americans

CNN fires Rick Santorum over disparaging comments against Native Americans

Former CNN analyst Rick Santorum. (AP file photo)
Former CNN analyst Rick Santorum. (AP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2a4f8

Updated 23 May 2021
AP

CNN fires Rick Santorum over disparaging comments against Native Americans

CNN fires Rick Santorum over disparaging comments against Native Americans
  • Santorum was dismissive of Native Americans in his speech before a forum of the conservative Young America’s Foundation
  • he National Congress of American Indians demanded that CNN fire him for being “an unhinged and embarrassing racist"
Updated 23 May 2021
AP

NEW YORK: CNN is cutting ties with former Republican senator and current TV analyst Rick Santorum over disparaging comments he made about Native American culture.
On CNN, Santorum was a senior political commentator who was often tasked with giving the Republican point of view during campaign coverage. His parting ways with the network was confirmed Saturday by Alison Rudnick, vice president of HLN Communications and CNN Diversity and Inclusion.
He sparked controversy in an April 23 speech before the Young America’s Foundation, a conservative youth organization. Santorum said immigrants created a nation based on the Judeo-Christian ethic from a blank slate.
“We birthed a nation from nothing,” he said. “Yes, there were Native Americans, but there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”
The comment prompted Fawn Sharp, president of the National Congress of American Indians, to call him “an unhinged and embarrassing racist who disgraces CNN and any other media company that provides him a platform.”
“To correct the record, what European colonizers found in the Americas were thousands of complex, sophisticated, and sovereign tribal nations, each with millennia of distinct cultural, spiritual and technological development,” she wrote in a statement.
Sharp called on CNN to fire Santorum or potentially face a boycott from more than 500 tribal nations and its allies worldwide.
Santorum later said on Chris Cuomo’s CNN show that he “misspoke” in the sense that it wasn’t clear that he was speaking in the context of the founding of the United States government.
“People say I’m trying to dismiss what happened to the Native Americans,” he said. “Far from it. The way we treated Native Americans was horrific. It goes against every bone and everything I’ve ever fought for as a leader in the Congress.”
Santorum’s comments have garnered blowback before, especially his views on gay marriage and homosexuality. In 2003, he infuriated gay rights advocates by appearing to compare homosexuality to pedophilia and bestiality

 

Topics: CNN Rick Santorum native Americans racism

Related

CNN journalist manhandled by Israeli forces
Media
CNN journalist manhandled by Israeli forces
Interview: CNN’s Caroline Faraj talks journalism in a digital world
Media
Interview: CNN’s Caroline Faraj talks journalism in a digital world

The New York Times runs full-page ad condemning pro-Palestinian celebrity models for their views

The ad, which ran on Saturday in the main section of the newspaper, named Lipa and the Hadid sisters as “mega-influencers” who have “accused Israel of ethnic cleansing” and “vilified the Jewish State.” (Twitter)
The ad, which ran on Saturday in the main section of the newspaper, named Lipa and the Hadid sisters as “mega-influencers” who have “accused Israel of ethnic cleansing” and “vilified the Jewish State.” (Twitter)
Updated 48 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

The New York Times runs full-page ad condemning pro-Palestinian celebrity models for their views

The ad, which ran on Saturday in the main section of the newspaper, named Lipa and the Hadid sisters as “mega-influencers” who have “accused Israel of ethnic cleansing” and “vilified the Jewish State.” (Twitter)
  • The New York Times ran a full page ad that condemned part-Palestinian models Gigi and Bella Hadid and British-Albanian popstar Dua Lipa for showing solidarity with the people of Palestine
  • The ad, which ran on Saturday in the main section of the newspaper, named Lipa and the Hadid sisters as “mega-influencers” who have “accused Israel of ethnic cleansing” and “vilified the Jewish State”
Updated 48 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: This week, The New York Times ran a full page ad that condemned part-Palestinian models Gigi and Bella Hadid and British-Albanian popstar Dua Lipa for showing solidarity with the people of Palestine.

“Bella, Gigi and Dua, Hamas calls for a second holocaust. Condemn them now (sic),” read the headline of the advertisement, which took the form of a letter to the three prominent stars. The advert was organized, produced and paid for by Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, the head of the World Values Network.

The ad, which ran on Saturday in the main section of the newspaper, named Lipa and the Hadid sisters as “mega-influencers” who have “accused Israel of ethnic cleansing” and “vilified the Jewish State.” 

The “Levitating” hitmaker took to her social media to set the record straight and slam the organization for alleging that she is anti-Semitic for her pro-Palestine stance.

“I utterly reject the false and appalling allegations that were published in The New York Times advertisement taken out by the World Values Network,” she wrote in a lengthy text shared with her Twitter and Instagram followers.

“This is the price you pay for defending Palestinian human rights against an Israeli government whose actions in Palestine both Human Rights Watch and the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem accuse of persecution and discrimination,” she added.

“I take this stance because I believe that everyone — Jews, Muslims and Christians — have the right to live in peace as equal citizens of a state they choose,” Lipa wrote.

The “Levitating” hitmaker took to her social media to set the record straight and slam the organization for alleging that she is anti-Semitic for her pro-Palestine stance. (Instagram)

The popstar, who is dating Gigi and Bella’s younger brother Anwar Hadid, stated that the World Values Network used her name “shamelessly” to “advance their ugly campaign with falsehoods.”

She concluded by saying: “I stand in solidarity with all the oppressed people and reject all forms of racism.”

Tensions spiked in the area in May due to Israel’s bombardment of Palestinians in Gaza after IDF forces stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque and settlers attempted to forcibly evict families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in Jerusalem.

The death toll from the Israeli aerial campaign against Gaza, which ended after a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, has risen to 248, including 66 children and 39 women, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Friday.

Many celebrities have taken to social media to post pro-Palestinian messages, including singers Zayn Malik and The Weeknd as well as actor Mark Ruffalo.

Topics: Palestine New York Times

Related

The group, known as the Jewish Diaspora in Tech, called on Google to support and fund Palestinian-led relief efforts. (Shutterstock)
Media
Jewish Google staff demand tech giant shows support for Palestine
AP criticized for firing pro-Palestine journalist
Media
AP criticized for firing pro-Palestine journalist

Oscar-nominated director Farah Nabulsi writes on Palestinian plight for The Hollywood Reporter

British-Palestinian Oscar-nominated filmmaker Farah Nabulsi penned an op-ed for The Hollywood Reporter on Friday. (File/ AFP)
British-Palestinian Oscar-nominated filmmaker Farah Nabulsi penned an op-ed for The Hollywood Reporter on Friday. (File/ AFP)
Updated 22 May 2021
Arab News

Oscar-nominated director Farah Nabulsi writes on Palestinian plight for The Hollywood Reporter

British-Palestinian Oscar-nominated filmmaker Farah Nabulsi penned an op-ed for The Hollywood Reporter on Friday. (File/ AFP)
Updated 22 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: British-Palestinian Oscar-nominated filmmaker Farah Nabulsi penned an op-ed for The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, weighing in on the toll the Israel-Palestine conflict has taken on the Palestinian creative community, as well as the handful of US celebrities who have spoken out.

“Amidst the grief for those killed in Gaza, and the rage at the Israeli bombardment of a blocked territory with strikes that devastate tower blocks and wipe out families, there is an outpouring of support for our rights and our plight the likes of which has never been seen before,” she wrote.

The filmmaker behind BAFTA-winning “Th Present” added that in the Gaza Strip, Jerusalem and the West Bank, "Palestinians under Israeli military occupation have been subjected to intense levels of dehumanization and violence.”

In the op-ed for The Hollywood Reporter, Nabulsi went on to detail some instances of the Palestinian creative community being harmed, including actor Maisa Abd Elhadi, a star of UK Channel 4’s “Baghdad Central,” who was reportedly shot and wounded by Israeli forces during a recent demonstration in Haifa.

“Palestinian filmmakers, actors, and artists, already hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, are now impacted by the Israeli government’s assaults on all fronts,” she added.

Nabulsi also praised the small batch of Hollywood celebrities who have spoken about the conflict.

“Actors such as Susan Sarandon, Viola Davis, Mark Ruffalo, Idris Elba, Natalie Portman, Lena Headey, and Danny Glover have expressed their public support for Palestinians — whether it’s for those Palestinians struggling to keep their homes in Jerusalem or the plight of Gaza under Israeli bombs… Such statements and their amplification of pro-justice voices are both indicative of, and in turn help expand and deepen, a seismic shift of perceptions about Israel and the Palestinians.”

“We are witnessing a narrative being transformed, and it cannot come a moment too soon.”

Topics: Farah Nabulsi Palestine Israel The Hollywood Reporter

Fox News commentators clash over Israeli attacks on Gaza

Fox News commentators clash over Israeli attacks on Gaza
Updated 21 May 2021
Arab News

Fox News commentators clash over Israeli attacks on Gaza

Fox News commentators clash over Israeli attacks on Gaza
  • Geraldo Rivera declared that Rashida Tlaib — the only Palestinian-American member of Congress — was right to say that the US should halt its $735m arms shipment to Israel
  • Sean Hannity repeatedly cut Rivera off as he tried to make a point about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with the host taking a staunchly pro-Israel stance
Updated 21 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera clashed with pro-Israeli host Sean Hannity on Wednesday over Israel’s attacks on Gaza. 

Rivera is a 77-year-old correspondent and commentator who has previously reported from Israeli-occupied territories. Talking to Hannity, he declared that Rashida Tlaib — the only Palestinian-American member of the US Congress and a frequent Fox target — was right to say that the US should halt its $735 million arms shipment to Israel.

Hannity repeatedly cut Rivera off as he tried to make a point about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with the host taking a staunchly pro-Israel stance while Rivera said it was "abhorrent" that Palestinian children died in bombings from Israeli Defense Forces retaliating against Hamas.

Fox News contributor Dan Bongino stepped in after Hannity, and the row intensified, with both Hannity and Bongino insulting Rivera, calling him an “uncontrolled lunatic” and a “punk.”

Rivera took to Twitter to echo his on-air comments. “American bombs should not be used to kill defenseless civilians in #Gaza,” he wrote. “@JoeBiden must stop ignoring carnage & injustice. A dead Palestinian child is as much a crime against humanity as a dead Israeli child. #NotWithOurBombs.”

In the past, Rivera has had heated arguments with other Fox News personalities when criticizing Israel’s actions and lauding those defending Palestinians — both rare stances for a contributor to the traditionally pro-Israel channel to take.

Rivera was asked by Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum if he was “sympathetic” to Tlaib’s position.

“I am indeed, Martha,” he replied. “People have to recognize what the Gaza Strip is. It’s one of the most menacing places on Earth that I’ve ever reported from.” 

He also told viewers that, by selling arms to Israel, America is “complicit in an ongoing crime against humanity.”

Topics: Gaza Geraldo Rivera Sean Hannity

Related

Sean Hannity denies pointing gun at Juan Williams on Fox set
Media
Sean Hannity denies pointing gun at Juan Williams on Fox set
Anti-Islam pundit leads ‘France’s Fox News’ channel
Media
Anti-Islam pundit leads ‘France’s Fox News’ channel

Jewish Google staff demand tech giant shows support for Palestine

The group, known as the Jewish Diaspora in Tech, called on Google to support and fund Palestinian-led relief efforts. (Shutterstock)
The group, known as the Jewish Diaspora in Tech, called on Google to support and fund Palestinian-led relief efforts. (Shutterstock)
Updated 21 May 2021
Arab News

Jewish Google staff demand tech giant shows support for Palestine

The group, known as the Jewish Diaspora in Tech, called on Google to support and fund Palestinian-led relief efforts. (Shutterstock)
  • The group consists of Jewish anti-nationalists within Google
  • Letter reportedly signed by more than 250 employees
Updated 21 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A group of Jewish Google employees has written to the company to demand a ramp up in support for Palestinians in the wake of Israel’s devastating Gaza airstrike campaign.

The group, known as the Jewish Diaspora in Tech, called on Google to support and fund Palestinian-led relief efforts, to equal the support the tech giant provides to Israeli humanitarian efforts.

“We ask Google leadership to make a companywide statement recognizing the violence in Palestine and Israel, which must include direct recognition of the harm done to Palestinians by Israel’s military and gang violence,” the workers said in a letter on Wednesday to Google CEO Sundar Pichai and the company’s executive team.

Reportedly signed by more than 250 employees, the letter called for the tech giant to avoid conflating Israel with the Jewish people, adding: “Anti-Zionism is not antisemitism and this conflation harms the pursuit of justice for Palestinians and Jews alike, by limiting freedom of expression and distracting from real acts of antisemitism.”

The group consists of Jewish anti-nationalists within Google, and was formed in response to a perceived pro-Zionist sentiment among “Jewglers” — the official Jewish employee resource group within Google.

Ignoring the deadly attacks faced by Palestinians “erases” the company’s Palestinian coworkers, the group warned.

The letter was reportedly written after the executive team of Google failed to put out a statement condemning the violence against Palestinians, while some members of the Google leadership even promoted pro-Israel funding opportunities.

“We agree that a response from Google leadership is necessary, but we believe any response that recognizes violence against Israelis but fails to give the same recognition to violence against Palestinians is worse than no response at all,” the Jewish Diaspora in Tech said.

Topics: media Google Israel Palestine

Related

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram were all used widely by Palestinian citizens and activists to share information on evictions from the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. (Reuters/File Photo)
Media
Social media giants ‘violated’ Palestinians’ digital rights: report
Australian judge rules Google misled Android users on data
Media
Australian judge rules Google misled Android users on data

Social media giants ‘violated’ Palestinians’ digital rights: report

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram were all used widely by Palestinian citizens and activists to share information on evictions from the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. (Reuters/File Photo)
Facebook, Twitter and Instagram were all used widely by Palestinian citizens and activists to share information on evictions from the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 21 May 2021
Arab News

Social media giants ‘violated’ Palestinians’ digital rights: report

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram were all used widely by Palestinian citizens and activists to share information on evictions from the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Digital rights monitor 7amleh said it has documented 500 cases of what it called digital rights violations of Palestinians
  • In one notable case of erroneous censorship, Instagram’s algorithm deemed the al-Aqsa mosque a terrorist organization
Updated 21 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: There was a “dramatic increase” in censorship of Palestinians engaging in political speech on social media during the period of intense fighting between Israel and Gaza-based militants.

A report by 7amleh, The Arab Center for the Advancement of Social Media, seen by The Independent, said that social media companies’ moderation attempts and codes of conduct have resulted in numerous citizens being censored.

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram were all used widely by Palestinian citizens and activists to share information on evictions from the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, among other hotbutton issues among Palestinains.

According to The Independent, 7amleh said it had documented 500 cases of what it called digital rights violations of Palestinians from May 6 to May 18.

These violations include content being taken down and accounts being removed or their visibility restricted.

Of the 500 instances, half were related to Instagram, and its parent company Facebook was found to have carried out 179 cases of censorship or other rights violations.

Facebook also engaged in geo-blocking — geographically targeted content moderation — with “a number of these cases (documented) for activists from the occupied Palestinian territory,” according to 7amleh.

The rights organization said that 45 percent of reported violations on Instagram were related to the abrupt removal of stories.

Instagram did not respond directly to 7amleh about 143 of the cases submitted, but confirmed that “only one case violated the community standards.” According to 7amleh, nearly 70 percent of reported rights violations occurred after the problem seemed to have been addressed.

Aside from content moderation problems, a number of dramatic cases of harmful and offensive content moderation occurred throughout the nearly two weeks of violence. 

One notable example saw Instagram removing posts with hashtags for the al-Aqsa mosque — the third holiest site in Islam — after the tech company’s moderation system mistakenly deemed the mosque a terrorist organization.

Facebook told The Independent: “We know there have been several issues that have impacted people’s ability to share on our apps, including a technical bug that affected Stories around the world, and an error that temporarily restricted content from being viewed on the Al Aqsa hashtag page. While these have been fixed, they should never have happened in the first place.” 

The company also explained that it “understand(s) that the word ‘Zionist’ is frequently used in important political debate ... that’s why we allow critical discussion of Zionists, but remove attacks against them in specific instances when context suggests the word is being used as a proxy for Jews or Israelis, both of which are protected characteristics under our hate speech policies.”

Social media is seen as an important tool by Palestinian activists and citizens who use it to tell their own stories in a global media system that, they believe, does not always portray their struggle accurately.

Marwa Fatafta, a policy manager at Access Now, told The Independent that she also believes that Facebook’s content moderation policy is biased against the Palestinians.

“Facebook's rules related to Israel-Palestinian have always been opaque and one-sided,” she said. “It's no secret that Facebook often bows to government pressure and converts such demands into rules governing online speech. But that’s only half of the story (as) social media platforms rely on algorithms to moderate speech at scale and being blind to context as they are, lots of legitimate content get flagged and taken down.” 

Such issues stress the need for algorithmic transparency, which Fatafta says is “clearly biased.”

According to 7amleh, social media companies should hire specific fact checkers for the Israel-Palestine conflict, allow people to access geo-spatial data for humanitarian purposes, provide transparency on takedown requests, and conduct human rights assessments “that include the impact of Israel on Palestinians in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory.”

Censorship and bias have been issues for years, however, and the escalation of violence over the past two weeks “only scaled it up and made it more pronounced,” said Fatafta.

She continued: “Social media has been a life-line for Palestinian activists deprived of access to mainstream media, and despite the ceasefire, the reality of occupation and oppression continues. So Palestinians will continue to use social media to organize and dissent.”

Fatafta added: “The main question here is: would social media companies learn their lessons this time?”

Topics: media Palestine Israel social media Censorship

Related

Facebook deploys special team as Israel-Gaza conflict spreads across social media
Media
Facebook deploys special team as Israel-Gaza conflict spreads across social media

Latest updates

NAFAS program helps Lebanon’s creatives take up arts residences in France
NAFAS program helps Lebanon’s creatives take up arts residences in France
Prince William gets Extreme E masterclass in Scotland ahead of Ocean X Prix in Dakar
Prince William gets Extreme E masterclass in Scotland ahead of Ocean X Prix in Dakar
Oman Insurance moves to new hot desk office in Dubai
Oman Insurance moves to new hot desk office in Dubai
Saudi Cable losses narrow as it faces extra tax bill
Saudi Cable losses narrow as it faces extra tax bill
Emirati rider Salem Al-Ketbi crowned winner of Longines FEI Endurance World Championship 2021
Emirati rider Salem Al-Ketbi crowned winner of Longines FEI Endurance World Championship 2021

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.