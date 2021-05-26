You are here

Riyad Mahrez thanks Middle East fans for support, dreams of Champions League glory with Man City

Riyad Mahrez thanks Middle East fans for support, dreams of Champions League glory with Man City
Riyad Mahrez could complete a historic treble with Manchester City in Saturday's Champions League Final against Chelsea. (Manchester City FC)
Updated 26 May 2021
Arab News

Riyad Mahrez thanks Middle East fans for support, dreams of Champions League glory with Man City

Riyad Mahrez thanks Middle East fans for support, dreams of Champions League glory with Man City
  • Algerian international has been one of Premier League champions’ standout performers, could complete historic treble against Chelsea on Saturday
Updated 26 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyad Mahrez has thanked fans in the Middle East for their loyal support ahead of Manchester City’s first ever appearance in the Champions League final.

The Premier League and EFL (English Football League) Cup winners will be looking to secure a third trophy of the campaign when they face English rivals Chelsea in Portugal on Saturday.

Mahrez’s influence on the team has spiked this season, with the Algerian international scoring both goals in the semi-final second leg victory over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He is now expected to be a key figure in what will arguably be the biggest game in Manchester City’s history.

“I think the longer you are with a team the easier it is to settle into the way of playing, to know what is expected of you and how your teammates play too,” Mahrez said.

“That is really important. This season is my third year here and I know the manager, I know the players, I know the system better than ever. After that it’s just about working hard and performing, and I hope I’ve done that this season.

“It’s a huge moment for everyone in the team, something you dream of as a kid. We’ve obviously wanted to get to this stage for a long time and now we’re here, we want to make sure we lift the trophy.

“We’ve played really strong teams to get here, and those games weren’t easy. There were moments against Dortmund and PSG when people would have looked at us and said maybe they won’t make it. But we came together as a group and now we play maybe the biggest games of our club careers.

“It’s a dream for any player to play at this level and we’re looking to go out there and do what we can to win,” he added.

Having signed for Manchester City from Leicester – where he had won the Premier League title – in 2018, Mahrez, at 30, is one of City’s more experienced players.

He said: “It’s strange as a footballer. You come through the system as a young kid, you break into the team, you’re the young one in the squad and then all of a sudden, you’re one of the more experienced players. But I enjoy it.

“There’s a strong group of players here and the only difference I suppose is what we’ve all done on the way to joining Manchester City.”

Last month, Manchester City took part in a four-day English football social media boycott to protest against the sustained discriminatory abuse received online by players and others connected to the game.

“We all have experiences that we can share, difficult moments we found a way through and we try to do that across the squad. Obviously, it’s important to help the young guys as much as we can because they have so much talent and just need bits of advice here and there to help them along their own paths,” Mahrez added.

Social media can, however, be a useful tool for the modern footballer, and Mahrez said it had allowed him to stay connected to his huge global fanbase, particularly in the Middle East.

“I hope that my social media keeps all my fans feeling connected to what I’m doing here in England. I certainly feel the love from the guys who support me on there.

“These guys push you to be better and make you proud to play at the top level because every football fan dreams of what we get to do and that’s very special. I hope they feel part of my journey here and I’m just so grateful for all their support.

“Ramadan is obviously an important time for me like it is for so many people. Eid is also incredibly special. Both were good this year and I hope that was the same for everyone,” he added.

The 2020/21 season has been a hugely successful one for City – and Mahrez – so far and could get significantly better on Saturday as Pep Guardiola’s men chase the biggest prize of them all.

Mahrez said: “I just want to say a big thank you to everyone who supports the club. It’s been a strange season where we’ve not been able to see the fans and have them with us at games, but we know that everyone is watching and cheering us on from home.

“In the difficult moments out on the pitch, that idea can really push you on to achieve, so everyone is so important to this success.

“We have already won the League Cup and the Premier League for our fans and the final will be special, so everyone should enjoy it and hopefully we can win the trophy for everyone out there who loves City.”

Topics: football Chelsea Manchester city

Herve Renard selects Saudi Arabia squad for 2022 World Cup qualifiers

National team coach Herve Renard has announced the Saudi Arabia squad for the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers. (Saudi Arabia Football Federation)
National team coach Herve Renard has announced the Saudi Arabia squad for the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers. (Saudi Arabia Football Federation)
Updated 36 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Herve Renard selects Saudi Arabia squad for 2022 World Cup qualifiers

National team coach Herve Renard has announced the Saudi Arabia squad for the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers. (Saudi Arabia Football Federation)
  • Saudi Arabia currently top the group on 11 points from their first five games
Updated 36 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: National team coach Herve Renard has announced the Saudi Arabia squad for the upcoming 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers next month.

The Green Falcons players selected will now take part in a preparation camp in Riyadh ahead of Group D World Cup qualifying matches against Yemen, Singapore and Uzbekistan from June 3 to 15, which also double up as qualifying games for the Asian Cup in 2023.

Due to travel restrictions across Asia, all Group D matches left to play will be completed in Saudi Arabia at King Saud University Stadium and King Fahd International Stadium in the capital Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia currently top the group on 11 points from their first five games, two points clear of Uzbekistan in second.

If the Green Falcons hold on to top spot, they will be guaranteed a place in the third round of Asian qualifying, which begins in September, for next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

The Saudi team selected by Renard in full:

Mohammed Al Owais, Zaid Al Bawardi, Abdullah Al Oweisheer, Mohammed Al-Rabiei, Hassan Timbekti, Abdullah Mado, Abdul-Ilah Al-Omari, Ali Al-Blaihi, Saud Abdul Hamid, Muhammad Al-Barik, Sultan Al-Ghannam, Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Abdullah Atif, Ali Al-Hassan, Abdul-Ilah Al-Maliki, Ali Al-Asmari, Nasser Al-Dossary, Sami Al-Naji, Salman Al-Faraj, Muhammad Al-Kwaikibi, Fahd Al-Mawlid, Abdulrahman Gharib, Salem Al-Dossary, Firas Al-Braikan, Abdullah Al-Hamdan, Saleh Al-Shehri

 

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi National Team World Cup FIFA World Cup 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar AFC Asian Cup

Saudi Arabia hoping to enter skiers, snowboarders at 2022 Winter Olympics

Saudi Arabia hoping to enter skiers, snowboarders at 2022 Winter Olympics
Updated 26 May 2021
SALEH FAREED

Saudi Arabia hoping to enter skiers, snowboarders at 2022 Winter Olympics

Saudi Arabia hoping to enter skiers, snowboarders at 2022 Winter Olympics
  • Saudi Winter Sports Federation President Ahmed Shaher Al-Tabbaa “overwhelmed” by Saudi interest in winter sports
Updated 26 May 2021
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: The Saudi Winter Sports Federation (SWSF) has revealed it is on the lookout for young Saudi sports talents with the aim of turning them into Olympic-standard athletes.

This week, the SWSF launched a nationwide talent campaign specifically seeking young Saudis who can represent Saudi Arabia at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

“We are seeking stars who have athletic ability, are talented, fast, powerful and have a desire to push their boundaries to represent their country,” said newly elected President of Saudi Arabia Winter Sports Federation, Ahmed Shaher Al-Tabbaa. “That’s exactly what we need in the hope of having representatives at the winter Olympic in 2022.”

Al-Tabbaa said the SWSF is seeking serious Saudi skiers and snowboarders who have already been training with a club or coach.

“We have been overwhelmed by the interest in winter sports in general and skiing and snowboarding especially,” he told Arab News. “It is worth noting however, that we have 15 winter sports under our umbrella that have also generated lots of interest. The flyer that went out was only for skiing and snowboarding.

“We received more than 100 applications to participate for the different alpine disciplines and I have to say we were impressed at the level of proficiency amongst our countrymen and women,” Al-Tabbaa added. “However, we have selected only eight participants that we’re hoping will start undergoing rigorous training programs in the run up to the Olympics.”

According to Al-Tabbaa, the other sports under the umbrella of the federation are alpine skiing, snowboarding, cross country, biathalon, skeleton, luge, curling, speed skating, short track speed skate, figure skating, ice hockey, ski jumping, Freestyle skiing, bobsleigh and Nordic combined.

“Initially our focus is going to be on the ice sports that we get to currently play in Saudi Arabia and the snow sports will have to wait until we have set up specialized winter camps,” he said.

“Ice hockey, figure skating, speed skating and curling are our focus now. For ice hockey alone, we currently have three men’s team two women’s teams and one team made up of non-Saudis.”

Al-Tabbaa said that the biggest challenge facing the federation is providing natural or man-landscaped terrain.

“We don’t have snow or ice,” he said. “Therefore, I would call on the private sector to provide it for us especially as we are a new young federation that is eager to engage with the private sector.”

The SWSF has recently called on the services of Czech international coach Petr Vecko to help start a training program for ice hockey in Jeddah. With 10 years’ worth of experience, Vecko has previously participated in a number of international and local championships in Australia and the US.

The federation also established a scholarship program for winter athletes to train in France in order to develop their skills in their respective sports.

Topics: Winter sports Olympics Winter Olympics 2022 Winter Olympics Beijing Saudi Arabia

Al-Jazira’s partnership with TikTok proves big winner for UAE league champions

Engagement during Al-Jazira’s successful title-winning season has made TikTok the club’s most successful social media channel. (Al-Jazira FC)
Engagement during Al-Jazira’s successful title-winning season has made TikTok the club’s most successful social media channel. (Al-Jazira FC)
Updated 26 May 2021
Arab News

Al-Jazira’s partnership with TikTok proves big winner for UAE league champions

Engagement during Al-Jazira’s successful title-winning season has made TikTok the club’s most successful social media channel. (Al-Jazira FC)
  • The first global teaming between a football club and social media giant has won the SPIA’s 2021 Best Sponsorship Collaboration Award in Dubai
Updated 26 May 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: UAE league champions Al-Jazira FC’s partnership with TikTok won the Best Sponsorship Collaboration Award at last night’s 2021 Sports Industry Awards (SPIA) series.

Launched in October at the start of the domestic football season, the collaboration represents the first-ever global partnership between a football club and the fastest-growing social media video platform. Thanks to over 300 videos accumulating 44.5 million views and almost 1 million likes, Al-Jazira’s TikTok account became the club’s most-followed across all social media platforms and has made the Pride of Abu Dhabi the fastest-growing club on social media in the UAE.

Reaching over 108 million hashtag views (#AlJazira) while becoming the club with the highest following in the UAE and the third-highest across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the collaboration aimed to engage with fans in novel ways during the global pandemic as they followed the team’s journey to the title win from home.

Hosted at the W Hotel in Dubai, the 2021 edition of SPIA included a total of 21 award categories recognizing the achievements of the sporting industry in the Middle East. Al-Jazira’s Best Sponsorship Collaboration Award win beat notable nominations, which included Rakbank and Barcelona Platinum Credit Card, Mai Dubai and City Half Marathon, and Citibank and the International Paralympic Committee.

“We all very proud to receive this award. It is a true testament of the brilliant work that our team has done during the season,” Al-Jazira CEO Ali Youssef Al-Hammadi said. “As two forward-looking brands, our partnership with TikTok is truly a perfect fit. Becoming the first football club to collaborate with the popular social media platform is an honor and showcases the importance the club places on fan engagement and innovation.”

The partnership witnessed unique content from Al-Jazira promoted widely across TikTok. In return, the TikTok brand featured heavily at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium and on the team’s limited-edition kit in honor of frontline heroes in the early stages of the football season. Throughout all 13 home matches, Al-Jazira’s LED perimeter boards marketed the TikTok brand in 30-second rotations.

“TikTok provided a great platform for all our fans at a time when they could not support us at stadiums,” Al-Hammadi added. “We were all blown away by the level of engagement and excitement that they showcased during the season. Finally, I want to congratulate everyone at TikTok and the Al-Jazira family. It has been an unforgettable year for the Pride of Abu Dhabi both on and off the pitch, and we look forward to achieving even bigger things next season.”

Celebrating the award, TikTok Head of Sports, MENA, Mohammed Harb commented: “At a time where people around the world had to adapt to a new reality, the Al-Jazira football club was able to quickly adapt and combine sports and creativity to create content which resonated deeply with the UAE community on TikTok.

“Through our partnership, we were able to bring Al-Jazira fans together virtually and bring joy to millions of people across the world with a full-screen, sound-on experience,” he added. “I would like to express my utmost congratulations to the Al-Jazira football club and everyone at TikTok. It has been an honor working with the club, and we look forward to many more collaborations to come.”

Topics: football soccer UAE Abu Dhabi Al-Jazira Arabian Gulf League TikTok social media

UK court ends trial of three men over Hillsborough disaster

UK court ends trial of three men over Hillsborough disaster
Updated 26 May 2021

UK court ends trial of three men over Hillsborough disaster

UK court ends trial of three men over Hillsborough disaster
Updated 26 May 2021
LONDON: A British judge on Wednesday ended the trial of two former police officers and an ex-lawyer on charges of perverting the course of justice in connection with the 1989 Hillsborough soccer stadium.
The disaster saw 96 Liverpool fans die.
After four weeks of evidence, Judge William Davis told jurors in Salford, northwest England, he agreed with lawyers for the defendants that there was no case they could properly consider.
“Whatever the anxiety and distress, I have to determine whether there is evidence to support the particular criminal offense with which these defendants have been charged,” the judge said. “In concluding that there is not, that is all I do.”
Families have waged a decades-long quest to seek justice for their loved ones who died on April 15, 1989, during a crush at a soccer match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest. The deaths initially were ruled accidental — a ruling overturned in 2012 after a new, wide-ranging inquiry.
Donald Denton, an 83-year-old retired chief superintendent at West Yorkshire Police, former detective chief inspector Alan Foster, 74, and former solicitor Peter Metcalf, 71, had each been charged with acting to pervert the course of justice. They were accused of amending police officers’ statements following the disaster in an attempt to minimize the blame that would be heaped on the police force.
Sue Hemming, the director of legal services at the Crown Prosecution Service said it was “right to bring this case and for a court to hear the evidence of what happened in the aftermath of the Hillsborough disaster.”
The ruling was met with dismay from families as well as campaigners who work on behalf of the bereaved.
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, who has been heavily involved in the campaign for justice for Hillsborough victims, slammed the court decision a “disgrace and so disrespectful to the families.”
“Why was it not left to the jury to decide? From what I have witnessed first-hand over the last four years, I can only conclude that the scales of justice in this country are weighed heavily against ordinary people,” Burnham said.

Dakar set to welcome 2nd round of Extreme E rally series with Ocean X Prix

Dakar set to welcome 2nd round of Extreme E rally series with Ocean X Prix
Updated 26 May 2021
Arab News

Dakar set to welcome 2nd round of Extreme E rally series with Ocean X Prix

Dakar set to welcome 2nd round of Extreme E rally series with Ocean X Prix
  • Nico Rosberg’s RXR team lead standings after winning Desert X Prix in Saudi Arabia
Updated 26 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The stage is set for the second stop on Extreme E’s calendar – the Ocean X Prix – which takes place on Saturday and Sunday at Lac Rose, Dakar on the west African Senegalese coast.

Rosberg X Racing (RXR) took victory in the inaugural X Prix last month in the Saudi Arabian desert of AlUla, but with the top three teams of RXR, Lewis Hamilton’s X44, and Andretti within only seven points of each other, the Ocean X Prix promises to provide thrilling race action in a region brimming with motorsport heritage.

Alejandro Agag, founder and CEO or Extreme E, said: “I am delighted to be back in Dakar, a place with a vast motorsport heritage, and I can’t wait to see our world-class lineup of drivers compete on this latest course we have devised.

“The Desert X Prix delivered some truly thrilling racing with a stunning backdrop and I’m sure Senegal will provide the same.

“But in Lac Rose we find an area suffering at the hands of the climate crisis, which is the true reason we are here. It doesn’t take long upon arrival to see one of the biggest issues, plastic pollution, which is affecting the local community and its marine life.

“Through our Legacy programs, we are supporting the local community to make change, and I can’t wait to see it for myself and help where I can,” he added.

Situated 37 kilometers from the capital, Dakar, the shores of Lac Rose hosted the finish of the world’s most famous cross-country rally – the Paris-Dakar – on numerous occasions between 1979 and 2007 and will play host to the Extreme E Ocean X Prix this weekend.

RXR founder Nico Rosberg is looking forward to a different challenge than the one presented in AlUla.

“The team did an incredible job in Saudi Arabia to get the win and we’re very proud to be the first X Prix winners in Extreme E history, but we know we need to stay focused if we are to remain at the front,” the former Formula 1 champion said.

“The series is already so competitive, but this team loves a challenge, and we can’t wait to go racing again in Senegal.”

Out on the course, drivers will once again face a mostly sandy terrain, though a very different one to the deserts of Saudi Arabia. The race will take to the existing tracks surrounding the lake, which is named after and renowned for its striking pink color caused by algae that thrives within its high-saline waters. The full course will be revealed in the coming days.

Once again, nine teams and 18 drivers will compete, but in a slight change to the Saudi Arabia race format, the final will be a four-car battle, with two teams from each of the two semi-finals progressing to the concluding race of the weekend.

Similar to the Desert X Prix, qualifying consists of two rounds of time trials which will take place on Saturday. The team starting order is decided by a draw for qualifying 1 and qualifying 2. All races feature two laps with the incorporated driver switch feature.

The results of the qualifying will determine the races on the following day, with teams lining up according to the following:

The teams will be listed first to ninth place based on the total combined time of each team’s two qualifying runs.

The top three teams go into semi-final 1, where the top two finishers claim spots in the Ocean X Prix final.

The middle three teams (fourth, fifth, and sixth) go through to semi-final 2, where again the top two progress to the Ocean X Prix final.

The bottom three teams (seventh, eight, and ninth) head to the shootout.

The Ocean X Prix final features four cars – the top two finishers from each semi-final.

Teams can also benefit from a hyperdrive boost available to each driver on each lap of the race. Activated when the driver presses a button on the steering wheel, they will enjoy an extra push of continuous power for a few seconds.

New for the Ocean X Prix is the Super Sector – a part of the course where the fastest driver in that section over the weekend will earn five points for their team. This ensures that whatever position the teams find themselves in there is always an incentive to push to the limit as points are up for grabs.

The drivers will all be behind the wheel of the ODYSSEY 21 – a 550 bhp all-electric SUV charged using zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell technology.

Topics: Motorsport Rosberg X Racing Ocean X Prix Extreme E

