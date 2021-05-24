India passes 300,000 COVID-19 deaths

You are here

Many experts also believe the real death toll is much higher, particularly as the disease spreads into India6s rural areas. (AP)
  • The continued high number of deaths came as infections fell in major cities
  • Many experts also believe the real toll is much higher, particularly as the disease spreads into rural areas
NEW DELHI: India said Monday it had passed more than 300,000 coronavirus deaths, the third country after the United States and Brazil to hit the figure as it battles a huge wave of infections.
The South Asian nation has been hitting record single-day rises in infections and fatalities in recent weeks, with its health care system overwhelmed by the COVID-19 wave.
India’s toll now stands at 303,720 after adding 50,000 deaths in just under two weeks, as the total number of infections rose above 26.7 million, health ministry data showed.
It reported 4,454 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, the second-highest daily toll since reaching a record 4,529 on Wednesday.
The continued high number of deaths came as infections fell in major cities, including the capital New Delhi and financial hub Mumbai, where lockdowns have been imposed to stem the spread of the virus.
“Deaths always will lag cases... People who have been diagnosed with infection now will go into hospital, and then a small number of them will die but that will be later,” Ashoka University biology professor Gautam Menon said on Monday.
Many experts also believe the real toll is much higher, particularly as the disease spreads into rural areas where the majority of the 1.3 billion population lives and where health facilities and record-keeping is poor.
The wave has overwhelmed hospitals with patients, and also led to a severe shortage of oxygen and critical drugs.
Harrowing images of long queues for funerals and makeshift pyres have also emerged from crematoriums and cemeteries.
Bodies of suspected COVID-19 victims have meanwhile been seen floating down the holy Ganges river or buried in shallow graves.
“We are seeing the bodies along the river Ganges which don’t seem to be recorded as COVID deaths but are very likely to be COVID deaths,” Menon said.
“While everyone agrees that there is death undercounting, the question is — what is the extent of the undercounting and has it consistently been a large figure, or has it only gone up... over the past three weeks to a month.”
Experts warned that religious festivals and packed state election rallies held earlier in the year could have led to virus “superspreader” events and that mass vaccinations are the only long-term solution.
India has administered just over 196 million shots since mid-January, but experts say the program needs to be significantly stepped up.
The country, home to the world’s largest vaccine maker, has halted exports of vaccines to meet local demand.

Samoa in crisis as elected leader locked out of Parliament

Samoa in crisis as elected leader locked out of Parliament
Updated 24 May 2021
AP

Samoa in crisis as elected leader locked out of Parliament

Samoa in crisis as elected leader locked out of Parliament
  • Prime Minister-elect Fiame Naomi Mata’afa and her supporters showed up at parliament to form a new government
  • But Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, who was prime minister for 22 years before his unexpected election loss, doesn’t appear ready to give up power
Updated 24 May 2021
AP

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: Samoa was plunged into a constitutional crisis Monday when the woman who won an election last month was locked out of Parliament and the previous leader claimed he remained in charge.
The fast-moving events marked the latest twist in a bitter power struggle that has been playing out in the small Pacific nation since it elected its first female leader. Not only is Samoa’s peace and stability at stake, but also its relationship with China.
On Monday morning, Prime Minister-elect Fiame Naomi Mata’afa and her supporters showed up at parliament to form a new government, but were not allowed inside.
The nation’s Supreme Court had earlier ordered the Parliament to convene. And the constitution requires that lawmakers meet within 45 days of an election, with Monday marking the final day by that count.
But Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, who was prime minister for 22 years before his unexpected election loss, doesn’t appear ready to give up power. He was already one of the longest-serving leaders in the world.
Two powerful allies have been supporting Tuilaepa.
The nation’s head of state, Tuimalealiifano Va’aletoa Sualauvi II, wrote in a proclamation last week that he was suspending Parliament “for reasons that I will make known in due course.” On Sunday, the Parliament’s speaker backed him.
After Fiame was locked out on Monday, Tuilaepa held a news conference proclaiming his government remained in charge.
Samoan journalist Lagipoiva Cherelle Jackson translated the back-and-forth into English on Twitter.
At his news conference, Tuilaepa said: “There is only one government in Samoa, even if we are just the custodian government. We remain in this role and operate business as usual.”
Meanwhile, Fiame told her supporters: “There will be a time when we will meet again, inside that House. Let us leave it to the law.”
Fiame’s election win was seen as a milestone not only for Samoa, which is conservative and Christian, but also for the South Pacific, which has had few female leaders.
An advocate for women’s equality, Fiame, who was born in 1957, broke new ground during her campaign by going on the road and robustly criticizing the incumbent.
She has pledged to stop a $100 million port development backed by Beijing, calling the project excessive for a nation that’s already heavily in debt to China, according to news broadcaster RNZ.
Fiame said she intends to maintain good relations with China but has more pressing needs to address, RNZ reported.
Last month’s election initially ended in a 25-25 tie between Fiame’s FAST Party and Tuilaepa’s HRP Party, with one independent candidate.
The independent candidate chose to go with Fiame, but meanwhile, the electoral commissioner appointed another HRP candidate, saying it was required to conform to gender quotas.
That made it 26-26.
The head of state then stepped in to announce fresh elections to break the tie. Those elections in the nation of 200,000 were scheduled to be held last week.
But Fiame’s party appealed and the Supreme Court ruled against both the appointed candidate and the plans for the new elections, restoring the FAST Party to a 26-25 majority.

US imposes restrictions on Ethiopia assistance over Tigray

US imposes restrictions on Ethiopia assistance over Tigray
Updated 24 May 2021
Reuters

US imposes restrictions on Ethiopia assistance over Tigray

US imposes restrictions on Ethiopia assistance over Tigray
  • Current or former Ethiopian or Eritrean government officials deemed responsible for the crisis also hit by visa restrictions
Updated 24 May 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US government said it was imposing wide-ranging restrictions on economic and security assistance to Ethiopia over the atrocities in Tigray, as well as barring current or former Ethiopian or Eritrean government officials it deems responsible for the crisis.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Sunday the new actions by the United States are to press for a resolution of the crisis: “The time for action from the international community is now.”
Thousands have been killed and hundreds of thousands more forced from their homes in the Tigray region since November after the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) launched attacks on Ethiopian forces. Ethiopian troops and soldiers from neighboring Eritrea have been accused of massacres and killings in their fight against the rebel group.
The Ethiopian government’s efforts to crush the TPLF rebellion have unleashed an ethnic witch hunt across the country, according to a Reuters investigation this month, which found Tigrayans have been arrested, harassed, sacked or suspended from their jobs, or had their bank accounts temporarily frozen.
Blinken said the United States would continue humanitarian assistance and certain other critical aid to Ethiopia and would continue its existing broad restrictions on assistance to Eritrea.
Blinken said the United States may withhold visas as well for “members of the security forces, or other individuals— to include Amhara regional and irregular forces and members” of the TPLF it deems “responsible for, or complicit in, undermining resolution of the crisis in Tigray.”
He also warned that should those responsible for undermining a resolution of the crisis in Tigray fail to reverse course, they should anticipate further actions from the United States and the international community.
Blinken said the parties “have taken no meaningful steps to end hostilities or pursue a peaceful resolution of the political crisis.”
The US called on the Ethiopian government to meet public commitments to hold accountable all those responsible for human rights violations and abuses, to protect civilians, and to ensure unhindered humanitarian access, Blinken said. He also urged the “Eritrean government to live up to its public commitment and immediately return its troops to internationally recognized Eritrean territory.”
Ethiopia’s government has come under increasing pressure from the international community to demonstrate accountability as reports of atrocities in Tigray mount. The European Union has suspended budget support payments amid reports of brutal gang rapes, mass killings of civilians and widespread looting in the northern region.
Ethiopia says it is committed to investigating human rights violations and both Ethiopia and Eritrea have promised a withdrawal of Eritrean troops.
The United Nations has said that war crimes may have been committed by all parties involved in the conflict.

Thousands march in US for free Palestine

Thousands march in US for free Palestine
Rally organizers, the Philadelphia Free Palestine Coalition, describes itself as ‘a united socialist alliance of activist organizations and political parties.’ (Supplied)
Updated 24 May 2021
Daoud Kuttab

Thousands march in US for free Palestine

Thousands march in US for free Palestine
  • Speakers demand ‘end of occupation’ as fury grows over Gaza conflict
Updated 24 May 2021
Daoud Kuttab

PHILADELPHIA: More than 1,000 Americans of different backgrounds marched in downtown Philadelphia demanding a “free Palestine” and denouncing US support for Israel.

The protesters traveled from Rittenhouse Square and marched to Philadelphia City Hall as they chanted.
Rally organizers, the Philadelphia Free Palestine Coalition, describes itself as “a united socialist alliance of activist organizations and political parties, dedicated to advancing the
cause of Palestinian liberation from imperialism, settler colonialism and Zionism.”
Speakers outside the city hall called for “an end to Israel’s occupation and settlement activities,” and the creation of an independent state of Palestine.
Marchers called for a “free Palestine, from the river to the sea.” In March 2018, CNN fired political commentator Marc Lamont Hill after he used the same words during a speech at the UN.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The protesters traveled from Rittenhouse Square and marched to Philadelphia City Hall as they chanted.

• Speakers outside the city hall called for ‘an end to Israel’s occupation and settlement activities,’ and the creation of an independent state of Palestine.

• Activists told Arab News that both the size and diversity of pro-Palestinian demonstrations have surged recently.

A demonstrator told Arab News that US President Joe Biden “does not care about Palestine.” He said: “Biden finally pushed Israel to stop the attacks on Palestinians because he was pressured by people protesting and demanding that the US government should stop supporting Israeli unconditionally.”
Another protester with an African-American background said that “as a Black person, you can’t be fighting for black liberation without also fighting for Palestinian liberation.”
Activists told Arab News that both the size and diversity of pro-Palestinian demonstrations have surged recently. An older couple, Robert and Jane Gold, said that they have never seen as “big and consistent crowds” supporting the Palestinian cause as in recent weeks. A US-Latino protester said that Latin America is “strongly supportive” of Palestinians, especially in her country, Chile, where there is a large Palestinian presence.

Bangladesh denies normalization with Tel Aviv despite removing caveat from passports

Bangladesh denies normalization with Tel Aviv despite removing caveat from passports
Updated 24 May 2021

Bangladesh denies normalization with Tel Aviv despite removing caveat from passports

Bangladesh denies normalization with Tel Aviv despite removing caveat from passports
  • Dhaka and Tel Aviv have no diplomatic ties and Bangladeshi passport holders are banned from traveling to Israel
  • Rumors about policy change emerged after tweets by an Israeli diplomat who welcomed the caveat removal
Updated 24 May 2021
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Authorities in Dhaka said on Sunday that their position toward Tel Aviv remained unchanged despite the removal from Bangladeshi e-passports of a caveat banning their holders from traveling to Israel.  

Dhaka and Tel Aviv have no diplomatic ties and Bangladeshi passport holders are banned from traveling to Israel. The caveat written on its passports states that the travel documents are “valid for all countries of the world, except Israel.”

Rumors about the ban’s removal emerged after a Saturday tweet by Gilad Cohen, the Israeli Foreign Ministry’s deputy director general for Asia and the Pacific, who shared photos showing the first pages of the old version of a Bangladeshi passport and a new one without the caveat.

He said that it was as “a welcome step” and called on Dhaka to “move forward and establish diplomatic ties with Israel.”

Dhaka denied the plans.

“The ban on travel of Bangladeshi passport holders to Israel remains unchanged. The Government of Bangladesh has not deviated from its position on Israel and Bangladesh remains firm on its longstanding position in this regard,” the Bangladeshi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It explained that the removal of the “except Israel” reservation was made to maintain the “international standard of Bangladeshi e-passports” and “does not imply any change of Bangladesh’s foreign policy toward the Middle East.”

“Bangladesh reiterates its principled position concerning the two-state solution of the Palestine-Israel conflict in light of the UN resolutions recognizing pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine,” the ministry said.

It also condemned attacks by Israeli “occupation forces” on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and recent Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, which between May 10 and May 21 killed more than 240 people, destroyed thousands of homes and disabled critical infrastructure in the Palestinian territory.

Health minister asks Indian yoga guru to withdraw coronavirus claims

Health minister asks Indian yoga guru to withdraw coronavirus claims
Updated 38 min 28 sec ago

Health minister asks Indian yoga guru to withdraw coronavirus claims

Health minister asks Indian yoga guru to withdraw coronavirus claims
  • Ramdev's comments harm health workers, undermine faith in science, experts warn
Updated 38 min 28 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: In the wake of widespread outrage coming from doctors, India’s Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has asked controversial yoga guru Baba Ramdev to withdraw his recent comments blaming heath workers for huge numbers of coronavirus deaths as the country is in a grip of a second wave of the pandemic.

“The people of the country are very hurt with your remark on allopathic medicines,” Harshvardhan said in an open letter to Ramdev.

“You have not only insulted corona warriors, but have hurt the feelings of the people of the country,” he said, as he asked the guru to “think hard on it and withdraw your statements completely.”

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), one of India’s premier medical bodies, earlier demanded that the government take action against Ramdev.

“We have already filed a case against him and sent a legal notice. We will launch a national campaign,” Dr. Jayesh Lele, IMA secretary, told Arab News.

He added that Ramdev’s comments were “discouraging” for medical practitioners and health workers, and would “hamper the fight against the virus.”

Lele said: “With his false statement, people will suffer, as they will hesitate to visit hospitals, delay treatments and fall prey to the virus. This is why the government should act against Ramdev.”

On Thursday, the popular guru, who enjoys a massive cult following across India, blamed medical practitioners for the country’s growing death toll amid a deadly second coronavirus wave in the country.

“Lakhs of patients have died because of allopathic medicines, rather than a shortage of oxygen,” he told supporters in the northern Indian city of Haridwar, where he runs a yoga training center and oversees an $100 million business empire selling Ayurvedic products.

The use of traditional medicines has been widely promoted by Ramdev, who also holds yoga camps attended by thousands in India and abroad.

On Saturday, when medical practitioners demanded action against the guru, his deputy and main aide, Balkrishna, said that the video in which Ramdev is heard making the comments was “truncated” and that the yoga guru had “no ill will” toward modern science or its practitioners.

“It is necessary to mention that the event was a private event, and Ramdev was reading out a forwarded WhatsApp message received by him and various other members who were taking part in the event,” Balkrishna said in a statement.

“He believes that allopathy is a progressive science, and a combination of allopathy, Ayurveda and yoga will be beneficial,” he added.

The controversy is not the first time that Ramdev has ruffled feathers with his remarks.

As a divisive figure who reportedly enjoys close contact with government figures, Ramdev’s critics blame him for exploiting his followers to advance sales of his product lines.

In February this year, he launched the Ayurvedic tablet Coronil, which can reportedly cure coronavirus. At the time, Ramdev claimed that the medicine had received certification from the Ayush ministry, set up by the Indian government in 2014 to promote alternative therapies, such as yoga and traditional Ayurveda medicine.

While launching the drug, Ramdev said: “It will work not only for the treatment, prevention and cure of coronavirus, but also for other symptoms.”

However, various experts and research studies disputed his claims.

Dr. Nirmalya Mohapatra from the Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in the capital New Delhi, said that Ramdev “was doing this just to sell his product.”

Mohapatra added: “Ramdev’s statement is very unwelcome and will do more harm, and the government should make an example out of him by filing a case against him.

“The fear is that people might not take proper care of themselves if they get infected.”

On Sunday, India registered 240,000 cases and more than 3700 coronavirus-related deaths, a slight decline from the fatality count reported last week.

The second wave has been deadly for India, with thousands of lives lost due to a lack of oxygen and hospital beds.

Meanwhile, Ramdev’s statement has also ignited a debate in India about the use of homemade concoctions to treat the deadly disease, with experts fearing that his “attack on modern medical treatment” could further undermine India’s faith in science.

Dr. Prashant Munde in the western Indian city of Pune said that he felt “demoralized” by the recent controversy.

Munde added: “For the last year, we have put our lives at stake to save lives despite limited resources, and if Ramdev publicly speaks against the doctors, it is not only demoralizing for us, but also limits our ability to convince people to receive vaccinations.

“The doubt created by such people is affecting vaccination levels. Some districts of Maharashtra are resisting vaccination, and such a statement will further boost this resistance.

He demanded that the government boost doctors’ morale after “the loss of close to 500 members in the last two months.”

New Delhi-based Dr. Harjit Singh Bhatti, national president of the Progressive Medicos and Scientists Forum, said that Ramdev’s comments were “both political and invited violence against doctors.”

He added: “The kind of following Ramdev has will further increase vaccine hesitancy among people and his followers, and people will not take the medical fraternity’s efforts seriously.

“Ramdev has put health workers in danger, a group that is already facing emotional outbursts from people losing their loved ones. An anti-doctor statement by an influential person endangers the lives of health workers, who are already stretched to the limit.”

He accused the yoga guru of promoting “duplicitous products by attacking medical science” and was “doubtful whether the government will take any action against him.

“Ramdev is part of the ruling party’s ecosystem of promoting traditional ancient Indian science and religious texts and myths at the cost of modern science,” Bhatti said, adding: “Promoting science runs against the grain of present political thought.”

