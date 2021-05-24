TABUK: In line with the Saudi Vision 2030, the Red Sea Development Co. will plant more than 15 million shrubs and trees in its Red Sea Project.
Raed Al-Baseet, head of corporate environment and sustainability, said the plants and saplings will be provided through the company’s nursery.
He said the company also seeks to increase the percentage of seaweeds to help absorb carbon dioxide. Al-Baseet told the Saudi Press Agency that the company aimed to increase mangroves and coral reefs.
He said that ensuring a sustainable environment was at the core of the company’s policies.
He said: “We know … that this area will become a destination for renewable tourism. To ensure achieving ecological diversity and balance, which we aspire to realize by 2040, we have conducted surveys taking into consideration the long-term environmental impacts of the operational actions of the scheme.”
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea company to plant over 15 million trees
https://arab.news/nw22g
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea company to plant over 15 million trees
- Red Sea Development Company will plant more than 15 million shrubs and trees in its Red Sea Project
TABUK: In line with the Saudi Vision 2030, the Red Sea Development Co. will plant more than 15 million shrubs and trees in its Red Sea Project.