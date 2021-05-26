Who’s Who: Saad bin Abdul Aziz Alkhalb, CEO of the Saudi Export-Import Bank

You are here

Saad bin Abdul Aziz Alkhalb. (Supplied)
Saad bin Abdul Aziz Alkhalb was recently appointed CEO of the Saudi Export-Import Bank.
Before joining the bank, Alkhalb was the president of the General Authority for Ports (MAWANI) from June 2018 to May 2021. He also served as vice minister of transport, leading the ministry’s financial and administrative transformation.
Alkhalb has extensive experience in the fields of banking, international commerce, imports and exports, and logistical services.
During his career, spanning over a quarter of a century, he worked in the private sector in the Kingdom and served in key positions in leading global organizations.
His last stint in the private sector was with the Saudi British Bank, where worked as the chief operating officer.
He has a proven track record of exceptional achievements in optimizing operational and financial performance in both the private and public sectors. Under his leadership, MAWANI witnessed significant performance improvement proven by globally tracked indexes, becoming one of the top organizations in its field.
He is a board member of several local and international organizations such as HSBC Saudi Arabia, Matarat Co., and Tabadul. Alkhalb is also a member of various committees in the private and public sectors.
Alkhalb obtained a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals. He also attended several advanced training programs in the fields of strategic planning, financial management, bank credit, and corporate financing.

 

Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. (SPA)
  • Virus impact doubles among elderly, says Saudi Health Ministry
JEDDAH: Saudi health authorities on Tuesday urged the elderly and people with chronic diseases to take a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine jab to help reduce their increased risk of death on contracting the virus.

Those in the two groups who had not been vaccinated are often far more vulnerable to the ill-effects of COVID-19, Ministry of Health officials warned.
“Usually, immunization is the most important step to protect them and reduce the risk of infection.
“Because you are a priority and your health and safety is important to us, if you are of the age group of 60 years and above, you can now easily book your appointment to take the COVID-19 vaccine through the priority service for the elderly via the Sehhaty app,” the ministry said on its official Twitter account.
In Saudi Arabia, the death rate from COVID-19 for ages 50 and above was more than 78 percent as opposed to 0 percent among immunized groups, the ministry added.
The Kingdom on Tuesday reported 14 more COVID-19-related deaths, taking the overall toll to 7,278.
There were 1,389 new cases, meaning that 443,460 people in the country had now contracted the disease. A total of 9,593 cases remained active, of which 1,348 patients were in critical condition.

FASTFACTS

• Saudi Arabia reported 1,389 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

• The death toll has risen to 7,278 with 14 more virus-related fatalities.

• The Makkah region is witnessing a surge in the number of cases.

Of the newly recorded cases, 422 were in the Makkah region, 380 in the Riyadh region, 163 in the Eastern Province, and 105 in the Madinah region.
In addition, the ministry said 912 patients had recovered from the disease, increasing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 426,589.
Saudi Arabia had so far conducted 18,695,690 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 88,182 carried out in the past 24 hours.
Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.
Among them, Taakad (make sure) centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual. Tetamman (rest assured) clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.
Appointments for both services can be made via the ministry’s Sehhaty app.
Meanwhile, 13,123,914 people in the country had to date received a jab against COVID-19.

Saudi Education Ministry reviewed arrangements to resume educational activities. (SPA)
  • It approved a phase-wise plan to reopen educational institutions across the Kingdom for the next academic year
RIYADH: The Education Ministry on Tuesday reviewed arrangements to resume educational activities in schools, colleges and universities.
It approved a phase-wise plan to reopen educational institutions across the Kingdom for the next academic year.
In the first phase teaching and technical training staff will return to their work places, which includes public and private schools, colleges and universities.
All Health Ministry protocols to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will be enforced such as the use of the Tawakkalna app and maintaining social distancing.  In the second phase students will be allowed to return to their respective institutions.
In the wake of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, the Saudi authorities had ordered closure of all educational institutions and swiftly made arrangements for online education by launching several online platforms to ensure continuity.
 

SDC seeks to document, in cooperation with Darah, the region’s culture and rich heritage. (Supplied)
  • The company seeks to document, in cooperation with Darah, the region’s culture and rich heritage while also making it a global mountainous tourist destination
JEDDAH: The Soudah Development Co. (SDC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to step up cooperation with the King Abdul Aziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah) to preserve the cultural human heritage by documenting social life with narrative stories that reflect the beauty of ancient societies.
The MoU was signed by SDC CEO Husameddin Al-Madani and the acting secretary-general of Darah, Fahd Al-Samari.
The SDC, one of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) companies, is dedicated to preserving the cultural heritage and enriching the national archive for the Asir region. The MoU is also part of the directives of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, chairman of the board of directors of the company, to preserve the human heritage in Al-Soudah and Rijal Almaa while highlighting the culture and originality of the region.
The CEO of the SDC noted that Soudah and Rijal Almaa are distinguished by their authentic societies. The company seeks to document, in cooperation with Darah, the region’s culture and rich heritage while also making it a global mountainous tourist destination.
The signing ceremony was attended by Asir Gov. Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdul Aziz, the chieftains of the Soudah and Rijal Almaa tribes along with other local historians and novelists.
The MoU contributes to supporting the SDC with content in heritage and cultural aspects. It will also work with local tribal chieftains, historians, and writers to preserve the tangible and intangible heritage.

International destinations keep changing their rules, from the quarantining conditions to the PCR tests required upon arrival, which can upset travel plans. (Reuters)
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

  • Travelers from the Kingdom prefer staycation to foreign tours to avoid hassles
JEDDAH: The official announcement allowing vaccinated individuals to travel abroad as of May 17 came as a huge sigh of relief to many Saudis who were forced to stay grounded due to the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

However, the ever-changing COVID-19 measures in different countries could still cause problems, even for vaccinated Saudi travelers.
One concern is the potential extra costs involved as some countries may require visitors to quarantine upon arrival.
Some young Saudis say they would prefer to stay at home this summer. Twenty-five-year-old Ali Hussain feared spending his entire vacation in quarantine: “Your vacation is a limited number of days to begin with, and such sudden measures are a hindrance.”
He said international destinations keep changing their rules, from the quarantining conditions to the PCR tests required upon arrival, which can upset travel plans completely.
He highlighted the financial burden caused by such uncertain circumstances.
Hussain said: “You have to be prepared for the cost of a trip doubling if you have stay longer than intended because of the PCR test.
“The point of traveling for vacation is to enjoy your holiday, not to feel restricted and overthink what might happen. With such measures and conditions, I’m against traveling,” he said.
Another Saudi, Khalid Al-Ghamdi, 25, said he did not want the same experience as a friend who went on holiday, only to be quarantined and waste his annual leave.
“My friend Muhannad traveled to Egypt for a week and was surprised to be asked to quarantine upon arrival, given that he had received two vaccinations. But the vaccine did not prevent him from needing to quarantine in Egypt,” said Al-Ghamdi.

The point of traveling for vacation is to enjoy your holiday, not to feel restricted and overthink what might happen.

Ali Hussain

Al-Ghamdi said that his friend was forced to postpone his return date, contact his work, extend his leave and withdraw additional sums to pay for the extra costs.
Such experiences persuaded Al-Ghamdi to explore domestic travel options.
“I am convinced it is much better to spend my vacation this summer inside the Kingdom and explore Jizan, Abha, Jeddah, Yanbu or NEOM.”
The Saudi authorities allowed vaccinated Saudis and those who have recovered from COVID-19 to travel abroad.
The Ministry of Interior said that citizens who are fully vaccinated or have received a first dose at least 14 days before departure will be allowed to travel. 
Talat Zaki Hafiz, a financial analyst, earlier told Arab News: “I believe one should not travel abroad unless on urgent business need or for family reasons, especially to countries suffering badly from the pandemic.”
Unnecessary travel to countries that are badly affected may expose travelers to infection and mean that they cannot receive adequate medical care, Hafiz said.
“Let us all not forget that the Saudi government provides free treatment to all people with COVID-19 irrespective of nationality, which may not be available in some other countries,” he said.
While Hafiz appreciates the government’s decision to lift the ban, he believes people should “use it wisely” as “safety comes first.”

Under the Vision 2030 goals, Saudi Arabia aims for female participation in the labor force to be at 30 percent by 2030. (SPA)
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

  • Registrations were across a number of fields including wholesale trade, retail, motor vehicle and motorcycle repair
  • This year’s early surge follows 2020 trend when more than 100,000 registrations were issued for the entire year
JEDDAH: The Kingdom issued 30,000 commercial registrations to women during the first four months of 2021, according to the news website Al-Arabiya, citing information from the Saudi Commerce Ministry.

The registrations were across a number of fields including wholesale trade, retail, motor vehicle and motorcycle repair, along with accommodation, catering and construction.

In order to receive a commercial registration, applicants must be at least 18 years old, not be a government employee, and have a capital of at least SR5,000 ($1,333.34). Applicants also have to use the Absher smartphone app in order to use electronic government services.

Fees are $53 per year, plus additional fees from the Chamber of Commerce depending on the type of activity.

This year’s early surge follows a trend from 2020, when more than 100,000 registrations were issued for the entire year.

In March, a report by Moody’s rating agency claimed that rising female participation in the Saudi labor force could boost non-oil growth and improve average household incomes in the Kingdom.

The country’s latest labor market survey in February showed that women’s participation rose to 31.3 percent in the third quarter of 2020, up from 26 percent at the end of 2019. While the number is still one of the lowest in the world, the Kingdom is making progress as that figure is almost double what it was five years ago.

Under the Vision 2030 goals, Saudi Arabia aims for female participation in the labor force to be at 30 percent by 2030, a target it has exceeded ahead of schedule.

At the same time, global consulting firm KPMG published its “Female Leaders Outlook” for the first time in the Kingdom. The survey was conducted in 2020 and included 675 female leaders from 52 countries, including Saudi Arabia.

“Coronavirus is an accelerator for digitalization and has ignited change in many areas,” said Kholoud Mousa, the first female partner in KMPG in Saudi Arabia based in Jeddah.

“It could be seen as a catalyst for gender diversity, especially in the mid to long term.”

According to the survey, 47 percent of Saudi female leaders said they do not expect the pandemic to slow progress on diversity and inclusion. While 23 percent said introducing workplace quotas for women was a positive move, which was more than double the global average.

Looking to the future, 66 percent of female leaders in the Kingdom said they were confident about their company’s growth prospects over the next three years.

