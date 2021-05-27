You are here

  • Home
  • Calls for strict lockdown in Malaysia as COVID-19 cases hit record highs

Calls for strict lockdown in Malaysia as COVID-19 cases hit record highs

Calls for strict lockdown in Malaysia as COVID-19 cases hit record highs
A medical worker wearing a protective suit conducts a test at a free Covid-19 coronavirus testing site in Shah Alam, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, on May 27, 2021. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mj7fw

Updated 16 sec ago
Ushar Daniele

Calls for strict lockdown in Malaysia as COVID-19 cases hit record highs

Calls for strict lockdown in Malaysia as COVID-19 cases hit record highs
  • With only 4.3 percent of the population vaccinated, public health experts say tougher action is needed to bring the outbreak under control
  • The government has tightened restrictions on movement and businesses but stopped short of ordering a complete lockdown
Updated 16 sec ago
Ushar Daniele

KUALA LUMPUR: Public health experts in Malaysia are calling for a strict lockdown as the nation continues to face a surge in coronavirus cases.

On Thursday, authorities reported 7,857 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. It was the third consecutive day on which the number of infections in the country has hit a record high.

The total number of cases in Malaysia, which has a population of nearly 33 million, now stands at more than 541,200, and nearly 2,500 people have died of conditions related to COVID-19. It is the third worst-hit country in Southeast Asia, after Indonesia and the Philippines.

With increasing numbers of new cases reported since April, the government has tightened precautionary measures several times — including restrictions on interstate travel and business operating hours, and limiting staffing levels in offices to 40 percent of capacity — but so far has stopped short of ordering a complete lockdown.

“The current tightened MCO (movement control order) measures are not sufficient to halt the rise (in cases),” public-health expert Lim Chee Han, from international research and advocacy organization the Third World Network, told Arab News.

“For any effective control measures to significantly and rapidly cool down the pandemic, the authority has to ensure the number of people’s physical interactions and contacts in the community can be reduced to the minimum.”

He added that the government must take more decisive action, especially in districts with the highest rates of infection. Merely shortening business hours, he said, could cause more harm than good as it means more people gathering in public places such as supermarkets at the same time.

“People should be protected from highly probable exposure to infection, and subsequently getting sick and (potentially) dying from COVID-19, as this would help relieve the burden and stress on local public healthcare, too,” he added.

Malaysia announced on Thursday that it has procured an additional 12.8 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to ramp up its immunization program. However Lim said that at this stage vaccinations alone might not be enough to bring the pandemic under control in the country.

“For the current new wave of the pandemic, it may be too late to wait for the vaccination effect to keep things in control,” he said.

“The government should consider applying a ‘ring vaccination’ strategy to communities where the caseload is high, when they have more supplies: Vaccinate the close contacts of confirmed patients as well as their immediate circle of family members and friends in the community, so that this forms a ‘firewall’ to contain the spread.

“The authorities should also consider moving the vaccination campaign directly into the community, saving residents the trouble of registering and attending appointments elsewhere later.”

Malaysia launched its immunization campaign in late February but many people have complained about troublesome registration procedures. So far only 4.3 percent of the population has been vaccinated.

Topics: Malaysia COVID-19

Related

Canine coronavirus detected in Malaysian patients: study
Food & Health
Canine coronavirus detected in Malaysian patients: study
Malaysia reports first case of Indian COVID-19 variant
World
Malaysia reports first case of Indian COVID-19 variant

UN aviation body mulls probe into Belarus airliner grounding, Minsk denies coercion — source

UN aviation body mulls probe into Belarus airliner grounding, Minsk denies coercion — source
Updated 32 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

UN aviation body mulls probe into Belarus airliner grounding, Minsk denies coercion — source

UN aviation body mulls probe into Belarus airliner grounding, Minsk denies coercion — source
  • ICAO's 36-nation governing council met on Thursday to examine demands for a probe
  • The incident sparked international outrage and calls for sanctions against Belarus
Updated 32 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

OTTAWA: The United States and allies on Thursday asked the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to probe the forced grounding of an airliner in Minsk.
Meanwhile Belarus insisted there had been no coercion, a source with knowledge of the matter said.
ICAO’s 36-nation governing council met on Thursday to examine demands for a probe.
Poland, Ireland, Britain, Germany and Canada also backed the call, which appeared likely to secure the backing of a majority of the council, the source said.
Belarus scrambled a fighter and used a false bomb alert to divert the Ryanair flight to Minsk and detain a dissident Belarusian journalist. The plane, traveling from Athens to Vilnius, was almost in Lithuanian airspace when ordered to land.
The incident sparked international outrage and calls for sanctions against Belarus. Minsk accused the West of using the episode to wage “hybrid war.”
Belarus told the meeting that the airliner had not been forced down by authorities and that the pilot could have chosen to land in Lithuania, said the source, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation.
Lithuania asked why passengers on board the plane had not been evacuated after landing, which is the normal practice for bomb scares, said the source.
The ICAO meeting was due to end at 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT) but might not have an agreed statement ready until Friday, spokesman Anthony Philbin said by email. The council has limited powers of investigation.
Irish Transport Minister Eamon Ryan earlier told reporters that Dublin wanted ICAO to use Article 55e of its Convention, which allows an investigation into avoidable obstacles to the development of international navigation.
Montreal-based ICAO cannot impose binding rules on governments but wields clout through its safety and security standards, which are approved by its 192 member states.
“We wish to remind those who demanded we take punitive action against that country that our agency was never assigned that type of role or capability,” ICAO tweeted on Wednesday.
ICAO said officials from Belarus, Ireland, Lithuania, and Poland would also be present at the governing council meeting to underscore their priorities and concerns.

Topics: belarus Ryanair United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization

Related

Bomb threat cited by Belarus was sent after plane was diverted — Swiss email provider
World
Bomb threat cited by Belarus was sent after plane was diverted — Swiss email provider
Belarus points to Hamas bomb threat in plane diversion, group rejects claim
Middle-East
Belarus points to Hamas bomb threat in plane diversion, group rejects claim

Indian farmers observe ‘black day’ in fight over new agricultural laws

Farmers burned an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday while observing a “black day” to mark six months of protests against controversial new agricultural laws. (Supplied)
Farmers burned an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday while observing a “black day” to mark six months of protests against controversial new agricultural laws. (Supplied)
Updated 27 May 2021

Indian farmers observe ‘black day’ in fight over new agricultural laws

Farmers burned an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday while observing a “black day” to mark six months of protests against controversial new agricultural laws. (Supplied)
  • Effigies of PM Narendra Modi were burned during demonstrations marking six months of protests against deregulation of farming sector
Updated 27 May 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Farmers in the Indian capital New Delhi and surrounding areas observed a “black day” on Wednesday to mark six months of protests against agricultural laws they say favor private businesses at the expense of the growers they buy from.

Thousands of farmers from the mostly rural states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have set up camp in the outskirts of the capital to protest against three laws that were passed in September.

A few weeks into the protests, which began in late November, their numbers rose to about 300,000 and peaked in January, when nearly a million arrived from across the country, braving scorching heat and fears of coronavirus.

Farmers say the new laws will hit their incomes and leave them at the mercy of corporations because the legislation clears the way for the unregulated entry of private companies into the farming sector, which provides employment for more than 50 percent of the country’s population.

Despite a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks as a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic rages across the country, hundreds converged on Delhi and its surrounding areas on Wednesday to take part in the “black day” demonstrations. Some chanted slogans and burned effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a show of anger, amid complaints that their concerns have been ignored.

“For six months we have been sitting at the protest site but the government has not been listening to us,” Anil Kasana, a leader of the Indian Farmers’ Union in Greater Noida, in the suburbs of Delhi, told Arab News. “We will continue agitating against the three farm laws until they are withdrawn.”

Farmers fear the laws will usher in the privatization of traditional agricultural markets, leading to market-driven pricing of produce and the elimination of the minimum support prices the government sets each year for certain produce.

The government held 10 rounds of talks with farmers and offered to postpone the implementation of the new laws for 15 months in an effort to reach an agreement. However the protesters rejected the offer and continue to demand the laws be revoked. Farmers said that if they continue to put pressure on the authorities, the government will be forced to given in to their demands.

“This is our way to tell the government that despite the pandemic, the farmers’ movement is alive and it has the widespread support of the people,” said Sarwan Singh Pandher, general secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, a farmers’ group in Punjab.

At least 40 groups and unions that represent farmers across the country are protesting under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, or the Joint Farmers’ Forum. On Friday, the group wrote to Modi demanding his “intervention to resume talks” and warning that the failure of the government to give a “constructive response” would lead to “intensified” protests.

Pandher told Arab News: “We knew there wouldn’t be any response from the government. We expressed our intention for talks and if the government does not respond, then it will have to answer to the people. They will have to go to the people sooner or later. Agitation is the only option left to us.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government continues to stand firm on the new laws and said it is up to the farmers to find a way to move forward in the negotiations.

“The unions should either be positive to our offer or provide us with an alternative,” Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Saturday, the day after the farmers delivered their renewed offer of talks to Modi.

Political analysts described the government reaction as “unpragmatic.”

“Farmers are in for a long haul,” Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, a political analyst in New Delhi, told Arab News. “The government of India has made this a matter of the prestige of the prime minister. I don’t think there has been any government that has been so unpragmatic.”

Devinder Sharma, a Punjab-based expert on agriculture, echoed this view and urged the government to be more “magnanimous” and understand the “pain of the farmers.”

“The government should withdraw the laws so that farmers can go home,” he told Arab News. “What is so sacrosanct about these laws?

“If the farmers have put their lives at stake and are protesting for six months, that shows they have a pain that is severe, they have a pain we need to understand, which the nation needs to understand.”

Wednesday’s protests coincided with the seventh anniversary of Modi becoming prime minister.

However Mukhopadhyay said that Modi’s “shortsightedness” in his handling the protests could prove to be “politically costly for him even if he manages to send the farmer back home.”

He explained: “Modi might win the battle against the farmers but he has lost the war to regain their support. The farming communities in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan hold sway over 100 parliamentary constituencies, and the BJP will feel the impact in the next elections.”

Topics: India Indian farmers

Related

Thousands of women join Indian farmers’ protests against new laws
World
Thousands of women join Indian farmers’ protests against new laws
Indian farmers step up rallies ahead of local polls
World
Indian farmers step up rallies ahead of local polls

Spain jails men who aided Barcelona attackers

Spain jails men who aided Barcelona attackers
Updated 27 May 2021
AFP

Spain jails men who aided Barcelona attackers

Spain jails men who aided Barcelona attackers
  • The National Court convicted Mohamed Houli Chemlal, 24, and Driss Oukabir, 32, of belonging to the terror cell behind the attacks, handing them sentences of 53 years and 46 years respectively
  • Daesh claimed the bloodshed of August 17-18, 2017, when pedestrians were mown down by a van in Barcelona and others were attacked at a nearby seaside town, resulting in 16 deaths
Updated 27 May 2021
AFP

MADRID: A Spanish court on Thursday handed jail terms of up to 53 years to three men who helped the extremists behind the 2017 Barcelona attacks that killed 16 people.

The Daesh group claimed the bloodshed of August 17-18, 2017, when pedestrians were mown down by a van in Barcelona and others were attacked at a nearby seaside town as Europe was battered by a string of extremist attacks.

Following a three-month trial which began in November, the National Court convicted Mohamed Houli Chemlal, 24, and Driss Oukabir, 32, of belonging to the terror cell behind the attacks, handing them sentences of 53 years and 46 years respectively.

They were also convicted of the manufacture and possession of explosives and terror-related harm and damage, but cleared of 14 counts of terrorist murder and other charges in a ruling of more than 1,000 pages.

The third, Said Ben Iazza, 26, was handed eight years for collaborating with the group.

The sentences were longer than those requested by the prosecution which had asked for Chemlal and Oukabir to serve 41 and 36 years respectively.

Despite the length of their sentences, the judges said the pair would not serve more than 20 years behind bars.

Pere Aragones, who took over this week as political leader in the northeastern Catalonia region, said the carnage of that August “has marked us forever.”

“Today, more than ever, we remember all the victims and send our love to their families. And let’s not forget the work done in those days by security and emergency forces,” he tweeted.

Although the six perpetrators were shot dead by police, these three men were put on trial for helping the carnage which began when one of the extremists ran down pedestrians on Barcelona’s Las Ramblas on a busy Thursday, killing 14.

Hours later, just after 1:00 am on Friday morning, five others rammed pedestrians in Cambrils, 100 kilometers (60 miles) further south, and fatally stabbed a woman before being shot dead by police.

Several days later, the van driver was also shot dead by police.

During the investigation, Chemlal admitted the cell had initially planned to target sites like Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia basilica and police found documents also relating to the city’s Camp Nou football stadium and the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

But their plans were sped up after an accidental explosion on August 16 at a house in Alcanar, a coastal town between Barcelona and Valencia where they had been preparing explosives.

The blast killed the group’s spiritual leader and injured Chemlal, forcing the cell to hurriedly improvise the Barcelona attacks.

In their ruling, the judges also said that Chemlal and Oukabir were banned from returning to Alcanar for 10 years after completing their sentence, with a five-year ban handed to Ben Iazza.
More than 200 witnesses were called to testify at the trial that both victims and prosecutors hoped would shed light on how the violence unfolded.

Topics: Spain Barcelona attacks Daesh

Related

German woman dies, raises death toll to 16 in Spain attacks
World
German woman dies, raises death toll to 16 in Spain attacks
Spain police detain man accused of link to Barcelona attacks
World
Spain police detain man accused of link to Barcelona attacks

New farming method promises to multiply Pakistan’s mango yield

New farming method promises to multiply Pakistan’s mango yield
Updated 27 May 2021

New farming method promises to multiply Pakistan’s mango yield

New farming method promises to multiply Pakistan’s mango yield
  • Mango grower in Sindh has introduced the small tree system of cultivating orchards, which allows more trees to grow on a smaller area  
  • Sindh has seen a decline in production volume largely due to outdated farming techniques
Updated 27 May 2021
Zulfiqar Kunbhar

TANDO ALLAHYAR: After a decade of declining harvest, mango growers in Pakistan’s southern Sindh province are pinning their hopes on a new farming technique that would allow them to increase their fruit yield up to six times, several growers and experts said.
Pakistan is the world’s sixth-largest mango producer, with an annual production volume of about 1.7 million tons. While most of the harvest comes from Punjab, the Sindh province has the second-largest yield and is known for the Sindhri variety of mango, famous for its honey-like sweetness and deep, thin yellow peel.
But farmers are increasingly sounding the alarm on declining crop yield.
Sindh cultivated mangoes on 59,215 hectares of land and produced 381,269 metric tons in 2010. Provincial agricultural data shows this yield reduced to 329,300 metric tons by 2019.
Realizing that a major reason for the decline was outdated farming practices, one grower, Mahmood Nawaz Shah from the Tando Allahyar district, decided to try something new at his Genuine Delight Farms.
In 2019, he initiated a pilot project to cultivate new orchards under the small tree system (STS) on 1.6 hectares of land using a pruning technique that keeps the height of the mango plants at nearly nine feet, making their management easier and helping to accommodate more trees in a smaller area.
“The STS can revolutionize the quantum of our mango production,” Shah, who also represents a provincial farmers’ body, the Sindh Abadgar Board, told Arab News.
“We can increase our mango production some five times in this country,” he added, explaining that while the average mango yield per acre was five metric tons from large trees, an average of 25 to 30 metric tons could be harvested from the same area using the small tree system.
According to estimates by the Sindh Abadgar Board, the STS is currently being used on only 1,618 hectares of Pakistan’s total mango cultivation area of 167,000 hectares. In Sindh, only 10 growers have so far adopted the method.
“We are far behind when it comes to modernizing our farming structures and techniques,” Dr. Noor-un-Nisa Memon, a faculty member at the Sindh Agriculture University in Tando Jam, said.
It was high time, she said, that old mango orchards were replaced with new ones, but farmers in Sindh were reluctant to prune their trees, thinking it would reduce their yield.
Farmers, however, say they are willing to adopt new techniques but cannot do it without government support as most are small-scale growers.
“It is extremely important to adopt the STS to deal with the situation,” Mir Zafarullah Talpur, a grower from Sindh’s largest mango-growing district, Mirpurkhas, told Arab News.
“The government should arrange an extensive awareness program for farmers and provide them subsidies and installment facilities so they can import modern instruments.”
Hidayatullah CHajjro, director-general at Agriculture Extension, said the provincial administration had already arranged several training sessions to raise awareness among mango growers about new farming techniques but agreed that subsidies needed to be given to farmers who wanted to import essential gadgets and machinery.
“By adopting a comprehensive approach, such as the STS, not only can we reclaim our previous production level but also enhance it further,” CHajjro said.
Shah, who introduced the new farming method to Sindh, is hopeful the trend will gain momentum in the next few years.
“There are farmers who are waiting for the results,” he said. “Most of the farmers initiated the STS in 2019, and it requires at least five years for trees to develop fruit. If the result comes out positively, as per our expectations, there are chances that mango areas will see a sudden transformation, uprooting old practices and adopting new techniques.”

Topics: Pakistan mangoes

Related

Middle East emerges as top importer of Pakistani mangoes in 2019
Pakistan
Middle East emerges as top importer of Pakistani mangoes in 2019

Italy commits $286m in aid to Jordan

Italy commits $286m in aid to Jordan
Updated 27 May 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

Italy commits $286m in aid to Jordan

Italy commits $286m in aid to Jordan
  • Aid will fund development projects for local communities hosting Syrian refugees, support health and agriculture sectors
  • Italian foreign affairs minister: ‘Jordan key partner for Italy and pillar of stability for Middle East’
Updated 27 May 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Italy has committed to give Jordan €235 million ($286 million) in aid including grants, loans and debt-for-development swaps.

A Subsidiary Agreement for the Indicative Country Programme (2021-2023) was signed in Amman by Jordanian Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Nasser Shraideh and Italian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Marina Sereni. 

The grant provides €30 million to fund development projects for local communities hosting Syrian refugees and includes arrangements for a debt-for-development swap of €20 million to finance projects that promote inclusive and sustainable development.

A spokesman in the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Arab news that the agreement signed in Amman also included €185 million euros in soft loans, with €50 million euros allocated for the national water conveyance project, €85 million to support the health sector through the general budget and €50 million to support the agricultural sector, also through the general budget.

“Jordan is a key partner for Italy and a pillar of stability for the Middle East, both for its moderate and constructive approach to various regional issues and for its decisive contribution in the fight against terrorism and radicalism,” Sereni told Arab News.

She added that, for this reason, Italy is “keen on strengthening relations with Jordan and opening broader areas for joint cooperation, both on a bilateral level and through the EU.”

Sereni said: “Supporting Jordan, enhancing its development process and its security and stability are important issues for Italy and the EU, and we need to work hard on this.”

In a briefing, Shraideh said that “Jordan greatly values its relationship with the Italian Republic bilaterally and in the context of the EU” and that “King Abdullah attaches great importance to the bilateral relations with Italy and is always keen to strengthen and consolidate these.”  

During her visit to Jordan, Sereni met local members of the Parliament and representatives of Jordanian civil society organizations and Italian NGOs operating in the country. She also visited the Palestinian refugee camp in Hitteen.

Established in 1968, about 10 kilometers northeast of Amman on an area of ​​0.92 square kilometers, the camp welcomes over 53,000 Palestinian refugees, with thousands of them living in particularly hard conditions.

The Housing Reconstruction in Hitteen Palestinian Refugee Camp project is funded by Italian cooperation and has so far improved nearly 100 housing units for the benefit of nearly 500 residents.

“Through projects like these, Italy demonstrates in a concrete way its commitment to solidarity in favor of the weakest. It is a constant and long-standing commitment we have to continue even in the face of new humanitarian emergencies,” Sereni said.

Topics: Italy Jordan aid

Related

Jordan’s King Abdullah welcomes Abu Dhabi crown prince on official visit
Middle-East
Jordan’s King Abdullah welcomes Abu Dhabi crown prince on official visit
Jordan’s King Abdullah welcomes US move to reopen Palestine consulate in Jerusalem
Middle-East
Jordan’s King Abdullah welcomes US move to reopen Palestine consulate in Jerusalem

Latest updates

Calls for strict lockdown in Malaysia as COVID-19 cases hit record highs
Calls for strict lockdown in Malaysia as COVID-19 cases hit record highs
UAE opens Holocaust memorial exhibition
UAE opens Holocaust memorial exhibition
How one Kuwaiti chef is helping local farms and encouraging healthy eating 
Firas Al-Zaid is founder of Community Table, which has become one of the best-known culinary initiatives in Kuwait. (Supplied)
Israeli paper carries photos of Palestinian children killed in war
Many praised Haaretz for its journalistic integrity and its criticism of the Israeli state, while others disapproved of the story citing its insensitivity, especially considering the title. (Screenshot)
UN rights council orders probe into Gaza conflict
UN rights council orders probe into Gaza conflict

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.