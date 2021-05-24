An-Nahar newspaper launches campaign calling for independence in Lebanese justice system

LONDON: An-Nahar newspaper launched on Monday a campaign titled “Your Judgement,” which calls for the independence of the Lebanese justice system and its liberation from political affiliations.
According to An-Nahar’s Editor in Chief Nayla Tueni, the goal of the campaign is to “illuminate the reality that the political authorities [in Lebanon] gave up on an independent judiciary, and rather made it a tool for power and authority.”
The campaign, launched by the newspaper as a special issue, aims to emphasize that as long as “the judiciary is fine, Lebanon and its people are fine.”
An-Nahar, a leading Arabic-language newspaper published in Lebanon, adorns its building in the Lebanese capital of Beirut with the text of a judiciary oath, which pledges to defend justice among the people, guarantee and maintain rights, safeguard the secret of deliberation, and uphold honesty and honor.
The special issue on liberating the justice system includes reports and investigations on the judicial reality in Lebanon.
LONDON: A Twitter post by Palestinian BBC journalist Tala Halawi is currently being investigated by the broadcaster after a screenshot of her supposedly praising Hitler was published online on Monday.
The tweet, from 2014 and before Halawi’s time as a journalist for BBC Monitoring, sparked controversy because while it appears to condemn the actions of Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), it also appears to praise Hitler with the hashtag #HitlerWasRight.
Halawi tweeted: “#Israel is more #Nazi then #Hitler ! Oh, #HiterWasRight #IDF go to hell. #PrayForGaza”
Halawi, a Palestine specialist for the BBC, was heavily criticized by Twitter account Honest Reporting, which resurfaced her old tweet. “Halawa directly influences and creates news content watched by many millions around the world. In what world can someone like this work for a professional news outlet?”, the account posted.
Halawi had been covering the recent violence in Gaza and had recently published an article on Bella Hadid’s position on the Palestine conflict.
The BBC said that while the tweets predate Halawi’s employment with the broadcaster, the matter is being investigated seriously.
The Halawi controversy comes only a few days after the Associated Press (AP) fired correspondent Emily Wilder for violating the AP’s social media policy. The violations were related to Wilder’s tweets in solidarity with Palestinians and Gazans during the wave of violence perpetrated by Israel.
BRUSSELS: Western leaders decried the diversion of a plane to Belarus in order to arrest an opposition journalist as an act of piracy and terrorism. The European Union and others on Monday demanded an investigation into the dramatic forced landing of the Ryanair jet, which was traveling between of the bloc’s two member nations.
The airline said Belarusian flight controllers told the crew there was a bomb threat against the plane as it was crossing through the country’s airspace and ordered it to land in the capital of Minsk. A Belarusian MiG-29 fighter jet was scrambled to escort the plane.
Raman Pratasevich, who ran a popular messaging app that played a key role in helping organize massive protests against Belarus’ authoritarian president, was on board and he and his Russian girlfriend were led off the plane shortly after landing. The plane, which began its journey in Athens, Greece, was eventually allowed to continue on to Vilnius, Lithuania.
Western leaders forcefully condemned the move.
A group of the chairs of the foreign affairs committees of several Western countries’ legislative bodies called it an act of piracy.
“This reckless act put the passengers and crew in grave danger. It is a reminder of the illegitimacy of the regime claiming authority in Minsk,” signed by representatives from several EU countries, the United Kingdom and the United States, who called for an inquiry by the International Civil Aviation Organization.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the plane’s diversion was “shocking,” while Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda called it a “state-sponsored terror act.” He proposed banning Belarusian planes from European Union airports and “serious sanctions” against the Belarusian government.
The US and the EU already have imposed sanctions on top Belarusian officials amid months of protests, which were triggered by President Alexander Lukashenko’s reelection to a sixth presidential term in an August vote that the opposition rejected as rigged. More than 34,000 people have been arrested in Belarus since August, and thousands were brutally beaten.
The 27 EU leaders open a two-day summit later Monday, and the issue immediately shot to the top the agenda.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called it “yet another blatant attempt by the Belarusian authorities to silence all opposition voices.” He called the diversion of the plane an “inadmissible step.”
The Belarusian Foreign Ministry on Monday bristled at what it described as “belligerent” EU statements, insisting that the country’s authorities acted “in full conformity with international rules.”
Flight tracker sites indicated the plane was about 10 kilometers (six miles) from the Lithuanian border when it was diverted. There have been conflicting reports of what exactly happened.
The press service of Lukashenko said the president himself ordered that a fighter jet accompany the plane after he was informed of the bomb threat. Deputy air force commander Andrei Gurtsevich said the plane’s crew made the decision to land in Minsk.
But Ryanair said in a statement that Belarusian air traffic control instructed the plane to divert to the capital.
“I saw this Belarusian guy with girlfriend sitting right behind us. He freaked out when the pilot said the plane is diverted to Minsk. He said there’s death penalty awaiting him there,” passenger Marius Rutkauskas said after the plane finally arrived in Vilnius. “We sat for an hour after the landing. Then they started releasing passengers and took those two. We did not see them again.”
Pratasevich was a co-founder of the Telegram messaging app’s Nexta channel, which played a prominent role in helping organize major protests against Lukashenko. The Belarusian authorities have designated it as extremist and leveled charges of inciting riots against Pratasevich, who could face 15 years in prison if convicted.
DUBAI: This week, The New York Times ran a full page ad that condemned part-Palestinian models Gigi and Bella Hadid and British-Albanian popstar Dua Lipa for showing solidarity with the people of Palestine.
“Bella, Gigi and Dua, Hamas calls for a second holocaust. Condemn them now (sic),” read the headline of the advertisement, which took the form of a letter to the three prominent stars. The advert was organized, produced and paid for by Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, the head of the World Values Network.
The ad, which ran on Saturday in the main section of the newspaper, named Lipa and the Hadid sisters as “mega-influencers” who have “accused Israel of ethnic cleansing” and “vilified the Jewish State.”
The “Levitating” hitmaker took to her social media to set the record straight and slam the organization for alleging that she is anti-Semitic for her pro-Palestine stance.
“I utterly reject the false and appalling allegations that were published in The New York Times advertisement taken out by the World Values Network,” she wrote in a lengthy text shared with her Twitter and Instagram followers.
“This is the price you pay for defending Palestinian human rights against an Israeli government whose actions in Palestine both Human Rights Watch and the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem accuse of persecution and discrimination,” she added.
“I take this stance because I believe that everyone — Jews, Muslims and Christians — have the right to live in peace as equal citizens of a state they choose,” Lipa wrote.
The popstar, who is dating Gigi and Bella’s younger brother Anwar Hadid, stated that the World Values Network used her name “shamelessly” to “advance their ugly campaign with falsehoods.”
She concluded by saying: “I stand in solidarity with all the oppressed people and reject all forms of racism.”
Tensions spiked in the area in May due to Israel’s bombardment of Palestinians in Gaza after IDF forces stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque and settlers attempted to forcibly evict families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in Jerusalem.
The death toll from the Israeli aerial campaign against Gaza, which ended after a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, has risen to 248, including 66 children and 39 women, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Friday.
Many celebrities have taken to social media to post pro-Palestinian messages, including singers Zayn Malik and The Weeknd as well as actor Mark Ruffalo.
NEW DELHI: India’s government has ordered social media platforms to take down content that refers to the “Indian variant” of the coronavirus.
The B.1.617 variant was first detected in India last year and has been blamed for much of a devastating Covid-19 wave that has battered South Asian nations in recent weeks.
It has spread to Britain and at least 43 other countries, where “Indian variant” has become a widely used term.
The government order, sent Friday by the electronics and information technology ministry, highlighted government sensitivity to accusations that it has mishandled the new surge.
In it, the ministry told social media companies to “remove all the content” that refers to the “Indian variant.”
“It has come to our knowledge that a false statement is being circulated online which implies that an ‘Indian variant’ of coronavirus is spreading across the countries. This is completely FALSE,” read the letter, obtained by AFP.
The ministry cited previous calls to curb “false news and misinformation” about the pandemic on social media as a basis for the order.
It argued that the World Health Organization did not link any country to the B.1.617 variant.
The WHO declared the strain a “global concern” last week as it spread around the world.
Several countries have banned or put severe restrictions on passengers from India since the variant emerged.
Many health experts and governments have used country names to describe new coronavirus variants that have emerged in Britain, Brazil and South Africa.
Indian government officials have regularly used the term “UK variant” since the mutant British strain started spreading in India.
The right-wing government has been criticized for its efforts to contain the new pandemic wave. India has faced severe shortages of oxygen, vaccines, hospital beds and life-saving drugs.
The government last month ordered Twitter and Facebook to remove dozens of posts critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of the crisis.
India on Saturday reported another 257,000 cases and 4,194 deaths in 24 hours, taking its total to 26.2 million infections and 295,525 deaths.
Almost half of the deaths have been recorded since late March when the new surge started battering the nation of 1.3 billion people.
The capital, New Delhi, meanwhile stopped vaccine shots for people aged under 45 because it has run out of jabs.
LONDON: Martin Bashir, the BBC journalist who tricked princess Diana into giving an explosive interview, on Sunday apologized to Princes William and Harry, but said claims linking his actions to her death were “unreasonable.” A report by retired senior judge John Dyson published on Thursday found that Bashir commissioned faked bank statements that falsely suggested some of Diana’s closest aides were being paid by the security services to keep tabs on her. Bashir, 58, then showed them to Diana’s brother Charles Spencer in a successful bid to convince him to arrange a meeting between himself and Diana and earn her trust. Bashir told the Sunday Times he was “deeply sorry” to Diana’s sons Prince William and Prince Harry. “I never wanted to harm Diana in any way and I don’t believe we did,” he told the paper. But William said Bashir’s actions and the interview had made “a major contribution” to the demise of his parents’ relationship and “contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation” in her final years. In his own release, Harry said that the deceptive practices had played a part in his mother’s death. “The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life,” he said. Diana died in a Paris car crash in 1997, aged 36. Bashir disputed the accusations, saying “I don’t feel I can be held responsible for many of the other things that were going on in her life, and the complex issues surrounding those decisions. “The suggestion I am singularly responsible I think is unreasonable and unfair,” he told the paper. He argued that the 1995 interview had been conducted on Diana’s terms, and that they remained firm friends after it aired to an audience of 22.8 million people. “My family and I loved her,” he said, revealing that Diana had visited Bashir’s wife and newborn child in hospital and that the princess threw a birthday party for his eldest child at Kensington Palace. Bashir has said that he regretted showing Diana’s brother forged documents, but that it had “no bearing” on the revelations aired during the interview. In it, Diana famously said “there were three people” in her marriage — her, Charles and his long-time mistress and now wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles — and also admitted adultery. Bashir was little-known at the time but went on to have a high-profile career on US television networks, and interviewed stars such as Michael Jackson. The pop singer’s family also blame Bashir for his death, saying the fallout from the interview led to him to increasingly depend on drugs. Bashir worked for the BBC as religion editor until he stepped down just last week, citing ill health, hours before Dyson’s report was submitted to BBC bosses. Former BBC chief Tony Hall, whom Dyson criticized for his “woefully ineffective” 1996 probe into Bashir’s deception, resigned as chair of Britain’s National Gallery on Saturday. A government review of the BBC’s funding and governance is due next year, which Home Secretary Priti Patel on Sunday called a “very, very important moment.” “There’s no question about that trust and confidence has been undermined, and now it’s a time for the BBC to absolutely reflect upon the findings of this report and rebuild that trust and confidence,” she told Sky News.