You are here

  • Home
  • Ten-man Al-Faisaly win first King Cup in dual against Al-Taawoun

Ten-man Al-Faisaly win first King Cup in dual against Al-Taawoun

Ten-man Al-Faisaly win first King Cup in dual against Al-Taawoun
In an exciting match that kept supporters and neutrals on the edge of their seats Taawoun took the lead twice only to be matched by an eager Faisaly side at King Fahd International Stadium in the capital. (Arriyadiyah)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ppum4

Updated 28 May 2021
Arab News

Ten-man Al-Faisaly win first King Cup in dual against Al-Taawoun

Ten-man Al-Faisaly win first King Cup in dual against Al-Taawoun
Updated 28 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Faisaly defeated Al-Taawoun 3-2 on Wednesday to lift their first ever King Cup. 
Júlio Tavares’s accomplished hat-trick assured a historic night for Faisaly, who end a 64 year wait for the prestigious Saudi trophy.
In an exciting match that kept supporters and neutrals on the edge of their seats, Taawoun took the lead twice only to be matched by an eager Faisaly side at King Fahd International Stadium in the capital. 
Taawoun’s first goal came through the head of Leandre Tawamba Kana whose determined run got him past a Faisaly defense who were caught ball watching as a teasing cross from the corner of the box sought out the Cameroonian.

Nearly 30 minutes later, Tavares found himself at the penalty spot to even the score, after VAR confirmed Ahmed Al-Asiri handled the ball in the box.
The accurate spot kick was the beginning of what would be a memorable night for the Cape Verdean.
Before the close of the half, Taawoun had their own chance to restore their lead from the penalty spot after Mishal Sibyani’s clumsy tackle on Sumayhan Al-Nabit. Alejandro Ramero’s low, forceful drive was unstoppable.
But when Tavares left-footed swipe in the 60th minute found the back of the Taawoun net, VAR was once again called on to clarify if the ball was out of play before Khalid Al-Kabi crossed it in for the equalizer. The officials decided it hadn’t and Tavares was now hunting for his third.

On the 83rd minute after a long ball was headed on, Faisaly defender Mohmmed Al-Nukhylan’s tackle, which seem more from a rugby match than football, saw him sent off, setting up a tense ending to the match. 
But it was to be Faisaly’s night. 
And it was on the 93rd minute that a passage of slick play found the lively Al-Kabi on the right wing. His exceptional delivery was this time met by the head of Tavares, who stooped to end Taawoun hopes and ensure a memorable victory for Faisaly fans everywhere.
On behalf of King Salman, Riyadh Governor Prince Faisal bin Bandar handed the trophy to team captain Ahmed Al-Kassar, manager Péricles Chamusca, and Faisaly President Fahd Al-Medlej.
Prince Faisal praised the Saudi leadership for their revival of the country and its youth.
Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, the sports minister, congratulated the management of Faisaly and its fans for winning the cup. He said the game highlighted the unprecedented interest in the sports sector in the country.

Topics: King Cup

Ilkay Gundogan looks to banish Champions League blues with glory in Portugal

Ilkay Gundogan looks to banish Champions League blues with glory in Portugal
Updated 9 min 14 sec ago
ALAM KHAN

Ilkay Gundogan looks to banish Champions League blues with glory in Portugal

Ilkay Gundogan looks to banish Champions League blues with glory in Portugal
  • The German talks to Arab News about Dortmund, Guardiola and why he so wants to beat Chelsea tonight
Updated 9 min 14 sec ago
ALAM KHAN

There is a moment of reflection as Ilkay Gundogan casts his mind back to when the Champions League forever forged a place in his heart.

To Zinedine Zidane’s stunning volley that sealed Real Madrid’s triumph against Bayer Leverkusen in 2002. And three years earlier to Manchester United’s dramatic comeback win over Bayern Munich.

The losses for both German clubs left an indelible mark on the football-passionate youngster growing up in Gelsenkirchen.

Gundogan, 30, says he cried when his first chance of lifting the trophy went in 2013. His equalizer from the penalty spot ultimately a consolation for Borussia Dortmund as Arjen Robben’s last-minute goal gave Bayern a 2-1 victory in an all-German showdown.

He is the only Manchester City player to have played in a Champions League final as the Premier League champions take on English rivals Chelsea tonight in Porto.

“Of course it hurt,” Gundogan said. “Maybe even thinking about that final, it hurts even more because I was not able to reach that final for a second time until now… after eight years.”

“It shows how fine the margins are to get into the final and how difficult it is. Some get the opportunity just once, some never,” he added. “For me, the Champions League was always the ultimate target, the ultimate achievement in my career — and still is. It’s from the way I grew up, watching it on TV, those special nights, this competition means a lot to me.

“The first final I saw live was the one with Zidane’s volley, but I also remember watching highlights of the Bayern-United game, how that game changed, which was so incredible.”

Injury-time goals from Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clinched a treble for United that night — a feat Gundogan’s City can match after the Premier League and League Cup successes this season.

In a touching gesture after City’s League Cup win over Tottenham last month, Gundogan was pictured consoling a tearful Son Hueng-Min rather than celebrating immediately.

“It was a gesture of empathy,” he added. “I’ve been there, it’s hard, but there’s no other solution than trying to get over it. If it’s not meant to be, it’s not meant to be,” he said.

“I cried after the Champions League final I lost with Dortmund, and I cried in the dressing room after the quarter-final defeat to Lyon in Portugal last season. I want a different result for this final and will try everything possible to do it.”

City are bidding to take the prize for the first time in their history, amid a widespread view that a win is essential if Pep Guardiola’s side are to rank alongside great sides such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern, United or Liverpool.

“In the eyes of the public, yes, it seems like this,” added Gundogan. “In my own eyes, no. I feel it’s 100 per cent deserved to stand alongside those teams. We showed, talking from the time Pep and I came here five years ago, so much consistency.”

Gundogan believes City have evolved every season under Guardiola.

“This team is built to win trophies, but in a certain way,” he said. “With Pep, we have someone who always showed us the way, if that’s the help needed to try to reach our limits, to play as good as possible and enjoy it. Winning is worth nothing if you don’t enjoy it.”

“Looking forward, I don’t see anyone better than us. It might sound arrogant, selfish or whatever, but the way we play, the way we train, the potential we have, it would be stupid to get in somewhere else where you don’t have this structure of a team, of a football club,” Gundogan said. “Some might disagree, but over the next years I don’t see anyone having more chance of winning the Champions League than Man City — and the other trophies too.”

In a Covid-affected campaign, where Gundogan struggled after testing positive for the illness in September, there have been many challenges.

But he, and City, recovered to achieve remarkable results, including a 21-match record winning run — in all competitions — from December to March that took them from ninth to first in the Premier League.

Gundogan, enjoying his best season at the Etihad, has played a pivotal role. A 17-goal haul has made him the club’s top scorer and brought deserved plaudits.

“It’s nice to maybe get a little bit more attention in scoring goals, but that was never my target,” he said. “I don’t think just because I’ve scored more, it’s more special this season or I’m in the best possible shape.”

Scoring more goals or better stats were not something that ever concerned the German international, and he knows that one man’s opinion matters the most.

“The feedback from the manager is most important to me, but of course it’s nice to be loved by the supporters,” said Gundogan. “It’s been an extraordinary year, such a difficult year for everyone. To get their attention and appreciation, I can’t deny it, it’s so special.”

His quality, despite serious back and knee injuries, has certainly been appreciated by his managers.

Be it Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel at Dortmund, or Guardiola, who made him City’s first signing when he took charge in 2016.

Gundogan is “grateful” to work with such coaching luminaries and fulsome in his praise of Tuchel, who replaced Frank Lampard at Chelsea in January.

“He is similar to Pep, into all the details of the game,” he added.

“Even though I had Thomas for only one year and world football didn’t have him on the radar back then, I was telling everyone how great he is as a manager, how much I liked him, how much he taught me. It feels quite nice that everyone recognizes it now.”

“I remember Thomas calling me before he joined Dortmund, in pre-season,” said Gundogan. “I was in talks to leave and he told me: ‘I know you want to go with Pep one day and I am sure I can prepare you as good as possible for the time because I also admire him a lot and I think we see football quite similarly. So if you are willing to stay at Dortmund, I am going to prepare you as good as possible for Pep one day’.”

That preparation on the training ground certainly helped turn the midfielder into a “Pep” footballer.

“This final will be tough,” he said. “It was a good moment for us beating them in the league in January, a turning point in the season, going on that incredible run.”

“But you can’t compare that Chelsea team with the one right now under Thomas,” Gundogan concluded. “This one is more stable. We have lost the last two games against them and I, personally, don’t want to lose a third time in a row. It’s time to beat them now.”

Topics: football

Related

How Manchester City overcame pandemic on, off pitch to become Premier League champions again
Sport
How Manchester City overcame pandemic on, off pitch to become Premier League champions again
Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour (L) is to pay the travel costs of the newly crowned English champions’ fans attending the Champions League final in Portugal. (AFP/File Photos)
Sport
Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour to cover fan travel costs to Champions League final

Man City remodel attack without Sterling, Aguero

Man City remodel attack without Sterling, Aguero
Updated 27 May 2021
AP

Man City remodel attack without Sterling, Aguero

Man City remodel attack without Sterling, Aguero
  • Guardiola does not trust the Argentina striker to be healthy enough to contribute
Updated 27 May 2021
AP

LONDON: They’ve been Pep Guardiola’s go-to players for goals at Manchester City.

Sergio Aguero, the penalty-box predator described by his manager as a “lion in the jungle.”

Raheem Sterling, the once-streaky winger who has grown into a composed and prolific finisher.

Consider this: Aguero and Sterling were City’s top two scorers in the Premier League in each of Guardiola’s first four seasons at the club, combining for a total of 27 goals (2016-17), 39 (2017-18), 38 (2018-19) and 36 (2019-20).

Now consider this: For the biggest match in Guardiola’s City career — the Champions League final against Chelsea in Porto on Saturday — Aguero and Sterling almost certainly won’t be in the team.

“I have to take the decision which is the best to win the game,” Guardiola said.

And that means not selecting the two players who have served Guardiola best in scoring goals since 2016.

Yet his choice is understandable — and it all boils down to trust.

With Aguero, Guardiola does not trust the Argentina striker to be healthy enough to contribute in a game of such magnitude. Aguero, City’s record scorer with 260 goals and quite possibly its greatest-ever player, has had fitness issues throughout what will prove to be the last of his 10 seasons at the club and was even only afforded 25 minutes off the bench on Sunday in what was likely his final Premier League game.

Aguero, naturally, still scored two well-taken goals against Everton but that won’t be enough to persuade Guardiola to start him on Saturday. He’ll have to make do with being a potential super-sub in his final City appearance before an expected move to Barcelona.

“I hope, I hope, I hope,” the 32-year-old Aguero said, “but I don’t know. If I will play a few minutes, I will give my best.”

With Sterling, Guardiola appears to have lost faith in the England international’s ability to influence the biggest matches. Sterling didn’t start in either leg of City’s meetings against Borussia Dortmund or Paris Saint-Germain in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, in the Champions League, with Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden preferred in the wide positions.

Sterling’s output has dropped markedly, from 35 goals in 57 matches in all competitions for club and country in 2019-20 to 16 goals in 53 matches in 2020-21. He has just one goal in his last 15 appearances for City, and his dribbling and final ball just haven’t been incisive.

“This season, for me personally, has been a very weird one,” Sterling said last month. “But nevertheless, I’m still enjoying my football and giving my all to the team.”

Guardiola said at the start of the week he is still not sure of his team lineup for the final, but the selection debates are likely at left back and in defensive midfield. His five most attacking players are all but locked in: Mahrez and Foden out wide, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva as interchangeable false nines, and Ilkay Gundogan as the attacking central midfielder.

That quintet primarily gives City control, which Guardiola craves more than anything else — especially in a congested season like this one where energy conservation has been paramount and therefore ball possession has been vital. In that sense, it is pure expediency, tactics to fit the times.

It does mean goals have been spread around. Who, for example, could have foreseen Gundogan — previously a back-up holding midfielder — being the top scorer in the squad this season with 17 goals from his
new, more adventurous role?

Much as he’d like an out-and-out goalscorer in his team, Guardiola knows he can get by with this newly created front five of attacking midfielders and the most solid defense of his time at City behind them.

Don’t expect this to be a long-term thing. With Aguero leaving, a player like Erling Haaland or Harry Kane could easily join as a replacement to give City a natural center forward once again.

The 26-year-old Sterling could be back in form next season, with City perhaps playing at a faster pace to suit his more direct style.

For now, though — and as improbable as it would have sounded 12 months ago — Sterling and Aguero are dispensable for a Champions League final, when the margins can be finer than in any other in soccer.

Topics: Manchester city Raheem Sterling Sergio Aguero

Related

Manchester City’s Phil Foden aiming to make fans proud as all eyes turn to Champions League final
Sport
Manchester City’s Phil Foden aiming to make fans proud as all eyes turn to Champions League final
How Manchester City overcame pandemic on, off pitch to become Premier League champions again
Sport
How Manchester City overcame pandemic on, off pitch to become Premier League champions again

Portugal relaxes COVID rules for English fans at Champions League final

Portugal relaxes COVID rules for English fans at Champions League final
Updated 27 May 2021
Agencies

Portugal relaxes COVID rules for English fans at Champions League final

Portugal relaxes COVID rules for English fans at Champions League final
  • ‘Within what is possible, freedom (of movement) will not be conditioned’ said a Porto police superintendent
  • The contingency plan in place was under constant re-evaluation and could still undergo some alterations
Updated 27 May 2021
Agencies

PORTO: Portuguese authorities have relaxed COVID-19 safety rules for thousands of English fans coming to Porto for Saturday’s Champions League final, no longer requiring them to stay in bubbles and lifting restrictions on movement.
“The borders are open. The city and the country are opening up little by little. Within what is possible, freedom (of movement) will not be conditioned,” Porto police Superintendent Cardoso da Silva told a news briefing on Thursday.
“There are no restrictions of movement for fans.”
However, with only two days to go until match day, Silva said the contingency plan in place was under constant re-evaluation and could still undergo some alterations.
A police source told Reuters Portuguese authorities did not have enough time to fully prepare for the final as UEFA only announced it would move the event to Porto from Istanbul around two weeks ago.
Eight British police officers specialized in dealing with football fans are in Portugal and will work with Portuguese police to help ensure public order.
There will be a “robust” police presence around the stadium and the city, Silva said, though he did not specify how many officers have been mobilized to patrol the streets.
London Metropolitan Police Superintendent Lysander Strong, who is in Portugal to coordinate the operation between the two forces, said the two clubs had sent recommendations to fans to follow social distancing rules and wear a mask.
Since May 17, British visitors have been allowed into Portugal with proof of a negative PCR test result.
Silva said that around 80 charter flights with English soccer fans were expected to land on Saturday for the clash between Manchester City and Chelsea. Around 180 buses will take fans to the stadium.
Under rules previously announced by the Portuguese government, passengers were to fly back within 24 hours. But police spokesman Marco Almeida said that now they can stay longer if they choose not to take scheduled return flights.

Meanwhile Champions League teams will get more prize money for the next three years from a near 8 percent rise in total revenue to 3.5 billion euros ($4.27 billion) from broadcast and sponsor sales tied to UEFA’s three club competitions.
Total revenue is set to rise by 250 million euros ($305 million) annually through 2024 compared to the 2018-21 period, the European Leagues group said Thursday in an online conference.
Champions League clubs will get a small increase while 235 million euros ($287 million) in prize money will be allocated to the Europa Conference League, a third-tier competition that launches next season.
* With AP and Reuters

Topics: Dragao Stadium Porto Manchester city Chelsea covid19

Related

Manchester City’s Phil Foden aiming to make fans proud as all eyes turn to Champions League final
Sport
Manchester City’s Phil Foden aiming to make fans proud as all eyes turn to Champions League final
The match has been switched to the Estadio do Dragao, home of FC Porto, to allow English spectators to attend as travel between the UK and Turkey is suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Reuters/File Photo)
Sport
UEFA Champions League final moved from Istanbul to Porto due to UK-Turkey travel restrictions

Kuwaiti football looks to undo decades of neglect to challenge region’s best

Kuwaiti football looks to undo decades of neglect to challenge region’s best
Updated 27 May 2021
Paul Williams

Kuwaiti football looks to undo decades of neglect to challenge region’s best

Kuwaiti football looks to undo decades of neglect to challenge region’s best
  • National team coach Andres Carrasco targets final round of qualification for 2022 World Cup
Updated 27 May 2021
Paul Williams

RIYADH: It has been a lean few decades for fans of Kuwaiti football.

You have to go a long way back – all the way to the 1970s and 1980s – to find the last time Kuwait was at the forefront of Asian football.

Those with memories long enough will fondly remember those teams with Faisal Al-Dakhil, Saad Al-Houti, and Jasem Yaqoub. Asian Cup champions in 1980, qualifying for the 1982 FIFA World Cup, and winning five of six Gulf Cups between 1970 and 1982. It was a golden age for Kuwaiti football.

But that was almost 40 years ago. In a country with a median age of 36.2, most of the population will have no memory of those days, relying only on what they have been told by the generation old enough to remember.

In more recent times Kuwaiti football has been beset by off-field problems, with a recent international ban by FIFA – one of a number of bans the country has faced in the past two decades – extending over two years that, according to a national team defender, “finished off a generation” such was its effect.

“It’s had a huge effect both at home and abroad,” Talal Al-Fadhel told Arab News at the time.

“Domestically, the Kuwaiti players have no real ambition at present. Internationally, our ranking has plummeted, our national team doesn’t play, and our clubs don’t take part in international competitions.

“I didn’t expect the suspension to last this long, it has finished off a generation completely,” he said.

While Kuwaiti football has yet to fully recover, especially at club level where the domestic league remains well off the pace from its regional rivals, the national team stands on the brink of an achievement not seen in almost two decades and one that was almost unthinkable a few short years ago.

Not since the qualification stages for the 2006 FIFA World Cup held in Germany has Kuwait progressed to the final round of qualifying, but with three games on home soil over the next fortnight against Australia, Jordan, and Taiwan, Al-Azraq are in prime position to do just that.

With Qatar almost certain to finish top of Group E – and having already qualified for the World Cup as the host nation – it means the other seven group winners plus the five best runners-up will qualify for the final stage.

Under new coach, Spaniard Andres Carrasco, Kuwait is currently second in Group B behind Australia.

“Australia are one of the best teams in Asia, with great professional players that play in big leagues,” Carrasco recently told Australia’s SBS The World Game website.

“We see the match as one more chance to earn experience and an opportunity for our young team to earn credit in front of our fans. We are looking forward to this match and see where we are.”

While Kuwait has so far played five matches this year – including this week’s 4-1 win over Malaysia – compared to none for Australia, Carrasco did not think that gave his side an advantage over the 2015 AFC Asian Cup champions.

He said: “Obviously, there’s a difference but I don’t think we can say it may give us an advantage. When you see the Aussie squad list, I don’t think any football person would say we could have an advantage.

“Most teams have been struggling. Our plans have been adjusted many times, our league was stopped a couple of times, and some of our main players are still with their clubs. But as a coach I would never make this an excuse.

“(The coronavirus disease) COVID-19 (pandemic) changed everything. We played five matches but had very little training. Our team is very young, and we are in the process of building for the next decade ... this is our main focus,” he added.

The coach pointed out that the damage inflicted by the bans could not be undone in a short period of time.

“We all need to understand that Kuwaiti football stopped for two years due to a FIFA ban (for government interference in the sport) and this affected our football from its foundation,” he said.

“We are now trying to get our game back to where it belongs. Kuwait has a great football history and now it’s all about growing and improving day by day.”

This team is unlikely to match the feats of the godfathers of the game in Kuwait from the 1970s and 1980s, who stand alone as the true golden generation of Kuwaiti football.

But given the turmoil of the past two decades, an appearance in the final round of qualifying – which brings with it qualification for the AFC Asian Cup in China in 2023 – would be a massive boost for a country that was once the beating heart of football in the region.

Topics: sport football Kuwait

Related

Manchester City’s Phil Foden aiming to make fans proud as all eyes turn to Champions League final
Sport
Manchester City’s Phil Foden aiming to make fans proud as all eyes turn to Champions League final
Al-Hilal’s Salem Al-Dawsari congratulates old friends at Villarreal on Europa League win
Sport
Al-Hilal’s Salem Al-Dawsari congratulates old friends at Villarreal on Europa League win

Al-Hilal’s Salem Al-Dawsari congratulates old friends at Villarreal on Europa League win

Al-Hilal’s Salem Al-Dawsari congratulates old friends at Villarreal on Europa League win
Updated 27 May 2021
Arab News

Al-Hilal’s Salem Al-Dawsari congratulates old friends at Villarreal on Europa League win

Al-Hilal’s Salem Al-Dawsari congratulates old friends at Villarreal on Europa League win
  • Saudi winger had loan spell in 2018 at Spanish team who defeated Manchester United on penalties to claim first ever trophy
Updated 27 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Salem Al-Dawsari, the Saudi Arabia and Al-Hilal winger, has sent a message of congratulations to former club Villarreal after the Spanish team on Wednesday claimed the Europa League trophy by beating Manchester United on penalties.

Villarreal won the first trophy in their history after a 1-1 draw in normal and extra time produced a dramatic shootout which saw Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea’s spot-kick miss hand the silverware to Unai Emery’s team.

Al-Dawsari spent a loan period at Villarreal prior to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

In a tweet, accompanied by a photo of his former teammates celebrating their historic win, Al-Dawsari said: “Congratulations to @VillarrealCF on winning the @EuropaLeague. Hopefully more trophies to come.”

Although Al-Dawsari’s Villarreal loan period at the end of the 2017-2018 season was brief, he built a warm relationship with the club and its fans, having been one of very few Saudi footballers to taste European club action.

Villarreal had taken the lead through Gerard Moreno on 29 minutes, before Manchester United equalized through Edinson Cavani 10 minutes into the second half. There would be no more goals in normal time or in the extra 30 minutes.

In a remarkable penalty shootout, the first 21 efforts were converted before de Gea’s miss prompted wild celebrations by the Spanish players and fans.

Topics: Al-Hilal Manchester United sport football

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal stunned by Tajiks in Asian Champions League
Sport
Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal stunned by Tajiks in Asian Champions League
Manchester City’s Phil Foden aiming to make fans proud as all eyes turn to Champions League final
Sport
Manchester City’s Phil Foden aiming to make fans proud as all eyes turn to Champions League final

Latest updates

WHO calls for Gaza patient access, evacuations after violence
WHO calls for Gaza patient access, evacuations after violence
Facebook no longer banning posts calling the coronavirus ‘man-made’
Facebook no longer banning posts calling the coronavirus ‘man-made’
Ilkay Gundogan looks to banish Champions League blues with glory in Portugal
Ilkay Gundogan looks to banish Champions League blues with glory in Portugal
Reuters postpones website paywall over dispute with data provider
Reuters postpones website paywall over dispute with data provider
Moody’s warns oil exporters face climate credit risks
Moody’s warns oil exporters face climate credit risks

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.