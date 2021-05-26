Stocks hit a two-week high, as Belarus bonds slide

You are here

China’s yuan strengthened past 6.4 per dollar for the first time since June 2018. South Africa’s rand strengthened around 0.4% to scale near two-year highs. (AFP)
Updated 26 May 2021
Reuters

  • China’s blue-chip stock index added 3 percent, rising its most in a day since July 2020
BENGALURU: Stocks of emerging markets hit a two-week high on Tuesday, as global inflation fears receded, while Belarusian bonds extended decline in the face of fresh sanctions from the EU after the forced landing of a flight to arrest a dissident.
Currencies of developing economies strengthened as dovish comments from the US Federal Reserve kept the dollar pressured.
In offshore trade, China’s yuan strengthened past 6.4 per dollar for the first time since June 2018. South Africa’s rand strengthened around 0.4 percent to scale near two-year highs, while Russia’s rouble hit its highest in more than two months.
The Turkish lira and the Belarusian rouble sat out the rally.
The lira weakened 0.2 percent after a deputy central bank governor was replaced, two months following President Tayyip Erdogan’s move to fire hawkish chief Naci Agbal — a move that prompted the lira to dive almost 15 percent since then.
The unit had gained over 17 percent from November when Naci Agbal was appointed and until his replacement in March.
In Belarus, 2030 Eurobond bonds slid, while the ruble was set for its worst day in a week against a stronger euro.
EU leaders agreed on Monday to impose more sanctions on Belarus, including economic ones, called on their airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace and authorized work to ban Belarusian airlines from European skies and airports.
“The fall in Belarusian bonds are contained to an extent as investors pulled out of them over the last year given the political tension,” Trieu Pham, emerging market debt strategist at ING, said referring to an uproar against the re-election of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko last year that had hammered Belarusian assets. On the equities front, MSCI’s index of emerging market shares rose to two-week highs.
China’s blue-chip stock index added 3 percent, rising its most in a day since July 2020. Chinese state planner said it would strengthen price controls of key commodities in the next five years, a move seen as bringing relief to producers struggling with factory inflation.
South Africa’s benchmark jumped 1 percent, while Russia’s MOEX rose for a fourth straight session.
Ahead of an interest rate decision in Hungary, the forint currency retreated from an eight-month high.

 

Pandemic ‘drastically accelerated’ digital marketing in Saudi Arabia, says Facebook executive

Pandemic ‘drastically accelerated’ digital marketing in Saudi Arabia, says Facebook executive
DUBAI: Demand for digital marketing has “drastically accelerated” as a result of the pandemic and Saudi companies need to target potential new customers online to grow and compete, according to Facebook’s regional head of retail and e-commerce.

Anna Germanos, head of retail and e-commerce for Facebook in the Middle East and North Africa, said she did not believe that users were overburdened by adverts on the company’s platforms, which include Facebook, Messenger and Instagram.

“Today, within digital advertising in general, people have a choice,” Germanos told Arab News. “They have the choice to click on (product) X, to stop the video, to close the tab.”

Germanos said that, while users did have the option of scrolling past an advert, the only way for businesses in the region to expand was to always be on the lookout for new customers, something Facebook calls “discovery commerce.”

“It's a process that is fueled by machine learning, that matches products with consumers. If they really want to grow their business, they need to tap into new pockets of consumers. They need to make that product discovered by new consumers, inspire these consumers and then, with a click of a button, go and buy.”

So, how do Saudi businesses go about doing this?

Germanos believed 70 percent of a marketing campaign’s success was down to the content and that just 30 percent could be attributed to the data and algorithms used to target the right people.

A successful campaign was dependent on having “enough information about you as a consumer and target you whenever it is relevant, with the right message, at the right time,” she added.

One way for Saudi companies to do this is by targeting specific online communities on social media platforms, and a survey by Facebook found that 70 percent of Saudi respondents were members of an online group.

The study also found that Instagram was best for fashion and food and drink companies, while Facebook was better for gaming campaigns.

Targeting specific demographics could also reap rewards. Facebook reported that Nestlé Middle East created a bot on Messenger that recommended products to specific users, with sales increasing 2.9 times over the lifetime of the campaign.

One of the new ways that brands can target Saudi consumers and make sure the message works is to use augmented reality (AR) technology, which was especially advantageous when shoppers were unable to visit stores during the pandemic.

A Facebook survey found that 88 percent of Saudi respondents said they had used AR features, while 29 percent of those on Instagram said they used AR to interact with brands on a weekly basis.

One example is the Japanese carmaker Infiniti’s launch of the virtual “showroom of the future” last year, which helped it record a 32 percent year-on-year boost in sales in the Middle East during the second quarter of 2020.

The online platform allowed users to view vehicle exteriors and interiors in 3D, choose different paint colors, listen to the sound of the engine, and place the car in a true-to-life background to see how it would look in front of their house or office.

One area of digital marketing that always sparks debate is influencers and how transparent they are about the products they promote.

Germanos said Facebook was very strict when it came to this area.

“Influencers are very important - influencer marketing does work. When you have a celebrity endorsing a product, she or he has a follower base that are influenced by this persona and are more likely to try (it) based on what he or she would recommend.

“In terms of transparency, on our platform, any paid partnership with an influencer is clearly highlighted. So, you would see on the post ‘paid partnership with brand X, Y’ and so it is very clear. There isn't a single paid partnership that happens on our platform that is not highlighted to the consumers, so this is very transparent.”

Germanos also advised influencers to be transparent and to not deceive their followers.

“When you see an influencer showing multiple brands and being very commercial, eventually consumers will know that, and brands will stop working with non-authentic influencers. So, it is on them to keep an authentic image. That's my advice to them.”

Like any organization, Facebook regulates its advertising and has guidelines that adhere to the legal and cultural attributes of a country. Any adverts not adhering to these parameters are blocked by the algorithms.

“To give you an example, during the pandemic we had a new policy. We didn't want advertisers to exploit the pandemic situation and doubled down on advertising, on categories. So, we prohibited the advertising of masks.”

INTERVIEW: Dubai-based fintech wins $250m investment from SoftBank

INTERVIEW: Dubai-based fintech wins $250m investment from SoftBank
(L-R) Ramki Gaddipati, Co-Founder and CTO, Zeta and Bhavin Turakhia, Co-Founder and CEO, Zeta. (Supplied)
  • Zeta founder eyeing IPO in North America by 2028
DUBAI: Zeta, a Dubai-based banking technology startup, has won a $250 million investment from Japan’s SoftBank as it aims to secure a bigger share of the $300 billion global banking software market.

Co-founded by serial entrepreneur Bhavin Turakhia in 2015, Zeta works with banking and financial institutions to offer a modern software alternative.

“Most banks are using decades-old software. They have been slow to innovate and provide poor user experiences,” Turakhia said.

“We’ve invested, probably I think, close to about $70 million in capital thus far, building out a platform. And since a lot of our development takes place in India, in Silicon Valley terms that will always be about $200-250 million dollars in capital,” he told Arab News.

The SoftBank investment values the company at $1.45 billion and it plans to use the funding to scale up its global operations.

“We will be accelerating our growth in the Middle East in terms of seeking customers sometime in Q4 this year. But, predominantly right now, our focus is North America and the UK in terms of selling the services,” Turakhia said.

The funding was sourced from SoftBank’s $30 billion Vision Fund 2. Saudi Arabia invested in the Japanese firm’s first vision fund and Zeta hopes to use this to help it expand in the Kingdom.

“Softbank has considerable relevant connections also in the Saudi market that we can leverage,” Turakhia said.

He aimed to scale up Zeta’s business and eventually launch an initial public offering (IPO) in the next few years, most likely in North America.

“We're looking at building a large company, and so the eventual goal would be sort of taking the company to an IPO. My assumption would be five to seven years ... (It) will end up being one of the big markets, quite likely North America, because that's also anticipated to be our largest revenue market.”

Zeta has around 750 employees across its offices in the US, the UK, the Middle East, and Asia.

 

Bangladeshi airline to resume flights to Saudi Arabia this week

Bangladeshi airline to resume flights to Saudi Arabia this week
  • Saudi Arabia resumed international flights on May 17, but all foreign passengers arriving in the Kingdom must quarantine for 7 days
  • Saudi citizens who are fully vaccinated, are at least 2 weeks past their first dose, or have recovered from COVID-19 during the past 6 months are the exceptions
JEDDAH: As coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continue to go down, international travel is opening back up. Biman Bangladesh Airlines will restart regular flights operating in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, according to the airline’s website.

The Kingdom welcomed back international flights on May 17, but all foreign passengers arriving in the country must quarantine in a designated hotel for seven days.

“All Saudi-bound passengers have to book their hotel quarantine before boarding,” Tahera Khandakar, the airline’s deputy managing director for public relations, said in a statement.

“In this regard, any passenger who booked at the specified time is requested to contact any of the nearest aviation offices to book their hotel and schedule their next flight.”

Saudi citizens and accompanying travelers who have been fully vaccinated, are at least two weeks past their first dose, or have recovered from COVID-19 during the past six months will be excluded from the hotel quarantine requirement.

For those flying to Bangladesh, government rules in place since May 1 state that passengers must obtain a negative PCR test certificate issued within 72 hours of the flight departure. Additionally, passengers flying from Saudi Arabia must complete 14 days of strict home quarantine.

CAIRO: The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said on Tuesday it was still open to negotiating with the owners of a giant container ship which blocked traffic in the waterway for six days in March despite an ongoing litigation process in an Egyptian court.
The Ever Given, one of the world’s largest container ships, became jammed across the canal in high winds on March 23, halting traffic in both directions and disrupting global trade.

On Sunday the court rejected a claim by Shoei Kisen, the Japanese owners of the vessel, to have the vessel released from detention.
The SCA is seeking compensation of $916 million for the disruption suffered but said on Tuesday it would be willing to accept a reduced sum of $550 million, including a $200 million deposit paid to secure the ship’s release and the remaining amount payable through letters of credit.
“The Authority has continued dealing with the situation with complete flexibility during the negotiation procedures with the ship’s owner to maintain the long relationship with it as one of our most important customers...,” the SCA said in a statement.
This flexibility also explains “the continuation of negotiations despite the ongoing litigation procedures to reach an agreement that suits all parties,” it added.
The statement echoed comments by SCA chairman Osama Rabie who also told Egyptian state television on Monday that the Shoei Kisen had only offered $150 million in compensation.
Rabie said investigations into how the ship became stranded in the first place had placed responsibility on the ship’s captain alone, rebutting arguments from the owner’s legal team that blamed the SCA for allowing the ship to sail in bad weather.
Twelve ships sailed through the southern section of the Suez Canal on that day despite the weather, the statement said.

Sky Abu Dhabi aims for $100m sales at Egyptian project

Sky Abu Dhabi aims for $100m sales at Egyptian project
  • The company’s project in the New Administrative Capital is located on 23 feddans (23.87 acres) in the R8 area
CAIRO: Sky Abu Dhabi Developments, a subsidiary of the UAE-based Diamond Group, was aiming to achieve sales this year of around 1.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($100 million) at its residential project in the New Administrative Capital, according to a senior company executive.

Mustafa Salah, chief executive officer of the commercial sector at Sky Abu Dhabi Developments, said the property firm had made EGP700 million in contractual sales from the project so far, of which EGP250 million had been invested this year.

The company’s project in the New Administrative Capital is located on 23 feddans (23.87 acres) in the R8 area and includes 1,000 housing units with a total investment of EGP4 billion.

Abdelrahman Agamy, CEO of Diamond Group and Sky Abu Dhabi Developments, said that the firm planned to invest EGP15 billion in the Egyptian market within two years, adding that it was studying new investment opportunities in the New Administrative Capital in light of demand for its existing project.

It was also looking at potential investment opportunities on Egypt’s northern coast and in east Cairo, with land areas ranging from 50 to 100 feddans.

The Diamond Group was established in 1978 and has a portfolio of around 17 projects in the UAE valued at around $1 billion.

