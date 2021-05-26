Who’s Who: Saad bin Abdul Aziz Alkhalb, CEO of the Saudi Export-Import Bank

Saad bin Abdul Aziz Alkhalb was recently appointed CEO of the Saudi Export-Import Bank.
Before joining the bank, Alkhalb was the president of the General Authority for Ports (MAWANI) from June 2018 to May 2021. He also served as vice minister of transport, leading the ministry’s financial and administrative transformation.
Alkhalb has extensive experience in the fields of banking, international commerce, imports and exports, and logistical services.
During his career, spanning over a quarter of a century, he worked in the private sector in the Kingdom and served in key positions in leading global organizations.
His last stint in the private sector was with the Saudi British Bank, where worked as the chief operating officer.
He has a proven track record of exceptional achievements in optimizing operational and financial performance in both the private and public sectors. Under his leadership, MAWANI witnessed significant performance improvement proven by globally tracked indexes, becoming one of the top organizations in its field.
He is a board member of several local and international organizations such as HSBC Saudi Arabia, Matarat Co., and Tabadul. Alkhalb is also a member of various committees in the private and public sectors.
Alkhalb obtained a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals. He also attended several advanced training programs in the fields of strategic planning, financial management, bank credit, and corporate financing.