London man charged in shooting of Black Lives Matter activist

Forensic officers stand at the area after Sasha Johnson, a BLM activist, was shot in an early morning attack near her home in Peckham, London, on May 24, 2021. (REUTERS File Photo)
Forensic officers stand at the area after Sasha Johnson, a BLM activist, was shot in an early morning attack near her home in Peckham, London, on May 24, 2021. (REUTERS File Photo)
Updated 29 May 2021
Reuters

LONDON: An 18-year-old London man was charged with conspiracy to murder in connection with the shooting of Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson, who remained hospitalized in critical condition, British police said on Friday.
Cameron Deriggs will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement. Deriggs was one of five men arrested in the case on Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder. The other four were released on bail until next month.
Johnson, a 27-year-old mother of two, was at a party on Sunday when four men burst in and opened fire, media reports have said.
Johnson has been a leading figure in the Black Lives Matter movement in Britain and is a member of the Taking the Initiative Party’s executive leadership committee. 

 

 

Topics: Black Lives Matter Sasha Johnson Cameron Deriggs Taking the Initiative Party

Hong Kong organizers loses appeal to hold Tiananmen vigil

Hong Kong organizers loses appeal to hold Tiananmen vigil
Updated 35 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

  • This marks the second year that Hong Kong police have banned the vigil, citing coronavirus restrictions
  • The security law combined with coronavirus restrictions have cleared the city’s streets of protesters
Organizers of an annual vigil to commemorate the Chinese Communist government’s bloody crackdown on student-led pro-democracy protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989 said on Saturday they had lost an appeal to hold this year’s rally.
The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China planned to hold a candlelight vigil in Victoria Park next Friday.
This marks the second year that Hong Kong police have banned the vigil, citing coronavirus restrictions.
“We have to apologize to the public. Hong Kong Alliance can no longer organize the candlelight vigil this year in a lawful manner. We will stop promoting the vigil, said Richard Tsoi of the alliance to the press.
“On that day, we won’t, as an organization and members of Hong Kong Alliance, appear and join.”
Tsoi said he believed Hong Kong people would still commemorate the June 4 crackdown on pro-democracy activists in a peaceful manner.
Hong Kong’s Security Bureau issued a statement warning people not to take part in illegal assemblies or violate the national security law imposed on the territory by Beijing.
Liauw Ka-kei, senior superintendent of the Hong Kong Island Region, told a news conference that the police welcomed the appeal board decision, also urging the public not to participate in or publicize any unauthorized assembly.
“Police have reasonable grounds to believe that the activities not only include the risk of infecting COVID-19 by participants and other people but also pose a serious threat to the life and health of all citizens, jeopardizing public safety, and affecting the rights of others,” he said.
Liauw said the police would adopt a zero-tolerance approach and take resolute action against anyone who violated the law.
The security law combined with coronavirus restrictions have cleared the city’s streets of protesters after anti-government demonstrations plunged the financial hub into turmoil in 2019.

Topics: Hong Kong

India posts lowest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in 45-days

India posts lowest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in 45-days
Updated 29 May 2021
Reuters

  • The South Asian nation’s tally of infections now stands at 27.7 million
MUMBAI: India reported on Saturday 173,790 new coronavirus infections during the previous 24 hours, its lowest daily rise in 45 days, while deaths rose by 3,617.
The South Asian nation’s tally of infections now stands at 27.7 million, with the death toll at 322,512, health ministry data showed.

Topics: Coronarivus

California rail yard shooter stockpiled guns, ammo at his home: Sheriff

California rail yard shooter stockpiled guns, ammo at his home: Sheriff
Updated 29 May 2021
AP

  • Police say it is clear that Samuel James Cassidy planned "to take as many lives as he possibly could”
SAN FRANCISCO, US: The gunman who killed nine of his co-workers at a California rail yard had stockpiled weapons and 25,000 rounds of ammunition at his house before setting it on fire to coincide with the bloodshed at the workplace he seethed about for years, authorities said Friday.
Investigators found 12 guns, multiple cans of gasoline and suspected Molotov cocktails at Samuel James Cassidy’s house in San Jose, the Santa Clara County sheriff’s office said in a news release.
He also rigged an unusual time-delay method to ensure the house caught fire while he was out, putting “ammunition in a cooking pot on a stove” in his home, Deputy Russell Davis told The Associated Press. The liquid in the pot — investigators don’t yet know what was inside — reached a boiling point, igniting an accelerant and potentially the gunpowder in the bullets nearby.
The cache at the home the 57-year-old torched was on top of the three 9 mm handguns he brought Wednesday to the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, authorities said. He also had 32 high-capacity magazines and fired 39 shots.
The handguns found at the site were legally registered to Cassidy, Davis said, without elaborating on how he obtained them. Davis did not specify what type of guns officers found at his home, nor if they were legally owned.

Samuel Casssidy’s elderly father has reportedly descrived his son as bipolar. (Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Authorities described a home filled with clutter, with items piled up to the point where it appeared Cassidy might be a hoarder, and weapons stored near the home’s doorways and in other spots.
Sgt. Joe Piazza told reporters the variety of spots where Cassidy stashed the guns might be so he could “access them in a time of emergency,” such as if law enforcement came to his house.
Cassidy killed himself as sheriff’s deputies rushed into the rail yard complex in the heart of Silicon Valley, where he fatally shot nine men ranging in age from 29 to 63. He had worked there for more than 20 years.
What prompted the bloodshed remains under investigation, officials said.
While witnesses and Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith have said Cassidy appeared to target certain people, the sheriff’s office said Friday that “it is clear that this was a planned event and the suspect was prepared to use his firearms to take as many lives as he possibly could.”
Casssidy’s elderly father, James, told the Mercury News in San Jose that his son was bipolar. He said that was no excuse for the shooting and apologized to the victims’ families.
“I don’t think anything I could say could ease their grief. I’m really, really very sorry about that.”
Neighbors and former lovers described him as moody, unfriendly and prone to angry outbursts at times. But they expressed shock he would kill.
Cassidy’s ex-wife, Cecilia Nelms, said he had talked about killing people at work more than a decade ago, describing him as resentful and angry over what he perceived as unfair assignments.
US customs officers even caught him in 2016 with books about terrorism and fear as well as a memo book filled with notes about how much he hated the Valley Transportation Authority. But he was let go, and a resulting Department of Homeland Security memo on the encounter was not shared with local authorities.
It’s not clear why customs officers detained Cassidy on his return from the Philippines. The contents of the memo, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, were described to The Associated Press by a Biden administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.
The memo notes that Cassidy was asked whether he had issues with people at work, and he said no. It refers to a “minor criminal history,” citing a 1983 arrest in San Jose and charges of “misdemeanor obstruction/resisting a peace officer.”
San Jose police said they sought an FBI history on Cassidy and found no record of federal arrests or convictions.
Mayor Sam Liccardo, a former prosecutor, said that while he has not seen the Homeland Security memo, it’s not a crime to hate your job.
“The question is, how specific was that information?” he said. “Particularly, were there statements made suggesting a desire to commit violence against individuals?”
The president of the union that represents transit workers at the rail yard sought Friday to refute a report that Cassidy was scheduled to attend a workplace disciplinary hearing with a union representative Wednesday over racist comments.
John Courtney, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 265, said in a statement that he was at the facility “simply to check on working conditions and the continual safety of the dedicated men and women who work there.”
The attack comes amid an uptick in mass shootings following coronavirus shutdowns in much of the country last year. Since 2006, there have been at least 14 workplace massacres in the United States that killed at least four people and stemmed from employment grievances, according to a database on mass killings maintained by the AP, USA Today and Northeastern University.
Patrick Gorman, special agent in charge of the San Francisco field division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said he was not aware of any information about Cassidy, such as tips from the public, being shared with his division before the shooting. He said the entire San Jose field office responded to the crime scenes, along with other regional special agents.
Kirk Bertolet, 64, was just starting his shift when shots rang out, and he saw some of his co-workers take their last breaths.
Bertolet, a signal maintenance worker who worked in a separate unit from Cassidy, said he is convinced Cassidy targeted his victims because he didn’t hurt some people he encountered.
“He was pissed off at certain people. He was angry, and he took his vengeance out on very specific people. He shot people. He let others live,” he said.
Video footage showed Cassidy calmly walking from one building to another with a duffel bag filled with guns and ammunition to complete the slaughter, authorities said.
Bertolet said Cassidy worked regularly with the victims, but he always seemed to be an outsider.
“He was never in the group. He was never accepted by anybody there. He was always that guy that was never partaking in anything that the people were doing,” Bertolet said.
 

Topics: Sam Cassidy US shootings Wild wild US California rail yard shooting

US to re-impose sanctions on Belarus firms over plane ‘hijacking’ incident

US to re-impose sanctions on Belarus firms over plane ‘hijacking’ incident
Updated 29 May 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON:  The White House announced Friday it will impose sanctions on Belarus after it diverted a European flight and arrested a dissident on board.
Press Secretary Jen Psaki, in a statement outlining the punitive measures, called the May 23 Ryanair flight diversion and arrest of Belarus opposition journalist and activist Roman Protasevich “a direct affront to international norms.”
In addition to measures already announced in recent weeks, Washington said that it was working with the European Union on a list of targeted sanctions against key members of the regime of Belarus’s strongman President Alexander Lukashenko.
Economic sanctions against nine Belarusian state-owned enterprises, reimposed in April following a crackdown on pro-democracy protests, will come into effect on June 3.
Additionally, “the Treasury Department will develop for the President’s review a new Executive Order that will provide the United States increased authorities to impose sanctions on elements” of the regime, and “those that support corruption, the abuse of human rights, and attacks on democracy,” Psaki said.
Western outcry over Belarus’s move to divert the plane — by scrambling a military jet — has seen the European Union urging EU-based carriers to avoid Belarusian airspace.
In addition to the sanctions, the White House also issued a “Do Not Travel” warning for Belarus to US citizens, and warned US passenger planes to “exercise extreme caution” if considering flying over Belarusian airspace.
The White House confirmed that the US Department of Justice, including the FBI, was investigating the incident in cooperation with European counterparts.
Psaki called on Lukashenko to “allow a credible international investigation into the events of May 23, immediately release all political prisoners, and enter into a comprehensive and genuine political dialogue with the leaders of the democratic opposition and civil society groups” leading to a free and fair presidential election.

Topics: belarus US sanctions on Belarus

Afghanistan vows to protect embassies as Australia shutters Kabul mission

Afghanistan vows to protect embassies as Australia shutters Kabul mission
Afghan security personnel search a car at a checkpoint around the Green Zone, which houses embassies, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP)
Updated 28 May 2021

  • Australian government announced earlier this week it would close the Kabul embassy due to ‘an increasingly uncertain security environment’
  • Taliban pledge not to pose a threat to foreign diplomats, international organizations, journalists and civil society members
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Afghan authorities pledged on Friday to protect embassies and foreigners working in the country after Australia shut its Kabul mission over security fears in the wake of the withdrawal of US-led troops.

As Afghan government forces have been locked in heavy fighting with the Taliban in half of the country’s 34 provinces since early May, after the US announced it would pull out its remaining soldiers by Sept. 11 the Australian government said earlier this week it would close its embassy due to “an increasingly uncertain security environment.”

Despite repeated attempts to make contact, Australian diplomats were unavailable for comment, but an official at the Afghan foreign ministry who is not authorized to speak to the media confirmed to Arab News that the embassy suspended its operations on Friday.

Following Australia’s move, the Afghan interior ministry said that it had the means to ensure a “safe environment” to foreign nationals.

“We have the responsibility for providing security for the embassies and foreigners working in Afghanistan,” Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the Afghan interior ministry, told Arab News.

“We have measures in place in this regard and the necessary commitment to provide a safe environment for them here,” he said.

As Australia closed its mission, safety assurances came also from the Taliban, who pledged not to pose a danger to foreign diplomats, international organizations, journalists and civil society members.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan assures all of them that we will not pose any threats to them and instead will provide them a safe environment,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Arab News.

However, as the prospects of reconciliation between Kabul and the Taliban to end decades of conflict are waning, there are concerns that the latter may seek to take power by force.

In late April, the US State Department ordered nonessential government employees to leave Afghanistan over security threats as Washington failed to observe a May 1 deadline to withdraw its troops, to which the previous US administration agreed in a deal signed with the Taliban in February last year.

According to foreign media reports, the UK has also considered relocating its embassy closer to the American mission in the heart of Kabul’s so-called “Green Zone.”

While more fighting between the Taliban and Afghan government forces is expected in the near future, Torek Farhadi, an adviser to former Afghan president Hamid Karzai, told Arab News that it would not reach to the gates of Kabul and other major cities.

He added that the embassy closure was a “one-sided decision” taken by Australian authorities, which reflected badly on Afghanistan’s foreign policy.

“This shows weakness of the diplomacy of Afghanistan,” he said, adding that the government has failed to convince Australians that it has the “means and commitment to safeguard all of the embassies in Kabul and other major cities.”

 

Topics: Afgahnistan Australia

