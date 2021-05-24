You are here

Sun will align directly over Kaaba on Thursday

Sun will align directly over Kaaba on Thursday
The direction of the Qibla will be the exact opposite to the stick's shadow.
Sun will align directly over Kaaba on Thursday
The direction of the Qibla will be the exact opposite to the stick's shadow.
Updated 13 sec ago
SPA

Sun will align directly over Kaaba on Thursday

Sun will align directly over Kaaba on Thursday
  The sun falls directly overhead on places lying over the equator during equinox
Updated 13 sec ago
SPA

JEDDAH: Astronomers say that the sun will align with the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque on Thursday at 12:18 local time.
The disc of the sun will be positioned immediately over the Kaaba and it will lose its shadow for a brief time, said Majed Abu Zahra, head of the Jeddah Astronomical Society.
Astronomers said the celestial phenomenon called “zero shadow” occurs twice every year at the Grand Mosque because of its location between the Equator and the Tropic of Cancer.
Due to the tilt of the Earth’s axis, the sun travels at 23.5 degrees north and south of the celestial equator. The sun falls directly overhead on places lying over the equator during equinox.
Abu Zahra said people can determine the exact direction of the Kaaba by placing a wooden stick vertically in the ground; the direction of the Qibla will be the exact opposite to the stick’s shadow.
 

Saudi father pardons son's killer minutes before execution

Saudi father pardons son's killer minutes before execution
If written and approved by the court, all that the father has requested should be followed, otherwise the waiver becomes invalid and the victim's family has the right to demand beheading.
Updated 46 min 19 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Saudi father pardons son's killer minutes before execution

Saudi father pardons son's killer minutes before execution
  The freed man and his family must adhere to the demands and conditions set by the victim's father
Updated 46 min 19 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: A convicted killer was “pardoned” by the Saudi father of his victim on Monday morning, minutes before he was due to be executed.
Awad Suleiman Al-Amrani from Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia, whose son was killed in a brawl four years ago, stipulated that neither the killer nor his family should celebrate the forgiveness. He also said that the family should not attempt to raise money from donors or attend any events that might be organized as a result of the waiver.
He did not demand any blood money in compensation for his son’s death, and so the killer will be released.
As news of the pardon spread on social media, Al-Amrani was praised for his forgiving nature. In appreciation of his “noble” gesture, some Twitter users posted Qur’anic verse 40 of surah Al-Shura, which says: “The recompense for an injury is an injury equal thereto (in degree): But if a person forgives and makes reconciliation, his reward is due from Allah: For (Allah) loveth not those who do wrong.”
Others said that Al-Amrani’s decision was in keeping with the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad, who said: “Whosoever introduces a good practice in Islam, there is for him its reward and the reward of those who act upon it after him without anything being diminished from their rewards.”

BACKGROUND

Awad Suleiman Al-Amrani from Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia, whose son was killed in a brawl four years ago, pardoned the killer without seeking blood money.

In a message posted on Twitter, Saudi citizen Bandar Al-Atwi wrote: “The father has gained a promise from the Almighty to reward him for his noble act.” Quoting verse 32 of surah Al-Maidah, he added: “If anyone saved a life, it would be as if he saved the life of the whole people.”
Waleed Khaled Darraj, a lawyer in Jeddah, told Arab News that the freed man and his family must adhere to the demands and conditions set by the victim’s father.
“If written and approved by the court, all that the father has requested should be followed, otherwise the waiver becomes invalid and the victim’s family has the right to demand beheading,” he said.
He said that while executions are permitted under Shariah as a deterrent to safeguard lives and preserve the human soul, Islam also urges its followers to forgive whenever possible.

WHO cites vaccine rollout to refute 'hesitancy' claims

WHO cites vaccine rollout to refute 'hesitancy' claims
Updated 38 min 10 sec ago
Ellie Aben

WHO cites vaccine rollout to refute 'hesitancy' claims

WHO cites vaccine rollout to refute 'hesitancy' claims
  Many Filipinos 'eagerly waiting' to get inoculated, senior WHO official says
Updated 38 min 10 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday cited the Philippine’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, rejecting claims of public reluctance to get inoculated against the disease.

“Right now, we don’t see a lot of (COVID-19) vaccine hesitancy in the Philippines. Actually, the issue is that the vaccine supply cannot meet the demand,” Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe, WHO representative to the Philippines, said during a virtual press briefing on Monday.

He added that while there had been initial vaccine hesitancy in the Philippines — triggered mainly by an anti-dengue vaccine controversy in 2018 — in terms of the COVID-19 jabs, many Filipinos were willing to get vaccinated.

“We know that the Philippines has traditionally had some vaccine hesitancy. What we see now is that people are eagerly waiting to receive vaccines,” Abeyasinghe said.

“So it’s not an issue of vaccine hesitancy, (but rather an issue) of preference for a particular brand of vaccine,” he added.

Abeyasinghe explained that the WHO was “very encouraged” by the Philippines’ vaccine rollout, where more than 4 million shots had been administered as of Sunday. Despite launching its vaccination drive in March this year and experiencing several challenges in accessing the bulk of vaccines required for the campaign, Abeyasinghe said that the government’s inoculation program has been “commendable.”

“Overall, we are very encouraged with the vaccine rollout. Over the weekend, I think, we exceeded over 4 million (vaccine doses administered), and we are closing on 1 million people fully protected now. So this is very encouraging,” he said.

The increase in the number of COVID-19 vaccines used by the Philippines placed it at the number 37 spot in the global ranking of countries that have administered the COVID-19 vaccines so far.

However, with some Filipinos waiting to be inoculated with specific vaccine brands, especially those manufactured by the US, Abeyasinghe said that it “does not matter which vaccine one is getting” since all jabs with an emergency use authorization (EUA) were “safe and effective.”

FASTFACT

The increase in the number of COVID-19 vaccines used by the Philippines placed it at the number 37 spot in the global ranking of countries that have administered the COVID-19 vaccines so far.

“These vaccines are largely used to prevent severe disease and deaths, and we know that all of the vaccines are doing that effectively ... We are not advocating for preference for one or the other brand,” he said.

Infectious disease specialist, Dr. Edsel Salvana, of the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital, agreed, telling reporters that all EUA vaccines were “very effective” against severe disease — the most important outcome for the shots.

He underscored that from a scientific standpoint, “the best vaccine that one can get is the one that is already available.”

Meanwhile, following reports of the illicit sale of COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination slots, Malacanang spokesperson, Harry Roque, said during the press briefing that such measures were prohibited “as no vaccine has received authorization for commercial use yet and all were just under EUA.”

Roque also warned those who were reportedly selling their vaccination slots could be prosecuted.

Last Saturday, the National Task Force (NTF) against COVID-19 reminded the public that the vaccines were free for all registered citizens.

“They are not for sale. Thus, the selling of vaccines or the priority slots is deemed illegal and punishable by law,” it said in a statement.

The NTF added that it was “deeply concerned” by reports of the alleged sale of COVID-19 shots and vaccine slots, with the Philippine National Police (PNP) launching an immediate probe into the matter on the orders of Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano.

Citing the report’s initial findings, PNP Chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said that the vaccination slots were being offered in various areas of the Philippines at a price ranging from P10,000 to P15,000, depending on the vaccine brand.

On Monday, Eleazar said that the police had identified one person who had offered two brands of vaccines to his friends, for a cost of 12,000 Philippine pesos ($250) to 15,500 Philippine pesos, through a social media messaging app.

The same person, he said, has been claiming that he has contacts in San Juan and Mandaluyong local government units, presenting deposit slips as proof of his previous “transactions.”

“Our CIDG and ACG investigators are now zeroing in on this person, although he has already deactivated his social media accounts. We assure the public that he will face the full force of the law for this kind of illegal activity,” Eleazar said.

The PNP chief appealed to the public to report any illegal transactions relating to the sale of vaccines and vaccination slots to the police.

Meanwhile, San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora also cautioned the public about falling prey to “online scams.”

“We have vaccines for free for everyone from San Juan or working in San Juan. There is no reason for them to pay,” he said in a radio interview on ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo.

KSRelief launches medical campaign to combat blindness in Sudan

KSRelief launches medical campaign to combat blindness in Sudan
Updated 57 min 18 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

KSRelief launches medical campaign to combat blindness in Sudan

KSRelief launches medical campaign to combat blindness in Sudan
Updated 57 min 18 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has partnered with Al-Basar Global Charity Foundation to launch a series of medical projects to combat blindness in Sudan. 

The Saudi Ambassador to Sudan Ali bin Hassan Jafar as well as the Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Sudanese Health Ministry Dr. Khaled Hashem attended the launch, along with the regional director of Al-Basar, Dr. Al-Aas Ahmed Kamel. 

Hassan Jafar said Saudi Arabia supported Sudan in all of its obstacles, stating that the Saudi-Sudanese relations are eternal and firmly rooted, and that humanitarian efforts from the Kingdom are a symbol of the growth and development of the relations. 

“Through the establishment of the King Salman Relief Center, the Kingdom has renewed its commitment to its humanitarian and relief efforts and fulfilled its global responsibilities, which made it at the forefront of donor countries in facing health and environmental disasters and conflicts.”

KSRelief has developed 28 projects in Sudan in food security, health, education, water sanitization, hygiene, and camp coordination. 

What We Are Reading Today: The Molecule of More

What We Are Reading Today: The Molecule of More
Updated 45 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Molecule of More

What We Are Reading Today: The Molecule of More
Updated 45 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Edited by Daniel Z. Lieberman and Michael E. Long

In The Molecule of More, George Washington University professor Daniel Z. Lieberman, MD, and Georgetown University lecturer Michael E. Long present a potentially life-changing proposal: Much of human life has an unconsidered component that explains an array of behaviors previously thought to be unrelated, including why winners cheat, why geniuses often suffer with mental illness, why nearly all diets fail, and why the brains of liberals and conservatives really are different. 

Dopamine is the chemical of desire that always asks for more — more stuff, more stimulation, and more surprises. In pursuit of these things, it is undeterred by emotion, fear, or morality. Dopamine is the source of our every urge, that little bit of biology that makes an ambitious business professional sacrifice everything in pursuit of success, or that drives a satisfied spouse to risk it all for the thrill of someone new. 

Simply put, it is why we seek and succeed; it is why we discover and prosper. Yet, at the same time, it’s why we gamble and squander.

Bitcoin not for us, says HSBC CEO

Bitcoin not for us, says HSBC CEO
Updated 24 May 2021
Reuters

Bitcoin not for us, says HSBC CEO

Bitcoin not for us, says HSBC CEO
  Europe's biggest bank's stance on cryptocurrencies comes as the world's biggest and best-known, Bitcoin, has tumbled nearly 50 percent from the year's high
Updated 24 May 2021
Reuters

LONDON: HSBC has no plans to launch a cryptocurrency trading desk or offer the digital coins as an investment to customers, because they are too volatile and lack transparency, its CEO Noel Quinn told Reuters.

Europe’s biggest bank’s stance on cryptocurrencies comes as the world’s biggest and best-known, Bitcoin, has tumbled nearly 50 percent from the year’s high, after China cracked down on mining the currency and prominent advocate Elon Musk tempered his support.

HSBC’s stance also contrasts with rival banks such as Goldman Sachs, which Reuters in March reported had restarted its cryptocurrency trading desk.

“Given the volatility we are not into bitcoin as an asset class, if our clients want to be there then of course they are, but we are not promoting it as an asset class within our wealth management business,” Quinn said.

“For similar reasons we’re not rushing into stablecoins,” he said, referring to the digital currencies that seek to avoid the volatility associated with typical cryptocurrencies by pegging their value to assets such as the US dollar.

Bitcoin traded at $34,464 on Monday, down nearly 50 percent in just 40 days from its year high of $64,895 on April 14.

Pressure on the currency intensified after the billionaire Tesla Chief Executive and cryptocurrency backer Musk reversed his stance on Tesla accepting bitcoin as payment.

China, which is central to HSBC’s growth strategy, said last Tuesday that it had banned financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions.

Reuters reported in April that HSBC had banned customers in its online share trading platform from buying shares in bitcoin-backed MicroStrategy, saying in a message to clients that it would not facilitate the buying or exchange of products related to virtual currencies.

Quinn said his skeptical stance on cryptocurrencies partly arose from the difficulty of assessing the transparency of who owns them, as well as problems with their ready convertibility into fiat money.

“I view Bitcoin as more of an asset class than a payments vehicle, with very difficult questions about how to value it on the balance sheet of clients because it is so volatile,” he said.

“Then you get to stablecoins which do have some reserve backing behind them to address the stored value concerns, but it depends on who the sponsoring organization is plus the structure and accessibility of the reserve.”

The soaring popularity of cryptocurrencies has posed a problem for mainstream banks in recent years, as they try to balance catering to clients’ interest with their own regulatory obligations to understand the source of their customers’ wealth.

HSBC’s stance against offering cryptocurrencies as an asset class marks it out against European rivals such as UBS, which is exploring ways to offering them as an investment product according to media reports earlier this month.

