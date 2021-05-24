You are here

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea company to plant over 15 million trees

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea company to plant over 15 million trees
The company also seeks to increase the percentage of seaweeds to help absorb carbon dioxide. (SPA)
SPA

  • Red Sea Development Company will plant more than 15 million shrubs and trees in its Red Sea Project
TABUK: In line with the Saudi Vision 2030, the Red Sea Development Co. will plant more than 15 million shrubs and trees in its Red Sea Project.
Raed Al-Baseet, head of corporate environment and sustainability, said the plants and saplings will be provided through the company’s nursery.
He said the company also seeks to increase the percentage of seaweeds to help absorb carbon dioxide. Al-Baseet told the Saudi Press Agency that the company aimed to increase mangroves and coral reefs.
He said that ensuring a sustainable environment was at the core of the company’s policies.
He said: “We know … that this area will become a destination for renewable tourism. To ensure achieving ecological diversity and balance, which we aspire to realize by 2040, we have conducted surveys taking into consideration the long-term environmental impacts of the operational actions of the scheme.” 

Topics: Red Sea Company

If written and approved by the court, all that the father has requested should be followed, otherwise the waiver becomes invalid and the victim’s family has the right to demand beheading. (SPA)
  • The freed man and his family must adhere to the demands and conditions set by the victim’s father
JEDDAH: A convicted killer was “pardoned” by the Saudi father of his victim on Monday morning, minutes before he was due to be executed.
Awad Suleiman Al-Amrani from Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia, whose son was killed in a brawl four years ago, stipulated that neither the killer nor his family should celebrate the forgiveness. He also said that the family should not attempt to raise money from donors or attend any events that might be organized as a result of the waiver.
He did not demand any blood money in compensation for his son’s death, and so the killer will be released.
As news of the pardon spread on social media, Al-Amrani was praised for his forgiving nature. In appreciation of his “noble” gesture, some Twitter users posted Qur’anic verse 40 of surah Al-Shura, which says: “The recompense for an injury is an injury equal thereto (in degree): But if a person forgives and makes reconciliation, his reward is due from Allah: For (Allah) loveth not those who do wrong.”
Others said that Al-Amrani’s decision was in keeping with the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad, who said: “Whosoever introduces a good practice in Islam, there is for him its reward and the reward of those who act upon it after him without anything being diminished from their rewards.”

BACKGROUND

Awad Suleiman Al-Amrani from Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia, whose son was killed in a brawl four years ago, pardoned the killer without seeking blood money.

In a message posted on Twitter, Saudi citizen Bandar Al-Atwi wrote: “The father has gained a promise from the Almighty to reward him for his noble act.” Quoting verse 32 of surah Al-Maidah, he added: “If anyone saved a life, it would be as if he saved the life of the whole people.”
Waleed Khaled Darraj, a lawyer in Jeddah, told Arab News that the freed man and his family must adhere to the demands and conditions set by the victim’s father.
“If written and approved by the court, all that the father has requested should be followed, otherwise the waiver becomes invalid and the victim’s family has the right to demand beheading,” he said.
He said that while executions are permitted under Shariah as a deterrent to safeguard lives and preserve the human soul, Islam also urges its followers to forgive whenever possible.

Topics: Saudi father pardons son's killer minutes before execution

KSRelief launches medical campaign to combat blindness in Sudan

KSRelief launches medical campaign to combat blindness in Sudan
RIYADH: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has partnered with Al-Basar Global Charity Foundation to launch a series of medical projects to combat blindness in Sudan. 

The Saudi Ambassador to Sudan Ali bin Hassan Jafar as well as the Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Sudanese Health Ministry Dr. Khaled Hashem attended the launch, along with the regional director of Al-Basar, Dr. Al-Aas Ahmed Kamel. 

Hassan Jafar said Saudi Arabia supported Sudan in all of its obstacles, stating that the Saudi-Sudanese relations are eternal and firmly rooted, and that humanitarian efforts from the Kingdom are a symbol of the growth and development of the relations. 

“Through the establishment of the King Salman Relief Center, the Kingdom has renewed its commitment to its humanitarian and relief efforts and fulfilled its global responsibilities, which made it at the forefront of donor countries in facing health and environmental disasters and conflicts.”

KSRelief has developed 28 projects in Sudan in food security, health, education, water sanitization, hygiene, and camp coordination. 

Topics: KSRelief Sudan

Sun will align directly over Kaaba on Thursday

Sun will align directly over Kaaba on Thursday
The direction of the Qibla will be the exact opposite to the stick’s shadow. (SPA)
  • The sun falls directly overhead on places lying over the equator during equinox
JEDDAH: Astronomers say that the sun will align with the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque on Thursday at 12:18 local time.
The disc of the sun will be positioned immediately over the Kaaba and it will lose its shadow for a brief time, said Majed Abu Zahra, head of the Jeddah Astronomical Society.
Astronomers said the celestial phenomenon called “zero shadow” occurs twice every year at the Grand Mosque because of its location between the Equator and the Tropic of Cancer.
Due to the tilt of the Earth’s axis, the sun travels at 23.5 degrees north and south of the celestial equator. The sun falls directly overhead on places lying over the equator during equinox.
Abu Zahra said people can determine the exact direction of the Kaaba by placing a wooden stick vertically in the ground; the direction of the Qibla will be the exact opposite to the stick’s shadow.
 

Topics: supermoon

Muslim World League chief Al-Issa calls on religious leaders to play role in fight against drugs

Muslim World League chief Al-Issa calls on religious leaders to play role in fight against drugs
Dr. Mohammad Abdulkarim al-Issa. (AFP)
  • Al-Issa stressed the need to embrace and help the addicted, and the importance of the role played by society in spreading awareness about the dangerous phenomenon
JEDDAH: An international symposium was held to discuss ways of combating drug addiction, the Saudi Press Agency reported, with the Centre for Responsible Leadership (CRL), the Clinton Foundation, and the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health taking part.
The CRL chairman and secretary-general of the Muslim World League, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, former US President Bill Clinton, and Dr. Ellen J. MacKenzie, the dean of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, were the participants.
Al-Issa told the symposium that the primary objective of religious and social leadership, and specialist scientific centers, was to launch initiatives to distance people from addiction and expose them to treatment.
He stressed the need to embrace and help the addicted, and the importance of the role played by society in spreading awareness about the dangerous phenomenon.
He said religious values encouraged people to help others, especially those afflicted by drug addiction, and he called for an open dialogue about drugs and the threats they posed.

Linking addiction to shame and failure would complicate the problem.

Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, Muslim World League chief

Al-Issa said that linking addiction to shame and failure would complicate the problem and that care of the afflicted was a method that should be adopted by everyone. He emphasized the importance of conveying reassuring messages to the addicted to encourage them to voluntarily seek help, care, and treatment.
Clinton said the increase in the number of deaths caused by drug addiction during the pandemic demanded firm action by religious and scientific leaders through initiatives that would end the crisis.
MacKenzie said that addiction affected all societies and that religious and scientific leaders should work side by side for a better future free of drugs.
 “Science and faith could achieve miracles in case there was a will and resolution to wipe out drug addiction,” she added.

Topics: Muslim World League (MWL)

Saudi aid relief, human rights officials hold talks with visiting UK minister

General Supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah meets UK Minister of State for Middle East and North Africa Affairs James Cleverly. (SPA)
General Supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah meets UK Minister of State for Middle East and North Africa Affairs James Cleverly. (SPA)
Saudi aid relief, human rights officials hold talks with visiting UK minister

General Supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah meets UK Minister of State for Middle East and North Africa Affairs James Cleverly. (SPA)
  • James Cleverly met with KSrelief chief and chairman of the Saudi Human Rights Commission
RIYADH: The General Supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, held talks with the British Minister of State for Middle East and North Africa Affairs James Cleverly at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh.
During the meeting, Dr. Al-Rabeeah reviewed KSrelief’s achievements and its humanitarian and relief work in 68 countries around the world, most notably Yemen, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Both sides also discussed matters of common interest related to humanitarian and relief affairs in the Middle East and North Africa regions.

Cleverly praised the Kingdom’s humanitarian efforts, represented by KSrelief, in supporting various countries around the world, and expressed his keenness to enhance cooperation in the relief and humanitarian aid fields.
Awwad Al-Awwad, chairman of the Saudi Human Rights Commission also met with Cleverly during his visit, and highlighted the Kingdom’s efforts in support of human rights.
Al-Awwad also highlighted what the Kingdom has done in this regard, including issuing more than 90 reforms.
Al-Awwad and Cleverly discussed aspects of joint cooperation between their two countries, especially with regards to human rights.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia United Kingdom James Cleverly Britain human rights humanitarian aid King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah Awwad Al-Awwad

